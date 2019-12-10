Texas Instruments (TXN) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Conference - Transcript

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) UBS Global TMT Conference December 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Dave Pahl – Vice President-Investor Relations

Tim Arcuri – UBS Securities

Good morning. I’m Tim Arcuri, I am the semiconductor and semi-cap equipment analyst here at UBS, very happy to have Texas Instruments. With us we have Dave Pahl, who’s the VP of Investor Relations at TI, so thanks, Dave. Thanks for the time.

Thanks for having us.

So I guess first I just wanted to talk about business a little bit, you’ve had about six weeks since you guided, some of your peers have sort of guided and maybe you’re citing a better October from kind of an order point of view, but the numbers themselves in terms of what your peers have guided are really not that different than what you guided versus normal seasonal and versus year-over-year. So can you talk about some of the puts and takes that are still impacting December and maybe what the key puts and takes are as we look out into the next year?

I think I’d put this quarter’s guidance in context by going back a year ago to third quarter and inclusive of that quarter, we had 10 quarters of year-on-year growth. Most of that was double digit, and one of the reasons why it was so strong was, so it was the first time and quite some time we had synchronous growth from all the major economies. And when you’re going through that, you never know, going to see nine quarters of growth or 10 or 12 or 14, but you expect that at some point revenues will roll over and you’ll have a period of declines just because our industry is cyclical in nature, right. So that’s basically when we began to see weakness a year ago in third quarter, that’s now continued for a number of quarters.

And I think third quarter of this year was interesting because we had, if you look at Automotive, Industrial and Personal electronics, all three of those actually decelerated in the quarter. If you go a layer underneath that, there’s 28 sectors that make up those three markets and I think it was 24 of the 28 were actually declining, so very broad-based weakness.

And Enterprise actually accelerating, but it was going from I think minus 19% to minus 10%, so kind of in the same zip code as those other three markets from a decline. And then comms equipment, there’s – it’s always choppy and has other first-order effects and it won’t be unimpacted by the macro, but there’s other things that are going on there.

So I think when you look out next year and our guidance in fourth quarter is down double-digits, GDP is not collapsing by double-digits, so somewhere in between end-demand and what we’re shipping just mathematically there has to be inventory coming out and we don’t have any system that tells us that, but I think it’s reasonable to conclude that.

So when you look out next year, it really will depend on what happens to the macro, as it an environment that’s running flat, as it one that’s expanding, as it’s one that’s declining and that will really make up the shape of that curve as we complete the cyclical correction.

So as you kind of look into next year and you sort of handicapped, what would be required for you to have a sort of a significant up year, versus not a great year. And you look at inventory in the channel, given how much is actually coming out right now, how do you characterize channel inventory?

Dave Pahl

Yes, so our channel inventory, as you know, we’ve got more than two-thirds of it now on consignment and two-thirds of our total revenue is on consignment. And those that aren’t familiar with consignment program, some call it Vendor Managed Inventory that’s what our customers will call it. And so we don’t have an inventory of our product in the channel for that two-thirds of our revenue. What we do get is we get that revenue or that inventory sits on our balance sheet and we get feeds from their planning systems directly and we know usually it’s by day, what they’re planning to build and typically they give us a six month rolling forecast.

So, our visibility for that two-thirds of our revenue is very high, in fact, it’s as good as you can get. And I always remind everyone never confuse good visibility with stability, meaning those forecasts and that demand can still change very quickly. So in general, inventory that’s owned by our distributors as an example, that 4.5 weeks it’s been in that range for some time, so very well-controlled and mostly due to those consignment programs that we have.

Got it. Does the move to more consignment, it reduces channel inventory, but it also reduces your visibility because either it’s on or it’s off, either they pull it or they don’t, and to some degree for your part going through this, you at least have some advanced warning because there’s a component of bookings, right. So in some ways, is there a trade off? Yes, you get, you know, more stable business or rather more amplitude of the cycles with less, but you actually maybe have a little less visibility because either it’s on or it’s off?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So a couple of things and I’ve been in the industry a little more than 30 years. We’ve had – we’re working our way through the ninth cycle, right, and some of those cycles, when you look back over 30 years, like 2008, 2009, it’s like, man that was so bad, and let’s set that one aside because it’s unusual, 2000, 2001 was the end of the tech bubble, so you want to set that aside, so now you’re down to seven. And then there’s a couple that you barely began to grow or you’re barely began to decline and you might want to set aside one or two others, so you’re only – when we’re looking at what a normal or typical cycle is, you’re only looking at four or five data points.

Number one, so the impact that consignment will have. I don’t think we can say with certainty of what that is, but my instinct is that, you take inventory out of the channel, you get a cleaner, more direct demand signals from customers and again, they’re telling us on every day what they’re planning to build in their facilities. And our job in that consignment arrangement is to have material there for them to pull for that build. Now our visibility ends at that manufacturing line, meaning we can’t see how much inventory they’ve got on their balance sheet, how much inventory they’ve got down their channels and that’s why that demand can move very quickly.

But I think, getting fewer piles of inventory out increases your visibility rather than decreases, that’s my gut feeling. But we won’t, let’s get 30 more years and nine cycles later to compare and see how it changes.

Got it. Got it. Also, I’ve talked to many, many investors about trying to who were, I think previously tried to rationalize your guidance and there was a – I don’t want to call it like a conspiracy theory, but there was a lot of talk about, well it’s just because of – its just because of some of the distribution agreements and the roll-off of those, I think that Rich last week sort of talked about that and he said that, that’s not really the case. Can you just address sort of, is there any truth to that?

Dave Pahl

Yes, there’s, I think multiple conspiracy theories on looking at the fourth quarter guidance and that’s one of them. And that one we know for sure wasn’t an impact because third quarter was done. Fourth quarter guidance was set before we had any of the discussions. So we just know it wasn’t an impact, if it was were – it would be a convenient excuse, but it just isn’t so.

Got it. So speaking of October and November are you seeing a similar recovery in orders on the stuff that does sell into distribution, certainly on the embedded side that, one of your peers talked about bookings in the month of October being very good. Are you seeing, do you kind of look at those comments and say, I don’t know what they’re seeing because like, we’re not seeing that, sort of what did you assume in your guidance, did you assume that, the month of October and November from a better perspective would be actually a bit better?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So, the strongest signal we’ll get that informs our guidance are those demand forecasts that come through those consignment feeds and then on top of that, we can add-in our orders and what customers want us to ship. Now again, those things can change, but that visibility is pretty good.

Let me not make any comments about October, November, we’ll get those served up in January once we get the quarter done.

Okay. Got it. Can we talk a little bit about U.S.-China trade, because what started out really is a run of the mill inventory correction has definitely brought in now with enterprise weakening in both China and in other regions like here, so can you just talk about maybe some of your key end-markets and kind of what you’re seeing from a macro demand perspective?

Dave Pahl

Yes, I think in kind of the first question we saw demand in Auto, Industrial and Personal Electronics all decelerate in the quarter that was broad-based as I talked about across most of the sectors when we are looking at that. Enterprise is actually still very weak and all three of those had declined about 8%, 9% from the year ago quarter. Enterprise was about in that range, I think it declined about 10%, but that actually was accelerating up from minus 19% or so the quarter before. And then of course you got comms equipment that’s in the mix and that was down 35% from the year ago quarter, but the first-order effects there have more to do with 5G deployments and the staging of that equipment as it rolls-out than it does to have to do with the macro impacts.

Let’s actually double click on that and just talk about 5G and Comms, I give a lot of investors asking exactly where you’re exposed for 5G, so A, can you talk about that? And B, can you talk about why things in comm equipment had been so lumpy, particularly people look at 5G and say, well 5G is ramping pretty significantly, why are things still so lumpy for you?

Dave Pahl

Yes, so I think to put our exposure and context, last year 11% of our revenues was comms equipment, two-thirds of that was wireless equipment, so you’re looking at 7%, 8% of our total revenues are our communications equipment. And that market, I think if we go back a year ago, in third quarter, we began to see the first initial 5G deployments in third and fourth quarter, I think we’re up something like 30% year-on-year.

And if you remember when that was all grown and everybody was getting really excited, we said, hey, it’s great revenue. We really – we’ve invested and we’re enjoying that – the returns on those investments now, but just remember this market is very choppy and of course it most recently hasn’t disappointed. And the reason why it’s choppy, there’s really two main things that drive the choppiness.

The first is as operators begin deployments, they’ll pick metro area or a region and they’ll say, hey, we’re going to build out 5G and our customers, the equipment OEMs will build for those deployments, they’ll take that equipment in, go-off and take three months or six months to get that metro area up and running, get the bugs worked out before the next phase of that deployment happens. So that creates, just starts and stops in that revenue stream as it looks for us.

Once you get into full deployment, you still have that effect. It’s just a little bit different. An operator will say, hey, back half of 2020, we’re going to build out and buy X dollars of equipment and they’ll ask all of the suppliers to submit bids. Well, if we just make the market very simple and say there’s three suppliers and each had one-third, they’ll all build 35%, 37% of demand in hopes that they’ll gain a little bit of share and of course, there’s not more than a 100% of the market, so that kind of creates an inventory cycle that’s pretty unique to comms equipment. So we’ve seen that market behave like that for decades in the past and really it’s not going to change, it doesn’t make it a bad market, it just makes it choppy.

And can you talk – if you try to focus, where is your 5G exposure, particularly is it at the Radio Head, can you just talk about where your – where your exposure is, so that people can sort of better slot that?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So, and to put into context, I’d put our investments in comms equipment and we cover this in February, when we go through capital management, we talk about by market what we’re thinking from an investment standpoint. And in comms equipment, our basic thesis is if you look at the number of subscribers on the worldwide network, I think we’re pushing, I don’t know if the number is 6 billion or 7 billion subscribers on the network. The revenue per user has kind of plateaued and has actually even been down a little when you look over the last five to six years.

And our belief is operators just don’t have additional CapEx to spend. They don’t have the economics when you look at five, 10 and 20 years to kind of double that CapEx over time. So our investments and if I contrast that to industrial and automotive, we’re not debating whether those markets will double. We’re just debating it, how quickly will they double in size.

So investments, when we think of allocating capital is very different in the comms equipment space. So going back seven, eight years ago, we took down our spend on the digital side, because we just as 5G deployed, we didn’t believe there was going to be much different there, nor an expanding market. Now because of the radio head units and the technology around 5G, there was actually going to be an increase in analog content. We took up the spend there. But we don’t see that as a long-term trend. We see it as – once we begin to make this transition to 5G. That growth from an industry standpoint just won’t be sustained over a longer period of time.

So we’ve made those investments. We’re in a good position. We’ve got a good footprint across to – across OEMs and again, it’s a good market. Now again, we’re only talking a few percentage of our revenue in total. But it’s a market that we’ve invested in, and we’ll enjoy the returns on that investment.

Got it. Can we talk about China? Clearly, there’s huge moats in analog. But I think at the same time, we’re hearing about maybe China being a little farther along in analog than I might have thought that they would be. We know that Huawei bought some assets out of RFMD many, many years ago. They have some partnerships with ADI, and there’s a ton of online job listings for analog engineers in China. And of course, there’s also Silergy and there’s SG Micro as well, albeit maybe a little bit more low end stuff?

Dave Pahl

Sure.

So how realistic is the threat of replacement for you in China? And specifically at major comm equipment vendors there, is the issue less around replacement, i.e., yes, there are replacement parts, but really only low end?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I think that as we talk to Chinese customers and really customers around the world, it’s no different that they want to have alternatives to supply. And the – having an alternative to supply may mean that you don’t take the best product that’s available in all cases. And you – whenever you’re designing a system, you’ll be making trade-offs on power and price and footprint and capability, precision and so we believe that we’re – it’s a trade-off that can be done that OEMs and especially those in China will make those choices. Now direct replacements, they’re just harder to do over time.

And that’s where – when you look at our four competitive advantages, diversity and longevity has served us well in the past, and will continue to so if you look at – just look at our product portfolio, our number product last year was 0.8% of our revenue. And that will kind of dance around the 1% or so range over time. And our number 100th product is less than 0.1% of our revenue. And we’ve got hundreds, if not thousands of customers that are buying those top 100 parts. So if you’re one of our competitors and you want to pick off our product line, not only do you have to – you’re going after a fraction of our revenue but then you also have to sell that across multiple customers. And it’s just – it’s not that it can’t happen. It just – it will take a very long time for that to evolve.

Right. So diversity of product offerings is one thing, but the ability of China to actually displace you is another thing. And so I guess you’re saying can they displace us? Yes, but only in particular applications and not broadly.

Dave Pahl

And not broadly. And it won’t be something that happens quickly just because of that diversity. So again, if they could replicate those 100 products, which would be a challenge in and of itself than to find the 100 or a 1,000 customers to sell them to would be the next, the next challenge. So this isn’t something that is likely to happen quickly.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Tim Arcuri

So can you sort of go through what your exposure is? And particularly, if you look at the end market, China got that first and U.S. and Europe has now become weaker. There’s some optimism about there being a recovery in China, but the visibility still seems to be a little bit lacking in that. So can you just go through what your exposure is? And particularly, what sort of signals that you’re actually getting out of the end market?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I think, as you stated, we’re investing across those five sectors. The first four are taking the majority of it just because those are the areas where content is growing. And this year, there’s – I think we’re going to finish the year. Most industry analysts have about $400 of content in a car, plus or minus $50. And the debate isn’t – is that number going to double. The question is how quickly will it double. And if you look at 10 years, if it doubles, it’s a 7%, 8% growth rate. If it triples in 10 years, which some have forecast of that. And usually, the difference between those two forecasts is the rate of EV take-up. It would grow in the low-teens.

So our business, when you look over the last 5, 6 years, has grown mid-teens to low 20s. And certainly, that’s faster than what auto production is growing. The market probably has grown somewhere around that 10% or so over the last decade. So our investments because of the near term weakness, haven’t changed our belief of that market growing kind of than the three and a five-year horizon hasn’t changed and really have a steady hand.

So do you have some views in terms of what the average content will be as you sort of project out your business five years from now in autos? Do you have some…

Dave Pahl

Nothing specific. I think that we just – when we look at the more – the broader trends, and we like the fact that the debate is how quickly will it double and contrast that to some of the other markets where just it’s just not going to happen, right? So we like that. We’re not really that concerned on, is it going to double or triple in the next 10 years. We just – we like that direction.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes. Again, I would – we remain excited just because of the longer-term opportunity. The near-term in 2020 of what the market will do is what the market will do. And again, most of the automotive OEMs that we’ve got are on consignment, the vast majority of that. So we’ve got very good visibility out six months of what they’re planning. Again, just to remind you, that can change very quickly. But we do have insight into what they’re telling us they want to build.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

We’ll provide guidance one quarter at a time. So yes, great.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes. So – it’s a great question, Tim. And I’ll put it in the context, we’ve talked about having four competitive advantages. One is the reach of our market channels, what this fits into. Just for completeness, the other three, really quickly are manufacturing and technology. 300-millimeter is the best example of that. Our broad product portfolio and then we’ve already mentioned our broad and diverse market positions that is a competitive advantage. But the reach of our channel, I’d really go back to probably seven, eight years ago, as we look forward and wanted to become a stronger company in analog and embedded markets and really focus on industrial and automotive.

We sat back and looked at the things that we thought we needed to do strategically. That’s where those four competitive advantages came from and things to strengthen it. So you saw us take actions like redeploying our sales force so that we were closer to customers in the automotive and industrial world.

The other thing is, if you’re servicing a large personal electronics manufacturer, and you walk in and say, hey, I’d like to meet with your RF team, you may sit down with 1,000 different engineers. You go meet with a small appliance manufacturer and ask about their RF team, they may not even know how to spell RF, right? So just a very different. So their need for technical support is much higher. Our mix of application engineers to sales has increased. We also knew that we had a lot of traffic across our website, but we really didn’t have any insight into that traffic.

So we began investing and really understanding how our customers select our products, and we began investing in tools to make that selection much easier. So if you’re a customer that comes in today, very quickly, we can – the algorithms are smart enough to figure out what type of equipment that customer is designing and that very broad product portfolio then gets shrunken down to the products that, that customer needs, the type of support, technical help that they get changes, the reference designs and those types of things. And it’s really all geared towards making that engineer’s time as productive as possible, with the end goal of getting as many of our products designed into their systems as possible. So…

Got it. And is it more of the product portfolio that makes the website unique? Or is it more something about the website?

Dave Pahl

I think the enduring – and these are things, competitive advantages that work together. We get more web traffic across our website, not because people like the shape of the Texas state. It’s because we just have more products. And so that just drives more traffic across the website. And it’s two, four times as much as our nearest competitor, but some of our smaller competitors, it’s five, 10, 20 times the amount of traffic. So it really is a growing competitive advantage. And so we could actually give our website to one of our competitors, and they just won’t have the traffic to have it get as smart as what ours gets.

Got it. Let’s talk about 300-millimeter for a second. So you’re building the parking structure in Richardson. I think that you’re going to start to build the fab itself next year. It sounds like it’s going to be ready by the end of 2021. When do you think you’ll need it? And are you sort of happy that it might be a year or two early or it might be two years too early, but I think the mantra probably is that you want to have it earlier versus too late. So can you just sort of talk about the – update us on the status there?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So Rich is famous for saying, I’d rather be two to three years early than two to three months late when you’re planning capacity. And it’s just the asymmetric returns that you get by having those assets in place to meet demand. So having it completed by the end of 2021 we believe will ensure that we’ll be early and not late, right?

So we currently have – last year we had little over $3 billion of available 300-millimeter capacity to grow into. This year isn’t stressing that at all and be a little bit lower. So we’ve got plenty of capacity for the next few years in place. So really the timing of the equipment once the building is done, we can time that equipment closer to what demand will actually be. And so we’ll have that option starting in 2022 to do that.

Got it. So this year, even though all the new designs are going on 300, that that 4.7 billion number from last year, that will actually go down this year?

Dave Pahl

Well Matt – well, I shouldn’t say that. Yes, I shouldn’t say that because of the mix between the two. I mean, our Analog revenues are declining this year.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

The mix of 300…

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes, I haven’t gotten a recent update on that, so let me not make that as a declarative statement.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes. So just a couple of things. We only guided in revenue and EPS and the conclusions in between the lines are pretty straight forward, but we just don’t provide guidance on it, just a point of clarification. And I think let me walk through and we allocate capital to R&D, how we do that and there’s three main buckets when we think about allocation. We’ve talked about before, Tim, that we’ve got 65 product lines at the company and you can think of those product lines as many semiconductor companies and that’s the first place our P&L comes together inside of the company.

And if you’re a product line manager you have your own design engineering team, apps team, marketing team, operations team, everything you need to be a semiconductor company. And they’re the ones that make the decision on which new products we should do. So the biggest bucket of our R&D allocation goes to – directly to new product creation. We create 300 to 400 new products a year. So that mean every product line gets anywhere from four to six new products that they produce, and they’re all looking for obviously products where we’ve got something that’s differentiated or have that differentiation for some time.

And then ideally a product that we sell to multiple customers in the same-end equipment better yet across multiple end equipments, even better across multiple sectors that we talk about. And then the perfect investment is one that you can even sell across multiple markets. So – and when you have that kind of diversity of customers, the longevity just gets pulled along with it on that investment. So that’s the ideal investment that we’d like to make.

What we’d like to stay away from is the other end of that is a custom product where the customer defines the spec, they hand it to three or four semiconductor manufacturers and ask for bids on it, and your investment in that is tied to the success of that particular product at a customer. So that’s kind of the spread of investment opportunities that we have and obviously there’s shades of gray between those two extremes and we’d like to just buy us more dollars up to that that ideal investment.

There’s two other buckets of investment. The second one is a centralized R&D function that’s where we do our process technologies, packaging, design flows, the tools that the engineers use, spice models and things like that. And we get some leverage off of that because if we had five business lines or 65, that investment would be about the same. And then lastly, the third bucket is what we call Kilby Labs and these are longer term, higher risk investments, new materials, new design techniques, kind of breakthrough type investments certainly are higher risk and sometimes they’re longer in duration. So we may have investments there that take a decade before they come to fruition.

So that’s really when we look at allocating capital, that’s how we look at it. We don’t look at it as a percent of revenue nor a budget. And so if we had more – better ideas and like, let’s say just double the number of products that we did, if we felt that that would change the trajectory of the top line because of the returns we make, we would – we certainly would do that. We just – it’s more about picking the right 300, 400 products than it is just making it bigger.

Yes. I guess the – I asked the question because you’ve grown revenue by 30% in the past three years with virtually zero incremental OpEx, right? So it’s been great. But I guess I ask the question because like, have you pushed the envelope too far now maybe OpEx is kind of a bit more fixed and it really scales more with revenue rate for it?

Dave Pahl

Right. And you don’t hear us talk about, like, a goal of growing revenue faster than OpEx or setting a budget for OpEx and things like that. Because if we see the opportunity we would increase the spent and I think all of our owners would like that and have it, but there is an efficiency of that spend and making sure it’s going to the right places. So again picking the right 300, 400 products is and being doing that efficiently is more important than doing a lot more.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes. I think first of all I think debt is a tool. It’s a tool that we’ve used in the past. When we acquired national, now going back 2011 we financed that all through debt. And that debt has been on our balance sheet and has been there because primarily interest rates have remained so low. If you look over the last few years, you’ve seen that we’ve taken that debt up a little bit over time and – but you just don’t see any lurching moves by us overall.

So I think that there is a strategic value of having some debt capacity available because you never know when an opportunity may come. And so we just kind of have a balanced approach to it. And we’re not trying to chase the last nickel out of the balance sheet by leveraging it up just for the sake of leveraging it up.

Got it. Can we talk maybe a little bit, just to follow-up on the capital return question? So you did actually return a little bit less than – well quite a bit less than the 100% target in CQ3? And the repo was quite a bit lower, I know you tend to be a little – you tend to try to time the stock a little bit if it’s below the intrinsic value, you buy more, which is not timing. It just is more of being smart about what you consider to be the value of the stock. So can you kind of talk about that? Was it in fact the decision in September that – well the stock was above the – what you would consider to be the intrinsic value? So you just bought that glass?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I’d encourage you to look at cash flow generation and share buybacks on a trailing 12 month basis. What you’ll see is there is a lot of seasonality and cash flow. First and second quarter just have more consumption that’s usually an environment that we’re preparing for a stronger second and third quarter to seasonally. So there’s more cash going into our working capital. Why that – so you have that going on. You have bonuses and things like that, taxes in the first half that don’t repeat.

So there’s a lot more cash generated as a percentage of revenue in the second half. So really there weren’t any changes – dramatic changes to what we’re doing. But to your point, if you go back a year ago in fourth quarter, a year ago from now, I think on December 24th this always sticks in my memory, stock was at 88 bucks. We ended up buying over the quarter – we ended up buying $2 billion worth of the stock back. So the market gives us opportunities like that, we’ll take advantage of it. But the overarching goal is just to return 100% of free cash flow. It’s not to try to get queued on the timing or anything.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes, that is 70%, 75% is revenue increases kind of on a blended basis. As we build that factory, that factory will be depreciated over 30 years plus so it really won’t have any impact on the income statement.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes. We’ve got a dozen fabs in our footprint, around half of them or so are outside of the U.S. we also have assembly test sites. We have a half a dozen of those, so we’ve got one in China, I think two in Malaysia, two in the Philippines, one in Mexico. I’m trying to think of if I’m missing any, but I think that that covers them all. So I think we’re better positioned if this world gets to a point that it becomes disentangled from a economic standpoint. We’re positioned geographically probably better than most of our industry.

Tim Arcuri

Dave Pahl

Yes, I think in both of those cases are very, very broad brush, at least the early indications of emerging technologies and things like IoT and driverless cars and AI, I mean, those are very, very broad brushed areas. Our products go into all those things. Certainly you can’t build anything without an Analog product in it, so we’ll just have to wait to see where that that stuff comes out. But it doesn’t seem to me to be implementable with that broad of a brush kind of strokes at least they’ve initially come out with.

Well, we’ve run out of time. But I always appreciate a company who comes to my conference even though I have a cell and I’m very, very classy. Thank you, Dave.

Okay. Thanks you.

Thank you.

