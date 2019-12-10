Ambarella, Inc.'s (AMBA) CEO Fermi Wang Presents at Deutsche Bank 2019 Auto Tech Conference - (Transcript)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Deutsche Bank 2019 Auto Tech Conference December 10, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Fermi Wang - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

All right everybody. We're going to get started with the next presentation. If you can take your seats please? I'm so happy to have Fermi Wang, one of the Founders and the CEO of Ambarella on stage.

For those of you that don’t know the company, Ambarella is on the smaller cap side of things in the semiconductor world, but has long been a leader in high-end video processing for human viewing applications like IP security cameras, automotive cameras, sports cameras, and even drones. But over the last few years, Ambarella is undergoing a very exciting transition towards the addition of AI processing intelligence and its core video capabilities yielding AI in the camera or said differently, computer vision and AI at the edge.

So this is a technology transition that opens up new product cycles for the company. They can add a lot more content, but also opens up new markets where the company's partners can help the end market feed with the vision side of things as well as make decisions such as ADAS and autonomous vehicles. So, that is a very basic preamble. I'm going to hand it over to Fermi just to talk a little bit more about the founding of the company and what he thinks the core differentiation is.

So Fermi, thank you first and foremost for joining us here. Why don’t you tell the audience a little bit about Ambarella, and then we can get into that history and then get into the core technology and applying it to new markets, et cetera?

Fermi Wang

Great, thank you, Ross. Ambarella started in 2004. At the beginning, we started as a video processing sub-semiconductor company helping out customers to build different type of cameras. I think that we have been doing well, servicing all kinds of different video product segments. But one important thing for us is in the year 2012 nonetheless a year we IPO, but also that's a year where first I realized that our customer and we believe that in the future cameras should not only just capturing video, but analyzing the video real-time. And that's the time we have actual money we start investing heavily in order to come to the vision power chip.

And also importantly at that time, we continuously have been a technology for many, many years, but 2012 also the year that new networking competition start kicking off and people showing clear interest on that. So that's it, here we decided to invest heavily on computer vision. Throughout the last several years we invested $350 million of investment on this technology for not only security camera, automotive, but hopefully in the future for robotics, but this is the transition that Ross is talking about. We are investing heavily on new technology related to video and sometimes trying to enable different market opportunities.

Ross Seymore

So, if we backup to the core founding technologies for Ambarella and then looking into how to apply those to the automotive market, what's Ambarella's approach that has created kind of your technical special sauce right from the get-go with the video processing side and image processing?

Fermi Wang

You know, we – if you look at the founding team and the background of the company is really bunched by we understand video very well, and the approach we took to implement this chip is we called it algorithm first approach. What that means is, when we started looking at implementation of a silicon architecture, we don’t look at how to add components. We look at what kind of algorithms, video processing algorithms, video compressing algorithm that we need to implement which would give us the best results.

After we have grown the [indiscernible] then we look at based on the algorithm, how to implement those algorithms most efficiently, die size point of view, power consumption point of view. And that's how we get to a point that we in the last 15 years not only we can deliver the best video quality because of algorithm, but also we have a much better power efficiency than our competitor because of this approach.

Ross Seymore

Talk a little bit about that power efficiency side of things. I think I can at least understand why that's important if you're - in a camera on a drone if you're in a sports camera for example, why does that matter in the automotive market?

Fermi Wang

Well, it's important because the key is, for example for ADAS, ADAS is probably the biggest opportunity short-term for us. It's really just a single camera sitting in the front and facing front and doing emergency brake or [indiscernible] detection for you. If you look at the form factor it is not really the power consumption, it is really battery life matters, is really about because the form factor is so small, if you generate too much heat and the accumulation of the heat is what destabilizes a system and creates system design problems for the camera.

When we talked to a Tier-1 or OEMs they basically told us that the whole system power has to below 3.5 watts or 4 watts. Anything above that is going to be a problem. So the silicon by itself has to be below 2 watts, not only just doing the video processing compression but also the AI processing. Everything has to be below 2 watts and that's why it is important.

But moving forward, if you want to do a level two pass car you're going to use 10-12 cameras, each camera is going to use 4 to 8-megapixel and if you multiply the performance requirement versus just a ADAS single camera ADAS, we're talking about 40x to 100x video processing performance improvement and how you're going to address that video consumption if your power will be high at the beginning. So, and so it's really about system implementation not the battery life that matters for the automotive.

Ross Seymore

So before we get into the AI side, which you mentioned, which you definitely want to talk about, the image signal processing expertise that you have and then the video compression side of things, talk a little bit about how that plays into the market? The ability, you've differentiated over time with the ability to have higher resolution for applications, again your traditional applications, whether it's IP security cameras, sports cameras, what have you, but you also have that compression technology that allows the communication. Talk a little bit about how those two capabilities also apply to the automotive market?

Fermi Wang

For video processing, I think if you look at the camera out there everybody can generate beautiful pictures or video under the bright daylight. But the challenge comes when you have a different challenging lighting condition. For example, at night when there is little light condition or like here you have a huge contrast and the sun comes behind you and if you put a security camera without our chip you're going to see my face fully black because of the lighting condition.

So, how to process video in a way that does not matter, regardless of the lighting condition, you can still produce video that can see the object and colors of objects very clearly and so that your AI engine can really do a good job on the object detection or segmentation. So the video processing is absolutely important for auto from that point of view. The compression is important because now everybody combine automotive connectivity which you heard us before talk about. But if you want to communicate, you know, just transmit the audio or data it is easy.

But when you come to video that's where the problem is. The biggest problem is, any one HD video camera is copy [ph], so 1 gigabits per second transmission rate and without the proper compression, you are going to cause you a tremendous amount of not only the bandwidth, but also money to transmit video from the car to the store to the cloud or vice versa. So the storage cost, transformation costs and also other processing costs is probably the biggest reason for how important compression is and so the last 15 years we've proved that we are the leaders in compression.

Ross Seymore

So for the resolution side and the ISP side, the image signal processor, it is kind of a garbage in, garbage out problem. The better quality you have of garbage, does that also have implications for what you do on the AI processing side, the feeder of the information to the processor is more efficient so the processor itself can be designed more elegantly?

Fermi Wang

Right. In fact, that's the great point, because most of the – your network algorithm is trend based on the beautiful data, video data. But if the video comes in through your video processor because of lighting condition you don't even see the object, then how you can analyze the inference and you are probably not going to see the object and then you totally miss that, those happy conditions.

So the important thing is really that before you have a – say you have a great AI engine, you have to be able to put to use the video, allow you in a very high resolution, high quality and also even can see the object in the most challenging light condition. I'll give you an example, at this year's CES we demo a condition at the 0.1 loss which is the lighting condition at only 0.1 candle generated.

With night kind of condition in a dark room we can still show all objects in a room properly and not many image signal processor can do that, and that just shows you the power, the importance of these kind of ideas be for any AI engines. In fact, today, a lot of popular AI products, they are all looking for a good or excellent image ISP first, because they only realize that without a good ISP processing it doesn’t matter how good your AI engine is.

Ross Seymore

So let's talk a little bit about the AI engine. AI is the buzzword at least in semiconductor land that almost every company talks about what they can do in that area. You guys are actually implementing it real-time in products that people can use in various markets right now. So, in many ways you're very far ahead and leading in this. How is your approach to AI processing different than the competitors?

Fermi Wang

I think there are a few things. The most important thing we are only interested in video data. If you have that zoom in focus you will take approach to solve video data only problem. That's first. Second thing is, again it's an algorithm first approach. We spent five years to understand the AI or computer vision problems and we tried to develop vision around it. In fact not only we do it internally with organic growth, but also we acquired a company called VisLab, which is famous for their autonomous driving for the last 20 years.

And with that acquisition, our internal development we understand exactly the requirements for autonomous driving as well as for the security camera what kind of video AI they need. And that's after we understand that, we come out and produce our inference engine that's most efficient for those algorithm implementation. Today when you compare not always the performance of the - make sure that we use as performance per watt. I think based on that metrics we are probably one of the leaders in this space definitely can compete with all the big guys out there or with a similar technology.

Ross Seymore

Before I go down the road on the hardware side any further, you mentioned one item that I meant to bring up earlier which is the VisLab's acquisition. Talk a little bit about how you came to the conclusion that you wanted to buy them? Because a lot of people sit back and say, look Ambarella might have been focusing on this or maybe five years, may be seven years, but there have been companies like Mobileye, now part of Intel that's been doing it for 20 years. Companies like Nvidia have been doing it for quite some time as well. So talk a little bit about what VisLab's gave you on the software side?

Fermi Wang

Just one quick introduction of VisLab. The Founder is Professor Broggi started this autonomous driving project in 1998. In fact we have a video that he drove autonomous driving car on Italy road in 1998. Think about that. That's a first - probably one of the very first few autonomous driving projects worldwide. And still in the last 20 years he continued to develop his algorithm.

And the reason we are acquiring it is because when we start looking this automotive market and how to address ADAS and autonomous driving, we knew that we need to have them with us, understanding. So and we talked to [indiscernible] beginning which was partnership right? We tried to understand the algorithm and they tried to use our platform to have a much better demo, but quickly we came to a conclusion that we have to be under the same roof to have a very efficient development. That's the time we decided to acquire it.

What really helped us is, this map has this complete software stack to autonomous driving and we have been demoing its multiple ties and in fact at the CES in a few weeks we will do it with them one more time with the software running our silicon, what to us is, now we first software is now already understand the L vision, but we can profile the performance requirement on our software stack.

In fact, we've come to a conclusion, 90% of autonomous driving software, 90% of pro formas goes to video related portion, single processing, computer vision, and in the future the percentage might go even higher because you need more cameras and high-resolution cameras in every car. So we really think that if we can solve first the video perception problem in the autonomous driving car we really address the biggest portion of the problem and moving forward, we can address. In fact VisLab also has a high-level software like sensor fusion, path planning, all the software, but definitely that's also on our roadmap.

Ross Seymore

So you put the software from the VisLab side together, you have the ISP and the Compression side from yourself and then you've been investing for years, part of that I think you said $350 million in the AI side of things. How did that system-on-a-chip at SoC from Ambarella evolve over time?

Anytime I hear reduced per watt performance going up per watt, you guys want to get the power consumption down. That sounds like you're chasing Moore's law to me, which can be an expensive endeavor. So talk about how your SoC changes and what does that mean as far as the cost of the chip and the lithography at which you build it?

Fermi Wang

Right, so clearly to our product consumption you have to be, you don't need to be the bleeding edge, but you have to be leading-edge or process node. However, our power efficiency doesn't count is not because we use a leading-edge process node. Like I said our efficiency, power efficiency come from algorithm and our silicon architecture. But we also realize that, if we fall behind if we fall behind by two process node, our competitors will have a similar power efficiency compared to us. So that staying our leading age is important for us.

And fortunately in the last 15 years we have shown people that we also we're a small company, we can continue to move up. We are in production with 10 nanometers, we have four CV [ph] chips in production with 10 nanometers, we are moving to 7 very soon. And I just showed you that even a small company, with our limited budget we can continue to invest on leading cautious in order and also be efficient.

Ross Seymore

So when you think about the various sensing technologies that we had when we had the panel right before this presentation, we talked that vision seems like it's the core baseline technology for everything autonomous. There's others that might disagree about that, but to me it seems like that's the baseline and then RADAR, LIDAR, those sorts of technologies get added on top. How did Ambarella view the need to possess those incremental technologies? Can you partner with somebody? Do you need them at all? Do you have to pull them in house, how do you approach that strategic challenge?

Fermi Wang

Right, so with our limited budget we definitely focus on video only at this point and but we, definitely tried to partner with RADAR or LIDAR or other sensing technology. For us, those who have interface now we can take in those data and we can process those data in our chip. Then we don’t really need to continue to worry about integrate, because I still believe that out should need to integrate a sensor like LIDAR, RADAR in the future, but we need to be able to taking the data from them and do sensor future moving forward. So we're focusing on the processing performance for different beta-type, not the hardware portion of the components.

Ross Seymore

And then on the software side, there's various ways people are attacking us, having the full stack. From the mobilized side based on DNN and AI software, then they also outsourced the making of the SoC to somebody else, STMicro in this case. How do you approach the need to have the full stack of software and then obviously you want to control the manufacturing as a fabless company as much as you can?

Fermi Wang

Right, first of all software exposure, like I said we have a complete software stack and we can start with that software running our chip today. Hardware, our business model is different than Mobileye. Our business model is try to enable our partners like Tier-1 customer, Tier-1 or OEMs to put their software onto our platform. And we have been doing that.

For example, we talked about our algorithm partner [indiscernible] has reported their ADAS algorithm onto our platform in less than two months. And let's assure you we know how to help based on our past 15 years experience, we know how to help our key customers putting not only the software, but also the new network algorithm on to our platform and run and start developing very efficiency. That is our business model.

We don't really want to compete with our customer who has the algorithm or software expertise and we just want to be silicon enabler. From the hardware point of view, because this algorithm first approach, we have controlled the silicon and in fact that the silicon [ph] having an ASIC approach to that focus on video application that's really our strength. So in the movie hall we continue to control our own silicon roadmap and the main key for us.

Ross Seymore

So does Ambarella offer both sides if somebody wants to port their algorithms onto your stack, that's fine. If they want to bring their stack on to your silicon, that's fine or you can provide the entirety of it. So you are more, kind of agnostic to the business model?

Fermi Wang

Today, we just want to become partner to our software, our Tier-1 OEM customers because we understand to have a complete software stack that's auto grade ready, I think that is of a challenging work and but also that competing with your customer especially for outsized companies not to idea. So the reason that we have the software is to try to demo the performance and advantages our chip and not to compete.

Ross Seymore

And then you just mentioned that having an auto grade software stack is difficult. It seems sort of thing, I think it was Randall from Maxim that mentioned having ASIL certification is important. Talk a little bit about the ASIL certification levels that Ambarella possesses today and how you think that evolves over time?

Fermi Wang

I think that in the last three years, one of the biggest projects that we took on is making sure that we have ASIL qualified silicon and that we should be close to talk about it. And throughout this process we - I'm pretty sure that we will be able to have ASIL silicon very soon. And, but I think the key is, after the silica how to help your people how your customer to pull their software on top of that, you have system ASIL solution that you have to work with your customer to make sure that is happening.

Ross Seymore

Talk a little bit about just to give people a baseline, what does it mean to have that ASIL certification versus putting chips into any other end market, what sort of failure rates, just to give people idea why that's important?

Fermi Wang

Really about ASIL, ASIL grade chip is really about compounding redundancy. If there's a failure case in your ASIL chip you need to be able to determine where the problem is and go back to a state that the system can determine where the [indiscernible] and it takes some action against it, which is required by automotive. In sports cameras, if you – if you have a bulk or if you have the system fail, you are pushing the repo [ph] button and you restart from there. So that's a much easier job.

So for the ASIL chip really in your design cycle in its silicon portion you have to make sure you have enough redundancy as well as arrow detection mechanism sitting in your chip, so that you have - when your people go through the audit of your ship you can tackle the feed rate and this will document a process. And I believe that with this the cost is really high, because we're talking about maybe a 20% pico die size for the ASIL possible chip. So when you come to an ASIL chip, you got definitely designer chip particularly for auto now since you probably won't be able to use for any other business.

Ross Seymore

And is that something where the incremental cost of that, the end customer is aware of why it costs more and pays up for it, so it's from a business model perspective, yes your costs go up, but the revenues that it can generate offset it?

Fermi Wang

Yes, I think definitely all our customers are aware of the costs associated with ASIL, but whether they are willing to pay for it, it depends on the – well you have a completion advantages as negotiation power, not the cost power.

Ross Seymore

So we spent a bunch of time talking about your core technology, how you are differentiating in your chips, let's talk a little bit about how you think in autonomous vehicle from ADAS all the way up to full autonomy, how that that applies to the market and strategically how you're approaching it and how that could differ from others? Specifically where I'm going is, where do you think the intelligence, the processing, whether it's the video processing or the AI side of things, where do you think that resides in the vehicle? How do you think that's distributed across the vehicle?

Fermi Wang

Right, so first of all and for ADAS it is simple, it is just single camera, so the processing is sitting on inside the camera and facing outside. That's today's solution, Mobileye basically the terms are defined in the market. So ADAS is pretty simple and straightforward.

Moving to level two plus, it starts changing. And we believe that you're going to start seeing that people try to have multiple cameras connected to one single chip, so that you can – that single chip can process all the video input and for of course video processing and AI. So, but however, at the same time then you have other high level so far it has been anything. So the partitions now begin changing when the things become so complicated.

But we think that moving forward the partition becomes even more tricky because TiVo is now talking about putting 12 cameras and each one is a 4k resolution. So the performance requirement for the chip can be really humongous as [indiscernible]. If you really want to have a full ASIL redundancy you might need to at least switch here for the different solutions. So I think centralize is the way to go what I'm trying to say, but however, like I said before, 90% of the computation on any Occam's [ph] car is video-related processing. You have to take care of that first and then making sure that the perception is done properly, then you can worry about all those.

We believe that in the future you're going to see our centralized processing for the perception and moving forward in the future and you maybe even the centralized processing for post perception as well as your past planning.

Ross Seymore

And is this an aspect where some of the preprocessing can be done on the edge before it goes into the decision-making core processor to kind of lighten the load and lightened the latency and the compression needed all of that?

Fermi Wang

We saw both ways. There are people who are trying to put a single processing on edge and do the AI at the center. But also we saw seeing people just bring all the video into a centralized processor. It's really depends on the occupant customer at different approach. In a way for us we can handle both situations.

We have chips that can sit in edge for purely for video processing and we have AI chip that can do sit in the central, but also we can have a chip that can take centralized function by talking multiple cameras. For example, we have CV2 can take in six different cameras input and to 4k processing on that. So it's really about just have configuration our customer needs to determine, but we believe we have flexible enough architecture to address both approaches.

Ross Seymore

And you guys are flexible, so you might not truly care in the question I'm about to ask, but are you seeing incredibly different approaches from different Tier-1s or OEMs on how they believe is the best partition?

Fermi Wang

Yes, I definitely see that. Some people only, because they already have camera module built. So they say, okay I don't want any video processing. I am a control chip. I will have all the video processing on edge and then the sending processed video into a chip and the chip only to the new network application for average, and but also we see a totally different approach because the costs associated is high, because that means every camera you need to have a single processing, that's extra cost to it. So if you centralize everything to the chip, then you have different cost structures. So they are different trade-offs and people are taking. So definitely we don't see a one unified approach among all our customers.

Ross Seymore

So I have a bunch of more questions I am going to get into, but again just to remind you, if you have a question just raise your hand and I'll call down on you. Go ahead Tim. I might actually run a microphone over to you if you hold on a second.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you. I have two questions actually, the first one refers to exactly that. Can you just help us contextualizing what we've heard on the panel before you, that most of the processing also of whatever the camera detects is done inside the vehicle as opposed to what you said is your USP that you're very good at data compression for example when the data is needed. And then secondly, I assume, I'm not very familiar with your company, but I assume your largest competitor is Mobileye probably right? So if we do and to look at the automotive industry, most of OEMs don’t like to do single sourcing.

In the past Mobileye has win rates of, yes astonishing numbers, actually ones that I've never seen before in the automotive industry and OEMs would truly be very happy to look for some sort of competitor, but your technology is obviously not as proven in most of the vehicles yet. So, how in your discussions with the OEM, how is the balance between customers looking for an alternative try and looking for the proven technology on the other hand?

Fermi Wang

I think both are very good questions. First of all, we believe all the video processing needs to be happening in the car. While talking about transmitting video from the car to outside is really for store, if you would run into a problem, say if we're driving comp driving or eight as you saw there's a condition. I don't know how to make judgment. You want to send that piece of video back to the car so you can train it, your network better next time. So it's not, we are not talking about transmitting, they were real-time all the tile, so I can control the car which I don’t think that works. All of the video processing in the control and he will have it inside the car.

I think the second question is really important for us, because when we talked to Tier-1 especially for the ADAS project, everybody want to have a second source. And also they have a concern about we are a newcomer already we already have 30% approval around your auto [indiscernible] which should be can give us a newcomer in auto space which is true. So all we need to do is, we need to work extra hard to prove to them our concept. That's why we have to build our own autonomous driving car and showing our performance with our own software.

We have to do this extra mile to convince our customers, not only we know how to build a chip, but we know how to build a ADAS chip with software and running to certain performance and function that we can prove to the customer. So yes, right, although our customers want a second source we still, that does not mean we have a automatic design win. We need to work really hard to prove to them that, first of all we have technology. I think now we are – even that time we didn’t prove to them that we can stay here forever, like now forever.

No one now for then, so don’t need to worry about, we've got [ph] certainly overnight we disappear, I think that's probably biggest worry for our Tier-1 and OEMs. So both point's well-taken, but I think in the last several years we definitely proved that we have a technology and we continue to try to show our customer that we want to stay in this market and also we have $400 million in the bank, definitely show them that we have now powder to stay in this business even with the worst possible situation.

Another one point I want to make, in the last 15 years we have been cash flow positive and we have never, so that from a cash point of view I think we are healthy enough to prove to our customer that we will stay around.

Ross Seymore

Any other questions from the audience? So from me, I just wanted to - hold on a second. There'll be a MIC right behind you. There you go, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

The compression levels you're talking about also generates typically more energy which would create more heat. You were talking about bringing that down. How does that work together and also after your compression levels what type of data of speech are you transmitting on them let's say 4-megapixels?

Fermi Wang

So in fact, the one thing I can quoted is, if you do a security camera with us is because we know the number very well. For a single camera and I say it is a 3-megapixel input with video processing compression and transformation our power is roughly 800 mill watts. So really that's not actual because we know how to optimize it. But however, if you're talking about streaming 12 cameras in 4k that is total a different situation.

However, the efficiency, I really think that the business model moving forward for automotive, you don't need to transmit the video all the time. You only need to transmit video, at a certain point you defined that as important events. That's when you - for example, you have emergency brake. People want to know what happened that you'll record it. So with that, the power consumption and the storage and transmission bandwidth requirement are limited compared to if you are streaming the video 24x7 all the time, that's definitely a big problem.

Ross Seymore

Any other questions? So Fermi, you mentioned in answering the first question about the - needing to prove the technology to the customers, potential customers and then the longevity and the commitment, where are you on that evolution right now?

Fermi Wang

Right, so definitely we have in the last several quarters like we talked about the design wins that we have. Right? So in terms of the revenue portion, I think our first wave of automotive revenue already is here is our recorder business, happens OEM, for example Toyota Nissan GD in Guangdong China using our chip for their recorder business. But the next wave of our automotive revenues will come from fleet and the commercial.

I think just like Mobileye, their first wave of revenue comes from those companies and we believe that the ADAS plus TMS plus some kind of recorder functions are required for any fleet management and we see a lot of opportunities.

We talked about this in our conference call just a few weeks ago. That's another wave. But also I think. ADAS and the level two plus, any design win will take us a full-year to complete the revenue level, so that will be much longer. But for now to the revenue for the ADAS, I think there are few waves, smaller waves of revenue coming for the fleet management TMS have or in-cabin monitoring type of revenue for us.

Ross Seymore

And are those steps along the way proving that the second part was probably proving both sides of the technologies there, but even equally important if not more so is that your commitment to evolve with the market is there and so you are building more customer relationships, improving, proving the validity as you go?

Fermi Wang

Yes, I think the most important thing is, we want to go out to show people that we know how to build a video solution for car. And we do know we have video technology. Now we need to show them that we know what ADAS wants, what ASIL means, we have both ASIL type of a silicon and also can help our customer to build ASIL system. I think those things we need to improve, but working with fleet management can improve technology. We need to work with OEM Tier-1 to prove the ASIL portion. That definitely it's our short and goes to prove to our customer that we know how we're doing and also we will - can be a long-term partner for them.

Ross Seymore

The partnership dynamic is one that we talked about in the panel right before this. How do you see that evolving? Because right now we on the sell-side and even the buy-side investors hear about everybody having ex number of engagements and design wins, et cetera, it seems like as we described before everybody is dating everybody in this market right now. Do you think that exclusivity starts to emerge at some point or is the fact that there are so many design wins just natural in a rapidly emerging and evolving market?

Fermi Wang

Well, I think at this point a lot of people are looking for solutions and nobody wants to come into exclusivity at any given point because since there are coming, definitely the one coming to semiconductor company for exclusivity, but semiconductor company can now afford to give exclusivity for one customer because you cannot justify 7 nanometer chips. So it's so, I really think this is really a dating game, so that you have to continue to engage in a sequel there's match.

Ross Seymore

So do you think that over time, or may be backup a second, if you go from the recorders which you kind of mentioned to people what you're talking about with according to these, the aftermarket dash cams and now they're embedded by the OEMs, how do you see the evolution from those passive safety features to active safety to eventually full autonomy? What's kind of the timeframe that you think on that? And maybe then in the last couple of minutes we can wrap up, how does the dollar opportunity the same or TAM for Ambarella evolve over time as well?

Fermi Wang

If you look at October TAM for the automotive business is really probably $0.5 billion for the recorder business. But if you add gradually about the thing we talked about the 3 management and TMS and can be monitoring ADAS and then the level two plus car, I think that's close to $5 billion TAM easily. And in terms of revenue point of view, I think we talked about fleet management for the ADAS cars TMS type of vacation will pop up probably into next year and also TMS and Inc. [ph] have been probably very similar stage where they were later, but ADAS and level two is probably three to four years away, but if we can start talking about the design wins that's probably three years or four years away from that point.

Ross Seymore

And then the customers that – the competitors that you are going against, again for you to kind of wrap this all up, you have the technology, your customers and potential customers are looking for the longevity, the commitment, the financial resources. Like you said, you have $400 million in the bank so that helps a lot. How do you combat the desire from those customers to have scale as the people you're competing against, the companies are significantly larger than yourself. So how do you differentiate and crack into that desire to have a second source given your relatively smaller size?

Fermi Wang

So, I think to serve because our small size that just means that we cannot serve, many customer in parallel. So we have to and our current goal is try to have design wins with limited customer because we know we cannot, we don’t have enough resources to support a lot of customers. That's not our wish anyway. So finding the right customer and support those customers well, I think that's the key.

We have to showcase that we know how to do. I'll give you an example. When we started this company 15 years ago the first chip I wanted to do is for camcorder. I don’t know if you still remember that devices. At that time, Sony and Samsung and the code Cannon and Kodak had the best products when we approached them they say what a small company I don’t want to talk to you. So the only little we can do is, we'll go to a second tier, third tier, ODN, OEN and build the technology with them and prove the concept. And servicing them well, then suddenly those guys noticed us.

I think we're in a similar approach. We need to approve our technology in a given scale first and hopefully that people can believe that we have technology they can use. So we definitely want to engage with limited number of customers and do well with their support so that we can prove that we have the technology and knowhow to support the customer.

Ross Seymore

Great, well for me you guys have a really, really interesting story that hopefully the investors in the room are taking note of and it looks like the traction is heading in the right direction with the design wins and I look forward to taking another ride in the autonomous vehicle at CES here in a couple of weeks. So thank you for joining us.

Fermi Wang

Thank you. Thank you, guys.