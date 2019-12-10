The Great Value That IBM Offers Its Shareholders

Nevertheless, I believe that there are some catalysts that can give shareholders value in the medium and long term.

Introduction

IBM's (IBM) a tough case. For years, investors have been hoping that this dinosaur will finally take the helm and return to sustainable growth. The company is trying to steer itself more and more into the cloud business. That helps on one side. The cloud computing market has tripled its revenue for the past three years, posting robust and continuous growth. On the other hand, the gap to other cloud companies seems extremely large. IBM's market share in the growing cloud infrastructure market is only 6 percent. Amazon’s (AMZN) market share amounted to 33 percent in the second quarter of 2019, more than the combined market share of second- and third-place Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG/GOOGL). Accordingly, IBM is relatively far behind.

(Source: Market share of cloud infrastructure service providers Q2 2019)

The hopes that were often disappointed with the past quarterly figures have led to IBM being extremely under performed:

Data by YCharts

Especially on a 10 year view the picture is really frightening. During this time, investors have only gained profit through dividends. This may be a relief. But on the one hand we have been in a bull market since 2010 and on the other hand investors could have made much more money with the other companies.

Catalysts for shareholders value

Nevertheless, I believe that there are some catalysts that can give shareholders value in the medium and long term.

Of course, the first thing to mention is the merger with Red Hat. While the company makes many promises of synergy on the operational level, the company has on the other hand burdened itself with an enormous amount of debt. Nevertheless, there are first hopes that the deal was quite clever in the long run. In the third quarter, revenue for Red Hat was up 19 percent.

(Source: 3Q 2019 results)

Furthermore, cloud revenue in the third quarter was up 11 percent (up 14 percent on an adjusted basis). This was IBM best growth in cloud since the second quarter of 2018. Naturally, you have to see how the merger will affect the figures in the medium term. I'm certainly not euphoric and I'm going to be a super bull. Nevertheless, you have to consider that nobody knows the business as well as the managers of IBM. And the board in particular is sticking with the CEO. And the first figures after the merger support the merger thesis. That is why I definitely classify the merger as shareholder value.

I don't want to deny that there's a lot of debt on the other side. Nevertheless, IBM has already managed to pay off USD 5 billion of its core debt in one quarter.

(Source: 3Q 2019 results)

And although it was feared that the discontinuation of the share buyback program would cause the share price to fall further, this has not yet happened.

Data by YCharts

With a forward P/E ratio of only 10.5 I consider the downside risk to be limited.

The third aspects are (of course) the dividends. On the one hand, the dividend yield is historically extremely high for IBM which support the thesis that the stock is at the moment cheap:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, in view of the dividend payout ratio and the priority to repay debts, investors should not expect excessive dividend increases in the medium term. In the last 10 years, for example, the dividend growth rate has fallen dramatically. In this respect, investors can expect dividend increases in the lower single-digit range in the medium term at the most.

In the third quarter, the company returned USD 1.4 billion to shareholder through dividends. IBM’s free cash flow was USD 1.8 billion. Furthermore, IBM ended the last quarter with USD 11.0 billion of cash on hand. For the full year, IBM continues to expect free cash flow of approximately USD 12 billion. Accordingly, the dividend is covered more than twice by the free cash flow.

My last aspect are the markets that IBM addresses. This is especially true for the cloud market. Continuous growth is expected for this market:

(Source: Growing cloud market)

Given that, there is a simple truth. A growing future market remains a growing future market. This cake is very big and so there is nothing to prevent IBM from getting more and more of this cake, even if the share of the cake itself does not increase. And of course this also gives the company the opportunity to grow further and even steal market shares from other cloud companies.

Conclusion

In that respect, we can summarize:

With one investment, investors certainly get almost 5 percent every year.

In the long term, the downward potential is limited.

Investors invest in a company that addresses growing future markets.

Fundamentally, the blue chip company is historically cheap.

In a bull market that is currently long, these are aspects that certainly give investors value. IBM will not be a price rocket and there will be no high dividend increases in the medium term. However, it is (still) no disgrace to put the company in a defensive portfolio.

