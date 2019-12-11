LafargeHolcim: >40% Upside Potential By 2022 Supported By CEO Reaching Targets

The cement industry with primarily local/regional competition has intrinsically the potential for high margins and high return on capital.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Focused Compounder as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment story

LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) is the world's largest cement and construction materials company over 27bn CHF in revenue and 32bn market cap. (At the time of this publication, 1CHF=1USD).The combination of a company in an industry with a natural tendency towards oligopolies, and a capable and shareholder-oriented CEO with a sensible strategy make this company an investment opportunity where I estimate >40% return potential until 2022.

Business description

LH has the four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix concrete and Solutions and products, with cement being the largest and most-profitable, but also most capital-intensive one.

Source: Charts created by author with data from LafargeHolcim 2018 annual report

Cement

Cement manufacturing is a large-scale, capital and energy intensive process where clinker and gypsum are baked at high temperatures. The final product is then sold either in bulk or bagged to a broad customer base. The costs of a cement plant are very high (ca. 290MUSD for a plant with 1M tonnes p.a. capacity) and cement is due to the low value/weight ratio not transported over very large distances (exceptions are by barge). Therefore, too many cement plants in the same region make economically no sense and as a consequence there can be pockets of limited competition within the operating radius of a cement plant.

Aggregates

Crushed stone, gravel and sand are typical aggregates that are produced by blasting hard rock from quarries then crushing and sorting it. Customers are concrete and asphalt producers, manufacturers of prefabricated products and contractors. Since the value/weight ratio is even lower than for cement, aggregates markets are typically local.

Ready-mix concrete (RMX)

RMX is one of the largest markets for cement and aggregates industries. Customers are construction and public work contractors, small to large multinationals. Since RMX needs to be delivered quickly, vicinity to the construction sites is a key success factor. LH is further vertically integrating by acquiring smaller RMX competitors. This allows it to increase its "distribution network" and to grow in a business that needs only a fraction of the asset base of the cement business.

Solutions and products

The newly created Solutions and products business entails value-added products that are tailored to customer needs (e.g., asphalt, precast concrete, dry mortars, mineral foams).

Industry dynamics and growth drivers

A good understanding of the industry dynamics is crucial to this investment thesis since they'll explain a big part of LH's strong positioning and potential.

As touched upon above, LH's business is a very regional/local business, where e.g., pricing and competition are confined to a limited geographical area. According to LH, a cement plant has an "economic radius" of ca. 300km for most common cements. This has also the benefit, that it is extremely difficult to externally disrupt LH's business on a large scale, since one would need to compete locally in ca. 80 countries where LH operates today.

The cement business is also very capital and energy intensive with high fixed costs. This means that the profitability of a cement plant increases over-proportionally when it runs at a high utilisation rate. These high investments with the high required utilisation rate are a natural deterrence against over-competition.

Another key characteristic of the cement business is its high cyclicality. For a single country or even region, the cement demand fluctuates with construction activity. Due to the global presence and scale, LH an advantage over more geographically focused players that are more impacted by cycles.

Global population growth and urbanisation are key drivers of cement demand. For emerging markets, an increase in prosperity also drives cement demand since with a growing GDP/capita also the demand for better infrastructure increases. Additionally, maintenance of existing infrastructure will continue to create cement demand in developed countries. According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 38% of all bridges in the US need repair or are structurally deficient.

So LH is in an industry where competition is geographically limited, the barriers to entry are high and several drivers ensure long-term global demand of the product.

Management

Jan Jenisch leads LH as CEO since September 2017 and is in my opinion the ideal candidate for the job from a shareholder perspective.

Jenisch has a very strong track record from his time before joining LH. He was from 2012-2017 CEO of the construction specialty chemicals manufacturer SIKA and under his lead, SIKA increased sales by ca. 30%, profits by >100% resulting in a stock price increase by >300%. Since he spent 29 years at SIKA, which is supplier to the cement industry, he possesses in-depth industry knowledge.

Since Jenisch, his strategy and goals are crucial to the valuation in this investment thesis, I'll spend some more time on it than I usually would. The Strategy 2022 that he developed is based on the 4 pillars Growth, Simplification & Performance, Financial Strength and Vision & People.

In Growth, Jenisch is focusing on bringing LH back to revenue and EBITDA growth, by growing organically and through bolt-on acquisitions primarily in the less capital-intensive RMX and aggregates businesses. While Jenisch is willing to use M&A (he has shown that he's capable of profitably employing it at SIKA) in order to grow the business, he's also prudent on the price that he pays for an asset. As a result, LH declined to bid for the BASF construction chemicals business for pricing reasons, while the acquisition would have made sense from a strategic perspective.

In Simplification & Performance, Jenisch simplified LH's structure by taking out an entire management layer and by closing global HQs in Paris and Zurich, and regional HQs in Miami and Singapore. Now only one global HQ remains in Zug, Switzerland. The simplification has already shown results with a 400MCHF p.a. SG&A savings program that was concluded in 2019. Another big performance goal is closing the gap vs. best-in-class for Aggregates and RMX profitability: While LH enjoys high margins in Cement, it lags behind its top competitors in Aggregates and RMX. Jenisch sees no structural reason why LH should not be able to reach these same margins as the competitors and sees ample profitability opportunity for LH. Supporting his optimism, LH could already increase the EBITDA margins throughout 2018 and 9M 2019 for the Aggregates and RMX business.

In Financial Strength, LH was de-levered through selling the highly-competitive South East Asia business in order reduce the high debt that was piled up by previous managements in an M&A spree at high multiples. This sale allows LH to over-deliver on the 2019 target of <2x leverage of net debt to EBITDA before shifting all gears back towards growth.

In Vision and People, Jenisch established a new operating model by decentralising the business and giving responsibilities as well as execution rights into the countries. For a business that is defined so strongly by the local/regional dynamics, that's in my opinion the only right model to go for. Additionally, goals and incentives were simplified by reducing the previous ca. 40 KPIs to only 4: Growth, Cash conversion, Profit, Return on capital.

In short one could say that LH has a shareholder-oriented CEO with a sensible strategy and is strong on the execution on each of the strategic pillars.

Moat

In this section I'd like to show that the cement industry is inherently a "moaty industry" and that LH's position within the industry makes it a great company.

Based on the industry dynamics mentioned above, we can conclude that the local/regional nature lends itself to reduced competition and gives participants some pricing power over its customers. A 2015 study of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company found that the top quintile of cement companies captured almost the full economic profit of the industry and consisted almost exclusively of regional companies. The bottom quintile on the other hand included all five large multinationals. The number one differentiator between top and bottom quintile was overpriced M&A leading to high goodwill, inadequate capital efficiency and lacklustre ROIC for the low performers.

Call it bad timing. The companies have pursued the majority of deals during periods when valuations were high, which had a negative impact on balance sheets and, eventually, economic profit.

Since we know now that value creation/destruction in the cement industry is mainly driven by factors that lie within management's control (as opposed to external disruption), a CEO with a disciplined approach towards M&A can be a major value creator for LH.

In addition to value creation through disciplined M&A, LH can also reap major benefits from its economies of scale. LH has the largest asset base of any cement company and is within the top 3 in 80% of their markets while no market adds more than 15% of revenue. The large size of the business allows LH also to make significant investments into R&D and digitisation, creating a significant advantage over the regional competitors who don't have the same financial resources. Already today, LH cement is thanks to continuous R&D efforts among the most carbon efficient cements in the world. With rising prices of CO2 certificates in many countries, this reduces LH's production costs relative to less carbon-efficient competitors. LH benefits additionally from the increased environmental focus of emerging market governments. One example is that during end of 2017/ early 2018 when numerous cement plants in China were shut down to reduce air pollution, the LH plants could keep up their production since they were technologically more advanced and less pollutive than the competitors' plants.

Valuation

The valuation is based on the assumption that Jenisch can deliver on his 2022 targets. If Jenisch can achieve his targets, LH is in my opinion >40% undervalued.

For the valuation, the lower range of the LH targets was used, while at SIKA, Jenisch was known for notoriously setting his goals cautiously and overdelivering on those. So far, all interim goals (SG&A cost reduction, growth, leverage) were met.

LafargeHolcim 2022 targets:

Source: LafargeHolcim 2018 Annual Report

Additionally to the target values from the goals, the following inputs were taken:

Discount rate of 8%

Terminal growth of 2%

2019 YTD EBITDA of 4.86bn extrapolated to full year (*4/3) equals 6.5bn EBITDA and 2019 YTD sales extrapolated to full year equals 26.9bn sales

For FCF conversion a linear increase between 2018's 28% to 2022 target of 40% was taken

Jenisch stated that LH will spend max. 2bn p.a. on capex. Assuming that maintenance capex grows from its 2018 base of 0.9bn at 3% p.a. (in line with sales growth), the remaining capex is growth capex - and will added back to the owner earnings (OE). In order not to inflate OE, I did not assume the max. capex of 2bn already from 2019 onwards, but assumed a linear development of max. capex from 1.3bn in 2018 to 2.0bn in 2022.

Source: Table created by author

Taking the lower range of the 2020 targets, at a conservative final growth rate of 2% leads to a margin of safety of 41%

A more conservative approach of 0% terminal growth still leads to a discount of 23% for this very well positioned company with excellent leadership

The key assumptions of this valuation are the EBITDA growth rate and the FCF conversion. I believe that these targets can be met since disciplined M&A (mostly in asset light businesses) allows for continuous growth and improvement in cash conversion. Additionally, the new, country-specific performance culture can improve pricing and profitability, which again translate into margin and cash conversion.

View of the market

The same McKinsey study from above identified a large-scale value destruction of cement multinationals from 2010-2014.

On the opposite end, the bottom quintile includes all five large multiregional players that have underperformed in terms of value creation by more than $50 billion in the past five years.

I believe that this image of value destruction stigmatises large cement companies up until today. Many investors don't see that if a multinationals apply similar strategies of regional champions (e.g., diligent M&A, focus on profitable growth and ROIC), there is a high chance in value creation since many determinants of value creation lie within the possibilities of a firm.

Given that the strategy of Jenisch is very much aligned with those from the successful regional players and he strongly emphasises the number one value creation lever (diligent capital allocation), I believe that the market perspective is not justified.

Risks

A global economic crisis could impact the cyclical construction and cement business. However, even during a crisis, LH's geographic diversification and low leverage (<2x net debt to EBITDA) put it in a very strong financial position to survive an economic crisis. Thanks to this strong foundation, LH could even benefit long-term from a crisis by acquiring a weakened competitor at a reasonable price.

Catalysts

Jenisch reaching his targets (before 2022) could support stock price.

Conclusion

With LafargeHolcim we have a globally leading company that benefits from an inherently "moaty" industry and substantial economies of scale. It is lead by a shareholder-oriented CEO who is very diligent in capital allocation - the key differentiator for shareholder value creation in this industry. Additionally, the company is attractively priced due to historical underperformance of large industry peers (incl. LH). I expect a convergence of market capitalisation to intrinsic value within the next 2 years while LH reaches its goals.

When investing in LafargeHolcim, one should continuously monitor the achievement of each of the 2022 targets - a task that is made very easy thanks to the clear reporting of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCMLF, HCMLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.