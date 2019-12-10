ElectroCore Q3 Earnings Show The Company Will Run Out Of Cash Before Profitability

Note: I have covered electoCore (ECOR) in my October article where I explained my rationale for being bearish on the stock. The recent earnings miss confirmed those theories and the stock is still uninvestible and other recent developments don’t make it a success.

As per the company’s own overview, “electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company, engaged in the commercialization and development of a range of patient-administered non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (“nVNS”) therapies initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology.” As a medical technology, their nVNS therapy appears to be unremarkable but not particularly bad; similar technology has been used by competitors in Europe for a while and electroCore’s innovation is getting an FDA clearance to sell it in the US. While I’m not an expert in the specific medical issues involved, for the purpose of the article and my investment thesis, I’m willing to accept that the medical side of the technology is fine and that it basically works as advertised.

The financials are where the real problems for the company begin. The company IPOed in June 2018 at $15, raised $77.5 million and has been burning cash since and is currently trading at $1.75. Lets consider some recent financials:

2019Q3 2019Q2 2019Q1 2018Q4 Revenue ($ millions) 0.68 0.62 0.41 0.37 Gross Profit ($ millions) 0.33 0.37 0.25 0.18 OPEX ($ millions) 11.58 12.75 14.62 16.05 Operating Income ($ millions) -10.89 -12.38 -14.21 -15.68

It's clear that the revenue is growing and the OPEX is shrinking so the trend is at least positive. However, this last quarter shows a slowdown of growth; the revenue estimates were $0.73 million so the quarter was a miss. There's a massive gap between revenue and OPEX; even ignoring all the cost-of-revenue items, their revenue would have to grow more than 15x in order to get the company to breakeven. Gross profit would have to grow more than 30x to get to the same point; clearly the company has a long way to go.

The danger here, besides actual profits, is cashflow and balance sheet; the company will have a difficult time surviving to profitability without a massive capital raise which would dilute current stockholders substantially.

2019Q3 2019Q2 2019Q1 2018Q4 Cash + ST Invest ($ millions) 33.49 41.13 52.37 68.56 Cashflow from Operations ( ($ millions) -8.23 -11.32 -16.4 -12.18

Their cashflow looks to be improving faster than their operating income but this is a bit of an illusion; what's actually happening is the accounts payable are growing from $2.27 million in 2019Q2 to $5.63 million in 2019Q3. Since their expenses aren't actually growing, the growth of AP just means they are paying their bills later which is not a scalable strategy; the AP won't be able to get much bigger and the faster cash burn will resume.

In Q2, they had about 4 quarters worth of cash remaining at their current burn rate. In Q3, at first glance it appears that they still have 4 quarters left but if we add AP growth back into their cash burn, we see that there are 3 quarters left. Now if they continue cutting costs, it's possible that they can pull off 4 or even 5 quarters on their current cash stash but that's not nearly enough. Even if their costs get down to 8 million, they'll still need 12x growth of revenue just for the revenue to exceed their OPEX; if we assume COGS grows at some sensible rate as well they'll need about 20x the current sales. Right now, they are in the peak of their ramp-up phase and even still, sales have only grown 1.84x over the last year. They'll run out of money far before they manage to make enough sales and revenue to support their run rate.

It's no surprise that electroCore filed a shelf offering during the summer; after a few amendments, it was declared effective on Sept 5. Using that shelf, they can sell up to $50 million in shares. Currently, there are 29 million shares outstanding at the stock is trading at $1.75. To last an extra year, they'll need around $25 million; to get to profitability (assuming that sales continue to grow at the current rate which is very optimistic) they'll probably need the full $50 million. Assuming a $1.4 deal price (very optimistic; to do the size required they would have to do a much bigger discount and probably would have to do the deal in pieces which would further increase the discount) that's 35.7 million new shares, or more than 120% dilution. In reality, most plausible deals would require an even lower price or warrants added to the deal making it an even more dangerous situation for the current shareholders.

What about the recent news that NICE recommends gammaCore for cluster headaches? That's a promising press release but is unlikely to translate into large sales that will significantly affect the financial thesis above. Since nVNS isn't fundamentally a novel technology and electroCore has other European competitors selling similar products, their unique feature is FDA approval and selling to the high-margin US market.

In summary, I don't see this ending well for the current shareholders even if the technology and product sales continue to work well and escalate. Profitability seems to be very far away, the luster of the company is long gone and even with perfect execution, risks abound.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ECOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.