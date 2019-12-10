Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ZDGE)

Q1 2020 Results Conference Call

December 10, 2019 04:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Elliot Gibber - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Reich - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Presentation

(Prepared remarks provided to Seeking Alpha by the company.)

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to Zedge’s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. During management’s prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation by Zedge's management, there will be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions].

In today's presentation, Elliot Gibber, Zedge's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Reich, Zedge's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Zedge's financial and operational results for the three-month period