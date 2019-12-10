B&G Foods: A Pea Could Crush The Dividend

Our projections indicate that the company's cash flows will barely support the dividend going forward and may be at risk due to a variety of factors.

The company's recent share repurchases should not be viewed as an indicator of strength or positive for the dividend as they reveal a contradiction in management's statements about priorities.

B&G Foods (BGS) is a packaged foods company that distributes a wide variety of well known (and lesser known) brands regionally and nationally primarily through the grocery channel. The company’s perhaps most recognizable brand is Green Giant although consumers would likely recognize many of its other core brands, including Clabber Girl, Cream of Wheat, and Ortega. Acquisitions have been a recurring theme for the company as it built its brand and product portfolio although this approach, in combination with a generous dividend, has left the company with a heavy debt load in a market which is increasingly skeptical of highly indebted companies. B&G’s recent operating challenges have contributed to the depressed valuation due to weakening cash flows supporting the dividend.

Indeed, the company’s dividend – currently yielding around 11% – has been one of the primary attractions for some time although the declining share price has overwhelmed the distributions. The yield is certainly appealing though simultaneously concerning since high yields tend to indicate potential distress. In combination with those who have questioned the sustainability of the dividend, there are also those who have argued that the company’s repurchase of common shares is an indicator that the dividend is safe. In essence, this argument suggests that since management is willing to repurchase shares, it is therefore sufficiently confident in the company’s financial condition with regard to the dividend to use cash on share repurchases.

We find this argument rather lacking not least due to the fact that there are a large number of companies with questionable managements who paid robust dividends and repurchased shares all the way do near death experiences. Indeed, managements are not especially adept at predicting persistent declines in their businesses in part due to the optimism bias that is inherent in the market. It’s the rare management indeed that, whatever the financial situation, states plainly that the business is going in the toilet and the dividend is at risk…at least until the business is already solidly there and even then it often takes far too long.

In addition, the repurchase of shares introduces a significant contradiction into management’s statements which variously suggest the company is actively looking at acquisitions, committed to reducing its leverage ratio, sustaining the dividend, and repurchasing shares, all while generating very little excess free cash flow above the dividend payout. In essence, management has committed itself – almost entirely during the last earnings call – to four mutually exclusive objectives. It’s unclear which takes precedence over the others.

Still, is B&G Food’s business in the toilet? No, we’re not quite there yet and may not get there. Instead, our current perspective is that shareholders are essentially caught between two unsavory possibilities both of which will likely depress share valuation in the near term – either the company defends the current dividend (at the cost of a high leverage ratio in a market that discounts highly indebted companies) or the company cuts the dividend (at the cost of a near term decline in the share price) to accelerate debt repayment. In our view, the later course of action would be preferable since it would provide a basis for longer term appreciation in the shares. In the meantime, though, prospective investors should be wary of either scenario given the likely impact on valuation.

In this article, we examine the dividend, the company’s free cash flows, and factors largely beyond the company’s control which could impact the company’s ability to sustain the dividend. The overview is part of our broader ongoing assessment of the company.

A Brief Comment on Superfluous Adjectives

We are always bemused by executives that use excessively expansive terms when speaking about mundane products or topics. The company’s third quarter call did not disappoint in this regard when management declared it was “very excited” about new frozen food product introductions.

Granted, almost every management tends to speak in this manner to the point where the sentiment is essentially meaningless. In reality, who but the most ardent food executive would be “very excited” about lines of new frozen food products such as cauliflower veggie hashbrowns, marinated potatoes, eggplant, etc., which are, moreover, expected to generate a mere $5 million to $10 million in incremental revenues? Mr. Wacha’s apparent excitement during the third quarter conference call was even expressed in a tone roughly equivalent to that, we would imagine, of a six year old upon being presented with cauliflower veggie hashbrowns at dinner.

Of course, this is not to say that the new products aren’t a positive or welcome addition to the company’s assortment but that measure is necessary when discussing such topics. We don’t attribute much to the tone; it’s generally useless to overinterpret management phrasing or tone on a conference call since one instance alone provides so little useful information without context from other calls and events. However, this is not to say that such observations are entirely unimportant. Managements are often prone to exaggeration when attempting to provide the market with an upbeat pep talk, especially when faced with challenges elsewhere within the business.

It’s perhaps worth asking, then, if management is “very excited” about the launch of new frozen food products that will add a fraction of a percentage point to the top line, what else is especially exciting about the business? The threshold for excitement does seem rather low.

Anyhow, on to dividends.

Annual Projections

In assessing the dividend, we developed forward projections based on management’s expectations for performance for the full year as well as projections for the next year.

Interestingly, we have not yet been able to quite reconcile the company’s projected annual adjusted earnings per share with the projected annual adjusted EBITDA provided in the third quarter report. Our model yields a slightly higher range for EBITDA though not so much as to make a significant difference in dividend coverage and leverage ratios. We’re therefore curious to better understand the reconciliation between these figures.

In any case, our projection suggests that under the best case scenario with respect to inventory drawdown in the fourth quarter, free cash flows will be just sufficient to over the annual dividend with little (if any) excess margin. However, should inventory conversion fall below expectations, it’s possible the company will not be able to fully cover the dividend from free cash flow for the year and, indeed, we believe the most likely outcome is a modest shortfall. The reason is largely related to the company’s apparent projection that fourth quarter gross margins will far exceed those of the last three years, even on an adjusted basis, which strikes us as a somewhat optimistic projection. Specifically, the company appears to be working under the belief that fourth quarter gross margin performance will be similar to that of the balance of the year despite dropping materially in the fourth quarter in prior years.

It’s worth noting that this does not mean the dividend is necessarily at immediate risk. The company could, of course, borrow to pay the dividend and, based on management’s prior actions and comments, would likely do so to defend the dividend. However, incurring debt to maintain dividend payments in the face of a free cash flow shortfall would contradict the company’s stated intention of reducing the leverage ratio. The company has not explicitly stated which would take priority – debt reduction or dividend payments – but the clear implication is that debt reduction would be sacrificed at the dividend altar.

In the year ahead, our current projection model suggests an earnings per share range of $1.75 to $2.00 with a mild bias towards the lower end of the range.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The projection currently incorporates little growth on the top line with mild improvement in gross margin and decent expense control such that gross margin improvement largely drops into operating margin. Revenue growth of 1.5% assuming stable gross margins, for context, would benefit projected earnings per share by about $0.04.

Our projection of earnings per share for the coming year is notably above the market’s midpoint estimate. In fact, even we’re a bit skeptical of our own projection at this point since it follows the company’s apparent assumption that fourth quarter gross margins will differ significantly from prior years. The difference between our projection and that of the analyst community likely reflects this gross margin skepticism. A change in gross margin of 50 basis points (0.5%) changes projected earnings per share by $0.10, indicating the sensitivity to gross margin performance. The above projection is thus likely an optimistic outcome, indicating more downside potential than update. On the other hand, current market estimates could be a touch on the pessimistic side. In any case, we continue to refine our expectations while using the above as an upper case baseline for assessing dividend sustainability.

Cash Flow Projections

It’s clear, though, that even the upper case presents serious challenges from a cash flow standpoint. The range of free cash flows projected by our financial model for the year ahead range between $127 million to $139 million in comparison to projected dividend distributions of $122 million. The resulting margin over dividend commitments is thus a rather narrow $5 million to $17 million, providing little margin for error (or changes in working capital) for the company to fully cover the dividend.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The uncertainty surrounding the forward projections, especially the belief that our current projections are on the optimistic side, further calls into the question the projected excess cash flows. In contrast, at the current forward market estimate, the company would generate barely enough free cash flow to cover the dividend.

In addition, the sensitivity of earnings (and thus cash flows) to small changes in gross and operating margins could cause the calculated excess cash flows to quickly evaporate. The same 50 basis point change in gross or operating margins which would reduce earnings by $0.10 per share would reduce free cash flows by roughly $6 million. The margin for error is quite low based simple on variation on operating results of working capital requirements. The company is not in a strong position to absorb variability in its operations.

External Risks

In addition, the company’s cash flow position could easily change for the worse due to interest rate and corporate taxation factors beyond the company’s control. The potential for higher future interest rates (either due to a deteriorating financial position or higher benchmark interest rates), the impact of interest expense deductibility limitations, and potential changes in corporate tax rates all could impair the sustainability of the company’s current dividend distribution.

The first consideration – the potential for higher interest rates – is perhaps the most straightforward factor. The company’s recent refinancing of debt to extend maturities occurred at a higher average interest rate than the debt redeemed and increased interest expense at the margin. In addition, a block of the funds used consisted of a variable rate term loan which will expose the company to additional interest expense in the event benchmark rates begin to rise. The company’s financial reports to date don’t disclose any material interest rate swaps which would mitigate this condition. The implementation of interest rate swaps could offset interest rate risk to a degree although any swap agreement would almost certainly have a higher fixed rate component than the current interest rate on the variable rate term loans.

Furthermore, although the company has been able to extend its nearest debt maturities to 2025, it’s clear from our financial projections that the company has a limited ability to generate sufficient excess cash flow after payment of dividends to materially reduce its $1.9 billion in long term debt. Indeed, even if the company were able to exceed our rough initial projections for excess free cash flow by a wide margin and reduce debt over the next five years by $300 million, a mere 150 basis point increase in the cost to refinance the remaining balance of the senior notes due in 2025 would offset the entire interest expense benefit from debt reduction.

It’s not especially difficult to foresee applicable interest rates a few years in the future rising by more than 150 basis points, especially if the company’s financial and operating condition deteriorates or stagnates in the interim. Indeed, if this were the case, the company would not come anywhere close to reducing debt by $300 million over the next five years such that a much smaller increase in the available refinancing interest rate would not only exceed any interest expense benefits from debt reduction but could also impair the already thin cash flow margin above the dividend. In the event the company repaid only $100 million of the senior notes in the interim, an increase in the applicable refinancing rate of 150 basis points would essentially consume the entire cash flow margin above the dividend under even best case operating scenarios.

The potential for stable or higher interest expense directly impacts the second factor – the limitation on the tax deductibility of interest expense implemented with recent corporate tax reform. The limitation, which we outlined in our article “A View on Interest Expense Deduction Limitations,” essentially limits the deductibility of corporate interest expense to 30% of a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) through 2021. In 2022, the limitation drops to 30% of the more restrictive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) without regard to depreciation and amortization. In the event interest expense cannot be fully deducted in a given year due to the limitation, the nondeductible portion can be carried forward to future years until it can be deducted with a corresponding deferred tax asset. However, in cases of highly indebted companies, the limitation can result in effective tax rates (ignoring deferred tax assets and deduction carryforwards) exceeding 100%, a condition which was essentially impossible under the prior tax code. The result is that the tax liabilities reported in the financial statements may diverge, sometimes wildly, from the actual cash tax payment requirements, further straining the liquidity of already heavily indebted companies.

B&G Foods is a prime example of the potential risk. The company avoided any deduction limitations last year due to the gains associated with the sale of assets. However, absent those gains, we estimate (on a very rough basis) the company’s interest expense would have exceeded its interest deduction limitation by some $40 million, depending on the exact calculation methodology, resulting in a much higher cash basis effective tax rate than implied by simply applying the statutory federal corporate tax rate to income before taxes. The deduction limitation would have impaired free cash flows by requiring additional cash expenditures associated with the tax gap between reported and tax basis income.

The company continues, on an adjusted basis, to operate at the edge of its interest expense deductibility limitation and will likely continue to do so into the future. The company’s adjusted EBITDA projection for the current year, which notably excludes nonrecurring expenses, of $295 million to $310 million implies deductible interest expense is limited to $88.5 million to $93 million, slightly less than the company’s projected annual interest expense. The deductible interest expense would decline even further applying the more restrictive limitation which becomes effective in 2022, in which case we estimate the company’s interest expense could exceed the deductible amount by as much as $20 million a year, placing further pressure on free cash flow.

Granted, the company’s tax basis differs from the financial basis, so these figures are only rough estimates at this stage. The tax impact could be somewhat better or worse, depending on specific conditions, but the fact nonetheless remains that B&G Foods is exposed to cash flow risk with respect to deductibility of its interest expense. In the event the company experienced another year of poor operating results or benchmark and/or refinancing interest rates rose, pushing interest expense well above the deductible amount, the company could see its cash flow margin evaporate.

Finally, the company’s current dividend policy appears to be predicated on a continuation of the current federal corporate tax rate. A reversion of the corporate tax rate to 28%, as proposed by some of the less aggressive presidential candidates, would result in additional annual income tax expense of around $12 million, net of any state benefit, and possibly more in the event corporate income tax rates rose while the interest expense deduction limitations were retained in the tax code. A portion of this would almost certainly be comprised of deferred taxes, of course, but in the event only half of the increase were represented by cash expenditures, this change would also erode whatever free cash flow margin existed with respect to the dividend.

It’s impossible, of course, to predict the future course of corporate income tax rates and the related exemptions, limitations, etc. However, it seems a reasonable assumption that regardless of whether corporate tax rates remain at their current levels or increase in the future (which we consider the more likely long term outcome), the interest expense deduction limitation will likely remain part of the corporate income tax structure.

B&F Foods is thus presently in an ideal situation where a combination of historically low interest rates and generally favorable corporate tax policy have aligned to sustain the company’s cash flows and robust dividend payout policy. However, the company is in essence just one bad year away from a situation where earnings per share fall while cash requirements for income taxes simultaneously rise, compressing free cash flows to the point where the dividend can only be sustained by issuing additional nondeductible debt. The most concerning aspect from an investor perspective is not simply that there is potential weakness in the company’s ability to sustain cash flows but that there are so many different possible ways in which the dividend could be put at risk, especially were more than one to occur at the same time.

Debt Levels

In any case, it’s rather clear from our projection models that the company is unlikely to generate sufficient excess cash flow at the current dividend payout to materially reduce debt in the foreseeable future. In fact, it was a bit of a understatement on the part of management to state during the third quarter earnings call that reducing the leverage ratio would take time. A rate of $15 million to $20 million in debt reduction per year would require more than decade to reduce the company’s leverage ratio to the stated goal of 5.0. In comparison to $1.9 billion in debt, the projected available cash flows after dividend payments are basically immaterial.

Undeniably, the company is counting on reductions in inventory to cover the dividend for the current year and possibly provide additional funds to repurchase shares or reduce debt. However, cash provided by inventory efficiencies tends to be seasonal for the company in that the large inventory cash requirement during the packing season is offset by cash contributions as inventory is reduced during the course of the year. The company is unlikely to see a significant and sustained reduction in inventory year after year, limiting any ongoing benefit from this source of cash.

Moreover, there is an inherent contradiction – as mentioned earlier – in management’s statements during the third quarter conference call. IN the introduction, management stated that the company remains “very active in evaluating acquisition opportunities,” an activity which is diametrically opposed to the objective of reducing the leverage ratio by more than a point given the company’s thin cash flow generation. It’s disappointing that none of the analysts on the call were sufficiently concerned to ask which – acquisitions or debt reduction – would take precedence in the future.

The company’s most recent refinancing activity, although deferring debt maturities well into the future, also increased the company’s overall cost of debt. The new senior notes were issued at a rate of 5.25% while the repaid senior notes had an interest rate of 4.625%. The balance of the 4.625% senior notes were repaid with a Tranche B term loan the interest rate on which, while not specifically disclosed, is probably approximately the same as that of the redeemed notes at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.5%. The trajectory towards higher interest rates, assuming this continues, would further impair the company’s ability to deduct interest expense in the future barring a recovery in operating metrics or significant reduction in the debt load.

Conclusion

B&G Foods is a potentially intriguing opportunity although one reliant on the belief that the company can overcome recent challenges and sustain the dividend. The cash flows which support the dividend, however, are subject to a variety of exogenous and operational risks which draws into question the company’s ability to sustain the dividend given the exceptionally think projected excess cash flow. A single risk could knock the company’s finances off track while a combination of risks could imperil more than just the dividend.

A small negative change in results disproportionately impacts market confidence in the company due to these factors. We also don’t presently view management’s comments about being committed to reducing the leverage as especially credible given other comments during the third quarter conference call. The result is that management’s other statements with respect to the company’s finances should be taken with a grain of salt since a lack of clear direction or prioritization makes forward projections inherently less certain.

Ultimately, B&G Foods is operating with little margin for error. It’s not a certainty that the dividend is at risk although it’s a certainly that the risk to the dividend is much greater than would be the case with a more traditional company. In our view, this risk is clearly weighted towards the downside both with respect to the dividend and the share price.

Ironically, B&G Foods may actually benefit in the longer term from a dividend cut provided the reduction in cash directed towards dividends is instead directed towards debt repayment. Indeed, we’d actually find the company more compelling in the event of a cut to the dividend. A reduction in debt, even by a relatively modest amount, would help reduce the debt discount the market currently applies to heavily indebted companies. The company does generate cash – on the order of $150 million a year give or take a few million absent nonrecurring charges. A reduction of the dividend by half to around $0.90 per share would still result in a superior (and our view more sustainable and thus more attractive) dividend yield of roughly 5.0% while allowing the company to reduce debt by some $75 million a year.

The challenge for investors at this point is the dichotomy of knowing that it would probably be in the best long term interests of the company and shareholders to cut the dividend versus knowing that a continuation of the current dividend policy supports the share price while putting the company at greater financial risk should operating results sag in the future. In either case, the share price is likely to remain pressured barring a sudden turnaround in operations. In the former case, that share price pressure may be sharp although temporary while in the latter case the share price pressure could be less severe but more permanent.

B&G Foods is in that growing class of debt laden companies that are stuck between two unappetizing decisions. In the meantime, management appears set on defending the dividend despite the cost to shareholders in terms of valuation, a risk that in our current view is not worth taking for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.