VMware, Inc. (VMW) Presents at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Raymond James Technology Investors Conference December 10, 2019 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Poonen - COO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Turits - Raymond James

Michael Turits

Okay. Everybody, good morning, again. How many times I’m going to say good morning? Really happy to have you guys here and very happy to have VMware here. So, we have Sanjay Poonen.

Sanjay Poonen

Thank you, Michael.

Michael Turits

Thank you very much for working with me again. It’s a great VMware story.

Sanjay Poonen

Second year in a row.

Michael Turits

It feels like at least second year in a row. Definitely for sure. And Richard Gu is here from IR. Richard, thanks very much for help. And I get to play IR guy for a moment. Forward-looking statement: Statements made in the discussions which are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statement based on current expectations. Actual results can differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in VMware’s most recent SEC filings and Form 10-Q, 10-K. And I can do pharmaceutical ads, when I am done after all that practice.

Sanjay Poonen

You could sing it next time.

Michael Turits

I could sing it. No, you don’t want that. Can you -- do you have a good voice?

Sanjay Poonen

For another time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Turits

Okay. Alright. So, Sanjay is COO, EVP and General Manager of VMware, has been in a number of roles for a while. We have worked together a number of times. I wanted to start off Sanjay talking about macro. Always an area of general concern but there has been a trajectory in terms of VMware's discussion of macro this year. If we go back to fiscal first quarter of both Pat and Zane, at that time seemed to express some reservation about the impact of the economy. The context from an investor’s perspective was that they do not raise the fiscal '20 guidance at that time, and again, cited some issues in the economy. Fiscal 2Q and 3Q, there was a less focus, it seemed at that point. Now, as COO you also have sales reporting to you. You talk to a lot of customers, partners globally. I'd love to get your color on this at this point?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. I think as we said in our last two quarters, nothing has really materially changed in terms of the tone we set in the last two quarters since that comment in Q1 and I have the privilege of traveling around the world. We just finished our VMworlds in the U.S. and Barcelona, and then a number of different vFORUMs in Asia, collectively about 70,000 to 100,000 people come to them, maybe about 1 million people watch them. So, I get a chance to talk to many of those customers because I’m often speaking and meeting with customers. And I would say, in general, people do see digital transformation as an important area that C-level executives, CEOs and their boards are investing in. And if companies have a strong economic proposition, there is investment going on. And we have sought to be on the -- as a software defined company, on the front end of many of those areas where there is investment, cloud for example, digital workplace transformation, security, modernization of the data center, the future of networking. These are all things that are very core to infrastructure right in the wheelhouse of what VMware is as well.

And the other thing I would say is that we've done a lot of studies over the years on the economic return of VMware. In my speech at Vmworld two years ago, I quoted a research that talks to $1 investment in VMware has returned $10 of economic value in just the data center parts of our capability set. So, we think that Vmware is one of those rare examples of sort of a category of software, maybe ERP would be other where the return is very profound and it’s applicable during good times, and in tough times. So, we continue to have to show that economic value as you would expect any software company do, whenever we're going in for a medium-size, large-scale and a very large budget, and that Michael is the way in which we've proceeded. So cautiously optimistic and we'll continue to show that value proposition. We do that, I do believe that there’s spending to be had in the envelope of companies of digital transformation.

Michael Turits

Okay. So that actually brings up a good point. You talked about how you -- how VMware sales trend relative to trends in the economy, it was whether cyclical or countercyclical. I think because you are certainly an infrastructure company, this year in which IT spending was lower and things like server shipments were lower, storage was not as strong, networking was not as strong, overall in terms of say -- let’s just -- let’s say hardware shipments. I think part of the concern around the stock, especially earlier in the year is, will that impact VMware's business particularly in the core compute business which has been stronger than the secular long-term expectations in the last few years. So let's talk about that, whether or not that strength in the compute business is sustainable and whether or not we should have some concern about it this year when overall just let's take server shipments are slower than they were?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, it is true that this year is sort of a slower year for the hardware folks in some of those areas, server, storage, networking and some of it’s a variety of different factors. From our perspective I’d sort of reiterate what I said before, from a software perspective we don't feel that that's correlated to the hardware cycles and the data center. There could be some but much more often people are investing in software to get more out of their hardware. If you consolidate more servers to extend the life of networking, to add value on top of existing hardware storage in areas like hyperconversion. So all of those propositions are software defined, server virtualization, storage virtualization, network virtualization, the core of what we call the software defined data center or VMware Cloud Foundation, the offer that we have there has to sort of create that economic value independent of the hardware cycle. For example, in software defined networking we often extend the life of physical hardware. So you don't have to replace it as often. That adds value, so where in the past you may have been waiting to refresh that, you can with NSX get more value out of it. So as we think about kind of our core proposition in each of those areas -- and you've mentioned cloud compute, our server virtualization of vSphere, we talked about that that’s had reasonable growth even in the last quarter, but remember now VMware is a lot more than just a vSphere company. Our core SDDC itself now is compute in cases that computing management is a much bigger stack. Compute, storage, networking and management, what we call the software defined data center is a much bigger part of the proposition for many, many years ago. So as we do that, first off, we want to make sure certainly everyone of our core components are growing. But when you compute you’ve got a fairly high market share, a fairly virtual business, the growth of that will be as new workloads come on that platform or in regions which are not fully virtualized, we'll continue to drive every part of growth we can out of that. But the bigger proposition from vSphere is to sell the full Cloud Foundation.

That motion is really one of the reasons we've had momentum. For example, in hyperconversion for structure, we talked about 35% of that growth in Q3. A key reason we're seeing growth there is because that vSphere only type sale has now become a Cloud Foundation type of sale, differentiating us from the likes of a Nutanix and so on. So that's why I think we'll continue to kind of drive that motion independent of what's happening in the hardware cycle.

Michael Turits

So vSphere becomes part of the convert -- hyperconversion infrastructure sale, it's also part of your VCCP sales as well, right?

Sanjay Poonen

Correct. And so think of that compute, storage, network and management often sort of made the medical, for those who are not deeply technical in the data center, think about that core data center like baking a cake, right? Your flour, eggs, sugar and icing in a typical cake. Data center has got compute, storage, networking and a layer of management. That stack, we call that Cloud Foundation, we instantiate that on-premise on top of anybody's hardware, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Cisco NetApp, server, storage, networking, hardware, and then we instantiate that also in the cloud.

So VMware cloud on AWS, for example, is the same instantiation of that VMware Cloud Foundation, but running in Amazon, for example. And in the VCCP’s case, it's taking that stack with some components of stack into service providers, 4,000 plus of them, which has been a motion we've been executing on for several years.

Michael Turits

So while we’re on the subject of compute -- by the way, I’ll take -- we will take questions at the end, if you’re interested in it. For those on the webcast, if you have questions and you want to e-mail them to me, michael.turits@raymondjames.com, I will try and catch them. So as we're talking about compute, historically, before adding these other components to it, let’s say originally the compute side was server virtualization at that time. And a number of years ago, a different architecture for server virtualization, if you will, containers began to emerge.

I'd say that consciously whether that's a different architecture for the same thing, but I would say one of the concerns was, is -- will containers become a substitute product for server virtualization and for vSphere. And that -- so that was certainly an investor bare point. And so that seems to have worked out that way so far. In other words, you've been very successful in a number of -- in participating in a number of areas in containers.

And I would also point out that at least at VMworld, we went through an IDC presentation, where IDC showed that 75% of non-hyperscale, non-public cloud containers were being deployed in a virtualized server as well. So talk about your history with containers, and where it is today?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, I think it’s an interesting point, I think that was the conventional and that seems several years ago. When I joined VMware six years ago, I asked Pat, my boss and the CEO of the company. I think Amazon and Docker are kind of your big threats. As you've seen, we've taken that headwind of cloud partnership with Amazon and made it a tailwind. Now, no one is talking much about Docker anymore.

And it's largely because Kubernetes has kind of taken the head off that orchestration then it becomes de facto standard. And three years ago, we began to do that same thing we did with cloud to containers, embraced it because we saw exactly as you pointed Michael that these weren't two disparate technologies. That could be a place for containers to run bare metal, but the vast majority of containers, even by the company that had instantiated containers to the world, Google, were running in virtual machines.

So why not embrace containers, and at this point in time, Docker would be a container format, but Kubernetes was becoming that orchestration layer. Let's embrace Kubernetes itself. So we announced the partnership with Google about 2.5, three years ago, jointly VMware Pivotal and Google, and out of that came PKS as you know.

Then last year we announced the acquisition of Heptio which brought us a tremendous amount of DNA mindshare people who were the originators of the Kubernetes themselves. They had founded Kubernetes inside Google, left Google and started the company Heptio, Craig McLuckie and Joe Beda, two of the three founders. They brought a DNA of a team that were pervasive inside KubeCon and we became now very quickly one of the top 2, top 3 contributors to this open source movement.

And now, pending the acquisition closing of Pivotal, the intent is to add even more momentum to that, as Pivotal themselves have refactored their platform, PCF and so on, on Kubernetes. What we're going to do with that entire portfolio that we talked about at VMworld is branded Tanzu, which is the Japanese word for containers. And it will have three, four components to it, build, run and manage as we bring together VMware -- Heptio and Vmware had already kind of integrated capabilities and now Pivotal in and we think it’s going to be the best enterprise container platform relative to OpenShift or Atos or anybody else. But we are also going to take core capabilities of Kubernetes and put it into vSphere. We announced that as Project Pacific at VMworld and it will show up in the next version of vSphere. So, you could think of that sort of core saplings of Kubernetes that we have in Tanzu showing up in vSphere as sort of a dial tone so to speak. And now you have the virtual machine, the best virtual machine on the planet, 70 million of them exist in the world, starting to show up Kubernetes in it in our next release onwards. That's a game changer. And I think, again, sort of for those of you don't understand the technology of this, containers were kind of the things that reshaped the shipping industry in 1950s, right? You could then with a ship move a car or a banana very cheap because containers could fit on top of ships. If you think about virtual machines as the ships, what we have done now is put that same type of container technology, just like ships on top of the ship. So, the 70 million of those ships sitting out there in the world, why not have this great container technology based in Kubernetes sitting on top of our ships? There will be places for them to sit potentially bare metal or in public clouds, not on top of our ships for example in terms of other people’s cloud. Even in that scenario, we believe there’s a proposition for us to manage all of those Kubernetes customers, we call that Tanzu Mission Control.

So, the proposition for VMware now is to embrace both cloud and containers, puts us now in a place where that sort of headwinds now become a much more of a tailwind. We are seeing great reception from our customers. This whole Tanzu proposition and security which is the other thing we announced got a tremendous amount of fanfare from our customers at our conferences recently.

Michael Turits

The other thing I think is interesting about the containers world, as I dial back even a year or two, it seems like years fragmented space. First of all, Kubernetes had completely risen to the top, you guys have made a great decision to throw your weight behind s Kubernetes quite early. At this point, it seems as if there are a fewer competitors. How do you see the landscape for it? What are the opportunities?

Sanjay Poonen

In the container space?

Michael Turits

In the container space and Kubernetes space. Look obviously each of the public cloud player has their own Kubernetes offering. But as part of that, if you want an independent call it multi-cloud hybrid cloud vendor of a container stack, who else is there besides you?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, the cloud players are exactly the ones you mentioned who have their containers offering like EKS from Amazon and AKS from Azure and GKE from Google.

Michael Turits

It's really hard to keep those acronyms straight. I would have to straighten them up.

Sanjay Poonen

Exactly. And all of them have sort of tried to come up with some kind of multi-cloud way of orchestrating and managing it. I don't think that it’s incredible for a cloud player to be multi-cloud largely because there’s tension between them. So, you need a Switzerland player like us to really manage across. But they all have credible Kubernetes offerings inside each of their stacks, which is fine. Now, they are all based on the open source sort of stream that everyone is collaborating. First off, we want to be friends with everybody, okay. So in collaborating with open source community, people like Craig and Joe who are those founders of Kubernetes work very closely with all of those Kubernetes open source people within the public cloud companies. But outside of that, there is only one company that sought to do it, Red Hat. And they had sort of a little bit of a head start but seven years after doing OpenShift there is only a 1,000 customers. So, we think there is -- it’s very much -- maybe the national anthem is still playing in this game of containers and it's very early. If we can get our several hundred thousand plus 200,000, 300,000 vSphere customers to really adopt Kubernetes as we roll out Pacific, if Tanzu becomes, there's probably about 400, 500 customers within VMware and Pivotal as we bring them in and a sizable revenue stream that Pivotal has, we can make that all container based. And when we look at some of the great examples we see early on from both VMware and Pivotal of this container strategy, it is profound. I mean if you look at one of their customers, T-Mobile, they have thousands of VMs, but tens of thousands of containers. And the applications are building on top of our stack, on top of VMware with the Pivotal container technology, allows them to have tremendous amount of nimbleness in terms of how they approach customer experience, customer service as a new phone comes out. There's plenty of stories like that.

So our goal is to get this now into tens of thousands of customers over the next several years. And if we do that, there'll be plenty of room for many others. But I do agree. Many of the smallest startup type of technologies, and Heptio was one of them, will either fade away or get acquired by the players.

Michael Turits

There’s a question among the audience.

Unidentified Analyst

So while you’re in the container space, just trying to understand how Kubernetes containers were different from OpenShift? What will decide who will win? Is it the guys who are developing it? Is the development of OpenShift very different than the way some other EKS or someone else have developed this for example?

Sanjay Poonen

We’ll replay the question for those on the call.

Michael Turits

I think the question is, what differentiates -- you said Kubernetes from say OpenShift, but they work with Kubernetes as well. So let's just say one version of Kubernetes from the other and who are the winners in this space?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, I think listen time will tell obviously from our perspective just like in any of the places, I would say that relative to our OpenShift, we started a little late. But VMware has sometimes done pretty well coming from behind. Look at the hyperconverge infrastructure, Nutanix was perceived as the leader in that space. We look at all the analyst reports. Now we’ve come from behind. We’re now number one in that space.

So as long as it's not game over, I think there's plenty of opportunity. And here is core differentiation. First off, at the core open source level, everyone should contribute to that open source, core base if they’re authentic about it. So Red Hat does that, we do that, Google does that, Azure, Microsoft does that and that open source community, everyone's friend. They all show up at KubeCon for example.

But then on top of that, people start to create differentiation. And our differentiation is when you're looking to build, run, manage, the four pillars of Tanzu, we've got stuff in that stack, it is going to be very hard for others to match. For example, as you link to the networking, we've got one of the best software defined networking stacks in the industry, NSX. That's a weakness for some of the other players who don't have the strongest software defined networking. Our ability to integrate into vSphere provides the ability for us to take Kubernetes, integrate it in vSphere, harder for someone who doesn't have a strong base of 70 million odd virtual machines.

The management control plane, we're thinking about this now pan all of these clouds or even edge computing Kubernetes clusters, and Tanzu Mission Control, we think is going to be highly differentiated. We already announced it's going to be beta and GA. So we're seeing great feedback from customers who may have OpenShift or other Kubernetes, plus we want to have a mission control that can manage all of it, and I can go on and on. But we will continue to invest in those aspects of differentiation.

And then one of the things we also find is, in many cases, the services capability to prescriptively help customers modernize their stacks. Pivotal has this concept of labs and these are design thinkers. Think of these as sort of McKinsey like people who can advise people on how to modernize those applications. That's a very strong competitive weapon that we go to customer and say prescriptively we can help you in that modernization journey. So, all of these are things that we will put to play as we integrate Pivotal and some of it is already exciting. And remember Pivotal wasn’t some independent foreign company. We had an equity stake in them. We were working very closely with them, pushing them towards this Kubernetes fact two, three year ago in concert with Google. The Heptio guys are working with them. It just felt like now it would be much easier if we were doing this together as opposed to two separate companies.

Michael Turits

Okay. Any other questions out there right now? Okay. I want to ask about security. So, VMware has -- given where you are in infrastructure security and logical if not and certainly compelling opportunity for you guys.

Sanjay Poonen

That you think so?

Unidentified Analyst

I think so. Okay. Alright. The -- you have done a few things in security over the years. But obviously with the acquisition of Carbon Black, it’s a very bold statement. Pat has said that he thinks that security is broken. I'd like to get your vision of exactly what’s broken and what you guys can do to fix it?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. I think Michael you have written about this too. Maybe in some of your calls or discussion, you’ll ask us, why aren't you doing more in security, perhaps even in this endpoint security are? So let me kind of layout just in a minute or two kind of what our proposition is and why we did this. Listen, the security industry is fragmented. It's 5,000 vendors, all of whom they claim they’re most important. And in my speech at BMO I gave this analogy, imagine that you went to a doctor to stay health and she said you are going to have 5,000 tablets and you have to eat all of them to stay healthy. It would take you like a couple of weeks to consumer all 5,000 of them, even if you pop them one every 30 seconds.

So how do you stay healthy not having to do that? You have a good diet. You eat your vegetables, your proteins, drink your water, brush your teeth and you may have five or 10, maybe handful of vitamins, not 5,000. And that's what we are doing, is making infrastructure intrinsic, part of the diet, part of the platform as opposed to 5,000 bolt-on tools that add tremendous amount of weight on people's laptops, agents that are tying down the CPU, consoles that are weighing down the -- and every security CISO I talk to, complains they have way too many tools that become unmanageable.

So, we looked at this and said listen there are a couple of control points in infrastructure that we believe we could add to security tools that will differentiate us and there’s going to be other security we don't care about, like we don't necessarily want an e-mail security. Wonderful companies doing that well, Proofpoint, others. That's okay. The e-mail companies do that. But in the network, in the endpoint, identity, cloud and analytics, I mean the telemetry of all of that, that should be really core to what we do. And two out of those five that I mentioned were things that are very close to things we had already started. In the networking area as you know, as you’ve tracked us over the last seven years, we've been building out one of the MVs in the industry in software defined networking, 13,000 customers, highly differentiated and now creating a different stack from a Cisco or Riverbed, Palo Alto, F5, Netscaler. So inside that we’re having a sizable opportunity manifest to us in micro segmentation and east-west traffic, internal firewalls, starting to eat away on that firewall spend. In endpoint security, where we’re starting to really make presence in endpoint management with what we’ve built on top of what’s now called Workspace ONE and become the undisputed leader there. We figured if we could add Carbon Black to endpoint management, we would have a solution there let’s call it Workspace Security, that brought the best Workspace ONE and Carbon Black, something that the Symantecs, McAfees, Trends, CrowdStrikes had never done and could never do because they didn't have that presence. And we can take that same Carbon Black capability to integrate deep into vSphere, which is another control point on the service side, another server endpoint. And in that case, we could actually make it agentless, okay? Because we have VM tools in much of the server infrastructure, we control the hypervisor.

Again, something the traditional sort of signature-based AV and even next gen endpoint security players couldn't do. So we began thinking about that in the context of a partnership with Carbon Black the last two years. We were partnering with them and then felt now, if we should now make this part of our own portfolio, this is a very attractive market. The security market is $50 billion market for products and $50 billion of services. The network and the endpoint security market are the biggest two inside that $50 billion. And they’ve been for the last 10 years ruled by different players, Cisco, Palo Alto, Check Point in network; Symantec, McAfee, Trend in endpoint. The network guys don’t get the endpoint, the endpoint guys don’t get the network. And so VMware disrupts this whole story, start with something that's more intrinsic, more integrated. And then I think the big kahuna was taking the telemetry that comes out of all of these control points and feeding it into an AI-powered big data lake. That we felt would be tremendous.

So that's our plan. It's a multiyear plan in security, we announced in our earnings call, we already are with NSX and Workspace ONE and Carbon Black, $1 billion in security. And there's not many big players in security. So we could take our position today in security with the addition of Carbon Black and grow that. We think it's is a great opportunity to be one of the leaders in the security industry over the next several years.

Michael Turits

Well, we have 3 minutes, so we should be able to cover the topic of public cloud, what do you think?

Sanjay Poonen

That's good.

Michael Turits

So it's interesting that -- so when you started, you wondered whether or not AWS and Docker were the two threats to VMware. I'd put it in a way from a investor point of view, there is two sort of secular bear thesis on VMware where containers will kill you or public cloud will kill you?

Sanjay Poonen

Two of these, cloud and containers.

Michael Turits

Right. Yes. So we've talked about containers, not telling you by any means, in fact, making you stronger to sort of possibly misquote you here. And so on the other hand, it seems that the same has happened in public cloud. You're participating in public cloud. I don't know if we can say it's game over yet. But in terms of, yes, we're all cemented there. But let's talk about what you've done with VMC with VMware Cloud, how this works out with Amazon and the other partners and what are the use cases? How is that panning out?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. I think that was a little clearer as we began on that journey faster than we -- because it's a bigger market and we look at the public cloud players in order of market share. They are AWS, Azure, Google and then there are sort of three who participate, Alibaba, IBM, Oracle in either different context or different market. And we felt like we’ve got to again change this sort of perspective of headwind and tailwind. And the big idea was taking that same Cloud Foundation and making it available in a strategic partnership with, let's say, the number one player Amazon, so that you could migrate your workloads, think of it just like a mobile home that moves on wheels, from one location to the other on a 3-way call VMware. And you could use the same tools that you do on either side of the data center or the public cloud. We have vMotion, vCenter and you didn't have to refactor or replatform your apps as they move to a public cloud. That was the big idea and that's where we have VMware cloud on AWS. It is in essence that Cloud Foundation builds in a close partnership with Amazon. This is not any Barney press releases. It’s deep engineering on both sides.

And now we're seeing hundreds of customers, who are very interested in this proposition. We put two of them up at VMworld, Freddie Mac who has I think of the order of 800 applications. You take the SaaS applications aside for a second, about 50 of them, we’re going to move all of those 700 plus apps on the VMware side and AWS in a very fast fashion. IHS Markit is another one that we talked about in Europe. So, that's Amazon. I just came back to reinvent really good excitement about this offering VMware and Amazon are leaning into each other to make this the best stop for cloud migration. Similarly we felt for customers we had Assure or Google, let's take those two, we needed a proposition for those customers because we’re just customer centric and those customers are asking us for it. So we’ve now made possible through of VMware Cloud Provider Program VCPP, the ability to have Cloud Foundation in each of those and those are going well. Early customer feedback from Assure VMware Solutions or the Google VMware Solutions is strong. And for customers who pick Assure or Google as their primary cloud, they have that. So, we have become now the only company that all the six public clouds have embraced as the best path for cloud migration, AWS, Azure, Google, Alibaba, Oracle and IBM, the six in the Magic Quadrant of infrastructure as a service. And we think as we do this, the sort of the next chapter of VMware being relevant not just in the old hardware economy of the existing hardware play but also in new hardware economy, the public cloud, will make us relevant.

Michael Turits

Well, always more to discuss. Sanjay, we are out of time. Thank you very much as always. Richard, thank you very much.

Sanjay Poonen

Thank you.