Total: Solid Quarter, Continuing To Execute On Growth Story

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, French oil and gas supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were somewhat mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues but did beat on both a GAAP and non-GAAP earnings basis. A closer look at the company's actual earnings report does indeed show that these results were quite decent, although Total did suffer from some of the same problems that have plagued the other major energy companies that I have covered over the past few weeks. These things make the company's results look much worse than what it had last quarter, but overall, there is a lot to like here and investors should be quite pleased.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total's third quarter 2019 earnings results:

Total reported total revenue from sales of $42.538 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 12.11% decline over the $48.400 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $8.206 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $5.736 billion that it reported during the year-ago quarter.

Total produced an average of 3.040 million barrels of oil equivalents during the current quarter. This represents an 8.42% increase over the 2.804 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that it averaged during the same quarter of last year.

The company launched the Arctic 2 LNG project in Russia, providing further evidence that the production of liquefied natural gas is likely to grow over the coming years.

Total reported a consolidated net income of $2.845 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 30.39% decline over the $4.087 billion that it reported in the third quarter of 2018.

As was the case with most of the other large integrated energy companies whose results I have discussed over the past few weeks, Total's financial performance was generally worse than what it had in the prior-year quarter. The most significant reason for this is that the price of both oil and natural gas was lower than in the third quarter of last year. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Total S.A.

This is a remnant of the fourth quarter of 2018, when oil prices (along with pretty much everything else) plummeted over fears that the economy could not handle the quantitative tightening process that the Federal Reserve was engaged in at the time. The stock market has since more than erased the losses that it suffered during that time but oil has not rebounded to the same degree. Meanwhile, natural gas prices in the United States fell severely over the summer due to an oversupply of the compound. The reason why this would cause Total's financial performance to be worse than last year should be fairly obvious. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it sells, then it will bring in less revenue all else being equal. This means that there is less money available to make its way down to the bottom-line barring cost cuts and energy companies cannot generally reduce expenditures that quickly. Thus, all measures of financial performance will be lower than during the year-ago quarter when energy prices were much higher.

In this case, however, all else was not completely equal. As noted above, Total had higher production in the most recent quarter than it did during the prior-year quarter. This was something that was expected as it came from the various start-up projects that I have discussed in past articles on the company. These projects included Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola, Egina in Nigeria, and Culzean in the United Kingdom. While the production increase from these new projects was partially offset by the natural production declines that occurred at some of the firm's older fields, the growth in production from the new ones was far greater than the decline. This clearly shows us that the growth story that I have presented for this company over the past few years is playing out.

This production growth served to offset some of the weakness that we saw in oil prices. The reason for this should likewise be fairly self-explanatory. After all, the company sold greater amounts of product than it did a year ago. Generally speaking, the more products that a company sells, the more revenue that it will have. This is the old adage of cutting prices and making it up on volume. In this case, the greater volume was not enough to fully offset the impact of the lower prices but it would still help. In addition, should we ever see oil prices return to their previous levels (which I do not expect for some time), the higher production level positions Total quite well to take advantage of it.

The company appears likely to deliver further growth over the remainder of this year. One of the reasons for this is the recent start of production at Johan Sverdrup in Norway, which happened in July. This field is most commonly associated with Norway's Equinor (EQNR), which is the operator and largest stakeholder, but Total does still have an 8.44% stake. Since the start of production back in July, Equinor has been working to ramp up the production from the field. In fact, earlier this month, Equinor reported that the field's production has just recently hit 350,000 barrels per day and is on-track to reach 440,000 barrels per day by next summer. This production growth should thus have a positive impact on Total's production due to its ownership stake.

There are also a few other projects that are scheduled to come online next year that should allow the company to deliver further growth in 2020 and beyond. One of the biggest of these is that the company will be adding a fourth production train to the liquefied natural gas plant at Yamal along with two trains at the Cameron plant. This will allow the company and its partners at the plants to boost their output of liquefied natural gas from the facilities. As I have discussed in various past articles, the demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to grow at a 6% compound annual growth rate over the 2018-2025 period:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Partners (GLOP)

The addition of these trains next year will increase Total's ability to feed this growing market and generate some incremental revenue.

Total's management appears to believe that the company's forward growth will continue as well. This is evident in the fact that the Board of Directors decided to increase the company's dividend growth to 5-6% per year. Total's dividend has always been one of the most appealing things about this company due to the fact that the company's shares fairly consistently boast a higher yield than most of its large integrated peers. This is still the case today as shares of Total yield 5.50% compared to 5.00% for Exxon Mobil (XOM) and 4.06% for Chevron (CVX). This high yield, dividend growth, and the promise of forward production growth should prove to be appealing to many investors.

In conclusion, this was a fairly solid quarter for Total. We saw the company continue to execute on its growth story, which will likely continue as we proceed through the next year. In addition to this, Total has been moving aggressively into the fast growing market for liquefied natural gas and this is likely to provide it with significant additional forward growth projects. In response to this, management has decided to reward the shareholders with a series of dividend hikes. Overall, there was a lot to like here and shareholders should be quite pleased.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR, GLOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.