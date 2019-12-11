NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Automotive Tech Conference (Transcript)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Deutsche Bank Automotive Tech Conference December 10, 2019 1:15 PM ET

Kurt Sievers - President

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Hi, everybody. Let's get started with the next presentation. We're very pleased to have Kurt Sievers, who is the President of the -- of NXP. Used to be the Head of the Automotive Business before that. And if you could take your seats, we will get started with the next presentation. I'm not going to call out the three gentlemen in the back-talking loudly, because I just did.

All right. Well, Kurt, first thank you very much for coming. We appreciate it. NXP is one of the biggest semiconductor suppliers in the world. So we have companies from the small side, small-cap that are just emerging into auto tech, which is absolutely fine and companies like yourself who have huge businesses. So, why don't we just start by level-setting. Talk a little bit about the size of your business and how you see it's splitting between kind of what I believe is kind of 70%, 75% is more kind of SAAR plus versus which is more traditional versus the 25% to 30% of the business that's more kind of auto techish.

Kurt Sievers

Yes. Thanks, Ross. So first of all, thanks for having us here. And yes, we are indeed not one of the small guys in auto, we are actually the largest one in auto semis, which is a result of putting Freescale and NXP together a couple of years ago as you remind. It's $4 billion plus in revenue. And with that we are actually exposed globally to all of the OEMS. We're working with all of the large Tier 1s. And we are riding the wave for all of the big trends like electrification in autonomy in automotive.

Now given that it is a large business, you are spot on. About 75% of the business is what the label core business. Core means, it is a collection of very strong leadership positions. So these are positions where NXP holds a relative market share of 1.5 to sometimes 3 or 4. So we are literally the market in-source. Examples would be our infotainment audio business, the in-vehicle networking business, the keyless entry business and a few more. And those are the core of our activity. From a growth perspective, we are associated with the SAAR, so typically you would grow 3 to 5 percentage points ahead of the SAAR.

Now the other 25% of our business are, I would say, almost independent of the SAAR because they are really leveraging hugely and steeply emerging new markets. There is two or three big ones in there. The first one is radar in the ADAS business, which is about 10% of our total auto business or $400 million plus run rate this year. There we are going to grow 25% to 30% over the next couple of years.

Another big one in there is our digital cluster business. That's all of the beautiful displays which are coming up in the dashboards of the car, completely moving out the analog meters. That's a wonderful business for apps processors where we have a strong leadership and that’s like mid-teens growth for us for the next couple of years. And then there is a number of smaller ones, but they are only smaller because they are earlier in the slope, like battery management solutions, which is just like $40 million, $50 million this year. But it's going to grow to a couple of $100 million in the next few years.

Now I know we will talk more about those, but that's conceptually how you should think about our business. 75% core business, very strong leadership positions. 25% in areas which are growing very, very steeply and where we literally don't depend on the SAAR.

Ross Seymore

So again, just hopefully that the audience realizes this. It's amazing to have a market that's the target for some of the tech companies, semiconductor companies etcetera where some of the companies have $4 billion in sales and some of them have a $100 million in sales. So it shows you the attractiveness of this market these days and how quickly it's evolving. But talk a little bit about the core side of things. It might not be the sexiest part, but you guys have a great leadership position. It generates a ton of cash. It keeps those relationships with the customers going. So some of the third-party forecasters are talking about global production being flat. We talked a little bit this morning that it could be even down a little bit next year following the declines of 1% in 2018. I think this year it looks like it's going to be down about 6%. What's NXP view of the global SAAR heading into 2020?

Kurt Sievers

Ross, I would say we are not trying to add more wisdom to something where many wise people have failed in forecasting it. So we typically use HIS. The numbers which you just quoted sounds pretty close to what I know from IHS or like a minus 6% -- a decline of 6% in SAAR this year and about flattish next year. So I will not add more than saying, we go with the flattish perspective on SAAR for next year. The only one thing I would say is that, that 0% growth is going to be obviously so much better than what we've seen with minus 6% year. I mean that would be a strong improvement. Secondly, it will really depend on China. Third of the global car production is in China. I think this year China is declining 9 or 10 points. So if it was flat next year, then China has to come back to flat or slight growth. And that's I think the most decisive part of the whole equation. But there is one more element when you think about translation from SAAR to semi growth, which typically isn't discussed in these considerations, which is inventories. So our business this year, which in aggregate in automotive is declining. It's not declining with our large Tier-1 customers. And it is not declining with those because we don't have any inventory. We run that business on consignment. So it's very transparent. There is no excess inventory. Where the decline is coming from in our case is actually from distribution and smaller customers, which is where going into the cycle, typically, inventory has to be built down first, going out of the cycle typically that inventory is being refilled and you get closer to the demand again. So I believe next year's growth is not only dependent on SAAR, but it will also strongly depend when is the moment reached, there the excess inventory in the train is abused. And that is having more or less impact on different companies depending on how much exposure you have to customers value ship through distribution or which are smaller, where you don't have consignment business. For us it is an important element and that's why this is another big component on top or next to the flattish SAAR perspective which we take for in 2020.

Ross Seymore

Again, we'll get into more tech specific stuff, but I think it's unique. You have a unique view of this market given the size of the business that you run and your market share of it. So a couple of more macro questions. The trade dynamics, trades and elating tariff, whether it's U.S -- what's pretty much U.S versus everybody these days it seems. But whether it's versus the European side or the Chinese side of things. One, how big of an impact do you think that had on your business whether it's just via the uncertainty, so people don’t want to carry inventory. And two, especially where it's China centric, you not being a U.S. company is that actually a tailwind for design wins and potential market share gains.

Kurt Sievers

Yes. So two separate questions. On the first one, that's simple. It is really the uncertainty. It isn't that much the tariffs. I mean, when they were introduced that was eaten away pretty quickly. The real issue is the uncertainty, which comes from the trade tension. So as long as that persists things will not be easy in my mind. Second question I think is indeed relevant. The fact that we are a European company. It's actually in perspective, an advantage in China because the local Chinese industry and that's for the car companies as well as for other industries in China, their first choice would always be to work with local suppliers. Their local suppliers don't have the right product or the right technology. They clearly cannot go and do not want to go with American suppliers, but they would go for European or Japanese by the way, which is where NXP is in a good position. So what we've seen through this year is a lot of openness and engagements in new design wins, which is helped by the fact that we are European. When and how that comes back into revenue numbers, it's hard to say, Ross, because you know the design insight was in automotive. I mean it isn't like this is a Q1, Q2 impact next year. But structurally it clearly puts us in a preferred position in China.

Ross Seymore

Do you think it might be a little bit of a stretch? But years ago, we had the earthquake in -- unfortunate earthquake and tsunami and flooding etcetera in Japan and the Japanese ecosystem kind of realized that being a little bit to insular had downsides.

Kurt Sievers

Yes.

Ross Seymore

Is that in any way shape or form a template of what you think can happen in this instance? And has that turned out to open market share in Japan to your company?

Kurt Sievers

For Japan, it certainly has. So the large Tier 1s in Japan had a -- an explicit strategy that was also published to try and multisource. Now in automotive where most of the more value of the products are single-source, highly differentiated in nature. These strategies take time. But indeed by today, I would say, we see the positive impact from those strategy changes in Japan years ago. Now in China, I would say it has two different implications. One is that clearly we should remain totally paranoid about the multi-competitors in China. I mean so far there isn't that much automotive semiconductor supply industry in China. But for me the first implication would be that they will try to build something up. I mean, that's the first thing. So, we will also continue to try and make sure that we look Chinese in China and act from a strength position in Europe, but are as Chinese as we can be in China to ride that wave.

Ross Seymore

And with selling your standard products business to Chinese entity, is that turning out to be an advantage, or did you kind of give them the pump for a competitor?

Kurt Sievers

No, it is an advantage because I mean obviously that that wasn't competitive to our activities, otherwise we wouldn't have sold it. But it's a proof point for the Chinese partners that we are open and willing to deal with Chinese entities. So I think, yes, that’s a positive.

Ross Seymore

Two last questions on kind of the core side of the business. The European-centric aspect of NXP means you have a first-hand view of the emission standards, the WLTP and what that's meant. So how do you -- does NXP view the regulatory environment for safety, fuel efficiency, etcetera as a headwind or an opportunity for growth going forward?

Kurt Sievers

Clearly, an opportunity for growth. A lot of the regulatory things in automotive were in safety and in environmental elements. And they've always helped to grow the business. I remember in the past, tire pressure monitoring was actually regulated, actually that's not in the US. You might remember the firestone issues, which led to that. What we see today which is clearly helping the business is safety regulations like automatic emergency brake, which needs radar. If something which is required per now for 5-star rating in NCAP. So any car which comes out in one or two years, which wants to aspire to 5-star rating, needs to have automatic emergency braking, which means it force it's radar from high-end cars all the way down into volume costs. And there's more examples of those. So I think when it comes to safety regulations, this is helpful. When you speak about CO2 emissions, clearly it is too -- I mean what's the reason why several of the large European OEMs have now a significant boost into electric vehicles. That is the reason. I mean they have to build a fleet, which has sufficient electric vehicles such that the fleet consumption or the fleet emissions, our compliance with the government standards. Now I would actually say there is a lot of negative press at the moment about the structural changes in the car industry. We have to realize that for us as a semiconductor company in the semi-industry, those structural changes are positive because all of these changes are changing the nature of innovation in the auto industry from something which was more about metal and steel and engines -- combustion engines. And it all goes to innovation, which is based on the electronics. Be it in autonomy, be it in connectivity or be it in electrification. This is what we do, which is why I would say both the regulations as well as the structural changes where all the newspapers are writing about every day, are clear positives for the semi industry.

Ross Seymore

So the last question in your core business. You mentioned that the metric relative market share and you have a very high one in automotive microcontrollers and radar transceivers and soon to be the processor side as well, connected infotainment. There's a whole bunch of different product areas that add up to $3 billion business. How do you keep that differentiation? Is it getting more competitive? Do you see the evolution of these new technologies into cars, meaning that the cost has to come out of some of the older technologies, and therefore you having pricing pressure and what you call the core, how do you see that evolving?

Kurt Sievers

A couple of answers in consideration with this. First of all, relative market share has always been a principal for NXP in automotive and beyond to grow profitably. What it means is, it provides scale. So it lets us out innovate others with the same R&D percentage, but a higher amount of dollars. So if you are 2x competitor in a certain space, if you and your competitor in invest say 16% R&D, then your absolute dollars in that space will be twice as many as your competitor. And that's the whole trick. So you actually builds closer and better relationships with customers because you’ve a better and better and better innovation pipeline in a certain space. Which is why I would say in the current climate, this strategy applies even better because indeed our customers are shifting their innovation focus to the new emerging elements, which means in the more core business they are very happy to have a supplier like NXP, which just sorts the problem. I mean we have system solutions which just go in there. They don't have to bubble in going left or right. They just follow our off-net. So I think this position of strength is actually something, which is going to help us going forward to even more than it has in the past.

Ross Seymore

It is supplier consolidation something not inorganic. You guys did that a little bit with the Freescale acquisition. But organically is that another way that the customers are solving it is just allowing the big to get bigger or is it do you have so much market share that that actually makes them nervous.

Kurt Sievers

No, because it doesn't make them nervous because the way they would look at suppliers on their aggregate business. And if you think about the auto semi markets, we are number one. But we still have a low double-digit market share. So we are in dominant from that perspective. We are leading in certain application areas. But if you look at it from a Tier 1 perspective in aggregate, it's still small enough to not be an issue.

Ross Seymore

Right. So I think we've done enough on the core side of things. Let's get over to the sexy side of things with some of the new emerging applications …

Kurt Sievers

Ross, I really have to say the core business is very sexy.

Ross Seymore

I knew [multiple speakers].

Kurt Sievers

And sometimes -- because sometimes these things which are not the headlines every day are actually the best part of your business. So we are proud to have it. And I'm very glad by the way and want to thank you that you didn't say legacy business, because sometimes this is confused. It is our core business. It's something which is the middle of our strategy.

Ross Seymore

Good. So both of your businesses are sexy. That's what I will stick with.

Kurt Sievers

Yes, thanks you.

Ross Seymore

So on the growth area of that for the 25%. Let's talk about the radar side. The U.S have had a great history in that. But kind of on half of the solution going forward into the 77-gigahertz, you guys actually have a more unique angle to attack it. So talk a little bit about NXP's growth opportunities in the radar solutions, test market and how you are differentiating in that?

Kurt Sievers

Yes. So we think first of all, why is radar a growth market. It's one of the pillars for ADAS, eventually for autonomy, but in the next few years for ADAS levels 1, 2, 3. Now once we go into full autonomy, level four and five radar will be continuously needed. From a size perspective, think about it being a $2 billion semi market in '21. So just 1.5 years from now, it's $2 billion growing with -- we think like 19%, 20%. With what I will tell you in a second, we are outgrowing this based on the design wins we have. So this is not dreaming, it's just something which is deployed as we speak. We outgrow by a factor of 1.4 to 1.5. So we grow 28% to 30% in that space which has a market growth of 30%. Now you’re rightfully pointed to a tech change. Radar started on 24 gigahertz systems in the past. But a few years ago, the industry started to go to 77 gigahertz. The reason is that the resolution on 77 gigahertz is much better. So say the radar sensors sees objects more sharply and more clearly on 77 gigahertz. We have indeed had forever in radar about 50% market share position on the processor side. And the processors are agnostic to 24 or 77 gigahertz. So we ship them either way. We did not participate in 24 gigahertz transceivers. So the front end, the product which sends out and receives the radar waves, we only do for 77. And 77 gigahertz, I think is probably going 30% versus the 24% is maturing at 5%. So all of the new systems are moving to 77, which is why our strong hold in 77 is obviously playing into our cars. Now our main differentiator in 77 is actually that we are the first semi company and that’s true now in Q4 of 2019, the first semi company which has a CMOS transceiver, a 77 gigahertz CMOS transceiver for automotive radar in mass production.

So you will have some of my industry colleagues sitting here, who will claim they also have one, but they don’t ship. And that probably has to do with performance etcetera. So we were the first one to pioneer in that area. We are now the first one to have solid design wins which are shipping, as we speak. And that in future it's going to be a huge advantage because the cost performance and form factor of CMOS 77 gigahertz is way better than silicon germanium. And I can really make the statement because we are also shipping silicon germanium. So I mean, we started like everybody on silicon germanium and are now moving to CMOS. So we are shipping both in parallel and I see the costs, the performance and the form factor advantages lies in-house, I mean, we have it side by side.

Furthermore, the CMOS transceiver will allow for integration of the processor. So we are in a position to pull this into one chip, which is a huge advantage. Now one last point where we also differentiate from our competitors. We not only have the transceiver and the processor driven radar, but we also supply a customized power management chip. So a PMIC, you would say, and a and network interface which is either CAN or CAN FD or Ethernet, depends on the specific vehicle integration. With that, what we’re offering to our customers is actually everything in a radar module, but the antenna. So it's just a -- basically they put it on the PCB, add on antenna and that’s it and the rest is coming from NXP, very complete, very winning.

Ross Seymore

So you mentioned about this being a $2 billion market opportunity just in two years time? I believe it is. How do we keep track externally of the progress you’re making with that? Is it just hearing about the design wins as you talk about it, or whether the vehicles that come out, and you can say people don’t do teardowns of vehicles like they do of phones, at least I can afford do it that way.

Kurt Sievers

Well the -- that wouldn’t tell you much, because we are today designed in the top 10 of the 10 top OEMs in the world. So all of them are using NXP anyhow. So it's more than it goes how into different car lines. The equipment rates are going up and we will find more radars per car. So it's not just about being in a certain car, but it's about supplying the front radar, supplying the blind spot detection side radars. Eventually supplying what we call ultrasonic replacement. So when it goes into pushing out the park distance control, which was based on ultrasonic or when you think about the high-end going into imaging radar, which we believe stands a very fair chance to kind of make lidar obsolete at least in a number of designs. So how can you follow that? I think we will and my friend Jeff is going to do this as much as he can. Give you views every quarter, how the radar business has performed in the past quarter. And I think the checkpoint for you is going to be, are we growing year-on-year 25% to 30%. No, I think we will. We have done so through the past two-years on something which is now a very solid business and knowing the design cycles for us. You also know that what we actually work on today, where our engineers are busy with customers is design switch are kicking in, in '23. So the next 2, 3 years of growth, this 25% to 30% is actually just deployment of design wins, which we have won already. So it will only depends on the equipment rates going the way we are forecasting them are certain car model selling a little bit better or looking but worse. But since its already a significant business in terms of size I think statistically it's going to follow the right path.

Ross Seymore

Great. And maybe one high-level question to wrap up this radar side of things. You had a slide at your most recent Analyst Meeting about the dollar content going up from L1 to 2, and you’re kind of more -- you benefit just as much early in that curve. You don't need to wait to the 4, 5 side of things. How do you see that general evolution because I would assume when you get to two plus and then three either of those are really good news and then it might plateau a little bit for you.

Kurt Sievers

Yes, so I -- let me answer this was going maybe two years back in time. I would have told you then, which was wrong, in hindsight, you’re always smarter. I would have thought that by today, we would really enter the realm of level 3 and eventually level 4 systems. The reality has gone differently. The speed of penetration of level 1, 2 and a little bit 3 has accelerated. But level, 2 level, 3 and especially 4 and 5 has shifted out in time. Shifted out doesn’t mean this will not happen. But definitely later than we would have fought two, three years ago. From October market size perspective, it hasn’t changed because there was more penetration of level 1 and 2. I mean, we talk about level 3, Ross, the reality is even today there is maybe a handful of level 3 cost. And there is almost no country on the planet there a level 3 car is allowed to really use the level 3 technology. So your car has it, but you're not allowed to use it, formally speaking. So I think this level 3 and onwards is something which is further out. So we’re benefiting indeed big time from the fact that the level 1 and 2 is deploying faster and deeper than we thought. And yes, you're right. I mean think about radar. What will help the silicon content and into the higher levels is that you have more radars per car. I mean for a solid Level 3 system, I think you need at least three radars, at least. If you want to go to level 4 and if you think about touching the performance levels of LIDAR you need imaging radar, which has maybe 12 rate up transceivers which are been fused into a central control module with machine learning. And you can go quickly to $200 semi content. So I think the future from that perspective is bright. And it is not a problem that this happens a little later. Because the earlier levels, the sticker, if you will. So I'm going to pivot over to the electrification side of things here in a moment. But if people have questions again just like before, raise your hand we'll get the mike over to you. So on the EV side of things, historically NXP hasn't really played on the power management side as much for better or worse the different points in your history. Now actually you are doing quite well. Early on, early days like you said maybe $40 million, $50 million of business but the BMS market doing the battery management systems for electric vehicles is a market that you’re attacking that front on and full on.

Ross Seymore

Yes. Talk a little bit about what brought you to attack that market and how your approach is differentiated from the incumbents?

Ross Seymore

No, exactly right. We were not the first one to go into battery management solutions. There are a few incumbents which are today, so bigger than we are. But we have a different approach and that approach is a result of putting Freescale and NXP together few years ago. Very combined, the microcontroller leadership from Freescale with the analog precision leadership from the legacy NXP. We haven't talked about it. I mean we have a habit that we only start to speak about these things, once we are mature enough to see revenue. So this year, this stops to become more sizable. So we started to speak about it now. What is different?

What really differentiates us is three things. One is, we have a system approach to this and that's what I said earlier we’ve analog front-end chips and the microcontroller, which we are supplying into the same system. And if you think about who are the key competitors, the incumbents in that field you will find out so they don't really have a microcontroller capabilities. So we have a very natural position here. Secondly, functional safety. After the first battery vehicle have caught fire the functional safety requirements for the system design of battery management solutions has skyrocketed. Skyrocketing means it rents to what is called ASIL-D, which is the highest level of functional safety. Now NXP has had the privilege of a long history in active and passive safety system. So we’ve been leader in airbags, we’ve been leader in ABS systems. So we have the engineering expertise in the company for functional safety on the system level. And that's what we have applied two, three years ago to designing our battery management solution. Now you can only do this if you own the full solution because it's between the analog front end chips and the microcontroller and the software. So that's the second big differentiator. And the fourth one comes with it, which is scalability. Most larger OEM design wins we do today need scalability from mild hybrids, 48-volt systems over hybrids 400-volt systems all the way up to fully electric systems, 800 volt.

Scalability, sounds a bit cryptic. What it simply means for our customers is reuse of software code. So they don't want to spend their investments in R&D twice and three times when they go to different electrification costs. And our model was designed right from the start because admittedly we had the lead customer in the beginning with who was teaching us to do this. Four, having a fully scalable solution. So scalability, ASIL-D on system level and the system solution with micro and analog.

Ross Seymore

So my next question, I want to hit a little bit on kind of a geographic base line of questioning. First thing, you’re up. We talk a little bit about the CO2 emission standards side of things and how diesel doesn't seem to be solving the problem any longer. So people are going over to the EV side of things. Talk a little bit about where you're located in Europe and the relationships and the ramps and does that regulatory shift provide some significant tailwinds to the adoption of EVs and therefore the adoption of your solutions?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, we currently have really two different mechanisms and both work in parallel how to design in these systems. One is with OEMs. And we’ve a pretty famous European example. You know that we are designed into the electric vehicle platform of the largest European car OEM. And that's being worked on directly with the OEM, which certainly was facilitated by the fact that we have a lot of good engineering capability in Europe etcetera, etcetera. Now the fact that this OEM is having a very strong lineup of electrical vehicle build plans, it's clearly a consequence of the regulation.

Ross Seymore

The second path on how we are designing in is with battery companies. That's totally different. So we work closely with companies like CATL in China. Where the core expertise of these battery companies is obviously in chemistry. But what they want to provide to their customers is a full -- again a full solution, which includes next to the chemistry part also the electronics which has been the semiconductors. Which is a very nice way for design-ins because more and more cases it is bypassing the traditional Tier 1s. So those battery companies would go directly to the OEMs. They have the battery and the electronics and they don't need a classic Tier-1, which as you can imagine this for us a new way to market because historically we've always had to go through Tier-1s, which is a big advantage. Now that one place more to China, I would say. We're Asia at large. So that’s why it's not a either/strategy, we do both.

So in Europe, you have a regulatory environment that seems to be a tailwind. In China right now which is the biggest adopter of EV technology and has subsidies and etcetera. They seem to be kind of questioning that methodology right now in tapping the brakes on the subsidies and you guys are small enough now that it doesn't necessarily mean too much, but some of the incumbents have felt that volatility a little bit of motion sickness. How do you see the Chinese market evolving?

Kurt Sievers

I've seen that same headline thing a little bit less subsidy and stuff. I would judge that from the engagement I'm seeing with companies building EVs in China, that's unbroken. And all our judgment is that China will be definitely very strong globally with EVs not just in China, but also globally. And the reason I'm saying that Ross is that, China has the big advantage of not having a legacy from an engineering perspective in combustion engines or anything else. I mean there is an amazing number of very innovative start-ups. They just built their first car and it's electric. I mean it's some like some of the West Coast companies here, which I think is a better way to do it than if you try to redesign an existing design which was combustion engine based. Now not all of them are going to survive, actually that the challenge for us is more to find the right ones because it's too many. But my clear answer would be no. I am not concerned about the lack of tailwind in China on that front. Actually I do believe that China is going to find its way big time.

Ross Seymore

Great. It looks like we have a question from the audience. We can just wait for the microphone to get to you please.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Two questions on what you just alluded to. Actually the first one is when you are bypassing the Tier-1 and you go directly to the MEB platform for example of VW. Obviously, the Tier-1 start to realize this and they’re anyway competing for less products inside DCVs compared to the ISO? Do you ever see a chance that one of the large Tier 1s, .we are talking of Bosch and Conti type of levels. Try to compete with you on certain products and try to expand away from traditional portfolio and to what you do? And then, secondly, those contracts that you are supplying to, let's talk the MEB for VW, super aggressive growth plans. As you said, right we are talking going from 1,00,000 full EVs this year to 400,000, 500,000 already in one to two years from now. How does this work from a contract structure perspective? Say the demand is not there for these vehicles. Do you somewhat get compensated by VW over the usual VW contract that in theory, yes, but given the importance not really. Thank you.

Kurt Sievers

Let me go through the first one, which was about if there possibly a vertical integration of semis into classic, Tier 1s. I mean, you mentioned two names. You mentioned Bosch and Conti, and Bosch is doing that as we speak. I mean Bosch has their own semi operations. They've always had that. And I guess it's a strategic, it's a part of their strategy. It has been and what I don't know their strategy, but I guess it continues to be. So it's not really new. For those who have not done it so far, my take would be it's not very likely that they will stop to do it. The big challenge is that in semiconductors you need scale. And if you’re one Tier 1 only, and even if you’re a big Tier-1, I would claim you never have to scale to have enough R&D to do what is leading edge. I mean, look at us we serve all of them. And we just get to the right scale by doing so. So, If you're only one, unless you want to serve your own competitors which I'm not sure they want to do. I don't think this is going to work. I still understand your question because this is what happened in mobile. I mean, some of the big mobile guys they have all of their internal seminal, but the difference is that they are much bigger. I mean, the unit volumes stay are driving in mobile are factor of 10 to a 100 bigger than what you have in automotive which is why, no I don't think this is going to happen in auto. Your second question I don't know speak about contracts here. The way this works is we have a solution which will work across the markets. We are happy about this German OEM which you mentioned, that’s a great deal for us we are happy about it. And we just trust. They are as successful as they can be, but there is no contractual issues whatsoever.

Ross Seymore

So they have another question. You should wait for the mic.

Kurt Sievers

Yes, thanks. When we look at Europe Product portfolio, obviously it's number one automotive, it's very broad and you're serving a lot of applications. One thing that is missing after you, it's maybe you don't think it's missing after you sold the Standard Products business obviously Power. Didn't there's a big change now with the arrival of silicon carbide. I mean for a company of your size and with your R&D budget will not be a very easy way to get back into the power application with silicon carbide or maybe even with different technologies. So is that not really something you’re considering. Yes. So let me put this in the right balance. We indeed do not do the power delivery in electrification systems. So what used to be IGBTs and is now moving to silicon carbide or gallium nitrite, that's the one part in our portfolio which liberty we have chosen not to do. We do the, what we call power controllers and the battery management is a good example of that. There is more than battery management, but that's the one we talk about today. Let's see what's -- I can tell you in a year's time. What else we do in power management.

Ross Seymore

You’re welcome back. So if you think about the semi market for electrification in automotive, we think about 60% of that is the power delivery, which is what you were asking for. 40%, maybe 45% is the power control.

Kurt Sievers

So our current focus, indeed, is on the power control only not on the power -- what we call power delivery. I would tell you we see so much growth opportunity in all the other things I spoke about. We don’t think we should try and diversify further in that particular area. So today the answer is no. We don't see a reason to do it.

Ross Seymore

All right. Well, amazingly enough we are right on time, believe that you guys can't see the clock, but it's a little early at zero right now. So Kurt, well-timed, elegant as always and perfectly on time. So thank you very much for coming to the conference today and happy holidays.

Kurt Sievers

Thanks, Ross. Thanks everybody. Thank you.