Introduction

Around 5 percent of my broadly diversified portfolio consists of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shares. The shares of Procter & Gamble have been on an upward trend since May 2018. The company has also made shareholders extremely happy in the long term.

Data by YCharts

However, the chart already gives a hint that the share might have risen too high in too short a time. And indeed, historically and fundamentally, the stock price seems to have overheated, and the company is now overvalued. This is exactly what I will describe in more detail in the article. But I also think it would be wrong to sell just because of that. There are many reasons to simply keep the stock.

P&G is overvalued, but that is no secret

Looking at individual key figures, the share is clearly overvalued. From a historical perspective, the yield is extremely low, and the annual normalized P/E ratio extremely high:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The reason for the sharp increase is that the company is growing again after years of stagnation and restructuring of the portfolio. Organic growth was recently close to the high single-digit range.

Data by YCharts

Even if you look at the peer group, there seems to be little reason to invest in Procter & Gamble at the moment:

While it is therefore clear that Procter & Gamble is indeed one of the more expensive companies, the much more interesting question is how investors should deal with this reality. This is exactly what I will deal with in the following.

Why you shouldn't sell

For investors who have not yet invested in Procter & Gamble, there may indeed be more attractive investment opportunities. Nevertheless, the following arguments for not selling also apply for building up a first position right now. So, let's get into that.

The first thing I would like to point out is that when investing in the stock market, no one knows the future in advance. This makes predictions by some banks and some self-proclaimed experts obsolete. They are simply superfluous. Like I said before, if the cock crows all day long, it is only likely that it will hit the sunrise. Whenever investors hear someone say the crisis is approaching or the share price of a certain company is going to explode tomorrow because the company is extremely overvalued, they have to look at the following chart:

(Source: Year-end v target)

The predictions seem to be almost completely arbitrary, not even close to being able to constantly predict the development. It's almost absurd that these so-called experts in the Patrick Bateman outfit get a stage at all.

Another point I would like to address is that it is a fact that prices will rise in the long run. It is only important to sit out the sometimes extremely hard crises and to have the psychological strength to withstand crashes or cyclical downturns. And indeed, the best time to sit out was at Procter & Gamble. Since I was unlucky enough to buy my first shares at the end of 2015, I was an extremely long time in the red.

Data by YCharts

However, since then, I regularly bought more shares, and now, I am more than 65 percent in the plus. This shows that even in times of an overall uptrend, it is worthwhile to stay invested in not that great performing companies and, if necessary, simply buy them back. Because one thing is clear: Since Procter & Gamble has returned to the upward trend, the company has extremely outperformed the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, it is only typical for investors to sell profits too quickly. This is because they subjectively weight the initial profit more strongly than the continuing profit and therefore sell faster to realize the book profit achieved:

(Source: For more information, see the prospect theory)

Accordingly, I have the following recommendation for Procter & Gamble:

Just stick to it

With certain companies, it is simply worth staying invested, taking the above into account. What would be the worst case? The price may lose twenty percent or more. Maybe. Maybe the course will run sideways for a long time. Investors don't know. On the other hand, with companies like Procter & Gamble, the risk of the company running away is otherwise simply too high. Furthermore, taxes have to be paid on the profit. This reduces the interest rate effect. Investors also miss out on their potential high dividend yield. Procter & Gamble has an extremely long dividend history. The company has been paying a dividend to investors since 1890, and the dividend has been raised at least once a year for 63 years. Procter & Gamble has thus been a dividend aristocrat for almost 40 years.

Conclusion

Investing is not witchcraft. There may be companies where trading and trying to time the market seems worth exploring. However, this does not apply to high-quality companies. You simply leave these companies slumbering in your portfolio and buy them now and then when it seems favorable. Procter & Gamble is such a company. I am very grateful to my past self that I did not sell in 2017 or at the beginning of 2018 just to invest my money in supposedly more lucrative companies.

