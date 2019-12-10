CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Management Presents at 2019 UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) 2019 UBS Global TMT Conference Call December 10, 2019 11:30 AM ET

Batya Levi

Okay. If you can take your seats. I think we're going to get started now. I'm Batya Levi with the telecom team at UBS. And our next presenter is moving in the Pang President of International and Global Accounts from CenturyLink. Thanks so much for being with us.

Laurinda Pang

Thank you.

Batya Levi

And I wanted to start up, maybe if you can give us an overview of the CenturyLink your responsibilities and maybe your top priorities going into next year.

Laurinda Pang

Sure. And so, just to give you a bit of context. I've been with the company for over 25 years now. So it's been a long ride I've been through a number of acquisitions, so I come to CenturyLink through the Level three acquisition. Prior to that. Global Crossing and prior to that even a couple of other organizations.

So I always say thank goodness for bridging of 10 year. So they've cut me around for 25 years. My responsibility today is the roaming international and GAM business. And so what that means. It is a particular segment that we report on publicly and it is really everything outside of North America so Latin America, EMEA, as well as Asia-Pac and that is, from a full sales marketing operations perspective as well as our top 220 global customers is who I have responsibility for that business is shy of $4 billion in annual revenue, and we support, probably less than 10,000 customers.

I don't think we disclose that on a public basis, but if you think about it in the context of less than 10,000 you'd be about right. And I've got about 4500 employees around the world that support customers and 25 different languages and so these are longstanding good relationships that we have with customers in each of those regions.

Batya Levi

Great. Maybe just a little bit more sort of outlook in terms of what these assets included in the IGAM period -- IGAM units, you mentioned your regional exposure. Is there a way to size where you're bigger and also what are some of the capabilities that IGAM provide?

Laurinda Pang

Here. So, as you know from the Central -- CenturyLink overall fundamental to our proposition. Our value proposition is all around the fiber infrastructure in the assets that we have and those assets are not just with the new North America, they absolutely span the globe we do business in over 65 countries around the world. We have subsea capabilities that connect most of the continents and our focus is absolutely Enterprise focused.

We don't kind of break. We don't break out the revenue streams in each of the kind of sub groups, if you will. Underneath of the business unit itself. And, but these we're doing business in some Metropolitan countries cities and countries around the world. So I'm having a hard time sizing it for you. Underneath but the assets themselves are actually quite extensive you're talking about hundreds of thousands of fiber route miles around the world.

Metro networks in hundreds of cities around the world. Our subsea assets that connect all of the major economic hubs around the world as well.

Batya Levi

Okay. Maybe can you talk a little bit about who your main customer base, as you mentioned the about 10,000 customers all different sizes. I'm assuming, is there a little bit of a skew where the mostly US based and have global operations as well or do have some significant local presence as well.

Laurinda Pang

Sure. So again, as I mentioned I have responsibility for the Global Accounts Management Group, which is our top 220 customers. The vast majority of those are US headquartered that have needs and we deliver services for them around the world. But that's 220 customers. So again, you think about it. He has got thousands of customers outside of the US and so within GAM, very specifically, if you want to look at it from a vertical standpoint within GAM, we really serve high tech and the hyperscalers type of companies, all of the who with regards to financial institutions including UBS.

The large manufacturing companies that have global needs. If I look at EMEA. The way that I think about those verticals as much more kind of wholesale versus Enterprise as well as media and content is another big one for us in Latin America. Those are smaller companies, right. I mean there are few multinational companies that originated out of Latin America, but they far and few -- far fewer there. Most of those companies. And those customers that we do business with locally in LatAm I'm much more regionally oriented and so they go in the LatAm markets, but they tend not to go too far outside of their home market with a few exceptions.

Batya Levi

Got it. And how did this segment change after the CenturyLink Level three acquisition.

Laurinda Pang

So, if you think about Level three and because of the acquisition of Global Crossing historically the assets that we had internationally where vast they were quite good. On the CenturyLink side, as I think about a lot of the international customers that we had relationship with they come from the Stabilus side of the house. Right. So many of you will remember that organization and the fantastic relationships that we had there in North America.

Again, it's this combination of network and IT services so CenturyLink really has a -- has done a nice job of building out the capabilities around cloud services managed hosting and a broad array of IT services, and professional services. We're a global three has done a really nice job focusing on building infrastructure and network and when you combine those together. My opinion is it's a very powerful combination. Because we're not, focused on just one area. So our competitive landscape actually spans a fairly wide swath of different competitors out there, some of them are niche based and some of them compete with us generically speaking. But the combination of our global assets as well as the product portfolio, as well as the fact that, again, we've got over 4,000 people deployed around the globe to support customers I think gives us a compelling proposition.

Batya Levi

So, a few years sort of pass-through after that deal announcement and the close wait. How should we think about where you are in terms of integrating those capabilities of the two companies and having sort of a one approached for that client service?

Laurinda Pang

It's a fantastic question because both organizations have grown over the years, through acquisition, and I think we've learned a lot for each one of those instances in terms of what do you do what don't you do leverage what you did. While the last time try to repeat, et cetera, but at the end of the day, every use case and individual. So these were two very large organizations coming together. And so if you look at it just from a sales force perspective.

The integration of compensation plans account structures account assignments management structures hierarchies. Of that, I would say we were, even though we came out of the gates and said we were the sales organization was one we did that and January, I think of 2018. But there is still a lot of work that has to happen, so that everybody felt like they were part of one organization. I'm comfortable now from an IDM perspective that we feel like we're there.

Will there be tweaks that need to be made. Absolutely. I don't think he ever get it. Perfect. And so we'll continue to refine such that we can get better productivity out of the sales organization, but you saw with our announcement in third quarter, IGAM has grown sequentially over the last two quarters, we notified you of sales we had a good sales quarter in second quarter. Another one in third quarter.

So I feel like we've got wind at our back. That's on the sales side, from an operational perspective because I went operations outside of the US. The integration of networks is gone relatively well but will continue to happen, because it's a pretty complex and long process systems. We still have work to do there to integrate systems and that's part of our overall transformation strategy and the cost, the transformation cost objectives that we have as a company that Neel and Jeff articulated for the last couple of quarters that's work that will continue to happen.

Batya Levi

In terms of the network integration, which has started. Can you provide us a little bit more color on what that entails and so when do you think that you have one single network that will integrate all those accounts and is there, more to be done, or are you pretty much there from just on the network integration piece.

Laurinda Pang

So again, we've made a lot of progress and we've made decisions with regard to what products are going to light on what network and in what systems environment those products and live in and so the work that we're doing right now. I feel like it's all inventory, right. It's about making sure that every customer is assigned to copper components within the network and gets built correctly, et cetera. So on the inventory side, I think. [Indiscernible] days where you need a single inventory system.

We all live in you hear this word hybrid all the time, because that's a reality that every industry has. So we continue to have multiple environments, but it's really the federation across those environments that is necessary for us to be able to provide a singular experience to our customers. And so the federation piece of our transformation work is going actually relatively well. And so we're seeing great progress there.

And so all it means my mind is upside for our customers so they can have an intentional experience with us, they know what to expect. They know how to do business with us.

Batya Levi

At the consolidated company level, we've seen margin taking cost, maybe a little bit ahead of the original targets and there is still more to come. We don't really know how to bucket in terms of the segments, but from your perspective how your tracking on those synergy targets and is there more to come?

Laurinda Pang

[Indiscernible] as a business. But no, we have not talked about the cost transformation by segment. I would say though because North America is just so large, particularly as it relates to the network, to the operations teams all of service delivery all of service assurance and a lot of the systems that are global start in North America, a lot of the work is actually happening here locally in the US.

And so the regions outside of the US will start to gain benefit from those advancements and those synergies over time.

Batya Levi

Okay. Maybe to dig in a little bit more on the products and services that you provide to these customers outside of the US any differences that you would just what are the main services that you're end and any differences that you would highlight versus what we're used to see from enterprises buying in terms of connectivity in the US.

Laurinda Pang

So, I think you know the Enterprise trends themselves a fairly consistent outside of the US and so we do see customers that are everybody's has some sort of digital transformation going on. They have some sort of journey to the cloud. Where they are in their journey differs. But I don't think it differs regionally and I think that difference customer by customer, pardon me, a clear distinction between the US and the rest of the world is the intensity of the fiber assets here in the US is far more significant than we have outside of the US.

That being said, we continue to expand that and invest capital to build out that infrastructure in terms of products you know IGAM is no different than the rest of CenturyLink in that we have very small market share relative this new technology. Compared to other parts of the world. So it's really an interesting set of use cases for us that will look to continue to expand.

Batya Levi

Okay. Like you mentioned IGAM started to be stabilize. On a sequential basis, we saw a little bit of growth. How should we think about it, maybe in the near term? Can that trend continue? And also what's driving that improvement.

Laurinda Pang

Yes. So we certainly have said a couple of things publicly, which is number one, look for both IGAM and Enterprise you can to grow second half of '19 over first half of '19. So that continues to remain our point of view. So that's an exciting and part of the growth that's been driven so far has been good sales trajectory in second and now again third quarter so that will continue. From my perspective for IGAM it has what's been driving most of our growth is all about discipline and execution and the discipline side comes from, as we mentioned that whole integration path over the first year, it was pretty tough to get through that world two large organizations coming at the same customer with a very different point of view with a very different product set with a different compensation plan, et cetera.

There is just complexities and our environment that we're, we have to work through. And so I feel, pretty positive at this point in terms of. Okay. We're through that we've started all of the cross training for our organization. I wouldn't say I'm perfectly pleased with. We, our sales teams are at this point in terms of every single one of them being able to articulate the value proposition across all of the different product sets. But we're getting there. And so, and you're seeing it with the deals that we're winning as well. You can see that there are more complex. There are more, they're more class product and so those are the ones that we do really well in and we have a proposition that's unique.

Batya Levi

You mentioned you have low market share, who do you compete with. And how is the competitive environment?

Laurinda Pang

So that's interesting too because I compete with a lot of different players out there. So at the Game level. The global accounts level top 220 customers. It depends on what the requirements are. So if you're in the hyperscalers space and are looking to build infrastructure and they want fiber. I have a set of competitors, but mostly across the enterprise space. You're looking at NTT Orange Beatty to name a couple. I know traditionally in North America, you'd expect me to say, AT&T and Verizon, and while we compete against them when they're the incumbents.

I'm not going necessarily head to head with them in terms of competing for new business and so that's one aspect in Europe. I have a different set of competitors. Right. It's definitely Beatty but then you have a lot of the regional providers, particularly [indiscernible] in Latin America, it's Telefonica. And if we're just in the CDN space and we're looking at one of my larger media content companies. You look at the wholesale in the CDN space. So whether that's an Akamai or Limelight. So we're constantly looking at every facet of how we do business and where competitors are coming after us.

Batya Levi

Okay. And in terms of your assets globally versus the US a little bit lighter asset approach as you -- we continue to build fiber. But with that as a starting point. What is your value proposition as you compete with the others that might have access directly to these customers or more on that fiber? How do you compete with that?

Laurinda Pang

Yes. So a couple of things to your point, Batya, I would say that we continue to invest. We're continuing to look at where we can get owner economics in those different markets and we will build fiber appropriately. The other piece in Europe. As an example. There's new regulation with regards to competitive environments to get again deploy fiber assets. So that's working in our benefit and how we compete is when we are looking we try. I think with any organization when you prioritize it's much harder to say what you won't do versus what you will do, and that's true for the sales organization as well. You have to make sure that their targeted in the areas where we can win and sustain now and don't waste time or don't bid on the things that we know we're not going to win.

If it is an in-country network some small to medium-sized business is looking for a network that's not where we're going to win. We're going to win on the companies that are going outside of their home market, whether it's intra-region but across multiple countries or outside of their region and globally. That's really where the proposition comes to play and again we've got the resources deployed globally to be able to support them. The thing I would also add to that is where we don't own assets a big part of our business model is strategic access right it is about working with third party access providers around the globe to be able to get to the places where we either don't have assets or where we don't have assets and so that is a really important part of our operating model is to make sure that our strategic access approach is appropriate competitors and allows us to continue to win.

Batya Levi

Are there any thoughts that you could share in terms of maybe in any given market, what percent of your revenue is actually on-net on, you have access to that or…

Laurinda Pang

Yes, I don't.

Batya Levi

We don't even get it for the US. So [indiscernible].

Laurinda Pang

That's the mark.

Batya Levi

How do you think about how should we think about the pricing on the fence products and services that you provide and different regions. I guess our view is that in the US, it's been very competitive and maybe a little bit of the deflationary pricing as well as we roll out as we see new technological advances and lots of new services, what to experience globally.

Laurinda Pang

Yes, I'd say the same thing, I think we do, -- we are in a deflationary space and, but what I would say though is that I don't see anything unnatural. I don't see any one particular player. I'm trying to shift the market by themselves. I do think as technology continues to progress seen you know year obviously, the economics get better and so you'd want your customers to benefit from that, but nothing unnatural.

Batya Levi

So, it's going to come from share gains pricing, it could be are under pressure a little bit in terms of that do you think that you have the right sales people in place to have to hire more, and what are some other new capabilities, potentially that you need to add to go after share.

Laurinda Pang

So, we -- to your point, we have very low share and so the opportunity to grow share and take share is really part of its core to who we are as a business and has been for as long as I can remember. And so, yes, it's about execution. And from our perspective, which is have to continue to do what we're doing. There are no, I wouldn't say I can't point to product capabilities that I think we need somebody asked me if I don't win because I don't have a wireless product.

Batya Levi

Right.

Laurinda Pang

That's not the case at all. I've never particularly internationally or with the largest enterprise customers is the wireless piece is never a question-and-more broadly, even in the Enterprise space. I would say my peer would say the same thing about his space. So I don't think that there is really a product out there that we want for do we need to continue to refine our products, make sure that they're globally available. Absolutely, and that's something that we do every day.

Batya Levi

Okay. Maybe sort of the different level of competition we hear more as enterprises look to build their own private LTE networks. I think it's in the US; it's more of a near-term phenomenon. But I think it has been deployed in Europe before we use to see that may be enterprises kind of pulling business away from you and trying to build it on their own.

Laurinda Pang

So we see the trends in the marketplace right customers trying to build, to your point, their own private networks and really it's to avoid the cost is the mobile operators and, but that's, not a space that we compete them. I don't see that as an issue in terms of them taking share away from us.

Batya Levi

Okay. You did mention that the sales funnel was picking up nicely over the last couple of quarters. And is there can we expect that to continue. And also, is there a shift on how that [indiscernible] is being built in terms of the different levels of services. They are looking for.

Laurinda Pang

So the funnel is in good shape. And so we're excited about that. I can't predict what the funnel is going to look like, but it's, you know, it's very healthy right now which is positive and again it goes back to I think the sales organization is settled. They know their products, they know their value proposition, the customer relationships, the account relationships that they've -- has been ongoing now for the last two years we will always see churn in the sales organization. So you do you have those situations where your rebuilding. But for the most part the organization stable which is a great position to be in, because when you're going through integration. There is a lot of unknowns and a lot of uneasiness that creates churn meaning people leaving the business or churn, meaning, people just can't get a long way and they not effective in terms of the size of the sales organization, we've been fairly consistent this year within IGAM in terms of how many quota bearing heads that we have.

I'm comfortable with that in terms of meeting our financial objectives. And over the next couple of years, but I do want to make sure that we are continuously pushing to increased productivity per salesperson so adding a bunch of salespeople in my space doesn't work quite honestly because it's going to take them at least a year to ramp up. I'd much rather put our energy and our resource and investment towards making the existing folks more productive.

Batya Levi

Got it. I guess one headwind recently has been the FX pressure. Can you may be help us understand if you hedge for FX and from a cost perspective, how is the mix of your cost structure in terms of local currency versus short.

Laurinda Pang

So we, at the EBITDA level we're naturally hedged. Right. I mean, you see the fluctuation of the revenue level but at the EBITDA level were naturally hedged, because to your point, we've got costs allocated in local currency, and we think about it in the context of overall IGAM, about 70% of our revenue is US dollars 30% is outside of the US and the major currencies that play a role in because obviously it can go either way but the major currencies a play really the Euro the British pound. The real and the Colombian peso kind of comes in there.

As for and that would be true on the cost side as well.

Batya Levi

Okay. And maybe just going back to the cost structure. I guess part of improvement is going to come from playing out more fiber bringing our revenues on that how should we think about that level of investments going forward. We, you would [indiscernible] had a good level or should we expect some ramp in fiber performance.

Laurinda Pang

So, we're looking to bring in terms of bringing buildings on that and data centers on that. We absolutely have an objective associated with that. We also look at market expansions, very specifically, if we, I think a couple of quarters ago Neel mentioned an investment in Mexico that's looking infrastructure to deploy in Mexico over a three year horizon. And so a lot of that is project based versus the buildings on that or the data centers on that are more success based and customer-based. So we'll continue to do both. We feel good about the capital that we have. I mean a lot of money and we certainly put it to work, what I'm particularly interested in is to make sure that we're getting the appropriate returns for all of those investments that we've made internationally.

Batya Levi

Okay. At a high level, how should we think about IGAM margins versus the overall company's margins and could they convert could they reach the company level and what would be sort of like the timeline or the path to get there?

Laurinda Pang

When you look across the kind of the non-Consumer business. Right. And you look at, IGAM, versus enterprise versus wholesale versus the small business, we're kind of in the middle and the costs were. Can we improve EBITDA can we improve margins. Sure. To your point, more and more we can bring on that it's good for margins. It's also good for our customers, because the experience is that much better, but as the organization as a whole continues through the transformation cost initiative, a lot of that as well and systems consolidation efficiencies and process and in systems, a lot more automation, a lot of more digital interaction.

The international business will start to benefit from non-after it's deployed in North America. So you will start to see that impact, but it will lag the US.

Batya Levi

Okay. You did mention that network integration is in the process, but systems integration is going to take a little bit more how far out is that?

Laurinda Pang

It depends. There is the way that we think about our systems environment as it relates to customers in particular; you have an entire customer journey that starts from kind of the investigative side of the house. Right. Customers that are looking for different technology, different use cases different thought leadership holiday interacting with us. And so there is lots of systems and engagement models around how do you market, how do you lead-gen et cetera. So if you think about the customer journey starting from a marketing standpoint, you move into a quoting environment then a selling environment and it progresses through to delivery and then ultimately managing that customer's network and their whole suite of services.

So you got systems that stack that spread all the way across all of those different journey points and so we have said externally that we were in a three year journey and transformation. I think a lot will be accomplished in that three year period, you had to kind of book ended at some point, but I don't think you'll see us stop there. We will continue to have to get better and better and really the reason why is not because not purely for the cost piece, although I know I'm supposed to say that here, should it really is for the customers. It's about improving the customer experience and the expectations of customers are far exceeding where they were years ago because of the consumerization of any of their interactions with how they, -- have they purchase online today very different and so why should they move for their --- from their home life and their day-to-day experiences and move into a you know a telco and technology environment and have a radically different experience they shouldn't their expectations are very high.

And so we need to continue to change the customer journey and interaction such that they would have a similar experience right their day-to-day activities.

Batya Levi

Thanks. On the -- and just going back to the type of capital intensity sort of question in these regions. I guess in the US, we've seen in sort of like in the mid to high teens range obviously would depending on the top line trend, but the consistent investments in fiber to grow top line and to grow margins, how should we think about the capital intensity outside of the US.

Laurinda Pang

Yes, I think it's relatively the same. Yes, we all manage to an overall capital budget. So but Neel and Jeff has been very clear to us. If, in this case IGAM is growing at a faster clip will get a little bit more. And so that's the great thing about having this diverse portfolio is they can, pull levers necessarily and I can pull Level -- levers within the regions as well. Some very depending on who needs and grows faster, we'll get the investment.

Batya Levi

And as you think about that investment, how does the regulatory environment play into this, are you, seeing any risks to maybe in certain regions that could potentially change your revenue cost structure outlook and how?

Laurinda Pang

Not so much risks and we can get into a conversation about the macro and geopolitical environments, but from a regulatory standpoint. In Europe, in particular, there is a physical asset regulation that just got deployed and is now currently being deployed in the UK, specifically that's goodness for us because it gives us access to a lot of conduit that the local providers fat and we can layer own fiber in it. So all of the, in the economics around building has become much more attractive. However, we need to move fast because it's a finite asset and if we don't take it quickly somebody else, well and will be left behind. So very aggressively working towards that.

Batya Levi

Okay. And as you look at your different assets globally. Are there any regions that you would want to increase scale, I think. Level three before the acquisition used to talk about maybe a little bit of sub-scale in Europe and you would -- we would going to continue to invest. I think there are some assets that could be available. How do you think about the M&A opportunity? So guess just to get there faster than the build.

Laurinda Pang

Sure. And we look at everything. Right. We certainly want to understand what -- what's available and even though it's not available. Right. We look at other organizations to understand their portfolio of assets. But we also will not do anything that is, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. I would tell you that the fiber assets outside of the US wealth -- in the US as well have gone for some pretty, pretty high valuations and it's not, those are not price levels, we'd be interested in distressed assets always interesting quite frankly a lot of what CenturyLink has built over the years, particularly Level three and Global Crossing those were distressed assets, right.

At one point in time. And so we've been able to take advantage of those acquisitions and monetize well but I would say, you know, for us it's both. We start with organic, we start with what do we need to do to grow the business. What is the investment profile look like, and then how we executing against plant, making sure we get the right returns. And then when opportunities arise, we do spend time looking at a, but it's a very small group of people that look at those opportunities because we want the rest of the organization focused on executing organically.

Batya Levi

Okay. On the flip side, are there other, other assets maybe globally that are not core to the business and that you could look to divest.

Laurinda Pang

And I would say we love all of our assets outside of the US, they've been -- they want to offer us. We've grown in those businesses. Well. Having said that, just been pretty vocal about the fact that we will evaluate everything such that we make sure we're getting the greatest return for our shareholders.

Batya Levi

Great. Maybe with one minute left. It will be good to go back to the origin of question on kind of a grab the near-term priorities for next year as we look at [indiscernible], what is your main focus revenue growth ?

Laurinda Pang

Profitable revenue growth is absolutely by far and away the key tenant of how we operate on a day-to-day business five priorities underneath of that in terms of how we're going to enable us. But when I think about revenue. There is a couple of things that have to happen churn has to be managed appropriately and that includes -- disconnects that includes usage that includes we wait everything that affect growth gross revenue. So, I have to be managed sales obviously need to continue to do well. An increase. And with that installs will happen as well. So as you look at the revenue portfolio, it's pretty easy to model loss, right, because we have a certain amount of levers and they don't dramatically change over a period of time.

And so for us to operationally stay very closely focused in on all of those levels are important for ultimately profitable revenue growth.

Batya Levi

Okay, great. I think [indiscernible].

Laurinda Pang

Thank you, Batya.

Batya Levi

Thank you.

Laurinda Pang

Thank you.

