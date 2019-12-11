Apple: 3 Biggest Current Risks

One of the biggest winners in the market this year has been technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has rebounded from its weak holiday 2018 period to setting new highs almost daily. With the iPhone 11 sales cycle seemingly off to a strong start and the company launching new services, the company has broken through $270 a share and is nearing a $1.25 trillion valuation. As we get down to the final few weeks of 2019, I'd like to look at a couple of the biggest risks facing the name currently.

US/China trade war, still

It was the economic battle between these two superpowers that caused Apple shares to tank about this time last year, so could we see a repeat? The next set of tariffs could go into effect in less than a week, and the December 15th round could target even more Apple products. It remains to be seen if Apple would eat the tariffs and thus see lower margins, or pass some or all of the added costs onto the consumer.

President Trump could go a couple of ways here. First, he could look to get a deal done with China in the short term to boost sentiment ahead of the end of year holiday period and perhaps offset some of the negative impeachment news. On the other hand, he could hold off perhaps until the summer of 2020, trying to keep the US economy slightly weak, so the Fed doesn't raise rates and perhaps cuts them even more. Then, he would strike a deal to get the economy going leading into the election, an attempt to get reelected.

Obviously, any bad news on the trade front will be bad for both Apple and the overall market. While the company may not be as reliant on China for revenue in this year's period, backlash against the US could still swing a few billion on the top line and dramatically impact the January/February earnings report. Obviously, as I discussed above, another round of tariffs going into effect would be a negative for Apple, and you would see analysts cutting their numbers across the board.

No longer a true value stock

In this era, many stocks trade with P/E valuations that would make traditional investors tear their hair out. Especially in the last couple of years, Apple has been considered more of a value based investment, primarily because its P/E has been well below the market, and it returns a massive amount of capital to investors. However, the $110 or so rally so far this year has dramatically changed the scenario. Take a look at the chart below, which shows Apple's calendar year ending P/E ratio based on the current year's expected EPS at that time. For instance, 2019 below would be the fiscal 2020 period ending next September, where analysts are looking for a little more than $13 in earnings per share.

Over the past six years, Apple never finished the year trading at more than 15 times that current fiscal year's expected earnings per share. Apple's Monday's close was a P/E of about 20.50, which is now above the S&P 500 and is almost 60% more than the six-year average. While the name is expected to see revenue and earnings growth in the next couple of years, we are not seeing dramatic top or bottom line increases as we have in the past.

Part of what I also consider in a value investment is the capital a name is returning to investors. As you can most likely expect, a surge in a stock means its annual dividend yield is going to drop. However, Apple also didn't announce a major raise to its payout this year. The chart below shows how the stock's yield on this day is not only at its lowest point in a number of years, but about 37% below the seven-year average.

The other part of this has to do with the company's tremendous buyback program. A year ago, Monday, Apple's market cap was about $800 billion based on the most recently reported share count at that point. Today, the company's valuation is about $1.2 billion, meaning it takes 50% more cash to get the share count down than it did at this time in 2018. Apple can still reduce the number of shares outstanding nicely if it spends $15 to $20 billion a quarter, but its dollar doesn't go anywhere close to as far as it previously did. For some investors, that's a big part of being a value name, so a much lower dividend and weaker buyback combined with a much higher valuation could be a risk.

US democrats and the political angle

There's been a lot of clamoring from governments about many big technology companies. Leaders from around the globe have discussed trying to break up these giants into smaller pieces, or at least tax them differently in some cases. Whether it is concerns over privacy or perhaps just jealousy over their truly remarkable success stories, political risk is always there, and this argument ignores the trade war for a moment.

In the United States, we may see the Democrats take over all three branches of government in next year's election. Whether they do or not, taxes on big business and millionaires/billionaires have become a key talking point lately. I bring this aspect up because with President Trump's tax cut plan, Apple's GAAP effective tax rate has dropped quite a bit as seen below.

For the first eight years of the 2010 fiscal decade for Apple, summing up all the taxes and pre-tax income values on the income statement gives an overall tax rate of 25.47%, a little higher than the 25.32% average of the eight individual years. The yearly rate dropped by more than 620 basis points in fiscal 2018 thanks to the lower corporate tax rate, and when the company had a full year under the new rates, another 240 basis points was chopped off.

Should we see corporate tax rates go back up in the next couple of years, the very profitable Apple would obviously be hurt in a negative way. Using the fiscal 2019 net income and share count values, for example, shows that for every percentage point (100 basis points) the yearly tax rate goes up, the company's net income declines by roughly $657 million, or 1.2%. That amounts to 14 cents per share of EPS, or more than three cents per quarter.

The overall impact will be even more moving forward as the share count is further reduced. Just to show you how important lower rates are for Apple, let's go back to the fiscal 2019 period which saw a tax rate of 15.94% and EPS of $11.89. Had the yearly rate been that 25.47% average I mentioned above, the company would have reported more than $6.25 billion less in net income, ending with $10.54 in EPS. That's a difference of $1.35, more than 11.3%.

Final thoughts

As Apple shares sit just a few dollars from their all-time high, I wanted to examine what I thought were the three biggest risks for the stock today. In the immediate future, the US/China trade war remains large, because we saw what happened with that fear at last year's holiday time. Perhaps the biggest risk I see now is that the valuation has jumped quite a bit, and that doesn't make Apple that cheap anymore, especially when it means weaker effective capital returns. In fact, there are more analysts that see Apple overvalued currently than see it undervalued, with a large number that see at least 10% downside from here. Finally, political risk remains around the globe as leaders target big tech, and US corporations may see higher tax rates in the future. While I still think Apple is one of the best names to own right now, it's always good for investors to be aware of the biggest risks involved with any name, especially when shares are trading near their all-time high.

