Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Presents at UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) UBS Global TMT Conference December 10, 2019 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Ted Sarandos - Chief Content Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - UBS

Eric Sheridan

Thanks everyone for joining and it’s my pleasure. So I think it’s a third year in a row we've done this -- that I've done this with you Ted. Ted Sarandos, who is the Chief Content Officer of Netflix is here to talk about all things at Netflix right at the end of 2019.

Ted Sarandos

It’s the third year we get to spend our December together.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eric Sheridan

Exactly. So Ted, I went on my smart TV over the weekend and Netflix still exists as a company. It’s still there. If I watch CNBC every day, I get the sense that Netflix might be heading out of business because other people want competitive services. But -- so that’s just a joke to start.

So that aside, this has been one of the more interesting years in terms of streaming media. What's your perspective? Let’s take a look back, it’s been a long year, we're coming towards the end of it. From your perspective, what have been some of the big interesting themes, challenges, opportunities that you guys have faced as a company when you look back over 2019?

Ted Sarandos

Well, it’s like I’ll let you have the joke, but it is interesting. Obviously people talk about it because -- but I think it's exactly what we had saw coming for a long time. People ask a lot like why do we start making original content almost 8 years ago and I said this was the realization that if we were getting -- if every -- it’s awesome that entertainment was going to come into the home on the Internet through services like Netflix over time that we see there’s networks who want to start their own businesses and not want to sell us their programming, so we better start getting good at it. So when is the point we jumped in and when do you start. So this is something that we hoped, we saw would be coming, and in fact that in the move from linear -- or from broadcast television to cable television, tons of new players get into the space, it feels usually crowded but what happened is, is that markets shift around, shares shift around, people developed expertise with the kind of things that they did. They are kind of really nichefied and we’ve been running at a pace where it isn't a nichefication of the content. It is sort of an aggregation of those niches and so you’ve got -- and the results turn out to be very big businesses in aggregate. They are trying to win over people’s -- we called it -- and when we first started we used to call it moments of truth, instead of go pick up their well controlled web button that they push. And I still think that’s true today which is like where do you find the things that you love. And where is the programming that you can't leave without and is it being delivered to you seamlessly? And that is been our mission, and it’s been our mission from the beginning, that is our mission next year and this year, the same. So, it doesn’t feel that different to us inside in Netflix, anything that’s happened recently.

Eric Sheridan

Understood. So, you've been at the forefront on the content initiative over the last couple of years when it felt very different a couple of years ago to be doing original series, original content, and now there is a whole sort of bevy of original content on the platform. Just walk through some of the learnings you have had as you've expanded into series, movies, documentaries, the comedy verticals. Just would love to sort of tease out some of like the evolution of your approach to content as a company?

Ted Sarandos

One of them is that make the -- just characteristic of all of them, but is, when we started back in the original slate of content, releasing all the content at once, releasing all the episodes together, it turned out to be kind of a big inflection point in entertainment. It turns the way people talk about what a change that happen, this binge-watch. But in fact, we didn't go into that. It was designed to be -- we are going to make sure we release them all at once. The plan really was just make great shows and then it occurred to us just before the releasing was that everything on Netflix was all at once because we had all the content, season after TV, all the rerun content was all at once and it's self disconnected to have one show that you had watch one episode a week and everything else was all you can need.

And in general we had seen was people had kind of cut their teeth and developed binge-watching. So, I think these habits that are more sustainable are ones that consumers create on their own and that you harness. So we didn’t actually create binge-watching, the consumers did that. We named it and we packaged it differently, but in total this is what the consumers were doing with Netflix and it's -- what’s probably not covered as much is created impact that has had. Meaning that from the beginning House of Cards was the first show that was written to be watched like this. It was written with the understanding that everybody saw the last episode, so you didn’t have to catch up the audience on things.

We did a two season pickup which was kind of unheard of at the time and now it’s little more common place. But -- which meant that when you wrote the first hour you knew there was going to be a 26 hour. The set of profound impact on the creative process of television that I think is -- I think that'll be the thing you read about, when you think about it, when you look back at this period of time, was the natural shift in the creative of television that led to what I think a bigger appetite for more programming.

Eric Sheridan

So I want to stick with that point, I wanted to come back to it later, but maybe we'll stick with it now. How has that changed the way Netflix has interacted with creative talent around media? It's you know talk to talent that maybe historically had been moviemakers wanted to put stuff in theaters through traditional path, show runners that traditionally went out on a broadcast TV now have multiyear sort of large output deals with the company. How has that dialog changed? Is it a function of this shift in the narrative of storytelling and some of what you guys led as a company?

Ted Sarandos

One of the things -- the biggest change I think has been that creators want to be on the network that they watch and they want to be on the network that their friends are watching, and that’s us having to overcome that -- what are you talking about? What do you mean, you're going to push, play and watch things whenever you want with no commercials, all the processes of getting a show on the television, we kind of up ended at the beginning and then meaning the -- no pilot, multi season order. We get a lot of credit for offering a great creative freedom. Remember at the beginning I had no staff, there was nobody to interfere with them. So very practical to offer greater freedom.

Eric Sheridan

Not a lot of notes.

Ted Sarandos

Not a lot of notes, just me and Cindy trying to kind of grow out everybody, but we grew up, we grew out there pretty fast, but we did it under the same spirit which was very similar to our corporate philosophy around freedom or responsibility, very similar to our corporate philosophy around hiring the best people, giving them the tools to do the best work at their life and getting out of the way. That has worked in terms of how you are getting a great executive team at Netflix. That has worked with creators as well. So, if you pick well, if you pick the people well, if you pick the projects well, that's the art of what my team does. And then enable people to do best work of their life, not noting things. Sometimes, there is a great interactive with our creative team and those creators, but I insist that that be an invited process by the creators. You can get as much input as you're invited to and you will be invited to if you add a lot about it.

Eric Sheridan

So in terms of the competitive landscape, as more and more people are going down the road of streaming, what has that meant for the competition around procuring content and procuring talent? How has that dynamic manifested itself?

Ted Sarandos

Well, I -- it's interesting because I -- when I get up a few hundred feet, I find the market to be pretty stable, meaning all these new competitors were making programming for other outlets before. So, it's not like that there has been a massive change because there's been a few changes in launches. These folks were all making the programming and selling it to other people before. So I said on our earnings call which I -- we are trying to real back -- as I said because I can see the number appearing in spreadsheets around the world was at the 30% inflation of the most competitive thing. It's a ballpark number just to indicate that -- because there is no suggested retail price for show or movie, right. So, there is no -- these aren’t widgets -- these are things that get competitive and get heated and how much -- what do you do and how you do it determines the price. And in general what we've seen is that just like when we came into the marketplace on House of Cards that one would say, oh, my god, they blew up the market and it’s huge inflation, on and on and on. And so -- but in total, the market is quite stable. There are a few projects that get very heated and the price goes up. And we're in a position to it let’s say, if that project that is expensive and heated and competitive is going to have an enormous business impact, we should buy it, right. We should pay the price because that is the fair price for that project. And we don't have much concentration risk on any one project that over paying, what does that means that one project changes the overall content cost.

Eric Sheridan

Got it. One of the changes we have seen over maybe I would call for last four or five quarters is you are starting to give a little bit more data on consumption patterns around pieces of content. How much that is just sending a message to the marketplace, part of this idea about content procurement who you want to partner with. Just want to understand the logic and reasoning want to share more of that in the public domain?

Ted Sarandos

One of the things is that the behavior itself is becoming more and more mainstream using a streaming for video service. We try to give consumers as much choice as possible and try to help them find things they're going to love. One of the things that we were not giving them is popularity and I don't think that popularity is necessarily the best or most effective way to find things you are going to love. But is a way people do it and we wanted to be able to increase and we wanted to be able to offer that peace of information that people are looking for things that they love. So, we've done some things like as you pointed we’re doing more kind of transparent reporting about numbers. With our producers, we would form all of them of the watching, be it the show in the first 28 days or for seven days. So they know exactly how they are performing on Netflix, and then we have been able to -- and we are increasing the -- releasing numbers more publicly. And one of the things we are not doing any faster is that we are trying to make sure that we're conditioning the market to what it means. So given number is not apples-to-apples, with a box office number or to ratings point on Nielsen because I can't speak to the way they gather those numbers, I only know the way that we do. And if we're the only ones reporting in this form, I think it's easy to get mixed up in the press. So we're trying to ease it out and more people through how to think about a viewer on Netflix versus a movie ticket buyer or a watcher of a TV show.

Mostly because of time -- the time that you watch is much more valuable on television versus the narrow one hour of viewing. So for us watching it is very, very valuable. It's more valuable in the first month, we figure and it's probably more valuable in the first 24 hours when you join because that might be an indicator of why you joined. So those are sort of the things that we kind of keep an eye on. But in general, the viewing they'd like to opening weekend or the overnight is not that relative because it doesn't -- it's not a great indicator of the future success like the way opening box offices and we don't sell advertising. So that overnight rating point doesn't really drive us.

Eric Sheridan

Yes. Maybe just to close the loop on this as a topic just in terms of acquiring content and partnering with content creators. When you sit down to have these conversations, how much of it is the dollars someone is willing to pay versus the reputation of platform? And that can take on a lot of different forms, right, scale, take on, obviously, you're just coming off of period which is starting award season and seems like a lot of your content is going to do quite well. How should we be thinking about what tease up that conversation? And what closes those deals so more and more content players want to partner with you?

Ted Sarandos

I was going to give you another couple of seconds to say the 34 Golden Globe nominations are…

Eric Sheridan

I figure I’ll let you do it.

Ted Sarandos

The thing we loved about it by the way was 17 in television and 17 in film and including four Best Picture nominees, which is really -- that's a -- that's for us in terms of where we started just three years ago in original film, we're really excited about. And it's mostly excited for our creators that get recognized by their peers and in the film community for making great, great films. That's Dolemite and Two Popes and Irishman and Marriage Story. Marriage Story being the most nominated film and it got the Globe this year and Irishman being named to the number one film of the year by the critics associations all over the world and it's going to be -- and it'll be a fantastic run for all those films. So we're super excited about that. And I think it's a good mark of quality both for the industry and for consumers. Meaning you want to -- again, you want to be at that place where all the good stuff is happening. And that is happening in Netflix in the U.S., of course, but all over the world, that's true.

Even though, we don't always have the scale that we have in the U.S. in every country that's emerging. Some other things like in India are series, Delhi Crime, just won three Asian Academy Awards, which is basically -- and the show is incredibly impactful in Asia relative to the population, we're pretty small there yet. But the shows have been impactful and it's very attractive to creators to be on a platform where they are talked about.

I believe the creators mostly want to be in the culture. They mostly want their work to be seen and recognized and talked about and Netflix can do that like nobody else.

Eric Sheridan

Right. When you think about building a contents slate one, two, three years forward…

Ted Sarandos

Let me off the hook on Irishman because I think you're setting me up on the numbers, I am just going to ….

Eric Sheridan

We’ll come back around on that if you like the topic. I do want to close the loop on one thing though, in terms of a TV series or the potential of something that could have a long duration and maybe a wide mode around it like Stranger Things versus making of Irishman, what sort of the thought process around something that's a movie could be event driven, could have a long life and a library content value versus something where every 12, 15 months people come back to it could be simulative gross ads in a given period as word of mouth continues to grow. How do you think about the relative sort of investment versus return you might get from that? I know you're not going give the numbers but just the thought process.

Ted Sarandos

There's a lot of flavors to it. So I do think that in event -- one thing about -- just speaking about movies versus television for a second. Yes, there are shorter running times on the movie side. But I think the consumer understands the value proposition of movie -- of new movie watching better than they do for television. Meaning more intuitive, more instinctively that when they watch The Irishman on Netflix, they know what it costs, if you're in New York, that's $100 night hours. So I think they make the…

Eric Sheridan

I'll take that over in my house. That’s dinner.

Ted Sarandos

So when you think about that, people understand the value proposition of a big new movie this week at Netflix. And they make that, I think that translates into how they value Netflix. Differently, I think on television, some of the alternatives to watching, pay television or watching what's perceived to be free television, so it's not as clear as it is with movie. And I think the notion of eventizing a movie like Irishman as a good example it’s considered a movie event, which can happen every weekend and the idea of that thing. So the opportunity to do it is not limited to the fall season of television, or the regular to see if I go to television. But I think one of the more interesting creative evolutions will be in this new kind of world of this new paradigm of consumptions, is there a bias towards new, because there's a lot of new. And so I wondered -- and I think maybe one of the things that evolved is the measure of success of a TV show, historically has been how many seasons it’s a runner.

And one of the cost of that -- cost -- I don’t know how you think about it, but one of the cost of that is, the first season of a show is creatively driven completely. This is a story I have been dying tell. This is we're going to start here, we're going to go here. And then in later years, we're going to do all these things, but very vaguely. And so the first season is super creative driven, everything after that is business driven and the creative sometimes can give.

Now every once in a while you have shows that are bigger and better than season one in subsequent seasons but they are pretty rare. And even more rare is something like Friends or an Office or Seinfeld that's around decades after it’s on television. But for the most part, this is kind of leftover remnant measure of success around how many seasons, maybe another interesting evolution of this model, which is the things should be made exactly what they should be creatively. This is a 30 -- The Crown is an example, when we greenlit The Crown, we greenlit it conceptually as a six season show.

We knew exactly beat-for-beat episode-for-episode where that show was going to go over six years and so that -- so -- and the show will not be a failure, but doesn't go to season 7.

Eric Sheridan

So the way -- not to make it to Irishman question, but the way I wanted to ask the question around movie viewership is, I think what we struggle in looking at it trying to judge success and we're doing it from the outside looking in is you get these numbers and it's X number of people streamed it in a certain period of time. And then we all attach some sort of ticket value to that, say, it's this kind of movie. Where are we wrong in taking that approach? How you think about it?

Ted Sarandos

I don't know that it's wrong. I just think it’s imperfect. I think in terms of -- it is a movie experience. They may have gone to a movie and bought a ticket for it. So you have to figure out what all those ways to discount it or to put your thumb on the scale for it. I'm not sure how you think about it. I would say because I'm just going to -- I wrote the numbers and I want to get it correctly for you. But it is -- so the first week I was thrilled by the way with Irishman performance, the first week, the seven day first one is 26,404,081 people watched, the way we measure, which is at least 70% of the film.

So we didn’t change the measurement even though it’s 3.5 hours long. And we expect in the first 28 days that number will be around 40 million people.

Now through your thing -- you could apply a ticket think to that, but what you might miss is that most people don’t watch movies alone. So, there could be three people in the house, five people in the house, people watch together, they watch on multiple -- that only counts if three people watch the Netflix, watch at a different times in the house that only counts as one, those are accounts, the 26 million is accounts, it’s a household number. So it could be more than that, it could be less, but 100% would have gone to the theaters, so you have to figure out whatever math makes most sense for you. For us that number makes sense to us because that’s valuable to us.

Eric Sheridan

I can only imagine between that and the awards Mr. Scorsese was pretty happy, he partnered with you.

Ted Sarandos

And this is a movie remember that they tried to make over 13 years and this was -- and people have given me a lot of credit for this risky bet. But betting the Martin Scorsese is going to make a great mob movie with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and Al Pacino doesn't seem like a long shot. But I would say in defense of the old system, it’s the only way we could monetize that investment with selling movie tickets to a 3.5 hour movie that you can show basically once a day, is not a great payback.

But our monetization is different, which is different and enables things that are different. They don’t have to do a big opening weekend to get the payback and that could really have a big impact on the business and have a big impact on the culture and tell stories that otherwise couldn’t get made. And remember, the real risk of The Irishman at the beginning was that the technology, de-ageing tech did not exit. It wasn’t ready when we greenlit the movie and started shooting and the bet was that would catch up. But in general -- and we have been thrilled with -- obviously with the outcome because I think you have made -- Marty has made maybe once in a generation film. And really reignited peoples relationship with movies. The thing that’s exciting about 26 million people, 26 million accounts or households or however you want to do it, is just look at all the other things you could do on those screens now. Social media, gaming, I mean on and on and on, and people still choose a relationship with the film and they still to choose to watch long form film, really long form film in this case. But in saying that they sit down to watch a 3.5 hour movie and it does certainly run counter to the narrative that people don't have much of an attention span anymore.

Eric Sheridan

That's true. Coming off of that success, how should we think about your film strategy over the next three to five years? I think, we did ask a fair bit of do you see -- do you think Netflix makes Star Wars, Avenger type movies over time? Or is it more a event-type movies over time, but of a more theatrical movie quality type nature? How do you think about distributing capital in a way to sort of accomplish what you want to with the film strategy for the company?

Ted Sarandos

I think if you think of it, at the beginning because of all the -- some of the challenges you talked about with the ecosystem and creators and owned IP and all those things, we're basically making the movies that would otherwise be difficult to make. That was how we got into it and I would say we quickly evolved to the movies that everyone wished they made and that’s what I’m shooting for. So these are films that you would have seen in the theater that any studio will be thrilled to have at the center of their slate, but they are premiering on Netflix and being produced the way that the film maker wanted to make it and could make it.

So I think -- and that is big theatrical event, theatrical style event, but it's also very -- small indie movies are going to open Sundance this year and it's kind of everything in between. So I think people’s pace are that diverse and our brand is that broad and inclusive that we can take all those different ways that people like to watch in. I like to think that a lot of -- what people use Netflix for is the thing they use, storytelling and movies and television for is to connect, to connect to somebody, connect with the world, to connect to yourself to things and to do that sometimes it is a -- put everything on hold and watch a big spectacle and other times it’s watching a foreign language film from -- that reminds you how small the world is and that folks could be going through the exact same thing as you are on the other side of the world.

Eric Sheridan

So, as we come to the end of this year, what do you think the sort of enduring lesson learned should be for the way your content strategy evolved, starting of 2018, ending of 2019? And what you think people should take away from that in terms of how the content strategy continues to evolve in 2020 and beyond?

Ted Sarandos

Well it’s interesting because -- I'd like to cut the answer short. You asked about so many things on event-style thing, so we also -- we tend to think I think in the short-term or the long-term but -- and sometimes it's -- I got to do all. So again before the end of this year, we still have 6 Underground. We have a season -- new series called The Witcher and we have new season of You, it's one of our hottest shows from last year. It's still coming before the end of this year. Into next year, one of the things that I'm really thrilled about -- and then -- and 6 Underground will premier tonight in New York and on Netflix next week.

And -- but, one of the things I'm really excited about is, we’ve put in and we are thinking -- right now you asked about the next year and year out, we are working mostly on the 2022, ‘23 right now. And we -- our investment in animation is something that we are really excited about that we started about three years ago and these are remember long lead production and development cycles. So the things that we stepped into we're just going to start seeing coming up next year.

And Klaus is one that we did time which is kind of a hybrid we did with Sony Imageworks and then Over the Moon which will be next year, end of next year is going to kind of this very kind of -- and much more ambitious feature animation that we think will be representative of things that we're building right now, which is -- so the animation features that are theatrical like, the way you put it earlier. But doing in that maybe 4 to 6 times a year and doing that with everyone who has created great animation for every animation studio in the last decade are working on their next projects on Netflix right now. And since it's a very big effort that we got going into it, and I think about -- if you think about the scale like Green Eggs and Ham that we just put out recently, we greenlit that almost four years ago.

So, that's the kind of lead time that we are thinking about in these investment segments and animation is particularly along the lead one, but we think it's particularly important one too.

Eric Sheridan

Got it. I wanted to shift to ask probably the topic other than competition where a lot of ink was spilled about the company this year, which is in addition to some of the content that is coming off the platform from a license standpoint, and then the deal to bring Seinfeld into the platform. Can you just walk us through the thought process like what do you see in terms the way some content that performed on the platform up to point where there was a decision we made versus decision to bring new licensed content that we had not been on the platform before and what sort of trade-offs were in that thought process?

Ted Sarandos

I think I was joking earlier that we used to get beat up because we didn’t have anything new. We only had a bunch of old stuff. You know when we just happen to have the old stuff. But the one thing if you think about it I think is that we really want to be focused on. Well, in the history of television there has been a few shows that like I can mention earlier that have been enduring century after -- or in Seinfeld’s case 30 years after and to say that we how often does that happen and when you are going to get into the business of creating that. And if we get too bogged down in trying to keep everything on, no matter what at any price, we will never get into trying to create the next Office and Friends. And that's really what we're trying to do. And I would tell you that the value of like I mentioned earlier about the evolution of the on-demand space and the bias towards new and those kind of things, the value of those shows, viewing value is -- was going down, and the cost of them was going up pretty dramatically in the opposite direction.

So, they create the massive opportunity cost to cling onto things that were radically overpriced relevant to their viewing contribution. And Seinfeld -- well that sounds like, well, he didn't do or he did that, my view has been usually underexploited up until now on demand platforms, and that we have the opportunity at the price paid to see the viewing value. The way we valued everything else and came to the conclusion that that wasn't worth that price point and this one was worth that price point.

Well it's pretty rare, I mean like I said, we consider the rest of the afternoon you will be able to come up with too many others that would perform in that way or be talked about in this way.

Eric Sheridan

Well, I'm personally excited to see Steve Carell in Space Force whenever that’s finally done.

Ted Sarandos

I think that is the examples and we're -- both that we're excited about next year, but also on getting the business that -- the Space Force was an idea generated inside of Netflix with our comedy team went out to Greg who created The Office and Steve Carell, and all shooting on stages of block and a half from our offices and it's a -- we're thrilled about it, it's super funny. And it is -- we -- like I said it's our -- getting into creating the next generation Office and Friends and all those things. I don't know if this is the one, but you have to do it, like you have to -- the only way to get there is to do it. And for us, it's like we're taking a lot of swings at it. It requires a lot of at-bats and you will have some misses, but the wins are worth it.

Eric Sheridan

So as you look out to 2020, I know a lot of the planning for that has been happening over the last couple of years. What are you most excited about to put in front of consumers from a content standpoint as we look out over the next 12 months?

Ted Sarandos

This is like choose your babies, which is really hard. So -- but one thing I'd say like we talked about the feature animation and the animated series rollout, it’s something that's really -- really something that we're really proud of, it’s something really excited about the progress of our films. The cadence of our kind of theatrical quality films is going to keep ramping up. Our series work has been -- we have a -- I mean, again, I don't want to start naming -- name checking things, but like Locke & Key is a show that's coming up, it looks really great. Nurse Ratched is from Ryan Murphy's new show. It's his last show through our old Fox deal before his first Netflix original produced show, which is Hollywood, both looks fantastic and super promising.

Our first shows from Shonda Rhimes, Anna Delvey and Breckenridge are coming out, are in production now -- Bridgerton sorry are in production now and super promising again. Our -- on the international original side, we have 130 seasons of local language international content original series coming from Netflix all over the world. Some of them will be global sensations, some of them will be regional sensations, some of those would be country sensations and that's how it goes on.

So we're really thrilled about those -- about all that. And I think the amping up, I know we've had -- we get ribbing about the Christmas movies because some of them are great and some of them are not, but people do love them no matter regardless. And we've two coming up in next Christmas that are super exciting that are Jingle Jangle and Christmas Chronicles 2 which was a big hit for us last -- two years ago. So, we continue with the investment in that too. Basically, our goal is unchanged, make the movies and TV shows that you can't live without and deliver them seamlessly.

Eric Sheridan

So you’ve touched upon there with local language content. Obviously we've seen examples like Dark, which were local language and then went for global. We've seen examples like Sacred Games. We saw what happened in South Korea and Turkey over the last 12 months with individual pieces of content. Maybe talk a little bit about where that might fit in the broader mix of content over the next couple years and now that mix will evolve? And also the cost, we've talked in prior years about how just generally the cost of developing and creating that content can be quite different than making a very large scale movie?

Ted Sarandos

It can be, it's not meant to be a cost savings like I said, but I think the main thing is what do you want to do is keep upping the amp on that international programming. So, it's kind of mind blowing relative to expectations. So there's an -- Casa de Papel is an international success to the degree that if it got watched in the U.S. as much as it got watched in most every other territory in the world, that would be our biggest show on the planet. It is a huge success throughout Europe, throughout Asia, throughout Latin America and I think it's a brand that what’s unique I think is what will evolve as people have access to program from around the world, will they change their habits?

It's a big cultural bet. It's a big behavioral bet. And it becomes a financial bet over time, which is that English language television fans and movie fans have had such embarrassment of riches that they've not had to go outside of English language content to find something they love. But -- and mostly it’s something hard to get to, and not always localized very well. So the art of length of dubbing and subtitling into English has been under appreciated and under invested in. And I think you see things like take a look at the Season 3 of Casa de Papel and you'll see a very artfully dubbed show into English, and that people will really enjoy as a total action movie -- as a total action show, and love -- and the fact that it's artfully dubbed, it's not distracting to watch though lips not sync. And so there's a whole art to that, that we're going to get better and better at.

And if you think about the relatively few people in the territory watch foreign language content, growing little bit by little bit by little bit over the course of a decade. That number could be twice as big as it is today in a decade and how that changes the scope of things. So the goal has never been to export Hollywood content around the world. It has been to tell stories from anywhere in the world to everywhere in the world. And that includes English language territories.

Eric Sheridan

And one more -- you've talked a lot about, I don't think an earnings call goes by it doesn’t get asked about is India. In terms of content, the strategy around distribution, obviously this past year, you went into a mobile-only offering in India to broaden out the distribution of the content. Talk about India as a market, maybe how the efforts around content have evolved and how the efforts around distributing the content and the platform expanding have evolved?

Ted Sarandos

Yes, so we're in early days still in India and the market potential there is enormous and we're investing -- Reed was over there the last week and I think he dropped a number, we’re investing about $400 million in original programming there. And that was in the budget, it wasn't like we had -- there wasn't new news that we're just dropping that. That’s what we're doing. There's a lot about these markets that evolve from when we first get there. I think when we enter a new market space, the thing we have to do, first of all, figure out the taste of the local culture and is our programming meeting the taste of the local culture. Then does the Internet work well, does the banking infrastructure work well for credit card for payments and all those things. And mobile, the mobile testing that would be done in India. Again, it's a very unique market, and it's very heavy mobile, and figuring out the mobile only plans at both economically and from a service standpoint. And we found them to be kind of revenue neutral rates positive and way to get broader distribution in India. So we'll get better and better at that the way we did in throughout Latin America starting -- we are about 3 years behind from when we launched in Latin America with a lot of the same learns.

Eric Sheridan

Right. Is there any individual like or unique challenges around as more and more of the content you want to distribute consumed on mobile phones, whether that creates interesting challenges for creators on your platform. I noticed Martin Scorsese I think went out of his way to say, like I really hope nobody watches this on a 5-inch phone or something like that, but does it create challenges when do you think about global scale?

Ted Sarandos

I don’t think. The things that get watched on mobile versus…

Eric Sheridan

I couldn’t see watching a 4 hour film on a 5 inch screen.

Ted Sarandos

No, you might watch it 20 minutes at a time, the way the people consume is just very personal. And sometimes you do it just at a convenience, sometimes people do it out of -- there is no place in their home to watch something by themselves and that’s how their interaction with programming has always been. And some of this is just generational. The great films that my son who is a film student, has only seen on his phone is mind-boggling to me but it's quite natural to him. So, he watched Lawrence of Arabia on his phone, right. Oh boy it sounds almost sacrilege to some but to him it’s just like -- we look like old men yelling at the cloud when we did do that, so.

Eric Sheridan

I look like that mostly. What are the questions we probably get most and I think with some of the volatility maybe on the subscriber side this year I think it's led to this and it’s more of a content question. If content decreasingly a stimulant of gross additions or churn reduction? Like how do you think broadly what content does to the subscriber base?

Ted Sarandos

I think it's both. Net adds is what we are talking about and that’s a combination of churn and new subscriber and new growth, new members in. So some -- it’s very hard at the number at the kind of the base that we have to be able to point to one thing which show drove X number of subs or this move drove X number of subs because so much of it happens in churn that you later on know what would have happened otherwise. There is no holdback test where I can say let's not make Irishman available in some part of that world to see how that works. We definitely don’t want to do that.

Eric Sheridan

So maybe just a couple, I know we're running towards the end of the time here but the output of all the content creation normally is the pricing power on the platform, how the distribution is priced. But how do you think as the content cost continue to rise, pricing power has moved up over the last couple of year for the platform itself, how do you think through the return you're getting on content as a platform. I think a couple of years ago I asked you about whether the return was the same of an incremental dollar of content growth. But how should investors think about pricing power as an output of all the great content you're creating against the level of the budget you want to spend on content?

Ted Sarandos

Well I mean the -- I'd just go back to the beginning, I guess and you should think about content cost as relatively stable. There are a handful of projects that get heated up, don’t really change the profile of content cost in total for us. But I would say that you should think about success against that investment on things more like net adds and ARPU versus the viewing of one individual show or what does one show drive things. It’s like are we growing viewing hour? We do it internally on viewing hours because we think that leads to pricing power, we think lower churn, all the positives. So all those business positives. We've not seen an inflection point or one on the horizon that says we should investing less than we are now and we just want to -- so we're continuing to see positive results from the investments. So, we are going to keep doing that until we see something at least on the horizon which we have not seen.

Eric Sheridan

Right. One more content question. How do you think about the right mix inside the company of either partnering on content, on in the content outright creating it yourself? So it seems like there continuous to be an array of ways in which you can build your library to go to market every year. What are some of those choices and how do you think about the relative strength and weakness of those approaches?

Ted Sarandos

I think it’s really important that we stay creative-driven first. So, the projects that we want to put for our customers are great, we shouldn't get too hung up with what the business model is for that individual thing versus somebody else having a great content. So, in general we have to be very, very flexible with our creators. It's best to look -- on a continuum we like to own the IP and produce the content so that we don't get -- have conflicts with the rights because we are a global platform and we premier everything globally.

So, by doing co-production with other people. Under owning the underlying rights, they do things like go to the syndication market while we are still running or go to the DVD market that's disconnected with ways we want to and those things. So, having the ability to -- that’s good -- that’s our alarm. But in general, I'd say that we got to stay creatively focused and be very flexible on business terms.

Eric Sheridan

Right, okay. One last one …

Ted Sarandos

It’s great to own Stranger Things but I wouldn't have wanted to miss The Crown because we can’t own it.

Eric Sheridan

Understood. One last thing on distribution back to the movie strategy, obviously there was a lot around the Irishman on putting it in theaters and I think you guys got really creative as you get closer to the release date about the way in which it would appear in theaters. How do you think about that relationship continuing to evolve? I mean it feels like innovation is going to happen, it’s just a function of friction points you run into.

Ted Sarandos

I think the -- someone asked me earlier today what's the perfect distribution model for Netflix movie? And I think it day and date broadly distributed. So, bunch as many theaters as you can -- as you do it but day and date. Because I think what I want to do is give the consumer choice. So, if you want to go out and see a movie this weekend, you're ready to go out and maybe the best choice is the Netflix movie. So, what we have seen is when we do release our movies day and date within independent theater owners all over the world, about 80% of the ticket buyers are Netflix subscribers. So, they could have stayed home and watched it, and they decided to go out for the night. And we think it’s good brand reinforcement for us and all the things. And so we are not -- we are happy to do it and do create the business. What I don't want to do is create this long window that anti -- I think it is anti-consumer, which is I think once we start telling people there is a great movie out there, it’s called Irishman, don't make them wait four months to get on Netflix. And so, we did try to work with the theater owners to try to figure out some window somewhere in the middle between their long exclusive window and our day and date, and we couldn't land anything that they liked or that we could live with. So, we wound up trying -- working with a great conglomerate of independence films -- of independent theater owners who have done tremendous business on the Irishman all over the world.

Remember, Roma is still in the theaters and good parts Europe right now. So, it's not like we are trying to keep movies out of theaters. We think if people want to see a movie in a theater, it's great. And that our movies maybe better than the other alternatives then there is a business to be have there that's now cannibalistic to us in anyway. So, it'd be perfect if the people had more choices and could go more and more in more places, but we were able to do some very fun things like we took the Belasco theater, sold out the 1,000 seat theater almost every night for the Irishman. And so, that's just the one way of doing it, but there is a one thing about the independent houses versus the big chains is most of the high seating capacity rooms are owned by the chains, that will put you in smaller rooms.

Eric Sheridan

You've always been a great participant in the fact that this is December, we always ask you for an outside the box prediction. As you look out to 2020 you obviously are immersed in the media landscape broadly. Anything you see out there in 2020 that you think investors or media watcher should sort of keep in mind for outside the box thoughts?

Ted Sarandos

I think it's probably outside of the box to say that nothing dramatic is going to happen. So that is definitely outside the box.

Eric Sheridan

It’s just the last couple of months.

Ted Sarandos

Like I said, we are executing on exactly what we set out to do under the exact same strategy and the exact same wins and losses as we were before. So, the idea is we want to get out there, keep focusing on our members, their enjoyment as measured by their usage and their retention and their willingness to tell a friend to join Netflix. And if we keep doing that, I think we are going to be just fine, that outlook thing -- in my outside of the box, we are probably more accurate than the most radical ones.

Eric Sheridan

Interesting. Well, Ted, first happy holidays. Thanks so much for being part of the conference. Please join me in thanking Netflix to be a part of the conference.

Ted Sarandos

Thank you.