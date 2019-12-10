Your Warren Buffett Update: 48 Stocks With 33 Paying Dividends As Of December

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett-held dividend dogs showed 36.47% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced Buffett-collected dogs ruled his December pack.

Ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks ranged from 10.09% to 42.63% in net gains calculated from broker targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

33 of 48 Berkshire Hathaway selected stocks pay dividends. As of 12/9/19, the top ten ranged 2.99%-8.46% by annual yield and ranged 23.68%-113.59% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

A new Buffett list from Dan Burrows appeared 12/9/19 in Kiplinger Investing. YCharts also tracks this Buffett/Berkshire Batch. Here is your 12/9/19 update.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

As any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the December 9 data for 33 dividend paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 48 owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway firm. IBM (NYSE:IBM) is out and Occidental is way in.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.09% To 41.63% Net Gains For The Ten Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come December 2020

Five of ten Buffett-held dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 9, 2020 were:

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) was projected to net $416.32, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 15% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $361.43, based on the median of target estimates from 21 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 37% more than the market as a whole.

American Airlines Group (AAL) netted $339.63 based on a median of estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% more than the market as a whole.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) was projected to net $228.24, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% above the market as a whole.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) was projected to net $194.53, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $170.82, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 11% over the market as a whole.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was projected to net $127.85, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% below the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was projected to net $113.84, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 9% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) was projected to net $103.38, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 57% less than the market as a whole.

American Express Co. (AXP) was projected to net $100.93, based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.57% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 17% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Buffett/Berkshire Top Gain Dog To Average 5.62% Losses to December, 2020

The probable losing trades\ revealed by Y-Charts to 2020 was:

Source: YCharts.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projected a loss of $56.19 based on the median of the target price estimates from twenty-six analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 23% more than the market as a whole.

Source: promocalendarsdirect.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

48 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

33 Buffett Picks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 12/9/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Three dogs from the energy sector placed first, fourth and eighth. Top dog, Occidental Petroleum Corp. [1], was followed by Suncor Energy Inc. [4], and the other placed eighth, Phillips 66 [8].

In second place was the lone consumer defensive sector representative, The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) [2]. Two representatives from the consumer cyclical sector placed third and ninth, General Motors Co. [4], and Restaurant Brands International [9].

Fifth and tenth places were claimed by financial services, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) [5], and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) [10].

The sixth slot was claimed by the lone real estate sector representative in the top ten, STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) [6].

Finally, the lone industrials representative placed seventh, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) [7] to complete the December Buffett/Berkshire top ten batch of dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten December Buffett/Berkshire Batch Dogs Showed 8.38%-34.17% Upsides While (32) Seven Downsiders Emerged In December Ranging -.04% To -7.3%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 36.47% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Buffett/Berkshire Batch dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Buffet-chosen dividend dogs screened 12/9/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (32) Delivering 20.59% Vs. (33 ) 15.09% Average Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 36.47% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Occidental Petroleum Corp., was projected to deliver the best estimated net gain of 41.63%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-Picked dividend dogs as of December 9 were: Suncor Energy Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., General Motors Co., Occidental Petroleum Corp., STORE Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $31.77 to $39.51.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of December 9 were: Wells Fargo & Co., Restaurant Brands International, Phillips 66, United Parcel Service Inc., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., whose prices ranged from $53.92 to $153.70.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire Batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo source: promocalendarsdirect.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.