Altria's Competitive Moats, Undervaluation, And Pivot Into Cannabis And Nicotine Make For A Compelling Buying Opportunity

A reverse-engineered discounted cash flow analysis implies that Altria is likely undervalued, and with a well-covered 7% dividend yield, now seems like an appealing entry point.

A confluence of macro and regulatory concerns has weighed on Altria's (MO) stock price, which now trades at an appealing discount. I believe that short-term noise has veiled Altria's exceptional competitive moats, unmatched profitability, and significant long-term upside potential from its recent pivots into cannabis and nicotine.

In the midst of waning aggregate cigarette consumption, Altria has actually been raising its prices to offset lower sales volumes. Take a look at the following chart depicting Altria's gross profit margin, tobacco prices, and cigarette consumption over the last decade. Such a trend is inherently counter-intuitive; when consumption (aggregate demand) falls for a product, economic theory posits that normally prices should compress and profits should dwindle. However, this is precisely the opposite of what happened. The logic? Highly inelastic demand from a key echelon of its consumer base enables Altria to have tremendous pricing power. Tobacco is inherently addictive, and at least 3 out of 5 people who try a cigarette end up becoming daily smokers. As its consumers are by nature addicted to its product, Altria has been able to raise prices to offset lower cigarette sales and command a lofty profit margin.

Competitive Moats

The ability to command robust profit margins in the face of declining cigarette sales is indicative of Altria's powerful competitive advantage--the addictive nature of its products. While nearly 70% of smokers say they want to quit, less than 7% actually do. Additionally, insurmountable barriers to entry via branding and regulation bolster Altria's economic moat. Altria, through its leading Marlboro brand, commands 43% of the U.S. cigarette market. The industry's oligarchical dynamic makes it difficult for new entrants to gain a foothold.

Furthermore, since 2011, government legislation allows new tobacco products to be brought to the market only if they are "substantially equivalent" to what is already commercially available, otherwise they are subject to a lengthy FDA approval procedure. New products that are approved will have an even tougher time with marketing, as tobacco advertising is largely restricted in the United States. Since Marlboro (via the Marlboro Man) has dominated the mass media for nearly a century and established its reputation as America's leading tobacco brand, marketing restrictions make it very difficult for other companies to grow. Atria benefits indirectly from these high regulatory barriers to entry via limited competition.

Additionally, Altria owns a 10.2% stake, worth approximately $15.8 billion, in alcoholic beverage behemoth Anheuser-Busch (BUD)--the producer of Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois. Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev) commands a virtual monopoly over the brewing industry by providing incentives to distributors. For instance, distributors whose sales are at least 95% AB InBev get half of their marketing costs covered. (For further reading see Mickle's WSJ article.) Altria's stake in AB InBev provides strategic diversification to complement its tobacco business.

Catalysts - Cannabis and Nicotine

Altria has tremendous resources, management, and financial standing ($1.6 billion in cash) to gain a foothold in the growing cannabis and nicotine markets. The company recently acquired a 45% stake in Canadian cannabis leader Cronos (CRON). Cronos is well-situated to make acquisitions, with almost $2 billion of cash on hand, to expand into U.S. markets.

Political sentiment in the United States is shifting in cannabis's favor, with 2/3 of all Americans supporting its legalization and 18% of citizens aged 18 to 25 now consuming the substance. Many feel that it is only a matter of time before congress legalizes marijuana, which would open the floodgates for companies like Cronos. Analysts already expect the cannabis industry to grow to $30 billion by 2023.

Source: money.usnews.com

Back in December of 2018, Altria announced that it bought a 35% stake of JUUL for $12.8 billion. More recently, vaping-related illnesses have weighed on its stock price, and Altria's market cap has shed almost $9.3 billion since the deal. However, a recent medical study by the CDC found that vitamin E acetate is the culprit behind vaping-related lung injuries, and JUUL products do not contain this substance. President Trump also recently shied away from a flavor ban on E-cigarettes that would have hurt JUUL's core business. Moreover, Altria recently took a $4.5 billion write-down of its JUUl investment, roughly half of the coinciding drop in its market capitalization. Even amid regulatory uncertainty, JUUL's revenues are expected to triple to $3.4 billion in 2019. Altria also installed its Chief Strategy Officer K.C. Crostwaite as JUUL's new CEO in September.

Nicotine and cannabis fit the mold of the business model that Altria has employed to dominate the tobacco industry for years. Altria is leveraging its unmatched resources and industry experience/expertise to exploit the these markets just as it did tobacco. These sectors present massive growth potential for Altria in the long run, and serve as potential catalysts to drive its stock price upward in the near term.

Valuation

On a comparable financial ratios basis, Altria's valuation is attractive. Altria's Enetprise Value / EBIT (EV/EBIT), which bottomed in October, trades near a historic low (SeekingAlpha). It's EV/EBIT is 11.43, compared to the sector average of 18.62. Along with its EV/EBITDA and forward P/E, Altria's valuation multiples are near the best among its industry and sector peers, along with British American Tobacco. Altria's substantial 7% dividend yield is well-covered with a consistent payout ratio, and it has has 21 consecutive years of dividend growth - more than any of its competitors.

Despite its relatively cheap multiples, Altria's profitability figures are excellent. Altria boasts a 53% operating margin, versus a Tobacco sector median of 39% (NYU) and an S&P average of 14.34%. This is compared to its 5-year average operating margin of 48%. Its EBITDA margin stands at 55%, eclipsing PM, BTI, and OTCQX:IMBBY.

A red flag for some investors is Altria's elevated debt ($27 billion). This is largely due to its recent acquisitions of JUUL and Cronos (CRON). This figure is much less intimidating when considering Altria's consistent profitability and low cost of capital. The company commands a net interest coverage ratio of 9.78 (much higher than any of its peers), meaning that it has almost 10x the amount of operating income needed to cover its debt interest payments.

Though British American Tobacco (BTI) trades at similarly attractive valuation levels to Altria, it should be noted that the majority of BTI's business is generated overseas (It is based in Britain). Thus, it is significantly exposed to exchange rate fluctuations. Amid Brexit uncertainty, a weaker pound has inflated its profits. A lower GBP/USD means that the dollar buys more pounds when BTI converts back to the British currency. Though the company does implement its own currency-adjustment methodology for reporting purposes, this should certainly be considered by investors. On a purchasing power parity basis, the Pound is deeply undervalued relative to the Dollar (The Economist), and any positive Brexit developments would likely precipitate a mean-reversion towards its fair value, and in turn negatively impact BTI's profits. In essence, it should be understood that although a weaker Pound boosts profits, BTI is not a in the business of currency speculation, so this does not mean the company is doing better operationally.

Below is a discounted cash flow valuation model for Altria. The low end of company guidance was used for most of the growth estimates.

Employing conservative assumptions, a DCF analysis for Altria suggests that it is likely undervalued by the market and has healthy upside potential when considering its intrinsic value. A conservative EV/EBITDA exit multiple was used, and the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) was calculated to be 5.7%, in line with FACTSET estimates.

Reverse-Engineered Discounted Cash Flow Model

A common criticism of the DCF is that it makes too many assumptions. Thus, it is often useful to construct a reverse-engineered DCF to see what the market is pricing in, to then asses if the stock is logically priced. Here's how it works mathematically: start with the current share price and work backward to find the implied free cash flow that the market expects a company to generate.

The beauty of this model is the limited use of extrapolation--the WACC and EV/EBITDA exit multiple are the only assumptions. The EV/EBITDA multiple used in the model was a conservative 9.0, below the market multiple of 11.48. This means that the model uses a theoretical buyout value for the company of less than what the market is currently pricing in, in order to err on the conservative side of things.

The model suggests that the market expects Altria's free cash flow to decline by 9.3% per year, on average. Such a decline seems unlikely considering Altria's historically consistent cash flow generation, its rock-solid profitability, and great upside potential from cannabis and nicotine. All-in-all, the reverse-engineered DCF provides further evidence to support the notion that Altria is undervalued.

If you're curious to learn more about how a reverse-engineered DCF works, read this article.

Recession Hedge

Demand for low-cost consumer goods has historically not been very volatile, and consumer staples have been among the better performers during recessions. Altria's stock price fell only 15% compared to the S&P's 43% drop in 2008. The logic is sound—tough economic times do not necessarily mean less tobacco/nicotine sales volumes because (1) the goods are relatively inelastic to do their addictive properties and (2) smoking is usually something people are more likely to pick up when times are tough/stress is high. Thus, history and intuition tell us that Altria may be, in a sense, a hedge against a recession—a valuable long run consideration given the recent inverted yield curve, contracting manufacturing PMIs, falling business CAPEX, and ongoing trade war.

Risks and Conclusion

Regulation always poses a significant risk to the tobacco industry, and given today's heightened political polarity, investors should never discount the possibility of unfavorable legislation or lawsuits. However, Altria does have a record of shrewd lobbying and strategic political positioning, led by a capable management team.

President Trump recently retreated from a flavored E-cigarette ban that would have delivered a hefty blow to JUUL's core business. Nonetheless, nicotine regulatory pressures still loom, and they should be carefully considered by any would-be investor.

Additionally, smoking has proven health risks, and although it is very addictive, people are slowly beginning to gravitate away from cigarettes. Altria fully anticipates this trend, and is positioning itself accordingly. The company recently launched its new IQOS tobacco device, which isn't a vaping device or cigarette. IQOS is a tobacco heating device and a viable smokeless alternative to cigarettes.

Altria's diversified portfolio across tobacco, smokeless products, alcoholic beverages, cannabis, and nicotine largely immunizes the company's downside risk while providing promising upside. Holding Altria is like having a call option on cannabis and nicotine, supported by a reliable cash cow as the underlying. Altria's competitive advantages, excellent profitability, cheap valuation, and years of reliable dividends make for a compelling buying opportunity. In current market conditions, Altria's upside greatly outweighs its downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and I will likely add to my position within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.