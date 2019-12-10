Chewy: No More Animal Spirits Seen

Sales multiples look very compelling given the growth, yet the issue is that margin potential is unclear and, in either case, probably quite limited.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is an interesting business as I have been a close follower of the company after it went public this summer. When the company reported its second quarter results in September, I last looked at the business and prospects for its shares. In that article, I concluded that Chewy was seeing solid growth, yet margin progress would be desired.

While sales multiples were rapidly getting more compelling, and I saw appeal improving, the issue is that I am not pulling the trigger yet, given the current losses and limited profit margin potential in the long run, at least in my belief.

The Thesis

Chewy has rapidly become a household name in e-commerce for animal products. The company has a mission to be the most trusted and convenient online destination or pet parents. Chewy aims to distinguish itself from the competition by focusing on quality products, consumer care and fair pricing, all resulting in very high Net Promotor Scores.

Founded as recently as 2011, sales hit $2 million in their first year of operation, after which sales have steadily risen to $3.5 billion in 2018, simply translating into very impressive growth. Not just the values and qualities of Chewy have been driving this impressive growth, it has been the autoship reordering program which has been a huge success as well.

The company operates in a huge and growing $70 billion market, split roughly half in half between food as well as services, supplies and medication, among others.

When the company went public at $22 per share this summer, the company was valued at $8.8 billion, or about $150 million less if we account for the net cash position of the firm. Shares rose to $35 per share, for a $13.8 billion valuation, on their first day of trading. That was equivalent to 4 times sales reported at $3.53 billion in 2018. These multiples look very modest with growth seen at 67% in the fourth quarter of 2018, yet the company is reporting losses and in potential is just a low-margin business. For now, the company first has to become profitable, as it reported a loss of $268 million in 2018.

2019 Trends

The company reported fourth quarter sales growth of 67% in 2018. Somewhat worrying was that the company guided for first quarter sales growth to slow down to 45%, with losses narrowing quite a bit.

Following the IPO, the company reported indeed a 45% increase in first quarter sales to $1.10 billion, as second quarter sales were up 43% to $1.15 billion, as reported in August. I noted that the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $29.2 million in the second quarter, yet that number is a bit too optimistic, not accounting for $8 million in depreciation expenses as well as share-based compensation.

Shares fell to $27 upon the announcement of the second quarter results, for a value little over $10 billion, equivalent to roughly 2 times sales with revenues coming in at around $5 billion per annum at the current pace already. I noted that despite the solid growth and low sales multiples, the company was still reporting losses and is not delivering on operating leverage.

Shares currently trade at around $25 per share upon the release of the third quarter results as revenue growth slowed down to 40%, with revenues reported at $1.23 billion in the third quarter. The company reported an EBITDA loss of $30 million, yet that loss is, in reality, higher as it excludes $8 million in depreciation expenses and $39 million in share-based compensation.

This means that realistic losses come in much closer to the reported net loss of $79 million. With a value of around $10 billion, that conclusion of August is pretty much still applicable at the moment, as the company continues to report economic losses which are quite large.

Final Thoughts

Around the time of the IPO, I noted that Chewy could easily become a $10 billion business by 2025, as the company is of course already reporting sales at a rate of $5 billion at the moment. If the company would be doing a great job, it could deliver on 10% operating margins, for net earnings of $800 million by 2025. Based on a current $10 billion valuation, that looks relatively compelling, although it requires real execution and some years to be realised.

If margins were to come in at 5%, net earnings could come in at $400 million, for a 25 times multiple based on the current price, although that again takes 5 years to materialise. The question is if these margins can be achieved, as realistic losses are much greater than the EBITDA numbers being reported at the moment. Based on the third quarter results, the company is posting realistic losses of around $300 million a year, for losses equal to about 6% of sales. This suggests that 10-15% operating leverage should be delivered upon, quite a challenge if you ask me.

This is the reason why I continue to err on the cautious side, as the company is seeing a slowdown in growth, albeit that the growth rate remains impressive. The issue is the lack of operating leverage on the bottom line, as stock-based compensation is quite high as well and should be treated as a real expense.

For now, I see no reason to alter the neutral stance on the shares, with potential having to come from continuation of growth and operating leverage, something which the company is not really delivering upon as of yet.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.