AMD: Black Swans Do Not Last Forever

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is expected to deliver favorable revenue growth next year, and the market estimates it will be growing admirably in the following years. However, AMD will likely perform modestly compared to its spectacular past performance.

Two years ago, AMD was unveiling its new architecture just as Intel (INTC) began struggling with 14 nm chips. The cherry on top of it all was that AMD was trading way below its fair value. The sum of all these factors created a black swan event that quadrupled AMD´s price.

Source: The time to buy is now

Black Swans do not last forever. Considering that Intel could catch up with AMD by 2021 and that AMD´s price has gone from severely undervalued to likely overvalued, it is unlikely that AMD will be able to perform as well as it has done in the past two years.

While the progress that AMD has made will not be eliminated, and it could surprise and outperform the market, it is no longer a must-have for any portfolio.

3990X is surprising

AMD is launching the 3990X processor, which will likely take away the top performer crown from Intel. While there are no benchmarks yet for the 3990X, analyzing the performance for the new 3960X and 3970X processors, there appears to be some clear linear behavior on how the number of cores impacts performance even in some single threat tasks. If this performance holds for the 3990X model, it could take away any edge intel has on the top-end processors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the 3990X alone might represent a small part of the CPU revenue of AMD, it might shift how AMD is perceived in the market. In the past, AMD was regarded as a cheap option for low/mid-performance computers. With the Ryzen lineup, AMD managed to change that impression and proved that it could compete with Intel in performance and price in all but the highest performance needs. Now it appears that AMD will manage to take away Intel´s crown while providing cheaper and better processors across all market points.

It remains to be seen how much market share will AMD gain in GPU, mobile CPU´s, and servers, but in traditional CPU´s it is likely going to outperform expectations.

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has ranged between -27.6% and 23.4%, and the trend has been growing. The assessment considers an average revenue growth of 14% compared to the past average of 6.5%. The gross margin has been between 23.4% and 37.8%, and the trend has been positive. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 44.6%, compared to the past average of 31.1%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has had a minimum and a maximum of 19.2% and 23.7%, with a growing trend. The prediction estimates an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 19.6% compared to the past average of 22.3%, while G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a minimum and a maximum of 8.7% and 11.9% slowly trending down. The prediction estimates an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 6.4% compared to the past average of 10.4%

Source: Author´s Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for AMD in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author´s Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation and taking the price of 2020, the stock is at worst overvalued by 74% and, at best, undervalued by 34%. So the stock is likely overvalued.

Source: Author´s Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

Source: Author´s Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 86% probability that AMD will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -25%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author´s Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 46.64% probability that AMD will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 1.4%.

The statistical value is not very high, and the upside and downside potential is almost identical. However, AMD´s moat and the leadership of Lisa Su might tilt the scale enough to justify a modest position of the stock in many portfolios

Conclusions

The core business of AMD is fantastic, but the current price makes the stock a bit overvalued. Unless Intel does not manage to catch up with AMD by 2021, it might not give a payback big enough to justify a sizable position in the stock.

But the black swan effect might be over, but Lisa Su has proven it can deliver much more than the market expects as the 3960X-3990X launches proved. Reducing the size of the position could prove to be the better move.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.