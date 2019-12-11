Elastic: Not Buying The Dip Just Yet

Elastic (ESTC) has been one of the high fliers in the SaaS world over the recent years, yet some reality appears to have returned into the valuation. In October of 2018, I was searching for opportunities following the IPO. I noted that demand for Elastic's shares and services was very strong, yet the first-day jump towards levels in the $70s following the IPO made that any appeal at the offer price was killed in an instance.

The Business, The Promise

Elastic claims to be a search company with a goal to provide relevant search results in a rapid and scalable way. When you think about search, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) often comes on top of your mind, yet Elastic is strong in other applications often related to large data sets, often used in more advanced search efforts.

This data can exist both in a structured and non-structured way, while search efforts can cross applications and databases as well, all through the Elastic Stack, the key software solution of the company. Originally an open-source project, Elastic has been welcomed by a community of hundreds of millions of users, as its services exist in paid and free versions. Having good quality solutions in search, both with respect to speed and scale, the solutions have seen solid demand.

Valuation Talks

Elastic went public at just $36 in October of last year as strong demand made that pricing was hiked from levels in the high-$20s in the weeks before. The 70 million shares outstanding at the time valued the company at $2.5 billion at the offer price, or at about $2.2 billion if we include the pro-forma net cash position.

For the year of 2017, the company reported an 81% increase in sales to $160 million, with operating losses flattish around $48 million. First-quarter results for 2018 revealed growth of 79% to $56.6 million which annualised worked down to about a 10 times sales multiple, quite compelling given the growth rates.

The issue is that with shares having risen to $70 on their first day of trading, the operating asset valuation had risen to $4.6 billion, or at about 20 times annualised sales. That multiple was a bit too steep for me despite the 80% growth numbers and the fact that this really looks like important software, and not some kind of "gadget."

Developments Over The Past year

In December of last year, the company reported a 72% increase in sales for the second quarter, with billings growing a percentage point faster. In February, third-quarter sales revealed 70% growth, with billings growth two points slower. Despite the slower pace of growth shares were on the verge of touching the $100 mark. While annualised sales had grown to $280 million, the company was seeing GAAP operating losses to the tune of $100 million a year.

That meant that expectations were only getting higher as a diluted share count of 74 million shares resulted in a market value in excess of $7 billion, implying that revenue multiples expanded to 25 times annualised sales, even as sales growth was slowing a bit and margins were not improving, with losses increasing. In June fourth-quarter revenues were reported, with sales of $80.6 million translating into 63% growth, although GAAP operating losses still equalled 40% of sales at about $32 million.

The company guided for 2020 sales at a midpoint of $400 million, with non-GAAP margins seen at minus 24%. That guidance more or less implied just 47% growth in sales. Furthermore, one should recognise that non-GAAP operating margins totalled -20.5% in 2019, implying deleveraging not just in absolute yet also in relative terms. The company furthermore announced the acquisition of Endgame in a $234-million deal (really a bolt-on deal given the value of Elastic at the time). Shares fell to levels in the $80s but quickly rebounded to +$100 in the summer as optimism on the sector remained high.

In August, shares fell to levels in the $80s again with first-quarter revenue growth of 58% not being that impressive. The good thing is that the revenue guidance was hiked to a midpoint of $409 million, with non-GAAP operating margins seen at minus 23.5%. Second-quarter sales were up 59% as released in December, despite even a 4% headwind from currencies, yet shares plunged to $64. The reason for that seems to be the mere 41% increase in billings. While the company hiked the sales guidance to $416 million and saw non-GAAP margins improve to minus 22.5%, investors are not convinced. Not only are non-GAAP operating losses totalling about $100 million a year, stock-based compensation runs at $100-150 million a year as well, kindly excluded in these numbers. Hence realistic losses still come in at close to a quarter of $1 billion.

So while cash balances are fairly stable around $300 million, the diluted share count has risen to 80 million shares, for a $4.8 billion enterprise valuation. This made that sales multiples have fallen to 12 times, about half the valuation when shares traded at 25 times earnings at $100 recently. The issue is that not only is growth slowing down (notably billings), the real issue is that of continued large realistic economic losses as well.

Final Thought

With billings being a good indication of revenue growth in the coming periods, it is clear that growth could come in below the 50% mark quite soon. While a 12 times multiple is much more acceptable, I do not find the combination of this pace of growth and continued large losses compelling enough to potentially create appeal from here onward. Hence, I continue to operate from the sidelines. While the appeal is increasing, certainly if shares see more pressure and growth continues, I am not just pulling the trigger just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.