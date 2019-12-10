Saint-Gobain: Unlocking Shareholder Value

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Opal Investment Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) is a French building material conglomerate that has received relatively little coverage on Seeking Alpha. With the company beginning to deliver on its turnaround promises, I believe the upside potential in the stock warrants investors' attention. Along with the positive progress on cost cuts in the 1H19 results, and on a year to date basis, the company has initiated the disposals of its underperforming assets (€3.3bn) as part of its "transform and grow" plan. In this context, I believe the market may not have fully accounted for the sum-of-parts optionality, which could see Saint-Gobain reach €64/share.

Setting Transform and Grow in Motion

Saint-Gobain's strategic shift was initiated toward the end of 2018 with its transform and grow plan, which focuses on the following:

A revised org structure based on geography (previously by product) to foster closer contact with customers, and by integrating a digital strategy to better adapt to new modes of consumption;

A cost savings target of €250 million to drive an additional 60bps in operating margins by 2021; and

Focus the products and solutions portfolio on value-creation, with a targeted boost to operating profit margins of ~40bps (mainly via a disposal program worth ~€3 billion).

Management has executed well, especially on value creation - within twelve months its planned disposal target has been exceeded, with announced disposals amounting to ~€3.3bn thus far. The accelerated progress has led to considerable upside to the targeted 40bps improvement in the group's operating margin, with the FY21 target raised to 100bps.

Source: Saint-Gobain 9M Trading Update

More disposals in the pipeline

Though the Glassolutions divestment in November already brings the asset disposal count up to ~€3.3 billion, more divestments could be in the pipeline, including the Lapeyre (distribution) and Pont-à-Mousson (pipes) businesses. Additionally, following the FY18 impairment charge at its UK distribution business, divesting the division may also be an option. With the lock-up on the Sika stake expiring soon, the Sika disposal will also likely occur soon, bringing the potential disposal candidates to four: Lapeyre, Pont-à-Mousson, UK distribution, and the Sika stake.

The disposal of these four assets/divisions could unlock ~€4.4bn in firepower for the group based on the following:

Assuming a 10.0x EV/EBIT multiple in line with transaction comps for similar distribution businesses (e.g., the sale of Ahlsell, Grafton's Belgian distribution businesses, and Saint-Gobain's German distribution business), the UK distribution business would be worth ~€900m (implied ~0.3x EV/Sales). A 0.2x EV/Sales multiple (discounted to account for ongoing restructuring and impairment) for Lapeyre (negative EBIT; ~€2bn in sales) would yield a €400m EV. Pont-à-Mousson was valued at €500m (€300m for a 60% stake) by Chinese state-owned enterprise XinXing. The 10.75% stake in Sika is worth €2.6bn EV at current market value.

Recycling Proceeds Into Strategic Acquisitions

There have been some concerns on the acquisition front, with Saint-Gobain buying out Continental Building Products (CBPX) for $1.4bn EV (~10x EV/EBITDA based on FY18 numbers and 7.9x on post-run-rate synergies according to company guidance). Proceeds from its divestment program will fund the acquisition.

While the market may question the strategic rationale given the ongoing simplification strategy, I believe the deal is a strategic positive. The move addresses the lagging growth in returns in recent years, partly attributable to the group's lack of focus on strategic acquisitions. As CBPX is the 5th/6th largest producer of gypsum wallboard in the US, the combination with Saint-Gobain CertainTeed would effectively create the third-largest producer by capacity, creating an effective oligopoly, as the top three combined would subsequently account for 70% of capacity.

Source: IHS

Saint-Gobain sees the opportunity for c.$50mn in cost synergies from the deal and expects full synergies to be realized three years post-acquisition, covering logistics optimization, purchasing, operations, and SG&A efficiencies. In addition, Saint-Gobain also expects additional revenue synergies from an enlarged commercial platform and innovation transfer.

Break-Up Analysis Highlights Underlying Value

A sum-of-parts analysis is particularly useful to illustrate the valuation opportunity for Saint-Gobain shares, given the ongoing value unlocking initiatives via asset disposals. Using the average comparable multiples for each segment (see note on methodology below the SotP table), I believe the company is worth €64, offering 71% upside from the last close at €38. As a sense check, a €64 price would put the stock at ~16x FY20 P/E, in line with its historical trading multiple.

Segment EV/EBIT (x) FY20E EBIT (EUR 'millions) EUR 'millions (+) High-Performance Solutions (Incl Flat Glass) 12.7 1,336 16,967 (+) Construction (Interior and Exterior Solutions) 12.2 1,380 16,836 (+) Distribution 12.5 690 8,625 = EV 42,428 (+) SIKA stake Market Value NA 2,615 (-) net debt, pension provisions Book Value 9,817 = Equity Value 35,226 / Shares Outstanding 547.1 Fair Value/share 64.4 Upside (%) 71%

Source: MarketScreener, Company Filings, Market Data (6th November); multiples are based on: 1) Construction business comps - Kingspan, Rockwool, Owens Corning, Ply Gem, Xinxing, 2) HPS comps - Nippon Sheet Glass, Asahi Glass, Carbo Ceramics, Noritake, Tyrolit, and 3) Distribution comps - Ferguson, Ahlsell, Travis Perkins, Grafton.

Note, however, that there is some conservatism embedded here given the SotP adopts a segment-by-segment approach. The latest shift to a geographic focus could unlock parts that do not make a meaningful EBIT contribution, particularly in second-tier countries within the portfolio. If the company can dispose of its less profitable assets, we could see further value unlocking ahead.

I think key risks to the thesis come from cyclical factors, for example, a potential weakening in the global industrial environment. As the High-Performance Solutions (HPS) division is particularly exposed to the trade-dependent auto cycle, any deterioration in the global trade outlook could depress segment earnings. Another key end-market is building construction, which is levered to European and US residential spend; the mitigating factor is that much of the exposure is to renovation spending, which tends to be less cyclical than new builds. Inversely, any fiscal easing in both regions could boost earnings.

The Saint-Gobain thesis rests on a number of structural changes, for instance, the ongoing disposals of its underperforming assets (worth €3.3bn), cost reduction (>€250mn targeted by 2021), both of which should drive margin improvement in the long run. A more disciplined capital allocation process and de-levering should also support a re-rating. With Saint-Gobain trading at a steep discount to its break-up value, I like the stock at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.