CrowdStrike: Next Strike

When a company is worth more than 10x forward sales, execution has to be flawless for the stock to rally. In the case of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), a stock trading closer to 20x forward sales has to virtually print money to reward shareholders. For this reason, my investment thesis remains very negative on this cybersecurity stock despite trading near the lows with the next strike of lockup expiration looming.

Good Quarter, Bad Value

When a company generates 88% revenue growth, one can't really complain about the quarterly results. Almost as exciting, CrowdStrike generated 98% subscription revenue growth covering over 90% of the revenue base. Clearly, these quarterly numbers weren't the problem.

The problem for all these hyper growth companies is that the stock never fares well during the inevitable revenue deceleration period. CrowdStrike came public with revenues growing at over 100%, and analysts now predict the FY21 (January) growth rate collapsing into the low 40% range. Even some quarterly beats won't push the revenue growth rate up to 50%. In essence, the company faces a near 50% cut in the growth rate over the period of a few quarters.

CrowdStrike has the operating losses under control, so the market isn't going to reach a future panic mode regarding operating losses. For FQ3, the net loss was only $13.4 million and was cut in half from last year. The market isn't going to sweat a few million in ongoing losses when the company has a cash hoard of $834 million.

Even better, the cybersecurity company generated $38.6 million in cash from operations. Free cash flow grew to $7.0 million in the quarter from a loss last year of $13.1 million.

The company is showing impressive leverage in the system, so the only real concern is valuation. The ongoing comparisons between the forward P/S valuation of Okta (OKTA), Proofpoint (PFPT), Mimecast (MIME) and Zscaler (ZS) are again included in this article.

Both Proofpoint and Mimecast trade at forward P/S multiples of around 6x with revenue growth rates in the mid-20% range. These companies signal where the valuation multiples of CrowdStrike, Okta, and Zscaler will inevitably end up as growth decelerates.

As one can see, Zscaler has seen their P/S multiple contract as growth exceptions were cut. Analysts are now forecasting growth drops into the 20% range for next fiscal year, and the multiple was already cut in half. Investors should expect further multiple cuts as stocks don't typically trade above 10x revenue estimates for the long term.

Analysts forecast CrowdStrike generating FY21 (January) revenues of $677 million. The stock has a listed market value of $11.5 billion placing the forward P/S multiple at 17.3x.

Another way of looking at the valuation is taking a logical view of the valuation based off the FY23 revenue estimates of $1.11 billion. In FY23, analysts forecast the revenue growth dipping into the mid-20% range. If CrowdStrike follows the valuations of Proofpoint and Mimecast, the stock would trade at 6x those forward revenues estimates during FY22 or towards the end of 2021. So, two years from now, the stock would have a logical value of $6.6 billion or nearly 50% below the current value.

Lockup Expiration Strike

Looming over the stock on Monday is the lockup expiration of 183 million shares for a stock with only 205 million shares currently outstanding. Even worse, the stock went public at $34, so insiders are likely to see a stock trading above $50 as appealing.

According to the prospectus from CrowdStrike, three major venture funds own over 20 million shares in the cybersecurity stock. One has to naturally expect these funds to look at unloading shares trading 50% above the IPO price. The only way to delay these firms from dumping shares is to see a major stock dip from here and shareholders won't win in that scenario.

Any major filings for sales of insider shares will hit the stock. A stock dip below the recent lows of $45 would likely place the IPO price in play next.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the next strike to hit the stock is the eventual sales of venture funds. Investors should avoid the stock until the stock trades at a more reasonable valuation via a price reduction or the passage of time and funds unload a material portion of their holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

