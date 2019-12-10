Cree: Compelling Long-Term Growth Story But Priced To Perfection

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is a leading silicon carbide (SiC) producer, having transitioned into a pure-play semiconductor business following the disposal of its lighting business. In sum, Cree stock offers investors exposure to secular, high-growth themes through its SiC capabilities, particularly in automobile electrification. The long-term growth potential is, however, well-known at this point, and with the sales multiple already up to 4-5x, much of the upside appears to have been baked into valuations.

Improving Long-Term Outlook

Much has happened since the company's last investor day event in 2018, with the slew of new partnerships and transformative M&A marred by recently reported results and guidance falling well below target. While much of the headwinds over the past year has been beyond management's control (e.g., trade war), the challenges facing the company extend beyond end-demand to yield issues and capacity under-utilization across the Wolfspeed and LED businesses. This year's investor day was focused on the Wolfspeed potential and the company's three-pronged growth strategy: 1) transform/invest, 2) ramp and 3) execute.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

Cree's promising long-term (to FY24) Wolfspeed target model features a $1.5 billion Wolfspeed revenue target, along with gross margins of 50-54% (vs. 46% in 1Q20), which should go some way toward reassuring investors of the long-term viability of the business following the recent guide downs.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

Group-level targets were also encouraging, with target company revenue of $2.1b ($1.5b Wolfspeed and $0.6b LED), primarily driven by Wolfspeed revenue growth of 30%+. Meanwhile, long-term company gross margins are targeted at 44-47%.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

The big lift in the long-term revenue guidance (against a very challenging macro backdrop) was one of the key reasons I revisited the Cree story - note that the prior long-term target model provided at its last analyst day set company revenue at $1.65b ($850m for Wolf speed and $800m for LED; ex-lighting business) and company gross margins of 40%+.

Source: Investor Day 2018 Deck

The latest model points to an improving long-term Wolfspeed outlook within the company, with further optimism beyond FY24 - management believes Wolfspeed revenue could accelerate after FY24 as more programs ramp. From the webcast:

"And that growth isn't going to stop in 2024. We expect it to continue beyond that as battery electric vehicles continue to be adopted, 5G and RF deployments continue, and charging infrastructure continues to be adopted. So as those things continue to happen, we'll see growth out beyond 2024."

Undisputed Market Leader in SiC

The investor day also reaffirmed Cree's market leadership in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) market, highlighting the benefit of leveraging its experience in growing SiC crystals. While Cree had ~62% market share in the merchant market (which includes the power and RF market) in 2018, if you include all the SiC that has been shipped over the past 22 years, including in LEDs, Cree estimated that it has shipped over 95% of the total SiC during this time period.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

Cree's leadership in SiC will be difficult to overcome - growing SiC crystals is a highly complex process that improves through time as seed crystals get better; it appears that Cree has a clear advantage in its manufacturing capabilities (feedback loop illustrated in the chart below). While competition in the market is an area to monitor, leveraging its experience, Cree should maintain its competitive advantage over peers.

Source: Investor Day 2019

Pipeline in Focus

Cree also provided key visibility into the company's $9bn pipeline, all added within the last 12 months - pointing to clear near-term momentum. The $9bn pipeline contribution is as follows: 1) $2.9bn - new auto/CIFR, 2) $1bn - new LED, and 3) $1.2bn of new opportunities with its distributor, Arrow.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

Cree was particularly bullish on expectations for the SiC opportunity in the auto space, noting that a significant inflection point is anticipated for their upcoming pipeline in 2021. On the back of this, Cree now believes that auto will contribute ~45% of its $9bn "opportunity" pipeline, with a further remap up going into 2025.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

Capacity Expansion in Progress

In anticipation of the Wolfspeed-driven revenue growth inflection point in 2022-23, Cree has put capacity expansion plans in place - $720mn in investment between FY2020 and FY2024 is set to increase SiC materials production by >30x and SiC wafer fabrication by >30x.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

The key to the production ramp involves converting the existing fab and the empty shell next to it in Durham, NC to materials, and building out the Mohawk Valley, NY fab facility. SiC capacity that is currently being used by the LED business will also be shifted to Wolfspeed capacity as the LED segment transitions to fabless sapphire-based production. The Mohawk facility is being built for automotive qualification, with a ballroom tool layout, will be heavily automated and will be capable of both 150mm and 200mm production. In comparison, the Mohawk Valley Fab will see a 30x increase in capacity relative to the RTP fab.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

In the meantime, the capex commitments will weigh on cash returns - negative FCF is projected until 2023 as production ramps, but when fully equipped, the market opportunity is significant. The materials factory is capable of supplying up to 22mn BEVs. The expansion is already in progress, with design wins and long-term supplier agreements underway to address <50% of its potential capacity by 2024.

The Wolfspeed Thesis Hinges on Auto

The auto market is Cree's largest opportunity - as highlighted above, the auto industry is set to contribute ~45% to the overall $9b opportunity pipeline. This should increase substantially going into 2025 as SiC adoption accelerates.

Source: Investor Day 2019

The reason SiC use in electric vehicle batteries is so compelling is the potential 5-10% efficiency gains vs. traditional silicon. After adjusting for the higher cost of SiC, auto OEMs could save roughly ~$200-600 per electric vehicle for the same range battery. This intriguing proposition is captured by the fact that in 2017, only one auto OEM (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)) planned to use SiC in their inverters by 2025, and this year, over 90% of auto OEMs committed to or are probably going to use SiC in their auto inverters by 2025. From the webcast:

"When we were asking this question in 2017, only one company, Tesla…And today, as we go out and talk to car companies, 90% of the companies we're speaking to are either committed to or will probably have silicon carbide in their inverters by 2025. It's a significant shift."

Autos are a key upside potential to Cree's FY24 target model, though management is only modeling a "modest" 5% battery-electric (BEV) ramp by FY24. Based on the value proposition of moving to SiC though, e.g., the improving driving range/charging time/cost of EV, and increasing carbon emission regulations in Europe, there is plenty of room to surprise to the upside here.

Source: Investor Day 2019

Pessimism on Chinese RF and LED Businesses

The major road bump in the Cree thesis thus far, China, shows little sign of abating; however, commentary around Chinese RF device customers returning seemed pessimistic. I remain quite skeptical that the Chinese business will return - even after a clear trade resolution is decided. With China accounting for ~30% of the $9b pipeline, this remains an important business for Cree and is a key concern. A best-case scenario at this point would be device customers, instead, becoming materials customers via European or Chinese device relationships (for which Cree may be a materials supplier).

Source: Investor Day 2019

Meanwhile, Cree's LED business continues to focus on applications where margins are more robust (e.g., high power general lighting and automotive, specialty). The shifting focus makes sense considering LED margins have been under pressure for a while now, partly due to the under-utilization of the LED fab, but also due to a challenging pricing environment.

There is some upside here if management's plan to shift the LED business to an outsourced fab-less sapphire wafer-based model proves successful, as it would not only improve margins but free up SiC capacity for Wolfspeed. The LED gross margin target is mid-30% (on ~$0.6 bn revenue) within the 2024 time frame as the shift to an outsourced model continues.

Source: Investor Day 2019 Deck

Priced to Perfection

I've always liked the Cree story, and there's certainly plenty of growth potential here, but the stock's valuation is a major stumbling block. At today's market cap of $4.7B, shares are trading at 4-5x sales (vs. peer comps Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), STMicro (NYSE:STM), II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), and ROHM (OTC:ROHCF) trading at an avg. of 2.1x) - the premium price-to-sales ratio clearly discounts Cree's superior revenue growth prospects.

TEV/Total Revenues LTM NTM TEV/Forward Total Revenue ROHM Co., Ltd. 1.7x 1.68x II-VI Incorporated 3.4x 1.88x ON Semiconductor 2.1x 2.10x Infineon Technologies 2.8x 2.67x STMicroelectronics N.V. 2.4x 2.31x Average 2.5x 2.1x Cree 4.0x 4.2x

Source: Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha

Note that I've opted for a revenue multiple comparison as profit or cash flow-based valuation metrics such as P/E or P/FCF will not provide an accurate assessment for Cree shares for the next three years or so as Cree invests in growing SiC wafer capacity (e.g., the company has no FCF multiple owing to the capital spending plan). However, it is clear that the current market cap, Cree shares, already discount a best-case scenario.

As much as I like Cree's long-term growth story and competitive positioning, it is hard to see beyond the pricey valuation multiples at this point. I acknowledge that the stock could appear much less expensive on post-capacity ramp numbers (FY22-23), but given the low visibility, I am not prepared to value the stock on three to four-year forward estimates quite yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.