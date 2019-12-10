Even The President Of OPEC Didn't Abide By Production Quotas

Instead, it increased production and was at its highest level in October and November.

On Dec. 7, 2018, HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE's Minister of Energy & Industry, and President of the OPEC Conference, announced that OPEC and non-OPEC members had reached a decision to jointly cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day, effective as of January 2019 for an initial period of six months. The contributions from OPEC and the voluntary contributions from non-OPEC participating countries of the "Declaration of Cooperation" would correspond to 0.8 mb/d (2.5%), and 0.4 mb/d (2.0%), respectively.

The United Arab Emirates agreed to reduce its production by 96,000 b/d to 3.072 million barrels per day. For the first 11 months of 2019, UAE's actual production averaged 3.14 million, about 70,000 b/d over the quota. And its production in October and November averaged 3.120 million, 128,000 b/d over the quota and its highest level in recent history. It appears to be maximizing production.

What should concern the Saudi energy minister and other OPEC and non-OPEC members is that the minister of the UAE was president of OPEC at the time of the agreement, and so the agreement apparently meant nothing to him and his country. In addition, the UAE is not troubled as some other members, such as Libya or Venezuela, and is a relatively wealthy country, which can afford the cutback.

Perhaps that overproduction does not appear to be much, but I calculated the impact on global stocks over the first 11 months of 2019. It amounts to a contribution of 21.4 million barrels. OECD commercial global stocks stand at 2.950 billion barrels at the end of November, 103 million higher than the prior year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The UAE was just assigned a downward adjustment of 60,000 b/d from the previous quota. It would therefore have to reduce production to 3.012 million, a reduction of 208,000 b/d from October and November to be in compliance.

Conclusions

Even the president of OPEC did not abide by the quota that was assigned to his country for 2019. His Co-Chair of the 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, did not abide by the quotas either. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) may provide the only real cuts in 2020 to support early investors in its stock, which commences trading Dec. 11.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is projecting that OPEC production will average 29.3 million barrels per day in 2020, about 500,000 b/d lower than in 2019. But even so, it estimates OECD commercial inventories will rise by 21 million barrels to end at 2.971 billion.

