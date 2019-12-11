2 High Yield-REITs Forming Disconcerting Cracks

"The road to long-term investment success runs through risk control more than through aggressiveness." – Howard Marks.

I’m calling them out because the “cracks” I’m detecting seem like the type that could only get bigger from here.

I’m not calling out these two companies below because they’re not perfect according to some intense, unrealistic measurement.

To my regular readers, I apologize about what will no doubt be repetitive information for you. But it’s very relevant to the topic at hand.

For a two decade-plus period of my previous life, I was a real estate developer. After growing up in a real estate-minded family, it only seemed natural – not to mention profitable – to build on those roots. And sure enough, right up until the housing market crash of 2008, it paid off exactly as planned.

We’re talking about going from student loans to building up a net worth of around $30 million.

That’s because I was one busy businessman for a while there. There was always someone seeking out my services, which, incidentally, centered around developing free-standing and multi-tenant commercial properties.

As with any worthwhile venture, there always were details to be noticed and angles to be analyzed. That and stories to tell.

Oh, the stories I could come home with on any given week.

One of them involved a PetSmart building I developed as part of a new shopping center. The lease agreement was one of the most precise (read: picky) contracts I’d ever seen at that point in my career.

It had some extraordinary details. Let me tell you.

That included the demand for a crack-free concrete slab for the floor. If that sounds reasonable at first glance, that’s not how I saw it at the time. And with good reason too.

Photo Source

No Cracks Allowed

Do you know how difficult it is to pour that much concrete without a single crack? At the time the request was made, I truly thought it was impossible.

Now, you can have individual squares poured out as solid, fissure-free units. In fact, that’s what you should do.

But you don’t create it as one single, expansive piece. Therefore, there will be some kind of minor separation between the parts that make up the whole.

Nonetheless, the tenant refused to budge on that requirement, unwilling to take any chances in this regard. If I wanted the business, I had to do so on its terms.

In the end, I decided to look into it. Perhaps it was out of curiosity. Perhaps it was a drive to always improve on my craft.

One way or the other though, I got to digging into the subject, asking around and doing my due diligence. It took me some time, but I did eventually learn about laser screeds.

That’s something I’ll let Mr. “Joe Rozmiarek, Licensed Professional Engineer” on Quora describe. His answer matches my own experience… but I think he probably explains it better than I could:

“A laser screed is a machine used to both level and vibrate concrete used in floors. The method is typically used in large floor pours, such as retail or warehouse structures. “A laser-emitting device is placed on a static location outside the pour. Two laser receivers on the ends of the screed align themselves with the laser to keep a floor pour level during placement. An auger inside the screed levels and vibrates the concrete as the screed pulls over the wet surface, similar to any hand-screed operations.”

Quite the nifty device, I’ve got to say, despite its main drawbacks – which are described down below.

High-Quality, Reasonable Expectations

As Rozmiarek also explained in that Quora response:

“The advantages of the laser screed are (generally) more level and even-thickness concrete floors. The disadvantages are cost and the necessity of a competent operator.”

Oh, the memories.

It was quite a learning experience in and of itself. And I did go on to use it in the completion of the specified structure. Yet the actual device wasn’t what stands out the most to me right now.

It was how the hired engineer didn’t take my word for it when I brought him in to inspect the work. He didn’t even trust his own eyes, for that matter!

He got down on his hands and knees to inspect the whole thing – feeling out every inch of that concrete slab as far as I could tell.

At the time, I’ll admit I thought he was nuts. Today, I’m not so sure.

To explain why, let’s start out (or continue) by being honest here. There always are going to be cracks in a building unless you’re carving it out of a cliffside: One massive slab you hollow out.

In the same way, companies are built out of numerous people and other working pieces. They can be as wise about managing those working pieces as humanly possible…

But there always will be divisions to manage.

I’m therefore not calling out the two companies below because they’re not perfect according to some intense, unrealistic measurement. I’m calling them out because the “cracks” I’m detecting seem like the type that could only get bigger from here.

Photo Source

These Gaps Shouldn’t Be There

Our first harbinger pick is EPR Properties (EPR). It’s a net lease REIT that was formed in 1997 with just 12 theatres leased to a single operator: AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Over the years, the company has diversified into other categories, including:

Ski resorts

Amusement parks

Water parks

Fitness centers

Golf entertainment

Other “experiential” property types.

It used to have a sizable position in charter schools. But this year, it sold 47 of those properties for around $454 million, with the intent of selling its last remaining one this quarter.

EPR said that “activates its strategic migration toward focusing its growth on experiential real estate.”

As for the private schools – which amount to 5.3% of its revenue – and early childhood centers (4.4%) it owns, that’s left to be seen. Right now, it’s not ruling out unloading its entire educational exposure eventually.

In the meantime, based on the charter school move, EPR lowered its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) guidance from $5.44-$5.52 to $5.42-$5.46. That drag should continue through 2020 as the sale will likely result in headwinds related to capital recycling.

In addition, we’re concerned that EPR is pursuing higher-risk investments – in which it has no experience. Specifically, it’s entering the gaming sector, where it will have to compete head-on with the likes of VICI Properties Inc. (OTC:VICI), MGM Growth (MGP), and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI).

Those are big players in a big industry that requires a lot of savvy to survive.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Game Interrupted

EPR has one resort already, which it developed after years of litigation, in upstate New York. Resorts World Catskills represents around 1.2% of its net operating income (NOI) and generates around $7.5 million of revenue.

Earlier this year, Empire Resorts (NYNY) – which operates Catskills – reported losing $58 million. In five months. And, in its filing, it warned it might need to raise more cash or take on even more debt.

"We cannot be certain that our business will generate sufficient cash flow from operations, that our anticipated earnings from the casino will be realized, or that future borrowings will be available under our existing debt arrangements or otherwise to enable us to service our indebtedness or to make anticipated capital expenditures."

Moreover, Moody's Investor Service downgraded Resorts World Catskills' rating and increased its risk of default. That decision came partly from an analysis showing the casino’s likely 2019 gaming revenue would be about $150 million, far short of the estimated $250 million.

More recently, EPR opened a waterpark on the Catskills’ land, calling it the “the largest in New York,” with 80,000 square feet, 11 attractions, and 318,000 gallons of water.

It also makes for a total investment of $200 million.

In its 2018 10-K, the company said:

“… our other segment consisted primarily of land under ground lease, property under development, and land held for development totaling approximately $194.9 million related to the Resorts World Catskills casino and resort project in Sullivan County, New York, which we previously referred to as the Adelaar casino and resort project. Our ground lease tenant is expected to ultimately invest in excess of $925.0 million in the construction of the casino and resort project, and the casino first opened for business in February 2018.”

So that could be more money down the drain.

Experiences Are Great, but So Are Profits

Another crack forming in EPR is its enhanced concentration with Top Golf, which accounts for 12.1% of its revenue. As of Q3-19, it owned 36 such facilities, which generated $75.4 million in net operating income. That translates into $2.1 million per property.

We estimate that EPR is charging Top Golf a cap rate around 8% – which would make for an average price of around $25 million per property.

As much as I like playing golf, I can’t imagine investing $25 million into an obsolete structure that isn’t backed by an investment-grade tenant.

Worse yet , many of the Top Golf buildings seem to be tied to ground leases. That means, in the event of default, building owners would likely recoup less than 25% of their investment.

Then there’s EPR’s latest earnings, where it admitted to making a $64.2 million mortgage loan investment secured by the recently opened Margaritaville Nashville Hotel. When one analyst asked management to explain what made it “attractive from an experiential standpoint,” the CEO responded with:

“One thing we like about it is it has a lot of it has a lot of amenities. It's got the Margaritaville brand. It's got a rooftop bar. It is right in the heart of the sober district near Broadway in downtown Nashville. So, it's walkable to Ryman Auditorium. It's walkable to the Bridgestone Arena where the Predators play in. It's walkable to the convention center and Broadway Street.

“So there are 15 million visits a year in Nashville 44.44% are for leisure travel, and the average stay is all four nights. So, for us, it's exactly the kind of experiential lodging that we're looking to invest in.”

We do recognize that “differentiation” is an important concept. But EPR has become a higher-risk name as it seeks higher-yielding projects in order to generate steady earnings growth.

We don’t discount the “estimated $100 experiential market opportunity.” But we also don’t see the logic behind taking higher risks to generate mediocre returns. EPR’s payout ratio is getting higher, and this puts the dividend at greater risk of being cut.

There are too many other net lease REITs out there that have demonstrated a superior track record of managing risk. As such, we’re maintaining a Hold here.

Source: FAST Graphs

Worrisome REIT #2

Moving over to the high-growth manufactured housing sector, we’ve got UMH Properties (UMH), the smallest of the manufactured housing REITs. It features a market capitalization of around $500 million, as opposed to Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) – both of which have market caps over $11 billion.

UMH owns 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed sites. They’re spread out through New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, and Maryland.

While we like its business model and management team, its capital structure has continued to pressure shares, making its cost of capital less competitive. For example, debt to assets is around 50%, and most of its debt is property level.

While we recognize that there are advantages to using secured debt – by reducing principal and enhancing appreciation) – the company’s cost of capital makes it less competitive to acquire higher-quality portfolios.

To its credit, management has achieved attractive secured rate funding (i.e., 3.37% on recent loan). But earnings growth has been lackluster.

In the latest quarter, UMH generated FFO of $5.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with $0.19 per share in the prior year period. The company explained how the decrease was “primarily attributable to the impact of raising capital and a reduction in dividend income from our securities portfolio.”

It also reporting having $115 million in the REIT securities portfolio, encumbered by $41 million in margin loans. That portfolio represented 9.4% of undepreciated assets.

Meanwhile, around 51% of its securities portfolio was invested in retail REITs. At the end of 2018, it owned shares in:

CBL (CBL)

(CBL) PREIT (PEI)

(PEI) Cedar Realty (CDR)

(CDR) Kimco Realty (KIM)

(KIM) Tanger Outlets (SKT)

(SKT) Urstadt Biddle (UBA)

(UBA) Vereit (VER)

(VER) Washington Prime (WPG).

Source: 2018 10K

I Just Don’t Get It

To be clear, I own a few of the retail REITs listed above, namely Urstadt Biddle, Tanger, and Kimco. However, I’ve purposely maintained underweight exposure, recognizing the sector’s volatility.

I would never recommend putting more than 50% of my nest egg in retail REITs right now.

While I respect UMH’s management team – which has substantial experience investing in manufacturing housing – I cannot grasp the decision to purposely pursue high-yielding REITs, many of which are cutting or will likely cut their dividends.

In fact, UMH owns CBL Series D and CBL Series E preferred shares, which were recently suspended through 2020. That equates to more than $200,000 of revenue it will no longer have to cover its own dividend.

In addition, as of December 2018, it held $16 million of CBL common and around $6.4 million of Washington Prime common. Some would argue that $115 million is less than 10% of UMH’s assets. But, again, that’s not a downright dangerous risk.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Also, keep in mind that UMH has NOT increased its dividend since 2009 after cutting it in 2008 from $1.00 to $0.72. And the decision to invest in higher-risk REITs could delay dividend growth further (because dividend cuts eat into cash flow and profits).

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, consider this quote from legendary investor Howard Marks:

"Awareness of the relationship between price and value – whether for a single security or an entire market – is an essential component of dealing successfully with risk."

And here’s one more: "The road to long-term investment success runs through risk control more than through aggressiveness."

In other words, don’t step on the cracks.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

