DocuSign: Richer Valuation

That said, the company is doing well and I don't know if we'll see a depressed P/S valuation again in the near-term.

I have no intention of selling shares, but am not adding here, either.

The forward price/sales ratio of the company has nearly doubled in the last few months and is no longer an obvious buy at these levels.

Thesis

DocuSign (DOCU) reported a strong Q3-20. Revenue growth and earnings growth beat consensus estimates and the company reported another strong quarter of billings growth.

The company continues to roll out new solutions to complement its core e-signature product and the company's net retention rate remains well above 100%.

But all this good news has baked a lot of optimism into the stock price and the price/sales multiple has catapulted from 8 to 14 in just a few months. It's priced to perfection. I view DocuSign as a hold. I bought shares a few months ago under $50 and would consider adding on any major dips.

Source

Q3-20: More Strength

Shares of DocuSign got crushed after its Q1 report. Investors were concerned with stronger-than-expected deceleration in billings growth, which was less than 30%. But as we've seen in the two quarters since, the billings growth fear was overblown. Billings growth in Q2 was nearly 50% and billings growth in Q3 was up 36%.

Following the Q1 billings growth hiccup, the company emphasized that billings growth can be lumpy and shouldn't be judged simply on a quarterly basis. Over the past four rolling quarters, billings growth has averaged 35%. The company continues to see strong demand for its core eSignature solutions coupled with growing adoption of its broader portfolio of Agreement Cloud solutions.

Source

Revenue growth continues to be impressive. Overall revenue was up nearly 40% and subscription revenue exceeded 40% growth. More than 95% of company revenue is recurring revenue. Companies subscribe to the DocuSign's eSignature solution typically in one- and three-year increments.

DocuSign added ~25,000 new customers this quarter, bringing total customer count to 562,000. The company said it saw notable strength in upsells into its installed base with a strong contribution from its North American business. As a result, DocuSign increased its dollar net retention to 117%, within a historical range of 112% to 119%. In the SaaS world, conventional thinking says a company ideally wants a dollar net retention rate of at least 100%, which would indicate month-over-month revenue growth from its existing client base.

The company continues to focus on broadening its product suite to strengthen its competitive advantage in the market. In Q3, the company announced two new products, DocuSign Negotiate and DocuSign CLM. The company estimates it has an addressable market of $50 billion vs. its expected revenue this year of a little under $1 billion, giving it less than 2% share in a market in which it is the leader. The company has a leading position in the market - has essentially become a verb, "I DocuSigned it..." - and is incorporated into multiple enterprise platforms from providers such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), etc.

DocuSign has competition in Adobe (ADBE) and Box (BOX), but I believe DocuSign has differentiated itself with a suite of offerings to complement its core eSignature product. While Adobe Sign is a leading competing solution to DocuSign, it appears DocuSign really has the momentum in the market. Adobe noted on its recent earnings call that revenue growth for Adobe Sign was up 25% yoy. Compare this to DocuSign clocking in at 40% growth in the quarter. Adobe has a strong brand and a massive client base in which it can upsell its cross-range of software, but DocuSign continues to differentiate itself with its DocuSign Agreement Cloud suite of solutions that complement the core eSignature product.

Valuation

At a forward P/S of 14, DocuSign has nearly doubled its valuation premium of just a few months ago. Sentiment has reversed and investors see nothing but blue skies ahead. The stock is priced to perfection and could go sideways at best until the Q4 report. I'm not selling my shares, but I probably wouldn't consider adding to my position until the P/S dipped back below 12.

The company continues to lose money. Though gross margins showed improvement both yoy and sequentially, any hit to the margins in coming quarters could send shares tumbling from the lofty valuation. Additionally, revenue growth expectations remain high, and if the company comes up short either on revenue or billings growth, shares could get crushed.

Conclusion

Great company at a lofty valuation. I'm a hold here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long ADBE