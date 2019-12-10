I'm A Netflix Bull (At The Right Price), MongoDB And Stitch Fix And Analyze CEO Interviews

Both Katrina Lake and Dev Ittycheria are both Rock Stars. I expect them to navigate the shoals of this economy and come out on top.

CEO interviews are the most powerful way to develop a trading edge. Sometimes, it isn't what they say, but how they say it. Or what they avoid saying.

Two important CEO interviews on CNBC for MongoDB and Stitch Fix. I do my best to transcribe what was said then provide my interpretations.

I was a bear on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Price Only. I saw that it would top out at 320, now let's see where we can buy it.

Netflix downgraded by Needham, analyst Laura Martin says likely to lose 4 million subscribers by 2020. NFLX down hard. The analyst said, "hey NFLX needs to have a lower-tier subscription". My bearish view was really based on technical factors. If NFLX falls to a support level, I think NFLX will be a BUY. Let's look at the bull case. Just yesterday, NFLX swept the Golden Globes with 34 wins. Also, 77% of NFLX subscribers are exclusive to NFLX. So, while all the weak hands dump the stock, we can buy. From a charting perspective, I was down on NFLX because there was so much overhead resistance above the 320 level, the rally was sure to fall. This has nothing to do with an analyst downgrade. To my mind, this is an artifact of what was already occurring and no more than a catalyst. Let's look at the chart and where we can generate Alpha.

This is a 5-day chart; we see the classic "head and shoulders" bearish formation. The stock gapped down and broke below the 300 support level. This is a decided change in momentum. Imagine the speculators that bought in at 270 back in October and now their profits are threatened. Perhaps they were holding on because they didn't want the tax liability so close to the end of the year. Paying taxes is better than taking a loss. I, therefore, see them as weak hands. Also, imagine those investors that held those shares at 320 and were hoping to get out at even; now, with this rush to the downside, maybe they feel that it's better to take the tax loss now and look to become an NFLX stockholder in 2020. Let's pull back and see a longer time horizon and what that mean:

So, the chart is telling us where we should develop our positions. Now that we are below 300, 295 will likely not hold. The first level to buy is this 286 level. The next level of support is 277ish and the bottom should be 267 to 270ish. I expect this to develop over the next few weeks as the year comes to a close. What happens if NFLX doesn't fall to this level? There are other fish in the sea. That said, you can still shoot at the 320 level in the future. It will take a long time to work off the overhead, remember the 52-week high is 385. If NFLX breaks below 260, my bull case will be wrong. I am expecting buyers to come above the 260 level.

MongoDB (MDB) CNBC CEO Interview

Dev Ittycheria, the MDB CEO, is an impressive executive. Unless he is a fantastic actor, he exudes confidence and the demeanor of a winner. I always pay attention to body language and the language of the CEO when they are interviewed. Often, I see things that you can't get just from transcripts. Below is the CNBC interview that I made the best effort to transcribe. I put in some annotations denoted by [DL]. Please double-check what I have written for accuracy if you want to make an investment decision.

CNBC: MDB revenue is up 52%. How much of your growth is from a small base or can you really get bigger (scale question [DL])?

Dev: This is a $64 Billion market right now but it's growing huge because everyone (all companies [DL]) is becoming a tech company. The old tech for the database was developed in the '70s. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) started in '77. Page-based DB is the new way to go (Page-based data organization as opposed to old-style relational database [DL]).

CNBC: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is debuting a document (AKA Page [DL]) DB against you and they are spending on marketing and sales. What are you doing?

Dev: We are spending on marketing and development. We are working with AMZN as well as all the other providers, so our customers have the ability to move anywhere without rewriting a line of code. We only have a 0.5% share, we are a new incumbent and a lot of room to grow. We just announced a deal with Alibaba (BABA) in China.

CNBC: So, the market will grow to $100B, where are you?

Dev: If we get a 5% share, we will be bigger than ServiceNow. With every company becoming a tech company, every company has a web presence and mobile if your company gives a Customer Experience, that is poor you will lose. We were a hit at AMZN show (despite AMZN's competing product [DL]). Developers (corporate software engineers [DL]) have tremendous power and they are moving their companies to MDB. Our customers using our software are able to define their whole value prop, that is why their own developers are moving their corporations to us."

My Take: I have been a bull on MongoDB from the moment of their IPO. Relational Databases, as Dev said, were developed for structured data that corporate operations produce. That is no longer where the value is. Everyone talks about "big data". This is an overused term to mean data writ large. What is really big data that is produced at a ferocious rate is unstructured data. MDB uses a "page" construct to manage all manner of info like video, sound, and pictures, etc., everything that the net produces. Good luck trying to organize that in a table. Enter MDB, programmers love it because they can produce software that makes use of unstructured data faster than spit. CNBC's big challenge was, okay Amazon has the same product, and they are spending money on marketing and sales. Dev did not even blink, there was no hesitation. And he batted down that challenge without hesitation. That is a very important tell. Dev is a winner, full stop. MongoDB will be a big player in the movement to the digitization of the enterprise.

By-the-way, AMZN does this all the time, actually, they also came out with their own "Okta" identity technology. The issue is, and if AMZN does not watch out, this will come out and bite them. They are trying to create a walled garden, and right now, they have 50% of the market let's say. So, this seems like a smart thing. The problem is that enterprises are running from mainframes and other legacy techs that they have been locked into for decades. Why would they lock in with AMZN all over again? Some corporations will be seduced, by all of the free stuff and it seems to be working for now. Let me give you an example from the early days of the internet. There was a time that AOL was the entire internet for millions of Americans. That was all great for a time, but pretty soon the real internet with all its stiff overwhelmed the AOL content. The same with AMZN, they are giving away a lot of software tools just to keep enterprises 100% AWS. The trend is the multi-cloud, and the hybrid-cloud and AWS might get hurt if it really pushes the walled garden, scheme. Short term, it seems great. Long term, watch out for Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (I digress). Look at what Dev said: "MDB programmers can run our software on any cloud without changing a line of code". Who cares if AMZN has a page-based DB as well, even if it is better than MDB (it isn't), the savvy tech director will say, we'll stick with MDB so we can play in any sandbox we want. MDB started the day up very strong, and now it is down. That is not a great look, but this is a great stock and should be bought. I suspect that the spike was frantic short-covering and then momentum traders piled in. Once the stock started to reverse, it exaggerated the downside. Let's take a look at the charts and see where we might get into MDB:

The above is a 5-day chart. We see a huge spike, then a key reversal, and then the stock trades in the red. Let's pull back and see where the stock can go. We do see a strong bounce off of the 127 level:

We see in this 3-month chart that MDB has been rising quite precipitously all the way from about 111 to 144 where it opened this morning. It then fell all the way to 126, and now up to where it is now selling at 130. I thought I would see an entry point, but this stock chart is a mess. I thought I could figure out an entry-point, but sometimes it's just too hard. I'm disappointed that I don't feel comfortable giving you that. I think we need to apply the 3-day rule. All I can say is that I want to see another test of that 126 level. If it bounces off of that again, then sure try a trade. Too bad because MDB is a great tech company. I just don't want anyone to get hurt on my charting. Step back from this one guys. The 3-day rule is simple, wait 3 days and then try to get long. You do this when a stock makes a big move up or down.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) CNBC CEO, Katrina Lake, Interview

CNBC: 3.4 million active clients, growing 21% year over year revenue. 10% growth year over year per existing client (like same-store sales [DL]), 17% per year client growth. More integrated marketing working better.

CEO: We see that "Shop your looks" is a major move for SFIX, we allow the user to see things that go together, and they can shop that.

CNBC: What is your argument for the business?

CEO: Personalized buying service is a great benefit, while selling "fixes" is still the model but now "shop your looks" uses AI that focuses down on 30 to 40 things that go with your looks. Gifting could be a next feature (CNBC asked if that is possible).

CEO: Exclusive brands have higher margins, we buy things that we know will work because we use our proprietary data. "Shop your Looks" is a major strategy still investing in data science to make that fully integrated into our experience. We still have leverage in our business, we have been profitable since 2014. New President coming from Bain to build up "Shop your Look"; Fixes still important but "Shop your Looks" is exciting customers, helping customers to ease the buying process. ("Fixes" are a set of five items that are customized for the shopper. This was the original business model [DL]).

CNBC: You hired merchandisers from Old Navy and Gap, why?

CEO: We can personalize offerings so our model is well suited to deliver on shopping experience (I think she meant that they have a unique offering so a merchandiser from Gap can be effective in their business [DL]).

Competitors she respects - Target (TGT) is doing good stuff with clothing.

My Take: SFIX is a member of our "New eRetail" list. The idea behind this list is that there are tech-based eCommerce companies that concentrate on customer experience and a true relationship with the buyer. No company illustrates that more than SFIX. Other members of New eRetail - RealReal (REAL), Chewy (CHWY), Revolve Group (RVLV), Farfetch (FTCH), Etsy (ETSY), and Pinterest (PINS)

What I want to convey from that jumbled transcription of the interview is that Katrina Lake, Stitch Fix CEO really has a handle on a whole new category of clothing retail. It is a customized experience for each consumer. By using data science and AI, they can not only create "fixes" for an outfit but once you have shopped on the site they can also create a selection of up to 40 items that work with "your look". That look is a combination of what you know works and what SFIX has figured out what works for you. This is a super-powerful relationship that creates long-lasting loyalty. Katrina Lake is a rock-star CEO. Let's look at the chart:

Look, this is just a great chart. This is a nice "cup and handle" formation. That's nearly as good as it gets. SFIX is a buy.

As an aside, I thought it was very interesting that Ms. Lake gave her props to Target and their clothing merchandising. Not sure if that moves the needle for TGT. It says volumes about Katrina Lake and her thorough knowledge of her space. Why would she care about TGT? She might be looking at some aspirational retailer, like what Saint Lauren is doing. She is looking at everyone. I admire that. Again, I think SFIX is a buy right here.

My trades today - I closed out my spreads on Peloton (PTON) and added to my CALLs. I will address PTON tomorrow. I did not initiate any new positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If NFLX does fall to somewhere above 277-280, I will look to initiate a Long position expressed in a CALL. I may also go long on MDB by Friday if it bounces from that 126ish level.