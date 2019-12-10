Tailored Brands: Crumpled Quarter Expected But Everything Will Smooth Out

The stock is still severely underpriced at a 23% TTM earnings yield and a 29% FCF yield and should eventually recover to at least $11-15.

Debt reductions via the proceeds of the corporate apparel unit sale, from the sale of the Canadian distribution center and the cash flow from the business are likely proceeding.

In my previous article about Tailored Brands (TLRD), I discussed how undervalued TLRD is due to the extremely pessimistic narrative. The share price only moved up about 13% since then and the short interest stands at close to 59% of float as of 11/15/19. While the GAAP quarterly earnings to be announced this week will be bad due to one-time noncash charge, considering continuous debt reduction and modest buybacks, the shares should appreciate significantly in the medium to long term, to at least $11-15, representing a 114-192% upside from the current share price.

Sales Numbers

In my previous articles about TLRD, I demonstrated that the overall sales declined over the previous 3 years due to rentals, corporate apparel and alteration services, whereas sales of retail product actually grew YoY between 2016 and 2018. Looking at the annual numbers, the trend looks like follows:

At the same time, there is some noise in the seasonal numbers. While annual sales of retail clothing product and corresponding gross profit margin amounts increased YoY, the trends for H1 for the same years is the opposite.

The trends for the same metrics for the second half of the fiscal years in question look the same as the full year numbers. The table below shows the sales numbers for the retail product, followed by the graphical representation.

Full Year, $ thousands Q1-Q2, $ thousands Q3-Q4, $ thousands 2016 2,445,922 1,231,614 1,214,308 2017 2,439,817 1,178,579 1,261,238 2018 2,454,747 1,219,432 1,235,315 2019 1,175,679

The trends are as follows:

What I am demonstrating above is the trends are not clear. One other item to note is the tailored product, as opposed to non-tailored and the rest of the retail mix, appears to be growing YoY for full years, but not for H1.

The occupancy costs in H1 moved in the wrong direction and the interest expense does not decrease nearly as fast as does the operating income, yet.

Corporate Apparel Business Sale: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The lower-margin corporate apparel business was sold in August. While the sale improves the margins on the remaining business and allows TLRD to reduce the debt more aggressively, the price realized was relatively low and the resultant loss on disposition will produce an ugly GAAP Q3 result.

We should assume that about $50M from the proceeds already received will go, or have already gone, to debt repayment. Reducing debt by $50M results in reducing interest expense by approximately $4M, or $0.05 a share taking into account taxes.

we saw synergies associated with operating our Men's Wearhouse, Joseph A. Bank, Moores and K&G consumer retail businesses and that we did not see synergies associated with operating the dry cleaning business or the corporate apparel business.

No synergies also means that the corporate apparel business sale should improve the operating margins on the remaining business going forward. The bigger issue is the price that was realized for the sale of the corporate apparel division. Below is the glimpse into the balance sheet of what TLRD sold.

From the above, the tangible book value of the corporate apparel business was $134M. Even taking current assets minus all liabilities results in over $108M. After adjustments to the $62M price received, TLRD stands to receive $50+6M, which doesn't seem like a good deal for TLRD at all.

As a result, there will be a reduction to the already-ugly book value of TLRD. Plus, there will be a loss on disposition in the Q3 at almost $83M. To add insult to the injury, there will be an additional $2M tax bill associated with the transaction. From the same Form 8-K:

Closure of the Distribution Center in Canada

The closed distribution center in Canada is for sale and the proceeds will be used for either debt reduction or share repurchases. From the conference call:

The closed distribution center is an owned facility and was recently listed for sale, the proceeds from which will be applied to our updated capital allocation framework.

NFL Partnership and Other Customizations

It remains to be seen how much revenue will be produced by the recently-added ability for customers to customize linings of suits and sports coats with NFL team logos. There are other innovations of the same type in the pipeline, providing a competitive advantage to Tailored Brands. From the call:

Last week we announced that we had entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with the National Football League. This agreement enables us to offer sports fans the ability to customize their suits and sport coats with linings depicting most of their favorite NFL teams. We are very excited to continue to develop this NFL offering as part of our goal to deliver the ultimate personalized experience for our customers. We are also working to innovate the process of buying a custom garment. Last quarter, we shared with you that we were in beta on Custom Builder, a tablet-based app designed to assist our wardrobe consultants and customers with the in-store custom buying experience.

Promotional Pricing Environment

There is an impact of competition on the Q2 and projected Q3 numbers. It is most evident in off-the-rack suits as this is an area where TLRD has no moat. Tailored and custom clothing is where TLRD has an advantage. And this is the area where they should be immune from the Internet disruptors. From the call:

But as far as the promotional activity, yeah, we are seeing heavy promotional activity in suits. And that is something that we saw in Q2. That's something that informed our Q2 guide and it's something that we actually saw materialize through the quarter, and it's also influencing our Q3 guide. That is -- it's going to be driven in part by traffic, which we've talked about is it remains challenged I'd say for first retail as a whole. And then also you've met -- you referenced correctly this trend of casualisation which is obviously -- it works against off the rack suits. I would mention, though, that there is also a trend towards personalization. And given that we're playing in custom suits, that's actually a trend that helps us and it's one of the drivers behind the healthy growth. We continue to see in our custom suiting business, even while that business is tracking at a multi $100 million scale.

Impact from Tariffs

There shouldn't be a significant impact from tariffs on Chinese goods. From the call:

This has been a somewhat fluid process, but we believe we can absorb the list for tariffs within the existing product cost structure with minimal impact to the bottom-line this year. This is due to both diversifying our sourcing and working with our vendor partners in China to help mitigate the impact of the tariffs. We had already reduced the percent of direct source product from China from approximately 30% in 2017 to 23% last year. For 2019, we expect to lower that further to between 18% and 20%.

Capital Allocation

From the conference call it is obvious that there are headwinds in several categories. On one hand, there is heavy competition and promotional activity in off-the-rack suits and smart casual. Custom suits have a lower gross margin, but higher selling prices compensate for that, to an extent. In addition, non-suit product has lower margins and requires volume to make up for these lower margins.

On the flip side, the custom suit product brings customers in stores and, along with the ability to customize linings and the recent NFL partnership, is a differentiator for Tailored Brands. With the overall business uncertainty, debt reduction and, to lesser extent, share repurchases at currently-reduced share prices were prioritized over the dividend, which was eliminated. Dividend elimination was a step in the right direction and I hope repurchases will be conducted at still-depressed prices once the Q3 earnings are released.

Expect Bad Q3 GAAP Earnings, But that's OK

In the 8-K from 09/11/19, the company projected adjusted diluted Q3 EPS of $0.40-0.45. This excludes any share repurchases, costs related to operational excellence program and other "non-recurring" items. However, the operational excellence program costs appear to keep recurring, therefore to get to GAAP numbers we will account for the $9M expense in that area.

The loss for the sale of the corporate apparel business, as I mentioned earlier, should be $85M. The loss per share from the above items is approximately ($9M+$85M)/50.6M = $1.86. Assuming some debt reduction and resulting interest expense savings, the Q3 GAAP EPS should be around minus $1.36.

As a result, while the GAAP number is a one-off and mostly non-cash, the shares should remain depressed in the near term, giving the management opportunity to perform share buybacks. It is unlikely they have had any significant buybacks at this point, since they stated that the $50M from the corporate apparel unit sale would be used exclusively for debt reduction. As for guidance on the capital allocation, from the conference call:

So as I mentioned in my prepared remarks and given where the stock prices and the dividend yield, we strongly believe that there's a more efficient way of deploying capital then through the dividend. Want to make it clear that funds freed up from the dividend, as you mentioned will be deployed into a mix of share repurchases and accelerated debt reduction, and also just to make clear that the funds that we received from the sale of corporate apparel will be entirely applied to debt reduction.

Debt Reduction: Sources of Cash

For debt reduction as well as for share repurchases, if any, the company needs cash. We know that there is $50M TLRD got from the sale of the corporate apparel business and they are currently in process of selling one of the two Canadian distribution centers. Additionally, there will be FCF generated by the business itself. Let's look at the cash flows.

Source: TLRD Form 10-Q

While on the surface things don't look too good for the H1, note that the changes in assets and liabilities were large negative in green-highlighted areas. If we were to normalize those, we would end up with about $40M of positive FCF. Another area, which was also mentioned in a Q&A session of the conference call, was inventories. The level of unfinished product/raw material is currently elevated and should normalize during Q3 and Q4, meaning additional FCF.

At quarter end, inventories were up $60 million or 8% versus last year. The majority of the increase is from higher levels of raw materials, including fabric. While fabric inventory is higher than planned. It is current and in support of basic replenishment product.

If we normalize that as well, the H1 FCF would be 40+60-22=$78M. The above is to demonstrate that the cash flows are not as bad as it would appear by merely looking at the numbers without proper context. Historically, CapEx was running $20M less per year than D&A.

Insider Purchases

After the Q2 results were announced, some of the insiders bought shares in the open market. While this in itself is not a guarantee of good future results, it serves as another data point. There are many reasons while insiders sell but only one reason why they buy.

How Much Should TLRD Shares Be Worth?

Assuming the worst case of no share repurchases, the cash would go to debt reduction, resulting in interest expense savings. With annual EPS of over $1, TLRD can spend at least $50M a year from the free cash flow on debt reduction, plus immediate reduction of $50 from the corporate apparel business sale and an additional amount from the sale of the Canadian distribution center.

Even if the "operational excellence program" expenses appear to be recurring at $9M a quarter, taking the lowest Q3 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.40 and applying $8M as after-tax expense for the above, we get $0.24 per share. We are ignoring the loss on for the corporate apparel business disposition.

The Q2 GAAP EPS was $0.68, Q1 was $0.14. The FY2018 EPS was $1.64 less Q1-Q3 of FY2018 of $1.52, we get Q4FY2018 of $0.12. There were no differences in YTD goodwill impairment charges or loss on extinguishment of debt between Q3 and Q4. The results are in the below table.

Q4FY2018, $ Q1FY2019, $ Q2FY2019, $ Q3FY2019, $ (projected, ex-divestiture loss) TTM, $ 0.12 0.14 0.68 0.24 1.18

For contrast, sell-side analysts expect FY2019 EPS of $1.10 and FY2020 of $1.24. The share price as I write this is $5.14, giving us a projected conservatively-adjusted P/E or 4.36x (23% yearnings yield) or 4.67x using the sell-side estimate.

As for the cash flows, the CapEx has been running about $20M a year less than D&A and if we ignore the noise associated with changes in working capital, we get the FCF of about $1.5 a share or $75M, resulting in a 29% FCF yield. And now that dividends are no longer paid, this cash will be dedicated mostly to debt reduction and some modest buybacks.

Leverage

On the conference call, the stated goal was to reduce the leverage ratio to 3x from the then-current 3.9x, a reduction of 23% or $264M, assuming EBITDA doesn't decline further. At current FCF levels and if inventories decline to normal levels by Q1FY2020, and if the proceeds of the apparel business as well as distribution center sale will be used for debt reduction only, it would take about 2 years.

It is worth noting that for every $100M in debt reduction the interest expense declines by about $4.5M a year, or $0.09 per share, after-tax. In a couple of years, EPS will benefit from debt reduction via after-tax interest expense savings to the tune of about $0.24 per year, per share, even assuming no share repurchases. With some share repurchases, assuming the sales do not deteriorate further, the EPS in a couple of years can be over $1.50 and FCF could top $1.90.

Bottom Line

The stock of Tailored Brands is still an excellent value with TTM earnings yield of 23% and FCF yield of 29%. While deleveraging will take time, the cash flow, when used for debt reduction or some buybacks, will generate better outcomes for investors than the recently-eliminated dividend. Taking into account that historically TLRD traded at double-digit P/Es, at current EPS, even assuming return to P/E of 10x, the share price should be at least $11. And to get to FCF yield of 10%, the share price should triple to over $15. While the GAAP Q3 earnings will look bad, going forward TLRD should outperform in a big way.

