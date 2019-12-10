Danaos Looks Like The Cheapest Stock In The Market

Introduction

What’s the cheapest stock you’ve come across? What multiple of GAAP earnings and free cash flow was it trading at? Is it possible for a company to trade at 1x earnings?

In 2009, I came across Valassis Communications (the ticker symbol was VCI). The company had $1 of EPS and FCF, yet the stock had gone down to $1.30. The company had a lot of debt, and if its business deteriorated, it would have been unable to service it, resulting in bankruptcy. But service it the company did, resulting in a more normalized multiple in the high single digits. In a stroke of luck, the company won $500 million in a lawsuit against News Corp, the economy started recovering, and the company was earning $2 per share with a $30 stock price. It then halved as the company missed earnings, and eventually was bought out at $34 in 2014. That was a 26x increase in five years.

So a situation like a company trading at 1x earnings usually results from most of the following conditions:

A high debt load with a meaningful risk of bankruptcy. All the earnings going to repay debt or sustain the business and not reaching shareholders. A recessionary environment causing the business to decline. A business in secular decline, resulting in future earnings rapidly going negative. There's also the possibility that the earnings are illusory, excluding a large amount of recurring costs like stock compensation, restructuring charges and the like.

Today I present to you a stock that's trading at 1.5x EPS, with the potential to be a multi bagger. The risks are high, but the situation still presents a favorable risk/reward tradeoff.

Background

In late November, while looking at the top stock movers on the day, I noticed that Danaos (DAC) had lost a quarter of its value, and in fact was down by half over the course of a few weeks. It turned out that it had done an equity issuance at $6 per share, and the stock had gone down through that figure. This followed the company’s debt restructuring last year, which resulted in debt being eliminated, shares amounting to 47.5% of the company issued to lenders and maturities being shifted from the end of 2018 to the end of 2023. The company subsequently effected a reverse stock split. Its problems arose when one of its largest customers, the Korean carrier Hanjin Shipping, went bankrupt in 2016. Eight ships representing 20% of fixed contracted revenue were returned and had to be leased out at lower prevailing rates, with some idle time in between.

Along with a partial over-allotment, the company raised gross proceeds of $56.5 million by selling 9.42 million shares. The company stated that it would use the net proceeds for capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. A company controlled by the CEO subscribed to $17 million worth of shares.

Danaos is one of the largest independent owners of containerships, with a fleet of 60 vessels aggregating 360,147 TEUs, representing a 1.6% share of the 22 million global TEU base. A TEU is a Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, denoting a standard container size (20 ft by 8 ft by 8 ft). Its ships are chartered to users at a fixed rate for various time periods. Like many shipping companies, it's based in Greece. Details of the vessels owned (name, size, year built and charter expirations) can be found in the company’s earnings release. Its major customers are the large shipping lines like Maersk and Hyundai Merchant Marine.

Financial overview

In the latest quarter ending September 2019, revenue decreased by 5% year-over-year to $112 million as three vessels concluded 12-year charters over the last year and were redeployed at lower current market rates. Operating income was $51 million for a healthy 45% operating margin. Interest expense of $17 million was $5 million lower than it would have been as the company recognized in advance some interest expense on its credit facilities at the time of the refinancing. I will add this back for a normalized figure in my current and forward figures as I believe that the GAAP rules that required the company to do this are faulty. However, less than half of operating income going toward debt service is a good sign. The company is not subject to income tax, a result of the preferential treatment accorded to shipping companies in Greece. Its net income of $34 million spread out over 15.4 million shares resulted in diluted EPS of $2.20 per share. Taking out an additional $5 million of interest expense would result in normalized EPS of $1.88 for the quarter or $7.52 annualized (there's no real seasonality in the business as most of the capacity is chartered for multi-year periods). I should note that the company provided an adjusted EPS of $2.46 for the quarter by excluding the amortization of financing fees, which I believe is a legitimate recurring expense. (Note to company: No need to get aggressive with adjustments when your stock is trading at 1x EPS).

The company reported $24 million of depreciation on $2.4 billion of fixed assets, denoting 25 years to fully depreciate the current net fixed assets. The depreciable life (which would be calculated on gross fixed assets) would be a little longer, in keeping with a vessel life that often exceeds 30 years. However, I will concede that for an asset intensive business like this, depreciation is a figure that can be low balled in financial statements, boosting reported profits. The company’s five largest ships were built in 2012 and the next three largest in 2011, so this is a fairly young fleet. The company had capex of just $4 million in the latest quarter, with free cash flow of $52 million, which was used primarily to repay debt. Although technically correct, I will not claim that the stock is trading at less than 1x FCF because the figure is temporarily inflated due to no vessels being purchased. I believe depreciation is a good indicator of the maintenance capex required to keep the business going.

Subsequent to the recent public offering, the company has a market cap of $185 million, $137 million of cash and $1,414 million of debt for an enterprise value of $1.46 billion. It trades at 3.3x revenues and 7x operating income. The company’s book value of $847 million is $34 per share. Thus its shares trade at just 0.2x book value. The company is currently generating an 8% return on its balance sheet assets, so there's no reason to believe that the book value is severely impaired. Net debt represents 6x operating income and 4x EBITDA (for aficionados of that figure of which I’m not one).

Outlook

Containerized trade growth usually exceeds GDP growth by a little bit. For 2020, based on the IMF forecast of world GDP growth of 3.5%, container shipments should grow by 4%. Capacity is expected to grow by less than 3%, aiding a firming in charter rates. If these projections pan out, it will be the first time in a decade that demand outpaces supply. Shipping companies have been reluctant to place new orders while the US-China trade situation remains fluid and in advance of the new IMO regulations.

Danaos is expected to have stable revenue of $435 million next year, 1% more than 2019. 89% of potential revenue over the next year is covered by existing charter contracts, providing high visibility. Its largest five vessels are chartered till 2024, with the next five largest until 2022. It has $1.4 billion of charter coverage on its existing leases, representing more than three years of current revenue.

The company will likely make some opportunistic vessel acquisitions with the capital raised and the impact on profit would be dependent on the lease rates in relation to the price paid for the assets. To keep it simple, I will assume that the net $55 million raised is used to repay debt at its current 6.5% interest rate, resulting in a quarterly decrease in interest expense of $0.9 million. The share count balloons to 24.8 million. Under these conditions, the company would have earned $1.20 this quarter or $4.80 annualized. That is significant dilution, but it does reduce the company’s risk profile. Any proceeds directed to vessel acquisitions at its current 8% return would bump up this figure a bit, as would debt repayments from cash generated. So $5 of EPS for next year seems reasonable.

IMO 2020

The International Maritime Organization has mandated new requirements to reduce sulfur emissions from Jan 2020 onwards. Ships can meet these requirements by using low sulfur fuels or by installing scrubbers. As vessels come off charter, the vessel owner can decide to install scrubbers at a cost of $3-5 million per ship, thus garnering a higher charter rate, or choose to lease the vessel out at a lower rate, with the lessee bearing a higher fuel cost. Danaos plans to install scrubbers on five vessels in the first quarter of 2020. Although the new regulation will result in higher shipping costs, I do not foresee much impact on vessel owners like Danaos. One could argue that to the extent it increases the cost of the end product, the slightly reduced demand from a macroeconomic viewpoint is a slight negative. On the other hand, it's possible that it will hasten the scrapping of some older high fuel consuming vessels, thus reducing supply.

Valuation: Fair value of $30 for the stock

I will assume that the company will generate EPS of $5 next year, lower than the consensus estimate of $5.91 (though this appears to be from a sole analyst at Jefferies). Put a 6x multiple, and you get a fair value for the stock of $30. That is 300% upside from the current $7.5 price. A year from now it would represent 0.8x book value. The stock was at this level at some point in 2018.

In a bear case, global growth will come in lower than expected, shipping rates will decrease, and the company will earn only $2 per share. Investors will accord a distressed 3x multiple, resulting in a $6 share price for 20% downside.

In an extreme bear case, trade relations between the US and China will deteriorate, the global economy will plunge into a prolonged recession, the company will be unable to service its debt and go bankrupt, resulting in a total loss for shareholders.

In a bull case, the US will remove existing tariffs on Chinese goods, causing a rebound in the global economy, increasing trade and firming up rates. In this situation, the company could have earnings power of $6 per share and be afforded a 7x multiple for a target price of $42, offering 460% upside from the current price.

Note that the bear and bull case earnings may take a few years to materialize as ships come off lease. But we all know the stock market can see forward quite a bit, right?

In terms of competitors/comparables, Seaspan (SSW) trades at 14x forward EPS and 0.9x book value, Costamare (CMRE) is at 8x forward EPS and 0.8x book value, and Global Ship Lease (GSL) trades at 5x forward EPS and 0.3x book value.

Risks are manageable

The biggest risk here is that the company will not be able to repay its debt. However, with less than half of operating income going to debt service, there's plenty left over to whittle down the principal balance. There are no major principal payments due until the end of 2023. This gives the company plenty of time to de-lever.

A deterioration in the global economy will adversely affect demand and rates, causing the company to idle its ships or charter them out at lower rates as they come off leases.

The bankruptcy of a major customer would have an adverse effect as leases could be terminated and vessels returned. The company could be stuck with idle vessels or have to accept lower rates.

Managements of asset intensive industries consistently overestimate the return on their investments (here’s looking at you shale producers). Danaos’ management could decide to re-invest their profits in expanding the business rather than returning cash to equity or debt holders. If those investments churn out sub-par returns, shareholders will pay the price.

Catalysts

As the company de-levers and takes the extreme risk of bankruptcy off the table, investors (starting with quant funds?) will take note and welcome the opportunity to buy a stock at a low single digit multiple of earnings. At the current rate, the company can repay all its debt in six years.

If the company acts sensibly and directs a portion of its profits toward a dividend for shareholders, it could offer an attractive yield. For instance, distributing even 20% of its profits as a dividend would be a $1 annual payout and a 14% yield at the current stock price.

It's possible that lenders like European banks that got stock in the company during its debt restructuring are trying to clean up their balance sheets before year-end and being price-insensitive sellers. If so, the change in calendar would have a positive effect on the supply of shares.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.