Is China's Power A Threat To The Global Economy?

Since Donald Trump took office in the US, much has changed in terms of the Western view of China. China used to be considered a necessary outpost for Western multinationals, a country to tap for its cheap labor and lax environmental conditions, but now China is more powerful, moving into other nations to take advantage of cheaper production and infrastructure investment. The Asian nation is also increasing its spy networks, joining Western nations, particularly the US, in international espionage. The Trump administration has raised its hackles over a strong perceived China threat, but is China a real threat, or just a very strong, new competitor in the global economy?

It is a complex question, because China has, in recent decades, been considered an economic ally, but has also become an economic competitor. Like the US, China does not play a gentleman’s game. China has been bold in extending its One Belt One Road project to scores of nations, exporting its labor and debt-financed investment to countries that desperately need infrastructure but may ultimately be unable to repay their loans. This would potentially allow China to take over these infrastructure investments abroad. Although China has expressly denied it, there are allegations that the nation has gone further than that in inserting spies and hacking into foreign countries to gather political and technological information. Let’s examine this more closely.

First of all, for years, China has been an economic ally. In the nineties, foreign multinationals moved into China at a rapid rate in order to produce goods for low wages, low infrastructure costs, tax breaks, and lax environmental conditions. Even small and medium-sized firms from the OECD started moving into China in the early 2000s in a drive to lower production costs. At the same time, multibillion-dollar firms started planning for long term investment and helped to promote investment in China’s transportation network. China’s domestic market also became an important source of revenue for many companies, as GDP per capita rose rapidly, creating a new middle class.

Although the US-China relationship was not perfect, marred by US condemnations on China’s human rights record and alleged currency manipulation, as well as concerns about China’s military spending and its activities in the South China Sea, both countries benefited economically from cooperation for decades. American firms cut costs and increased profits by moving to China, growing bigger and more powerful as a result. Consumers raised their standard of living by purchasing inexpensive goods, from clothing to computers. This was quite beneficial for both China as well as the West.

The nature of this relationship has changed in recent years, however. Through its flagship One Belt One Road project, China is exercising its soft power. Many countries have gotten on board this venture, while the US has remained skeptical of China’s intentions. Developing countries that have been on the receiving end of OBOR projects often have mixed feelings about Chinese presence in their economies. On the one hand, China is building much-needed infrastructure in nations that have been stymied politically and/or economically toward investing in roads, bridges, ports, or special economic zones. On the other hand, developing nation residents often complain that Chinese projects make use of Chinese construction firms and Chinese labor, rather than creating jobs for impoverished local people. Others complain that OBOR projects have disregarded the environment.

There is also a concern that these projects may fall into the hands of the Chinese themselves if developing nation governments find themselves unable to repay the loans. So far, Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port, whose debt could not be repaid, has been signed over to the Chinese, giving China access to a strategic commercial and military waterway. If this scenario is repeated throughout the world, even if sporadically among China’s hundreds of OBOR projects already underway, China could gain control of critical infrastructure across the globe.

Also on the negative side, China has ramped up its espionage activities. For example, China has allegedly recruited American CIA agents to provide information to the Chinese government in exchange for money. The US is not the only target of Chinese espionage. Recently, an Australian businessman was approached by a businessman with ties to the Chinese government, who offered to finance his election campaign for Parliament.

The country has hacked into technology service providers to take intellectual property from private companies in Europe and Asia. Some of the attacks have made use of US National Security Agency hacking tools, which were obtained when the US attempted to hack into Chinese computers.

Still, it is not easy to condemn China because the US is guilty of the same tactics. The US reportedly surveils diplomats and officials of other nations, including allies France and Germany. The US considers espionage acceptable under Executive Order 12333, which allows such actions that protect US interests. Intelligence can help the US gather information on the actions and interests of other nations.

So, how do we put all of this together? Is China a threat, a competitor, or an ally? For low or non-tech companies that manufacture abroad, China is likely an ally inasmuch as the companies use Chinese manufacturing and supply chain networks. For Western high tech companies doing business in China, the country is an ally, although the threat of forced technology transfer remains present. The threat of forced technology transfer has remained an original complaint in the US-China trade war. It is something that friendly nations should not do to one another. China has attempted to address this and, although the Trump administration has responded quite wrongly with ongoing tariffs, China still hasn’t fixed the problem in a satisfactory way. A US move to increase the use of diplomacy or legal protection may be a better way to prevent Chinese firms from co-opting the technology of their American partners.

For both high tech and low-tech companies, China is a competitor, as China is increasingly widening its production capabilities. This is actually a good thing--healthy competition is necessary in order to keep prices low and increase efficiency.

In terms of overseas investment, the world needs more infrastructure investment, and has welcomed China’s OBOR initiative that seeks to fill the gap. There is a legitimate concern over how China is financing the program, and whether developing countries can repay the debt. The projects require stronger due diligence, and it would be beneficial if the China Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of China spent more time vetting projects before their approval. Some of the projects appear to be winners, others have not produced strong results, and still others may become the property of China. However, it should be said that it does not appear that China’s goal through the OBOR project is to take over key global resources. If that were the case, the funding bodies would not charge such low interest rates at extended repayment schedules. Ultimately, the proof of how successful OBOR will be is in the viability of each project, some of which will take years to come to fruition.

Finally, China’s espionage activities are a concern, and the US has to confront the possibility that China is playing the same dirty game that the US previously monopolized. Little can be done about this, and neither panic nor diplomacy are very helpful in this matter. To address the issue rationally, it must be recognized that not every Chinese American academic or intelligence officer is at risk of being turned, but reasonable measures should be put into place to protect sensitive information. Chinese spying activities have been vigorously denied by the government, but present a strong threat to the security of overseas business and government information. China is unlikely to curtail this activity, especially since the government denies doing it in the first place. Using high technology as a shield is likely to be more effective against hacking, and an ongoing surveillance or repeated vetting process must be implemented in at-risk areas to guard against human infringements.

The current administration has been quick to condemn China for anything and everything, which is hasty and ignorant. The real threats haven’t been sufficiently addressed, and the benefits of the US relationship with China have been dismissed in the process. A more realistic view is to accept China’s current global rise and to use rational methods to guard against negative activities associated with China’s self-interested activities. An economic standoff against the Asian superpower is unlikely to benefit anyone.

