Debt And Punishment - The Netflix Version

It's a very fierce competition, and Netflix is entering the "streaming war" battlefield with a significant shortfall when it comes to both free cash flow and net income.

In spite of Netflix being "the streaming king" right now, it's actually the weakest competitor among this arena, which is getting more and more crowded.

Although the debt level doesn't possess an immediate threat to its future, the growing competition from Disney, Amazon and Apple will undoubtedly push Netflix into increasing leverage further.

Over the past five years, Netflix went through eight rounds of debt issuance, and this isn't going to stop in the foreseeable future.

While Netflix subscribers became addicted to its quality content, the company itself became addicted to junk debt.

(While the title of this article is a word play, based the name of the famous book, we neither suggest nor imply that any sort of "crime" is being done by, or associated with, any of the mentioned companies in this article."

Summary

We've just touched upon Disney (DIS) and its new Disney+ service, which is directly competing with the streaming service offered by Netflix (NFLX). As such, it's only natural to keep the flow going by moving from the content queen (Disney) to the streaming king (Netflix), as the former poses a great challenge for the latter.

The only "crime" we can accuse Netflix of committing is the company's terrific streaming service that has pushed many people to spend much more time in front of their TV/PC screens (than they should have). Nonetheless, the Netflix's ballooning debt is threatening to push the company against the stream/ing.

In spite of becoming an active debt-issuing machine, the company hasn't yet been really "punished" (by the markets) in the form of higher interest rates it's being required to pay. Nonetheless, this already is changing as we speak, and it might change further (for the worse) down the (streaming) road.

In this article, we aren't going to discuss Dostoevsky's "Crime and Punishment" (a well-wroth discussion/book for itself), rather how Netflix's debt-loading "crime" might end up with a market-offloading "punishment."

Instead of "Crime and Punishment" by Dostoevsky, we're presenting "Debt and Punishment" by Netflix.

The Good (Subscribers Base)

With so many firms now looking to provide premium video content to consumers, it’s a great time to be a creator of content. Amazing content can be expensive. We don’t shy away from taking bold swings if we think the business impact will also be amazing.

This is how Netflix, succinctly and boldly, formulated its business strategy in a letter to investors which was attached to the Q3/2019 financial reports. These sentences prove that Netflix executives are capable of identifying and producing not only great content for viewers to watch, but also the right words for shareholders to catch.

While these sentences seem just as inviting and fun as the content giant's interface when one is looking at the numbers - they are nowhere as good as the words. We'll get to it down the road (of this article), however, for now - let's focus on the good parts/times.

First and foremost, Netflix is back on the horse when if comes to the number of subscribers it managed to add over the third quarter of 2019.

Recall that at the beginning of this year, the company announced an 18% increase to subscription prices (opposite to what we do on Wheel of Fortune). This move had been immediately translated into the first quarterly drop (that the company ever experienced) in the number of US subscribers during Q2/2019.

In spite of the third quarter looking as if growth is back, it's important to note that:

1. While growing, subscriber growth fell short of market expectations as well as the company's own guidance (albeit slightly).

Global streaming paid net adds were 6.77M, compared to the company's forecast for 7M, for a total of 158.33M at the end of Q3 (+21.4% Y/Y growth).

2. The absolute number of new subscriptions in the US is still far behind the long-term average.

3. Most of the international growth is a result of new markets that the company is entering, or has entered not too long ago, into.

4. Given the current landscape, which is seeing new and cheaper competition - especially, but not only, from Disney's part - (higher) pricing is probably a dead strategy to achieve growth. It's extremely unlikely that NFLX will be able to raise prices in the foreseeable future, without risking a massive loss of subscribers, that can find now cheaper - and perhaps better - alternatives (Note: The household of yours truly is a Netflix subscriber).

Secondly, the financial results.

Revenues jumping 31% Y/Y is a strong growth under any measurement, maintaining the company's impressive growth rate of ~30%.

While the $5.25B quarterly revenues came in-line with market expectations, the $980M in operating income more than doubled Y//Y.

Net income increased by 62.5% Y/Y, setting a new record for the company (after a year that has seen the company struggling to overcome its Q2-Q3/2018 net income levels).

Last but not least, the streaming services continue to perform well, both domestically and (especially) internationally, proving (if anyone still needs a proof) how strong Netflix is both in and outside of the US.

For the current quarter (Q4/2019), Netflix is forecasting $5.44 billion in revenues, and net streaming paid adds of 7.6 million that would bring its paid memberships (if and when they meet the net 7.6 million target) to 165.9 million in total.

The Bad (Free Cash Flow)

Netflix most-burning issue is its cash ... burning.

Buying and producing content is the bread-and-butter of Netflix. This was an extremely demanding and expensive activity way before Disney entered the streaming playground, but now - that this playground is as crowded as it ever been - this is becoming a real challenge for the company, from financial and content standpoints alike.

We've already explained why a fight over content with Disney is (almost certainly) a lost war. There's simply no way to beat the size and scale of Disney's library, which was built over almost 100 years of activity (The Walt Disney Company was founded on Oct. 16, 1923).

If Disney is your opponent when it comes to content - you have a big problem, no matter if you're Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL).

However, if Disney is your opponent when it comes to financials - you have a much smaller problem, if you're Amazon or Apple, but still a very big problem if you're Netflix.

Why so? Take a look at Netflix's (actual and expected) cash spending related to content production and acquisitions over the last, and next, couple of years:

FY 2017 (actual): $8.9 billion

FY 2018 (actual): $12.0 billion

FY 2019 (estimate): $15.0 billion

FY 2020 (estimate): $17.8 billion

Overall, the cost of producing and acquiring content (for Netflix) is expected to double from 2017 to 2020.

By the way, had we talked about content costs - the numbers would look even scarier than the cash-spend numbers imply, with the (more than) doubling only needs two years (from 2017 to 2019) to be reached.

Either way, the point is clear: Netflix's content-related expenses are soaring.

Now, take a look at the company's net cash used in operating activities and free cash flow ("FCF").

Ever since Netflix entered into our lives, the company never managed to "save," and is still struggling in reaching the point enabling it to put something aside.

Do you see the problem here?

When your streaming competitors are generating tons of money as FCF, you're entering this fight with one hand tied behind your back.

Although NFLX has the leading position from other aspects - time to and in the market, market share, number of subscribers, worldwide operation/reach, etc. - it's the FCF, or lack of it, that might leave a painful burn.

In the below chart, you can see the quarterly FCF generated by the relevant companies over the past years, out of which over the last quarter:

Apple Inc (AAPL): $17.13 billion

AT&T Inc (T): $6.248 billion

Amazon (AMZN): $3.195 billion

Comcast Corp (CMCSA): $2.07 billion

The Walt Disney Co (DIS): $409.00 million

Netflix Inc (NFLX): -$551.76 million

You see, NFLX is nowhere near the financial resources and capabilities that its main competitors enjoy from. Even when measured against Disney, Netflix is circa $1 billion behind, per quarter (!), when it comes to FCF.

Let's not also forget that what was one of Netflix's strongest cards - is likely to lose stream quickly, from now on, as the company is unable to raise prices (as mentioned above) and likely need to start thinking of lowering some of the fees, especially in the US (SPY).

After years that seen Netflix's operating margins soaring, in contrast to its streaming competitors, the company has foretasted its operating margin for the current quarter (Q4/2019) to take a dive back to 8.7%.

Only Amazon's operating margin is lower than 8.7%, but NFLX (with all due respect) is no AMZN, neither from revenue nor from FCF perspectives. So what Amazon can easily afford - Netflix can't.

In its investor letter, Netflix has downplayed worries about its FCF (emphasis ours):

Cash Flow and Capital Structure Net cash used in operating activities in Q3’19 was -$502 million vs. -$690 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow in Q3 totaled -$551 million vs. -$859 million in Q3’18. For the full year 2019, we’re still expecting FCF of approximately -$3.5 billion. With our quickly growing revenue base and expanding operating margins, we will be able to fund more of our content spending internally. As a result, we’re expecting free cash flow to improve in 2020 vs. 2019 and we expect to continue to improve annually beyond 2020. As we move slowly toward FCF positive, our plan is to continue to use the high yield market in the interim to finance our investment needs.

They talk about "expecting" further "improvement" while "slowly moving" toward positive FCF. We must say that to our ears, this sounds too hopeful (overall) and it certainly doesn't sound too upbeat or encouraging.

What is factual, not "hopeful" at all, is the company's clear intention to keep issuing more debt down the road.

The Ugly (Debt)

Netflix reported $12.43 billion* in debt for the end of Q3/2019, up from $10.36 billion at the end of 2018.

*Net of $99 million of issuance costs

However, its total debt (according to Bloomberg) was higher than that, at $13.539 billion.

This was prior to Oct. 23, 2019, when the company priced another public-debt offering comprised of:

€1.1 billion of 3.625% senior notes due June 15, 2030

$1.0 billion of 4.875% senior notes due June 15, 2030.

In case that you may have missed that, this was the eighth time, over the last five years, that Netflix is raising $1 billion or more through a public debt offering.

It's not only the total amount of debt which is a concern, but the frequency of debt-issuance also seems to be accelerating. The previous time that saw the streaming giant raising debt was in April 2019 (i.e. only six months prior to the October issue) when $2.2 billion worth of Netflix junk bonds came into the market.

As of now, with the last $2.2 billion counted in, the total debt load is close to, or even higher than, $16 billion. Perhaps something to be minded of, however, for a company with a market cap of $133 billion (as of Dec. 9, 2019) that's still not a level to be worried about.

Nevertheless, when you look at the growth of debt vs. the increase of market cap over the past five years, you may better understand the problem that Netflix is having (and facing, going forward).

The below chart is only taking into consideration the data as of 9/30/2019, i.e. before the debt rise (and raise) post Q3. In more simple words, comes end of 2019, the blue line (debt growth) is going to move higher, much higher.

Data by YCharts

Although Netflix is ​​entering this streaming war with more than 160 million subscribers, it has a "hunchback" that nobody enjoys watching, and certainly not talking about.

As we already outlined, Netflix needs cash, lots of cash, not only to produce the "amazing content" (using the company's own reference), but also to buy it. As an example, Netflix paid no less than $600 million for the broadcasting rights of "Seinfeld," the 1990s hit. The series is scheduled to go on air in 2021 for a period of five years. And that's happening even before Disney, Apple and HBO are entering the battlefield, with full power.

Netflix can fund very little of the required amounts on its own, as the company is still far from generating positive cash flow from its operations. Netflix is set to end this year with $3.5 billion negative cash flow, while hoping for a change sometime in the future.

The $3.5 billion is a real, painful, number. This is money that gets out of the company's pockets. Taking into consideration that at the end of Q3 Netflix held about $ 4.4 billion of cash on its balance sheet, you may well understand the big gap between what they have in the bank to what they need (per year).

Therefore, way before the recent debt raise, it was (and remains) clear that Netflix will need to find more funding, until it "learns" how to generate sufficient cash from operations on its own.

While the debt-load is not yet a threat, according to commonly-used financial metrics, the discussion around Netflix's total debt and capital-structure is likely to take center stage in the coming months and years.

The Netflix brand is still in great shape, so even when know that more debt issuance is upon us (as the company said), it's likely that the market would feel pretty comfortable as long as the level of debt/market-cap won't exceed market standard/accepted levels.

What are "market standard/accepted levels" you're asking? As always, it depends whom you're asking.

During the conference call of Q3/2018, David Wells - who was the company's CFO at the time - reiterated that the company believes that a debt/market-cap ratio of 20%-25% represents the optimal capital structure.

And then in terms of peak leverage, I think what you're going to see is, at least electively funding our content that leverage ratio is going to start to improve, but we're also looking at optimal weighted average cost of capital, which we've already discussed and indicated that would be based on about a 20%, 25% leverage to market cap ratios where we think the long-term optimal cost of capital ought to be, and so once we pushed past the point where we're more secure and it's less about funding the immediate working capital needs of the business will turn over a shift to thinking about long-term optimal cost of capital.

If so, Netflix can double its debt (to ~$32 billion) and still be under the 25% of market-cap threshold (currently ~$33 billion), even if the stock doesn't move at all from the current levels.

However, if you ask non-biased analysts (such as yours truly), they will tell you that debt/EBITDA is probably the better ratio to look at, as it's frequently included in loan agreements (or debt-issuance for that matter) as a covenant saying that the firm must maintain certain debt-to-EBITDA ratio, or else must pay back the loan.

Generally speaking, a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4x or 5x is considered to be high. However, while in some industries, a debt/EBITDA of even 10x could be completely normal, in other industries a ratio of 3x is more appropriate.

Lets' assume that at the end of 2019 Netflix will be sitting on a $16 billion pile of debt - a conservative assumption.

Let's also assume that at the end of 2019 Netflix will be able to generate annual EBITDA of $4 billion - a very aggressive assumption.

Even under these assumptions, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio will already be at 4x.

As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, when everybody on "The Irishman" - the new movie by Netflix - are looking up. They simply watch the company's debt-load and debt/EBITDA ratio.

Yet, (Too?) Generous Debt Rating

Netflix's debt is currently rated Ba3 (Moody's)/BB- (S&P), placing the company's bonds within the "junk" territory. This, in return, was supposed to see the company paying relatively high coupons (interest rates) on its debt, in-line with the reasonable risk of the company not being able to repay its debt.

There are more than enough people out there who believe that the debt rating agencies are being too soft/generous with Netflix, solely due to the company being a mega cap, veteran player, and a familiar face, within the debt market.

Fact is that even after more than 20 years of operations, Netflix still hasn't been able to generate positive cash flows, and even Moody's doesn't expect it to become cash flow positive before 2023.

We believe that Netflix would be happy to sign on such a timeline. The new, immediate fear is that the "streaming war" will be so fierce and costly (cash consuming) that even the brightest forecasts will need to push the projected (cash flow) inflection point, way beyond the foreseeable future.

Luckily for Netflix, junk-bond yields have fallen so much this year, that they are now trading (on average) at the lowest levels in more than two years.

Even then, Netflix is paying (on average) less on its debt than the junk-bond average yield of 5.39%. The company's effective interest rate on debt, as of 9/30, is 5.14%.

Having said that, as of today (12/9/2019), the company's weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") is now less than 11.8%. On the other hand, the company's return on invested capital ("ROIC") is 18.05% - a pretty impressive (positive) gap.

Even if the 2023 outlook for a positive cash flow proves to be right, there's one bombshell among the company's liabilities that the company is deliberately choosing to keep in the shadows, without shedding too much information about. That's the total amount of content-related (future) commitments that haven't yet found their way into the balance sheet.

The magnitude of this bombshell remains a mystery, and there's no single, official/exact, number one may rely on. The estimated number is around $20 billion, out of which half relates to commitments over the next three years. Putting it differently, projecting that Netflix will be cash flow positive in 2023, without knowing the exact number and when the company may need to spend about $10 billion before 2023 even arrives, just to meet its current content-related commitments -to us a very bold, but perhaps also a blind, projection.

Netflix is, ​​obviously, not the only company within this space that carries a heavy debt load. For example:

Disney has a debt-load of about $50 billion (as of now), with a decent part of the total taken in order to fund the acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Apple has a debt load of nearly $110 billion (right now), taken for the sole purpose of meeting liquidity needs, by using extremely low rates, without suffering from severe negative tax consequences.

Thing is, not only these companies issuing debt for growth/efficiency purposes (and not to fund regular-ongoing activities, as in the case of Netflix), but they also are performing (operationally) much better than Netflix, especially when it comes to cash flow and net income.

Fierce Competition

As we haven't talked about this already, but let's take another, more detailed, look into what it means to fight against gladiators like Apple, Amazon, etc.

Just as the new 5G network is requiring telecommunication providers to invest huge amounts of money into their infrastructures, the production of quality content (in great quantities) over time is becoming a more expensive item, and a more demanding task, for all the major players.

Thing is, not all players are of equal forces, and (mainly) resources.

When it comes to ability to generate free cash flow - the most important aspect that's allowing a company to meet large investing (into its network/infrastructure) needs - Netflix is the weakest link, in spite of being the market (streaming) leader.

Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are playing in a different league, but they also are doing their (major) first major steps into the content producing and streaming arena.

However, even Disney - albeit in the same league as Netflix - is playing at a completely different level. Disney isn't only eclipsing Netflix from a market cap perspective, but mostly from a free cash flow perspective.

When a company like Disney, the queen of content, is stepping into the streaming arena - it's an imminent threat to Netflix. Not only due to Disney's ability to easily compete with Netflix content wise (goes without saying), but mostly due to its much deeper pockets. This provides Disney with much greater flexibility when it comes to initiating a pricing war, as well as being able to (relatively easy) absorbing the short-term (negative) consequences.

With the "streaming war" in its early days, Netflix still believes (hopes?) that quality (new content) will take over quantity (library offerings). As a company that puts a great emphasis on quality content, this could be the only edge it may have (in the long run) against Disney.

This is a time of unprecedented competition, and new streaming services - offered by the world's biggest corporations - are invading (what used to be) a Netflix-only territory.

In its investor letter, Netflix has downplayed worries about upcoming streaming competition, saying it's been competing in streaming for a long time.

Competition We compete broadly for entertainment time. This means there are many competitive activities to Netflix (from watching linear TV to playing video games, for example). But there is also a very large market opportunity; today we believe we’re less than 10% of TV screen time in the US (our most mature market) and much less than that in mobile screen time. Many are focused on the “streaming wars,” but we’ve been competing with streamers (Amazon, YouTube, Hulu) as well as linear TV for over a decade. The upcoming arrival of services like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock is increased competition, but we are all small compared to linear TV. While the new competitors have some great titles (especially catalog titles), none have the variety, diversity and quality of new original programming that we are producing around the world. The launch of these new services will be noisy. There may be some modest headwind to our near-term growth, and we have tried to factor that into our guidance. In the long term, though, we expect we’ll continue to grow nicely given the strength of our service and the large market opportunity. By way of example, our growth in Canada, where Hulu does not exist, is nearly identical to our growth in the US (where Hulu is very successful at about 30 million paid memberships).

With several deep-pocketed rivals set to enter the streaming scene, Netflix is trying to convince investors that competition isn't such a big threat. This is probably a major reason behind the company's announcement that starting with its Q4/2019 financial reports (to be released in January 2020), it will disclose information regarding revenue and membership by region, and will only provide membership guidance on a global level (rather on a US vs. international).

I don't know about you, but to us this sounds as an attempt to highlight the positive and hide the negatives.

Bottom Line

Up until now, the leading paradigm surrounding Netflix - even among those who are concerned about the rising debt levels - has been exactly this:

The common belief was/is that the time has come, or it's at least right behind the corner, for the huge amounts invested into the "amazing content" to start bearing (just as huge) fruits.

In more simple words, the underlying assumptions were that the phenomenal growth in the subscribers base, combined with a higher revenue/income per subscriber, will lead into positive free cash flow and net income, in no time.

Taking into consideration how fierce the competition has become, and that this is only the beginning of the "streaming war" - big question marks need to be put now next to these old, still relevant?

Netflix will have no choice but to fight, and fight hard. To do so effectively, the company will need a lot of money, money that, at the moment, the company is unable to generate out of its own operations. As such, Netflix is going to issue debt - and a lot of it.

With a debt/EBITDA ratio which already is close to, if not at, a 5x ratio, Netflix may not find it as easy as it was, thus far, to keep getting very cheap money. Even if investors will be willing to keep lending the company big money for small tokens, Netflix will find it hard - and perhaps unwarranted - to reach the "optimal point" of debt accounting for 20%-25% of the market cap.

Netflix hasn't done any wrongdoing (debt-wise) as of yet, however if the debt load keep on rising, just as it did over the past five years - the "punishment" might be imposed way sooner than the company (surely, its shareholders) expects.

With great power comes great responsibility, and the main problem of Netflix is that at the moment in order to retain great power - it will have little choice but to act in great (financial/debt) irresponsibility.

If we combined what we wrote about Disney - a constant buy, though trading at a high valuation - with what we wrote about Netflix in this article, we believe that a long DIS-short NFLX might be an interesting pair trade going forward.

As you can see, even if only look at the past five years, there's still a long way to go till this pair might reach into a new, higher equilibrium.

