ArcelorMittal Up Nicely Off The Bottom, But Substantial Uncertainties Remain

Up more than a third since my last update, ArcelorMittal shares now trade close to the low end of my fair value range, and I'm less bullish given still-challenging fundamentals.

Valuations looked pretty washed out across the steel sector going into third quarter earnings, and my last article on ArcelorMittal (MT) was titled "ArcelorMittal Likely Approaching The Bottom". Since then, the shares are up more than a third on renewed optimism that steel prices have bottomed, that margins likewise have bottomed, and that the company may walk away from its questionable decision to take over Italy's Ilva.

What is ultimately going to happen with Ilva is anybody's guess; ArcelorMittal has offered the Italian government a path toward a resolution, but sound decision-making may be too much to expect. I do still believe these shares are undervalued, but with the market arguably now leaning too positive toward the steel market, I'm not inclined to push my luck here.

Ilva's Future Is Up In The Air, And Nobody Knows Where It Will Land

Largely in response to the Italian government reversing its prior pledge and removing ArcelorMittal's immunity shield on environmental issues that predate its takeover/ownership of the Ilva facilities, ArcelorMittal announced on November 4 that it was withdrawing from the agreement. Not helping matters, a local court ordered that the #2 blast furnace at Taranto (which produces about 1.2Mtpa of steel) be shut down by mid-December.

Ilva was never a great asset to begin with; its prior owners ran it poorly, and the business suffers from a lack of in-house distribution capabilities. On top of that, there are have been significant environmental issues cited in the area of the plant. Even so, the plant employs around 10,000 workers in an economically weak part of Italy, and the government had previously shown a willingness to make concessions to attract a new buyer (ArcelorMittal won the bidding over India's JSW Steel), including a 10-year payment plan and legal immunity from the environmental issues.

Of course, Italy's government didn't take ArcelorMittal's notice well, vowing to take to the courts and prevent ArcelorMittal from walking away, and claiming the environmental liability issue was just a pretext.

Whether it was meant to call the bluff of the government or not, ArcelorMittal announced in mid-November that it would close the hot-end operations (basically, the steelmaking operations) in mid-January and started taking steps in that direction. A few days later, Reuters reported that the Italian prime minister was personally pushing to restart talks with ArcelorMittal, apparently putting the legal immunity offer back on the table.

The most recent reports and rumors have ArcelorMittal presenting a new plan to the government that would see a 4,700-person reduction in headcount by 2023, a lower target production level of steel (6Mtpa versus 8.5Mtpa), and the conversion of blast furnace #2 to an electric arc furnace in/around 2023. Most recently, Il Messaggero reports that the Italian government has counter-proposed taking an 18% stake alongside ArcelorMittal (defraying the purchase cost) and reinstating the legal shield, but in exchange for a 1,000-person cap on layoffs.

I'm not a legal expert, but I believe ArcelorMittal is holding almost all of the cards here. For starters, Ilva was a mediocre (at best) asset to begin with, and with the subsequent shenanigans from the Italian government, I think the government would be hard-pressed to find another credible steelmaker to take over the operations, particularly given the potential significance of environmental liabilities. Moreover, even if the Italian government wants to prop up Ilva, that's going to bring it in conflict with the EU. Once again, Ilva has no in-house distribution capability, so if Ilva wants to be anything more than an also-ran competing on price in a relatively high-cost market, it's going to take a strong partner.

At this point, I'd prefer to see ArcelorMittal just walk away. Even though this deal cost them some assets in Central/Eastern Europe (divestitures required by the EU) that they can't get back, they don't really need Ilva's capacity (it amounts to about 5% of European production capacity), nor the headaches that go with a restructuring/turnaround plan. That said, I think management and the Italian government will work out a compromise that restores that legal shield and gives ArcelorMittal some quantifiable options for cost reductions.

A Small Rebound In Prices, But It May Not Last

Steel bulls seem all too willing to celebrate some recent improvements in steel prices. Hot-rolled steel prices in the U.S., for instance, have jumped about 16% in the past month alone (though they're still down about 10% over the last three months and 35% over the last year). Cold-rolled prices have also rebounded (up 7% over the last month), though plate and rebar have weakened further (bad for Nucor (NUE), relatively speaking, compared to Steel Dynamics (STLD) and ArcelorMittal).

That little rebound is nice … but it comes with an asterisk. ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel (X) have raised prices three times since late October, but the actual price change in steel has been about $78/ton versus the $110/ton in announced hikes. Now, this is an apples-to-oranges comparison, as not all companies have the same spot exposure (ArcelorMittal is the most spot-exposed of the majors), and there's always a time lag between announced price actions and changes in the spot prices, but I think investors may be overestimating the stickiness of these hikes, particularly with ongoing weakness in autos and signs of weakness in other steel-consuming sectors.

There are also some more ArcelorMittal-specific issues to consider as well. While Chinese prices have been improving, the Chinese government has called for the dissolution of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity which leads me to wonder if they're all that serious about further capacity reductions. ArcelorMittal also has tariff exposure; President Trump tweeted his intention to restore steel tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, and ArcelorMittal imports about 1M to 1.5Mtpa of flat steel to the U.S. from Brazil, exposing the company to about $150 million to $200 million in potential incremental costs.

The Outlook

There are definitely some positives here. Global steel production declined almost 3% in October, with a 9% decline in Europe and a 2% decline in the U.S. that suggests improved discipline on the part of steelmakers in a weak price environment. Those steel price hikes do seem to be having some positive effect. ArcelorMittal managed to beat EBITDA expectations by about 14% in the third quarter. Last and not least, management seems willing to play hardball on Ilva, suggesting a discipline with respect to capital allocation and expected returns that hasn't often been seen here.

There are definitely challenges as well. While third quarter profits beat expectations, EBITDA was still down more than 60% year over year and the EBITDA/tonne was a feeble $53. Debt remains high, and there is no certainty on what will happen with the Ilva assets. Last and by no means least, I think the demand outlook for 2020 is looking relatively weak, and I think further pricing leverage could be limited.

Although ArcelorMittal's third quarter was good, I'm not really changing my modeling expectations all that much. I'm still expecting low single-digit long-term revenue growth (barely any growth, really), but I am expecting FCF margin improvement into the 3%'s, as well as EBITDA margin improvement from around 7.5% this year to the double-digits in 2022/2023. Between discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and ROE-P/BV, I believe fair value is still in the high teens to low $20's.

The Bottom Line

Steel stocks have rebounded nicely, and ArcelorMittal is no exception. A price in the low teens is just too low for this company, but I'm less bullish with the share price close to the bottom end of my fair value range. If you're bullish on the economy (particularly in North America and Western Europe) and likewise bullish on steel demand, I could see why you might want to hang on to these shares, but I don't like the operations here enough to want to own it without a substantial discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.