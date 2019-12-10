Technically Speaking For 12/10: Slow But Solid Developments On The Daily Charts

We could see a big period of economic catch-up in the UK once Brexit is settled.

Paul Volcker -- my favorite central banker -- recently passed away. His crowning achievement was the destruction of inflation:

His defining achievement, however, was his success in ending an extended period of high inflation after President Jimmy Carter chose him to be the Fed chair in 1979. He delivered shock therapy, pushing interest rates as high as 20 percent, the WSJ writes, driving the economy into a deep recession but making him one of the most successful central bankers in history.

The importance of this cannot be overstated. This chart puts his legacy into perspective:

In the latter part of the 1970s, inflation was running at double-digit rates. By raising rates and causing a very steep recession, Volcker signaled to the economy that the Fed was determined to fight inflation at all costs. This lowered inflationary expectations, which helped to cause the "great moderation," where inflation continued to decline. Now, central bankers have the opposite problem -- too little inflation.

Chinese auto sales continue to decline (emphasis added):

Chinese auto sales fell for the 17th straight month in November, though the pace of decline eased, as the world’s biggest auto market becomes more saturated and a slowing economy sees buyers cut spending. Auto sales fell 3.6% last month from a year earlier to 2.46 million vehicles, the government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday. It marked a slight improvement from October’s 4.0% year-over-year drop.

Notice that the decline has been occurring for 17 months -- about the length of time that the US-China trade war has been in high-gear. Chinese retail sales have also weakened over this time period, declining from a 10% Y/Y pace to a 7.2% in the latest report (data from Trading Economics).

Will there be a post-Brexit boom in the UK? I think it's possible. For the last 18-24 months, business sentiment reports have highlighted the fact that businesses are holding back on major spending plans until Brexit is settled. Today's NY Times explains the issue:

But away from the political cut and thrust, Brexit has brought a new level of uncertainty for many of the people who go to work each day in Britain, putting lives and livelihoods in the balance. The persistent inability to decide the matter, undermined by a lack of a strong consensus on whether a divorce from Europe is even a good idea, has left few jobs untouched. A dairy farmer cannot plan for the future because the price paid for his milk has been held hostage by Brexit; a customs broker is cautiously preparing for a big expansion of business, but fearful if he makes the wrong call; a tech executive in London whose payroll relies on European Union workers wonders how she will fill her job vacancies; and two building cleaners, whose livelihood has been rocked by outsourcing, dread the loss of job protections built on rules from the Continent.

2-3 years of activity has been put on hold. Once we get clarity, it's possible we'll see a few quarters of higher-than-normal growth as businesses spend to catch-up.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: With the top-performing sector gaining 0.3% and the worst-performing sector off 0.43%, this was very much a nothing day. Moreover, after taking account of the IWCs 0.3% rise, the next best performer was the IWM: it gained 0.06%. The larger indexes were either off or up fractionally. Only three sectors rose. And only two were up over 0.1%. At the other end are basic materials and real estate. The remainder of the performers are mixed between aggressive and defensive sectors in no meaningful pattern.

The last two days have been very boring: Prices gapped higher on Friday due to the strong labor market. Since then, the index has drifted lower but only by a point or two.

However, the daily charts are still fairly positive. The IWC is inching higher. It's now consolidating gains right below the 96.4 level, which is resistance from the Spring. Once prices move through that level, there's only one area of technical resistance before the IWC has a lot of room to run. The IWM is consolidating gains below the 163 level. A move through that area of resistance would signal a solid move higher. The SPY is consolidating gains as well. The index is right below the 315.5 level. The only issue here is that the older trend line is still providing upside resistance. However, prices could continue to use that level as resistance for the foreseeable future and still move higher.

The last half of December is a big holiday, which means traders are currently thinking about vacation and Christmas presents. Barring big economics news, I wouldn't expect much to happen until 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.