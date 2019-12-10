PayPal's Stock May Be Heading For A Year-End Rally

PayPal (PYPL) hasn't had the best second half of 2019, with shares falling by nearly 15% since their peak in late July. However, that may be about to change, and the stock may be getting ready for a year-end rally that may spill into the start of 2020, based on some options betting and improving technical chart.

The stock's valuation may also support the shares rising in the future. Currently, the shares trade for roughly 25 times 2021 earnings estimates. It places the one-year forward P/E ratio at the lower end of its historical range and gives the stock plenty of room to see multiple expansion in 2020.

Call Buying

There have been some bullish options betting in PayPal since December 3. The January 17 $110 call options have seen their open interest levels rise by almost 9,000 contracts to around 29,000 total contracts. Additionally, the January 17 $115 calls have seen their open interest rise by 8,000 contracts to approximately 30,000 open contracts.

The data from Trade Alert shows the $110 call volume was traded on the ASK for a price of roughly $1.40 on December 6. It would mean that for the buyer of these calls to earn a profit; the stock would need to rise to around $111.40 by the expiration to breakeven. That is an increase of about 7.2% from the shares' current price on December 10.

Additionally, the data shows that the January $115 calls also showed volume trading on the ASK. These calls traded for around $0.80 per contract at the time. Adding the cost per contract, plus the strike price means a buyer of the calls needs the stock to rise to $115.80 to break even. That is a gain of 11.4% over the next few weeks.

Trend Is Shifting

The technical chart also points to a stock that is changing the direction of its trend. The relative strength index has risen above a downtrend that started in May. Now the trend has turned steadily higher, suggesting that bullish momentum is entering PayPal's stock.

Also, the chart shows that the price has been trending higher, too, since bottoming in October. Another bullish indication is that the stock is breaking free of a downtrend, which started in late July. Should the stock rise above resistance at $106.25, it could go on to climb back to $109.50, a gain of more than 5%.

Valuation Is Low On A Historical Basis

Another thing PayPal has going for it is valuation. Consensus analysts estimate forecast earnings growth of nearly 21% in 2021 to $4.22 per share. It leaves the stock trading for just 24.6 times its 2021 earnings estimates. It makes the shares cheap when adjusting for growth.

Historically, since the beginning of 2016, the stock has traded in a range of 18 to 35 times one-year forward earnings estimates. However, since 2018, the stock has only traded below 25 times one-year forward earnings once, in January of 2019. It would suggest that the stock is undervalued on a historical basis, and should the stock return to the middle of the range around 29, the stock would trade for roughly $123.

Risks

There are risks because the technical chart does suggest if the stock falls below the uptrend and dips below $101, shares could fall to $94.60. Additionally, it isn't possible to know for sure if the option buying was done as a bet that stocks will rise, or if it was done as a hedge against an investor's short position.

PayPal stock has suffered since the end of July, but there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps, 2020 will start on a stronger note of how 2019 is finishing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.