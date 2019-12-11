What I've Learned In 4 Years Of Trying To Beat The S&P 500

Just over 4 years ago, I embarked on an experiment to achieve sustained outperformance over the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO) for a duration of approximately 10 years (Project $1M). While the project isn’t complete yet, the initial results have been encouraging for me. I have attempted to outperform the S&P 500 by largely using S&P 500 components that were leveraged to strong secular tailwinds, which were competitively advantaged and were extremely financially disciplined, with high margins, strong returns on invested capital and excellent cash flows. I was also looking for strong management, particularly a CEO/founder with financial alignment to investors and exceptional strategic vision. The results of this process resulted in some very strong technology and healthcare-oriented businesses, which happened to provide greater breadth than a technology-oriented index (QQQ).

The underpinnings of that strategy were influenced by what I perceived as shortcomings of the S&P 500. Specifically I observed that by having to hold 500 businesses, there would naturally be components of the index that were subpar and less than satisfactory. The S&P is forced to hold many physical brick-and-mortar retailers that are being systematically disrupted, such as Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy’s (M), airlines with poor records of consistent profitability growth such as Delta (DAL) or American (AAL) and zombie businesses with strategic confusion being disrupted by more agile competitors such as IBM (IBM) as well as other companies with poor records of returns on invested capital that have consistently underperformed for shareholders.

I reasoned that being unburdened from these types of poor-quality businesses may be a reasonable place to start to look at returns that could have a chance of outperforming the S&P 500. I further observed that the S&P 500 was also disadvantaged by having to artificially put in place arbitrary caps weightings on its better-performing businesses. Really high-quality businesses like Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (FB) that have exceptional competitive advantages were being artificially capped by the need to accommodate so many other businesses within the index. I attempted to correct for this in the Project $1M portfolio by not artificially capping the weighting of strongly performing constituents and letting the market be the long-term arbiter of ultimate success (i.e., letting my winners run).

The result was a portfolio of some 30 odd initial names that was quickly whittled down to approximately 16 names within the space of 12 months. It’s arguable that Project $1M flouts most of the accepted rules of modern portfolio construction. There is a strong weighting away from being diversified across every sector, rather this is a portfolio that’s very heavily dominated by technology- and healthcare-related businesses. Concentration may also be perceived as a problem for some investors, with the top five positions in the portfolio accounting for greater than 50% of the portfolio exposure. There is a particularly strong exposure to the payment processors, with Visa and Mastercard accounting for more than 30% of the portfolio value.

The Project $1M portfolio has performed well since inception. The portfolio has delivered compounded returns of 19.0% pa vs. 12.7% for the S&P 500 over the 4+ years since inception and has had a particularly strong 2019.

Project $1M, November 2019

I have compiled some general reflections from the journey so far that I believe could be relevant for others looking to outperform the S&P 500.

Sustained outperformance is psychologically difficult

Trying to beat the market with a small list of very concentrated positions has been challenging psychologically. I’ve found that while I’ve been able to pick some very strong businesses that have trended positively against the S&P 500, it has intermittently been a particularly rocky ride. Each day you are faced with questions on valuations (are they excessive or appropriate?), competitive position and regulation (will the government win an anti-trust case against my business?). These questions become more pointed in the face of large share price declines.

Project $1M holding MercadoLibre (MELI) has had severe price movements of 20% or greater on numerous occasions over the course of my holding period for Project $1M, while Facebook, also another very large Project $1M holding position, similarly lost almost 33% of its value during a 6-month period from mid- to late 2018. In each case, I had to evaluate underlying concerns which threatened to destroy material value in the portfolio, and work through whether Amazon’s (AMZN) more focused entry into Latin America or continued economic instability in the region would destroy MELI’s business, or whether the numerous data privacy scandals would ultimately have disastrous regulatory effects on Facebook's business model and its ability to make money. I’ve taken a very business owner-focused approach of trying to not be influenced by underlying share price fluctuations to try and mitigate some of this; however, these are legitimate questions impacting long-term value.

The S&P 500 investor is fortunate enough to be free of such significant valuation fluctuations and not to have to constantly second-guess underlying factors within a business. Investors who adopt a similar, high-quality growth strategy need to be prepared to hold and ride through significant bouts of volatility to succeed. Outperformance doesn’t come for free.

Active Management requires significant work

An active portfolio full of concentrated bets requires an approach which constantly assesses shifting forces, ecosystem threats and potential regulatory impacts. I’ve tried to mitigate competitive effects by looking at businesses with significant competitive advantages that are riding network effects, which effectively mean they become more dominant as they are successful. However, unforeseen ‘black swan’ events will have materially outsized consequences on the portfolio by nature of its concentration. A regulatory regime which breaks up Facebook or Google’s various properties may materially impact their ability to aggregate large target segment pools for advertisers and provide economies of scale for customers in doing a limited number of media buys to reach their audience, undermining their value proposition.

Regulatory risk is significantly elevated with my 'high-quality' approach

It is no great surprise that many of my constituent positions are subject to significant regulatory risk. The quality of the franchises is so high that many of the Project $1M positions are currently the subject of EU or US antitrust or regulatory investigation, or may well be in the further. Facebook, Amazon and Google are all active subjects of FTC enquiries or EU investigations. Mastercard and Visa have been the subject of aggressive retailer lobbying over debit interchange pricing, resulting in Durbin regulatory regime and are currently the subject of another FTC investigation into debit interchange regulation.

Let the market be ultimate arbiter of long-term business value

While I was very deliberate and focused in choosing my positions, I’ve let the market be the ultimate arbiter of success. My own observation has been that while there can be considerable short-term indecision in the market on the prospects of a particular company, over a multi-year period the market generally gets it right. Subjecting the portfolio to the market's scrutiny has been very influential in reducing the influence of poor performers such as Baidu (BIDU) and Ctrip (Trip.com) (TCOM), and allowing great businesses such as Mastercard and Visa to dominate more of the portfolio weighting. Mastercard and Visa made up close to 23% of the portfolio weighting combined 4 years ago. They now account for over 30% combined.

Shift to Concentrated, High conviction positions vs. Many Low Conviction positions has been favorable

In the first year of Project $1M , the portfolio held far more positions of lower conviction than what it does today. The objective was initially to try and place many bets, with the idea that some would work and some wouldn't, but that those that did work would make up for the others. What I didn't count on was what the effect of having low conviction would do in certain cases. The earliest stumbles in some of these positions or heightened volatility led to early exits.

I lost conviction in the pace of Chipotle’s (CMG) turnaround, which led me to exit the position prematurely as repeated food scares cratered the share price. Illumina's (ILMN) sudden downturn in revenue as it was transitioning its business also led me to question its long-term potential. In both these cases, I didn’t have long-term conviction in the businesses, which led to premature disposals. In each case, this early disposal proved to be a mistake and the lesson was learned.

Portfolio Outlook and Concluding Thoughts

I don’t intend to make any meaningful changes in the structure and composition of Project $1M. I am generally happy with the way the portfolio is structured and the positions it holds. I was watching for signs of irrational valuations in one or two of the positions, specifically Atlassian (TEAM). However, the recent correction in cloud stocks has made me more comfortable with where this position currently trades.

Further, Baidu and Ctrip (TCOM) have me a little concerned as far as long-term competitive positioning; however, their current valuations more than compensate for this in my opinion, and as such I won’t be taking any immediate action as far as disposal of these positions. One of the benefits of having the market be the long-term arbiter of value is that both of these positions have been proportionately reduced as far as overall portfolio weighting.

I still believe that the portfolio as structured today will be able to outperform the S&P 500 for the remaining 6 years of the Project, given the superior growth prospects in revenue and earnings for the portfolio in aggregate, compared with the S&P 500 generally. There may be heightened portfolio volatility as the market moves between ‘growth and value,’ but over the long term, I believe the outlook for high quality, secular growth businesses is still favorable.

Outperformance of the S&P 500 over the medium term is certainly possible for the amateur investor. I am still to see if that can be sustained over the truly long term. However, this doesn't come free. If a concentrated, high-quality growth approach is taken, then this comes with significant share price volatility. If an investor is able to ride this out, it may offer the promise of good longer term returns. Having high conviction and a thorough understanding of the underlying positions, drivers and dynamics of the positions that are included in the portfolio are certainly helpful in this endeavor. Inclusion of positions of uncertain conviction, irrespective of whether they are higher or lower quality, run the risk of exit at precisely the wrong moment which can result in detrimental impacts on returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, V, GOOGL, MA, MELI, BIDU, TCOM, VWO, TEAM, AMZN, GOOG, PMCUF, NNCSF, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.