James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (JWCAF) CEO Nathan Woodworth on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (OTCQX:JWCAF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Woodworth - President and CEO

James den Ouden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today to discuss James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporations' Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended September 30, 2019. With us today is the company President and CEO, Nathan Woodworth and Chief Financial Officer, James den Ouden.

Following their remarks, we'll open the call to questions. Then before we conclude today's call, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available for telephone replay per instructions provided in today's press release, which can be found in the investors section of the company's website.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to the President and CEO, Nathan Woodworth. Sir, please go ahead.

Nathan Woodworth

Thank you, Diego, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. I'd like to begin by discussing some of our fourth quarter 2019 operational highlights, then turn the call over to our CFO, James den Ouden for additional details about our financial performance for the quarter and for the year. I'll then return to discuss some recent events and then provide our outlook for 2020, after that will open the call to your questions.

Now as you saw in the news release we issued early today in many respects, it was again another milestone quarter for James E. Wagner Cultivation. Production and revenue hit record levels once again. This was driven by improvements in every aspect of our business operations, including a number of advancements in production capacity and industry partnerships.

Early in the fourth quarter, we received a license amendment from Health Canada that allowed us to double the flowering space at our JWC2 facility to 22,000 square feet. Soon after the end of Q4 we received additional licensing to double it again. We have now built out a total of 44,500 square feet of production space. This will provide us an annualized production capacity of more than 9,000 kilos of dried cannabis.

We've been equipping the new space with our proprietary GrowthSTORM system and expect to record sales from the initial harvest of plants from the expanded space in January. The addition of these flowering rooms is part of our ongoing carefully stage program to expand production capacity at JWC2. At full scale JWC2's license space will measure 345,000 square feet. As we've expanded capacity, the unique capabilities of our GrowthSTORM system has allowed us to continue to push the boundaries of our cannabis growth efficiency and product profile consistency, along with increasing yields.

With a fully operational JWC2, we expect annual production capacity to total more than 35,000 kilograms. In August we increased this amount from 30,000 kilograms, primarily as the result of the increased yield that was achieved through further refinement of our advanced cultivation processes.

For the full fiscal year, our average yield per plant was 247 grams far above our closest competitors. However, in the fourth quarter, we did even better, averaging 260 grams per plant. During the fourth quarter, we continue to develop our distribution channels. We entered into a supply agreement with TerrAscend to provide dry cannabis flower and oils, which they've now begun to sell on their online medical marketplace, Solace Health.

All of this progress during the quarter has continued to accelerate our revenue growth and keep us on the path to profitability. We had expected to report breakeven to positive net and comprehensive income in Q4. However, as we work through our year-end audit, we accepted our auditors’ recommendation to adopt a different approach to how we report the fair value of adjustments of biological assets. This change has shifted our focus in our forecast, but we reiterate our guidance of cash flow positivity in Q2 of fiscal 2020.

Much has happened since the end of the last quarter that is keeping us on this positive growth track. But before I go further, I'd like to turn the call over to James to take us through the financial details for the quarter and the year. James?

James den Ouden

Thank you, Nathan, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release with the results for our fourth quarter and year-ended September 30, 2019. The release, financial statements and our MD&A are available in the investors section of our website.

Please note that the following amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. For the fourth fiscal quarter 2019 our net revenue from sales totaled a record $1,024,000. This was up 40% from $730,000 in the previous quarter, and several fold from the $57,000 in the same year ago quarter. The sequential revenue growth was driven mainly by record yields, and a record harvest in our phase 2 flowering rooms at JWC2. For the full year revenue from sales totaled a record $2.8 million, up from the $58,000 in fiscal 2018.

In fiscal Q4, our net and comprehensive loss totaled $3.1 million or $0.03 per share, compared to $2.2 million or $0.03 per share in the year ago quarter. Loss and comprehensive loss for full year was $9.2 million, or $0.10 per share improving 10% from $10.3 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Operating costs were $1.7 million in the fourth quarter, which includes a onetime year-to-date adjusting entry to move depreciation on production leasehold improvements to inventory, as well as a onetime scientific research and experimental development, a shred tax credit. Excluding these onetime items, Q4 expense would be $2.5 million, a 6% decrease from Q3 and a 5% increase from Q4 2018. The decrease from Q3 is due to lower personnel costs for non-production staff and timing for advertising and promotional charges.

In terms of our cost of goods sold, fully loaded cost per gram increased to $3.20 in Q4 versus $1.95 in the previous quarter. Cash only cost per gram was to $2.59 for Q4 compared to $1.44 in Q3. This increase is due to cost ramping up before harvest from our newly licensed gross space that came online during Q4, as well as in Q1 2020. Whenever newly licensed space comes online, we experience increased costs ahead of any harvest once the newly licensed rooms provide a harvest, we expect cost per gram to return to their previous levels.

Now turning to the balance sheet, cash and equivalents totaled $1.27 million at September 30, 2019. This compares to $3.8 million at June 30, 2019 and $8.5 million at September 30, 2018. The sequential quarterly decrease in cash is partially due to cash used for operations. The decrease in cash from a year ago is mostly attributable to the purchase of capital assets, as well as cash used in operations.

To shore up our balance sheet and support the continued scale up of JWC2, last month we entered into a second loan agreement with our lending partner Trichome Financial. The terms allow for up to $4 million that we can draw down in two tranches. So far, we have received the first tranche of $2.85 million, and we are on track to close the second tranche as per the terms of this deal.

Our agricultural produce and biological assets increased 131% to $6 million, compared to $2.6 million at September 30, 2018. Inventories totaled approximately 561 kilograms of dried cannabis and 149 liters of formulated oil at the end of fiscal 2019. These products are in the process of being sold.

Now with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Nathan. Nathan?

Nathan Woodworth

Thank you, James. In all it was a tremendous final quarter, with momentum spilling into the current first quarter of fiscal 2020. As I mentioned earlier, the first quarter began with us receiving additional licensing to double our production to 44,500 square feet of flowering space. We now have an annualized production capacity of more than 9,000 kilos of dried cannabis, and we expect to see initial sales from the harvest of plants in this expanded space in January.

In October, we also received licensing for the sale of extract, edibles, and topicals, which provides a tremendous opportunity to produce high margin products such as hash, rosin and live resin. We have filed new product notifications with Health Canada and expect to ship our first line of these products in the New Year.

To capitalize on the license amendment for the sale of formulated cannabis oil, we obtained in July last month we entered into a supply and manufacturing agreement with CannaCure for the formulation and filling of vape cartridges for both the recreational and medical markets. This should allow us to expand our product portfolio, further build brand recognition and sell higher margin products. It also furthers our commitment to being a leader in the production of premium single origin cannabis extract products.

Along this line, we recently announced a brokerage agreement with Kindred, through which Kindred will be the exclusive distributor of our adult use products. Kindred’s national presence allows the JWC brands to be marketed throughout Canada, while offering industry intelligence and insights to help us better serve and supply the adult use market.

We've also received approval of a license amendment from Health Canada, allowing for the sale of formulated cannabis oil from our pilot facility JWC1. We began the sale of formulated cannabis oil to our medical patients early in that quarter.

Since technology is at the heart of our business, we have continued to innovate and find ways to increase efficiency and improve our customer experience. We're working on several new devices that will improve our production processes and further enhance the quality of our products far and above our competitors. We expect to file patent applications for these new innovations early in the New Year.

Looking out to the cannabis market as a whole, we're seeing much larger, more recognizable companies reporting poor results, which us driving down valuations across the board. We believe this is due to those companies trying to grow too big, too fast and spending beyond their means and what the market will support.

JWC on the other hand has from the start taken a more measured approach, we've implemented a systematic plan to grow our capacity and market reach in phases and in accordance with market demand. This is why we continue to produce and sell more, with only incremental increases in expenses.

Combined with our industry leading yields and lower costs of production due to our unique GrowthSTORM system, we believe we can achieve and sustain highly favorable margins and drive strong profitability over the long-term like no other company in the industry. Our recent unexpected positive regulatory change is the Ontario Provincial Government will now allow cannabis producers to establish farm gate stores at their facility where they can sell direct to consumers. Although this could boost cannabis tourism, it follows in the footsteps of Cellar Door stores at wineries.

Given our strong relationship with the regional community, and the absence of retail dispensaries in Ontario, we are excited about the prospect of establishing our own farm gate store. We see it contributing significantly to our revenue growth and gross margin expansion in 2020. We are presently awaiting additional details of the new regulations to be announced.

With continued robust demand and our successful efforts to create additional sales channels like the purchase and supply agreement with TerrAscend and our entry into the adult use market. We believe our anticipated production output continues to be fully accounted for through available sales channels.

As we scale JWC toward full production capacity we anticipate our revenue growth to accelerate over the next several quarters, with improving economies of scale, requiring relatively modest increases in expenses. As I mentioned earlier, we expect revenue positive, meaning cash flow positive in Q2 2020 fiscal year, as well as generating positive net and comprehensive income. By Q3 2020 we continue to expect our revenue growth to drive strong gross margins, positive cash flow, and growth in net and comprehensive income.

In all our strong progress across the board has set the stage for rapid revenue growth and profitability over the coming quarters and another year of record growth in 2020.

Now with that, I'd like to open the call to any questions. Diego, please go ahead and provide the instructions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we’ll conduct our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Neal Gilmer with Haywood Securities. Please state your question.

Neal Gilmer

Yes, good afternoon, Nathan and James. Wanted to maybe Nathan start with some of your prepared comments and just try to ask for a little bit more color. Recognizing that you're at that 9,000 kilograms level now, obviously, you have the ultimate capacity of 35,000 as you mentioned. You also made some comments with respect to going with a phased approach and so forth.

Is there any sort of details that you can give us from your perspective on how you are going to approach that phased approach over the course of the next 12 months? Are you actively expanding now or are you going to pause and sort of see how the market develops and any sort of color around that would be helpful. Thank you.

Nathan Woodworth

Thank you very much for the question, Neal. I think it's a very important question for the entire space to ask right now. And it's one that we have been grappling with over the last few months. It's clear now that the growth of this space has not been matched in terms of retail distribution. What that means to me is that companies have grown with the goal of expanded production, without consideration for profit margin and distribution channels.

We are in a position where we have the ability to distribute the products that we are currently able to produce, and from that distribution, drive profitability and strong gross margins. This is something that is vitally important for sustainability in companies like ours in the space, and it's not something that we would give up easily.

As a result, we're going to take a reactive approach, growing organically with our brand presence in the space. As demand increases, as our throughput capability increases, we will bring new spaces online. What that means is that we have not decided at this time, how to continue with the build out of those spaces, additional capital expenses, additional operational expenses to maintain new areas would put an unnecessary strain on the organization, and threaten our profitability and business model as a whole.

We do expect that there will be an immediate uptake of many of our products, the variety and quality of our products will drive throughput in an immediate fashion. And so, we have made preparations and we've received permits, and begun laying plans for the implementation of phase 3. But we first need to guarantee as a business and to our shareholders that we're going to be able to maintain our position of profitability as we continue to expand.

Neal Gilmer

Okay, that's helpful. I'm -- so maybe a follow-up question on that would be then, given in light of that, at the current point in time, do you have an estimated CapEx number that you're expecting for your fiscal 2020? I'm assuming maybe a little bit lower than what some may have expected given that approach. Is there anything that you can sort of give us an idea on from that perspective, is it for the farm gate retail that you mentioned, obviously, a little bit there and so forth. But just sort of wondering what your thoughts are on your CapEx budget?

Nathan Woodworth

Absolutely. I think there's two answers to that question. One is projects that we plan which will inherently increase our efficiency and therefore drive increases in margin. Those elements include the farm gate store, certain improvements to existing process flow within our facility, equipment and other elements. And those elements will likely total less than $1 million.

The additional build out of our facility to take us to full capacity is estimated to be around $25 million. And that is a rough estimate. Obviously, as we move closer, there's some decisions that need to be made. So, in order to draw to a close all of the capital expenditures on JWC2, we would be looking at a span of approximately $26 million. However, for that $25 million, there's no specific plan as to when that would occur. And so we will make sure that we are funding that from available cash flow on hand.

Neal Gilmer

Okay. And then maybe, because I notice there's this differentiation, I think, or at least I thought I interpreted in your comments about Q2 2020 and the revenue and cash flow positive. And I believe you said Q3 where the gross margin expansion. Is that difference because I expect your cost of production to come down a little bit in that Q2 timeframe as you explained the whole ramp up, which I understand. But rather the gross margin expansion is that in some of those other products that you're referring to coming to market, allowing some of that gross margin expansion?

Nathan Woodworth

Although, I believe that those new products will allow for gross margin expansion, because they are unknown within the current Canadian regulatory landscape we're not currently modeling that as an element of our few forward-looking predictions.

However, what we are looking at there is merely ongoing refinements in efficiency. In the last few months, we've hired over 80 new individuals to work at JWC, obviously, as they become better trained and more expert in their processes there will be efficiencies gained, we're going to improve our processes as we always do.

In the last few months, we've increased the efficiency of our vegetative operations by approximately 50%. All of these things results in increases in margin and decreases in operational expense. So we do anticipate that to be an ongoing process. That said, I am confident that these new products forms will also drive increased margins.

In Q2, we expect to or we hope to roll out a number of new product forms, including the vape cartridges, hash, rosin, pre rolls, and all of these varying product forms offer new opportunities to increase margin and increase market penetration. So I think there's a number of different ways that that can come about.

Neal Gilmer

Okay, fair enough. Maybe one last one for me, excluding sort of those onetime items, you mentioned, with respect to operating expenses in Q4. Obviously, I think, it was nice to see the down sort of 6% quarter-over-quarter on an adjusted basis. Is that sort of $2.5 million to $3 million per quarter in OpEx a reasonable number for us to assume, going forward?

Nathan Woodworth

Well, I'll let James confirm after I make the statement, but I believe we will see an increase as we bring online the rest of the phase 2 space, primarily from increased employment rates and payroll elements, but it will be relatively nominal, we're not expecting a massive increase. Would you say I'm correct in that James?

James den Ouden

Yes, I think that's fairly accurate. I think we're -- you're giving a range of $2 million to $3 million Neal, I’d say we’re probably in the $2.5 million to $3.5 million range.

Neal Gilmer

Okay, perfect. Thanks very much, guys. Appreciate the answers.

Nathan Woodworth

Thank you, Neil.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Edmund [ph] Brett. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I noticed that you have a inventory here and you think that you will get that out in Q1, Q2 of this coming year. Does that mean that you have the actually a production from here until the end of the year, which is upon us of the productions from Q1 and Q2 will be further just put into inventory?

Nathan Woodworth

First of all, good to speak to you, Eddie, thanks for calling in. The question I believe has to do with the flow through and increases in inventory. So let me just paint a picture the way that looks. Obviously, cannabis and the cultivation of cannabis doesn't match very well with the quarters. So there are fluctuations in inventory over time depending on when harvests are and how quickly we can process that material through.

That said, of course, we prefer to sell our products as fresh as possible. There are certain campaigns for instance the rollout of new product forms for which we need to build up a supply of material so that we can launch in force. And so we will see those strategic fluctuations, as well.

However, generally speaking on a four month basis, we see a good turnover rate among our inventory at the time. So as we ramp up this quarter, we will begin harvesting right at the end of the quarter our first harvest from what we call E pod, which is the second third of the Phase 2 expansion and then into January and in the beginning of February, we will harvest from H pod, which is the last Phase 2 area, at that point we’ll be at a full harvest cycle.

So at the end of the next quarter, we will begin to see a picture of where our total production is for the year, which of course we expect to be in excess of 2,000 kilos and very likely of course there will be quarterly variation very likely approaching 2,500 kilos for the quarter. And so that's our expectation of what we will see as we move forward. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Yes.

Nathan Woodworth

Terrific.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen at this time, this concludes our question and answer session. I’d now like turn the call back over to Mr. Woodworth. Thank you.

Nathan Woodworth

Thank you for participating in today's call. We appreciate your continued interest in JWC. We look forward to reporting on our progress again next quarter. Meanwhile, please feel free to reach out to James or myself at anytime. Diego?

Operator

Thank you. Before we conclude today's call, I would like to provide the company's safe harbor statement that includes important cautions regarding forward-looking statements made during today's call. Statements made by management during today's call include forward looking information. For purposes of applicable security laws about JWC and its business and operations, which include, among other things, statements regarding increased harvest at either or both of the company's facilities, increased distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis oil by JWC; expected sales of cannabis to the Canadian recreational market; anticipated increases to profitability and revenue, the expected receipt of licenses for additional flowering space at JWC's production facilities and the expected timing for receipt of such licenses; the positive financial impact of the addition of new flowering space at the company's facilities; the expected development of a farm gate retail outlet on the JWC2 premises, potential partnerships in relation to JWC's GrowthSTORM platform and the financial growth of the company.

The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as will, expected, approximately, may, could, would, or similar words and phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial conditions, result of operations, business strategy and financial need and uncertain assumptions and analysis made by the company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future development and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking statements involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally building permit related risks and risk associated with growth and competition, as well as the risks identified and the company's filing statement available on the company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could result in actual actions on anticipated events may cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. And there may be other factors that cause to actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable.

The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of today's presentation.

Before we end, today's conference call, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay starting later this evening and running through December 24th. Please refer to today's earnings release for dial replay instructions, which is available in the investors section of the company's website.

Thank you for joining us today. This concludes the conference call. You may now disconnect.