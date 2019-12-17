Forget The Trade War - These 2 High-Yielding Stocks Win No Matter What

Where to seek refuge from all this mess? Affordable housing is one good option.

Behind a relatively calm S&P 500 facade hides great angst that we expect to result in more volatility in the coming months.

The trade war is still worsening and it's hard to believe that this could be bullish for US stocks.

source

What originally started as just talk has turned into a full-blown trade war. Week after week, we keep hearing about a new potential deal, we have hope, but uncertainty remains very high. It's getting increasingly difficult to keep up with all of it. Here's a recap of major events since September:

September 1: New USA and Chinese tariffs previously announced went into effect. China imposed 5% to 10% tariffs on one third of the 5,078 goods it imports from America, with tariffs on the remainder scheduled for Dec. 15. The United States imposed new 15% tariffs on about $112 billion of Chinese imports.

New USA and Chinese tariffs previously announced went into effect. China imposed 5% to 10% tariffs on one third of the 5,078 goods it imports from America, with tariffs on the remainder scheduled for Dec. 15. The United States imposed new 15% tariffs on about $112 billion of Chinese imports. September 6: The People's Bank of China announces a 0.5% reduction in its reserve requirement ratio in response to the slowing of China's economic growth rates caused by the trade war.

The People's Bank of China announces a 0.5% reduction in its reserve requirement ratio in response to the slowing of China's economic growth rates caused by the trade war. September 11: After China announced it was exempting 16 American product types from tariffs for one year, Trump announced he would delay until October 15 a tariff increase on Chinese goods previously scheduled for October 1.

After China announced it was exempting 16 American product types from tariffs for one year, Trump announced he would delay until October 15 a tariff increase on Chinese goods previously scheduled for October 1. September 12: Bloomberg News and Politico reported that Trump advisors were increasingly concerned that the trade war was weakening the American economy going into the 2020 election campaign and were discussing ways to reach a limited interim deal.

Bloomberg News and Politico reported that Trump advisors were increasingly concerned that the trade war was weakening the American economy going into the 2020 election campaign and were discussing ways to reach a limited interim deal. September 26: The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese retaliatory tariffs on lumber and wood products had caused hardwood lumber exports to China to fall 40% during 2019, resulting in American lumber mills slashing employment.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese retaliatory tariffs on lumber and wood products had caused hardwood lumber exports to China to fall 40% during 2019, resulting in American lumber mills slashing employment. October 7: Citing human rights issues, the US Department of Commerce puts 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight high-tech co Export Administration Regulations entities blacklist.

Citing human rights issues, the US Department of Commerce puts 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight Export Administration Regulations entities blacklist. October 11: Trump announced that China and the United States had reached a tentative agreement for the "first phase" of a trade deal, with China agreeing to buy up to $50 billion in American farm products, and to accept more American financial services in their market, with the United States agreeing to suspend new tariffs scheduled for October 15.

Trump announced that China and the United States had reached a tentative agreement for the "first phase" of a trade deal, with China agreeing to buy up to $50 billion in American farm products, and to accept more American financial services in their market, with the United States agreeing to suspend new tariffs scheduled for October 15. December 13: Both countries announce an initial deal where new tariffs to be mutually imposed on December 15 would not be implemented. China says it "will buy more high quality of American agricultural products", while the United States says it will halve the existing 15% tariffs.

(Courtesy of Wikipedia)

The latest development is certainly a step towards the right decision, but at the same time, we have heard about such tentative deals before and they did not come to fruition in the end. Then there's the whole Hong Kong mess which is only adding fuel to the fire. Neither China nor the US is backing down from the dispute, and as it continues to evolve for the worse, it could well bring this whole deal down again.

This is at least what history and simple logic would tell us. And when you consider that…

We are today living in a highly globalized world (more than ever before), US large cap companies (SPY) generate a very high percentage of their profits from abroad, And the market is trading at close to an all-time high

… we see real reasons to be worried here. The exposure of US companies to a trade war has never been higher, and should tensions continue to rise, we believe that we are set for a disaster to happen.

Where Should You Invest to “Trade-Poof” Your Portfolio?

With this in mind, we doubt that US large caps are the best place to be heading into 2020. A much more favorable sector which we expect to fare better in today’s environment is Real Estate Investment Trusts (or REITs in short). We see them as natural hedges against the trade war because of three reasons:

(1) Local’s Man Game: Real estate investments are very local with no “direct” exposure to trade wars. A US REIT renting space to a tenant within the US is paid in US dollars and is not directly affected by trade disputes.

(2) Protection from Long Leases: REITs generate cash flow from rents which are backed by long-term leases. The cash flow is contractual in nature and much more resilient to trade wars.

(3) Margin of Safety: REITs are not exactly cheap today – but their valuation is more compelling than that of most bonds and stocks.

With that said, not all REITs will do. Some are more exposed to the potential consequences of a trade war than others.

Moreover, most large-cap REITs such as American Tower (AMT), Realty Income (O), and Prologis (PLD) are priced very expensively right now – which is risky because if the trade war gets resolved, and interest rates return to late 2018 levels, they could come crashing down very quickly.

At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only pick one REIT for every 10 that we cover:

Below we shortly outline the investment thesis of one sector that we like for its resilience to the trade war as well as two picks that we expect to outperform in this market environment.

Resilient Real Estate - Affordable Housing

Residential real estate investing is all about providing accommodation to tenants by owning and managing rental properties such as single-family homes, condos, manufactured homes, apartments, etc.

source

Our favorite sub-segment of the residential market is affordable housing because of its extreme resilience to downcycles. Everybody needs a roof, and in times of uncertainty, we believe that it's one of the best real estate investments that you can make:

Limited Capex: When you lease a Class A apartments, your tenant is very picky about the condition and design of everything. However, when you rent a lower-income housing or manufactured home, this becomes a secondary concern. As long as it's functional and serves its purpose, it is good to go.

Minimal Tenant Turnover: Tenant turnover is very much reduced compared to higher end apartments because the residents do not have so many options that they can afford.

Unlikely Defaults: The risk of a tenant defaulting on your rent is greatly reduced because this is the most affordable option for housing.

Recession-Resilient: There always will be demand for affordable housing, regardless of whether the economy is booming or if we go through a sharp recession. In a recession, the demand may even increase.

Elevated Cap Rates: Finally, properties sell for lucrative cap rates relative to their lower risk. This is because there is often a “stigma” associated with investing in affordable housing.

As such, manufactured housing and other affordable housing solutions offer high and resilient income to investors. This income is insulated from trade wars and deserves a place in every diversified portfolio.

Below we discuss two of these investment opportunities in which we are currently investing:

INVESTMENT #1 – UMH Properties (UMH): $5,651 invested

UMH is our favorite REIT to gain exposure to manufactured housing communities. It's the most discounted, but enjoys the fastest growth potential according to our latest interview with the CEO (available at High Yield Landlord).

The Buy Thesis in Three Bullet Points:

High Resilience: Manufactured housing investments earn money by renting the land and providing associated infrastructure. It's a low capex business that provides very reliable and predictable cash flow. The tenants own their homes and must maintain them at their own expense.

High NOI Growth: Because the supply of new manufactured housing communities is strictly restricted, the demand growth has kept on outpacing new supply – resulting in market leading NOI growth of ~5% per year.

Discounted Valuation: The valuation is temporarily held down by concerns over the securities portfolio. Despite representing ~8% of the assets, it's resulting in a ~20% discount to NAV on high-growth assets that are highly desirable in a late cycle economy. The dividend yield is just shy of 5% and well covered.

INVESTMENT #2 – Front Yard Residential (RESI): $3,522 invested

RESI is our Top Pick among single family rental REITs because it specializes in affordable housing in high growth is deeply discounted,

The Buy Thesis in Three Bullet Points:

Deep Discount to NAV: All other single-family housing REITs trade at large premiums to NAV, but RESI continues to trade at a nearly 40% discount due to issues that are solvable over time.

Catalysts to Unlock Value: After significant improvements in management efficiency, the company is expected to finally cover its ~5% dividend in 2020. This has long been a concern of investors, and as it gets removed, we expect rapid upside realization.

Hedge Fund Pressure: Activist investors have taken sizable positions in the company and are pressuring the management to unlock the hidden value. We believe that this group of investors will make sure to hold the management accountable to potential missteps and push for a liquidation in case of failure to improve profitability.

Building a "Trade War Proof" Portfolio

It's by targeting this type of defensive, yet undervalued sectors that we aim to outperform in today's volatile and uncertain environment.

Affordable housing - along with other real estate and infrastructure-like investments - allow us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Source: Real Money Portfolio

Compared to traditional equities, our “Trade War-Proof” portfolio has much lower exposure to deteriorating economic conditions and also enjoys much greater margin of safety in its valuation metrics:

9.5x cash flow on average

18% discount to estimated NAV

7.2% dividend yield (with safe 68% payout ratio)

With the trade war only getting worse and worse, we believe that these three sectors will provide an attractive refuge for consistent income and lower volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RESI; UMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.