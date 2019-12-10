Paul Volcker: An Example To Follow

Policy-makers should particularly pay attention to this, but business executives and investors should also keep this suggestion in mind in how they view what policy-makers do or could do.

One of his most important pieces of advice focused upon exchange rates: A nation's exchange rate is the single most important price in the economy.

Paul Volcker was one of the greatest central bankers ever, and for many reasons other than just the fight he led against the inflation of the 1970s and 1980s.

Paul Volcker passed away last Sunday, December 8. He was certainly one of my heroes.

When I go about analyzing an economic situation and think about what Federal Reserve policy should be, I often ask the question, WWPD?

That is, “What Would Paul Do?”

It always was a good place to start.

I met him several times and his physical presence was… towering.

I am 5 feet 8 inches tall and felt dwarfed by his 6 feet 7 inch height.

There is only one other well-known person I have met that memories of meeting with him focus upon height.

Milton Friedman, the Nobel-prize winning economist, was only 5 feet tall… if that. And, Mr. Friedman never raised his eyes to meet mine. I was always bending over to make eye contact with him in discussions.

But, in analyzing monetary policy, I did not start out by asking WWMD. That was because the answer would always be the same…keep the money stock increasing at a steady rate.

So many of the memorials on Volcker focus upon his fight against inflation and the trials and tribulations that he went through to accomplish what he did.

That period was a remarkable time and what was accomplished was truly heroic. Mr. Volcker deserves all the praise that has been heaped on him for bringing inflation under control and keeping the banking system, the financial markets, and the economy functioning.

I would like to concentrate on one other point that I believe is very important for us to remember, not only because it tells one so much about how Volcker viewed the world, but also because of what it should tell us about how monetary policy should be conducted.

How monetary policy should be conducted is, of course, so important for the economy, for investors, and for the citizens. Monetary policy, in one way or another impacts almost everyone in a country, so if it is done well -- or, done badly -- it influences us all whether or not we realize it.

The most important piece of advice I believe Mr. Volcker left us with appeared in the book he wrote with Toyoo Gyohten, former vice minister for international affairs in the Japanese Ministry of Finance, titled Changing Fortunes: The World’s Money and the Threat to American Leadership. The book was published in 1992.

In the book, Mr. Volcker wrote (on page 232):

a nation’s exchange rate is the single most important price in the economy….

The reason for this is:

it will influence the entire range of individual prices, imports and exports, and even the level of economic activity. So it is hard for any government to ignore large swings in its exchange rate…

Mr. Volcker goes on, citing his experience both at the US Treasury Department as the undersecretary for monetary affairs, and as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System:

The Federal Reserve is responsible for monetary policy pure and simple, no adjectives. Some might like to describe it as domestic monetary policy, but what the Fed does in regulating U. S. money and credit inevitably affects exchange rates, and even the world money supply. Domestic and international, it’s a seamless web…

This, to me, is the essence of central banking and it is the reason why I spend so much time in my posts discussing the Federal Reserve and the value of the US dollar.

For example, I have recently been discussing the fact that it takes about $1.10 to purchase one Euro. Although there has been some recent pressure for this price to go to around $1.11, earlier this year there were market forces pushing for the price to drop down toward $1.08.

The reason for this pressure was that the European Central Bank was worried about the economic weakness that was being experienced in Europe, especially in Germany. As a consequence, the ECB moved to return to an easier monetary policy to stimulate the continent’s economic position.

The Federal Reserve did not feel that the US dollar should be allowed to get too much stronger, so it ended up cutting the range of its policy rate of interest three times this year. Jerome Powell, current Fed chair, remarked during this period the role that the international situation played in the changes that were being made.

My analysis of the situation led me to believe that officials at the Federal Reserve believed that the dollar should not get too strong against the Euro by dropping below $1.08 and so they cut the US policy rate to keep up with the cuts that were taking place in Europe.

I believe that the Fed made the right decision and this has contributed to the continuing growth of the US economy and the optimistic strength of the stock market. I believe that the exchange rate and the Fed’s attention to the exchange rate played a role in the decision-making.

I believe that Mr. Volcker would have approved of the actions and the reason that the actions were taken.

To me, this is one of the major legacies that Paul Volcker left us.

And, the lessons wrapped up in this legacy is something that should be remembered by policymakers, business executives, and investors.

When facing a policy decision we should all ask the question: WWPD?

Thank you Paul Volcker, for what you did and for the lessons that you have left us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.