Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Distributed Its Monthly Dividend Of $0.34 Per Share

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield, closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

A slight decrease in the price of the benchmark. The focus remains on the next meeting of the central bank which will take place next Wednesday.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions, due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, fell by $0.01 per share and finished the Friday session at $86.93 per share. Also, it is important to mention that the main index distributed its monthly dividend of $0.34 per share.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times this year, and on Wednesday next week, we are going to see the final meeting of the central bank for the current year. Currently, most of the investors remain cautious before this meeting which can have a significant impact on the high-yield sector if there is some surprise.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.01 bps.

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.82 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.85 points.

The News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular and special dividends:

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) $0.1500 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0203 per share.

New America High Income Fund (HYB) $0.0550 per share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) $0.0950 per share.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) $0.1000 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Hesitantly performance from the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds. Most of them reported a slight increase in their net asset values but when we take a look at the prices we are going to see that they did not find a clear direction.

Very solid weekly performance by MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF). This fund increased its price by 4.81%. Another CEF that caught my eye was Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) and more specifically the drop of 4.89% in its net asset value. I will spend more time on these two funds later in our article.

By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. Theoretically, when the Z-score is negative, the fund may be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. As you see, most of the high-yield CEFs are traded at positive Z-scores. For me, this is a signal to be cautious when I select my long positions and to decide whether I can gain from a capital gain.

Yes, now is not the best moment to include such kind of funds to your assets, but if you increase the return of your portfolio, the BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) is one of the options which has relatively low Z-score. We do have a yield on the price of 8.51% and yield on the net asset value of 7.82%. The current distribution is $0.0215, and it is paid on a monthly basis. Most of its investments are from "Telecommunication Services" and "Energy" sectors.

2. Highest Z-Score:

When I see statistically overpriced assets without any significant fundamental reason, I prefer to re-allocate my money in some similar investment with a lower Z-score. The closed-end funds with Z-score above 2.00 points may be considered as statistically overpriced and from my experience, I could say that the high Z-scores is a very reliable indicator for a potential decrease in the price.

For me, CIF is the most overpriced closed-end fund from this sector. First of all, we can easily notice that it is traded much above its average premium/discount for the past five years. On top of that, the current yield on its price of 8.59% is nothing impressive to pay such a premium for it. And the final and the most concerning fact is that the earnings of its portfolio are less than the monthly distribution. The last one may result in a dividend cut pretty soon.

I am still not sure what caused this Friday spike in the net asset value of NHS but with a Z-score of 2.59, I am sure that I do not want to keep this fund as a long position in my portfolio. It will be very interesting to see what will be the behavior of its price if we take into consideration the significant change of its NAV.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.88 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.23 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December 2018, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now, it is slightly below 1.00 point.

3. Biggest Discount:

The next factor, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and price. Most of the funds are still trading at a discount, and the period remains favorable to include some of them to your portfolio based on this criterion. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

I suppose some of the above funds are traded at a discount just because their latest earnings were not high enough to cover the monthly distribution. A factor that is a concern for most of the market participants due to a potential dividend cut. However, according to CEFConnect, the Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continue to keep good levels of their earnings/coverage ratios. I consider the levels below 90% as dangerous ones. In other words, the latest earnings of their portfolios are high enough to maintain the dividend. Therefore, from my perspective, these funds have the quality to be analyzed in more detail.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -4.82%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.49%.

4. Highest Premium:

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and Barings Participation Investors (MPV) are one of the closed-end funds which are traded at the highest premiums. The solid past performance is one of the main reasons why market participants pay such prices for them. No doubt, these funds are very quality but for me, the price of MPV is traded at a very high spread to its net asset value and I would not buy it at these price levels. Therefore, if you want to include some of the funds sponsored by Babson Capital Management LLC to your portfolio I will recommend taking a look at MCI that is traded at a lower premium and offers a higher current yield.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.69% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Five funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.45%, and the average yield on net asset value is 8.04%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.87%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on December 08, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

