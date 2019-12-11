Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Presents at WFII 2020 Outlook Conference Call (Transcript)

Start Time: 16:00 January 1, 0000 5:02 PM ET

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WFII 2020 Outlook Conference Call

December 10, 2019, 16:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Christopher - Head of Global Market Strategy

Brian Rehling - Co-Head of Global Fixed Income Strategy

Audrey Kaplan - Head of Global Equity Strategy

Tracie McMillion - Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy

John LaForge - Head of Real Asset Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Paul Christopher

Thank you very much, Kyle, and a warm welcome to all of our listeners and thank you very much for taking time this afternoon to hear about our 2020 market and investment outlook. Our theme this year and our title is 2020 Outlook: A Call for Resilience. What do we mean by resilience? Well, we think this long recovery – this economic recovery is now the longest in history, recorded history since 1857 and a very long bull market has been very resilient.

And we think resilience and portfolios in 2020 will be key, because while we don't know the exact date and time of the next economic recession or contraction, nevertheless, we're in the latter part of that cycle and market conditions we think will be volatile. So there will be more we think up and down in markets this year. So it will be a time of testing, a time for investors to be resilient and to do what they can to make their portfolios resist a lot of this volatility.

I’m very pleased to be joined today by four of my strategist colleagues. Audrey Kaplan is the Head of Global Equity Strategy; John LaForge is the Head of Real Asset Strategy; Tracie McMillion is our Head of Global Asset Allocation strategy; and Brian Rehling is our Co-Head of Global Fixed Income Strategy.

So, again, thinking about that theme of resilience, we’ll all be talking about that this afternoon. Our discussion will span four major themes in that regard. First, what is the slowing pace of the global economic growth and what does it mean for investor portfolios? We foresee continued economic growth, but we will discuss some of the headwinds and tailwinds that might create some market volatility this year – I should say in the coming year.

We'll also look at geopolitical risks that could cause market swings. For example, trade issues with China, the European Union, Mexico and Canada. We had some news on that today on the Mexico and Canada deal, our Presidential Election here in the U.S. and political disruptions in two dozen countries currently around the globe, including notably Hong Kong, Iran, Argentina and Japan [ph].

Third, we'll talk about what a low interest rate environment and Fed policy could mean for income investors and what our call for moderate equity returns could mean for investors who are more oriented towards growing their portfolios. Along the way, we’ll blend in five of our top portfolio implementation ideas for 2020, ideas on how investors can manage late-cycle risks and build in some resilience to their portfolios while staying invested and participating in any potential upside opportunities.

So let's start with the global macro outlook for 2020. We have resilience we think in three areas that need to be continuing as resilient and resisting of volatility in the coming year in the economy versus the consumer. The consumer has done the lion's share of the economic growth so far in this 10-plus-year cycle and we think consumers are in a good position to continue with strong employment trends, good wage growth, low inflation and a strong consumer confidence.

So that's one of the Cs of three Cs that we think will make up our resilient economy this year. The second C refers to credit spreads. Credit spreads of course refers to the difference in yields between a high yield bond, a low credit quality bond and a U.S. treasury bond. And if those credit spreads can remain low and stable, we think the economy has a good chance to continue to grow this year.

The third C refers to China and U.S. trade relations where we think there could be some additional escalations this year, but we are also looking for this coming year to be maybe less volatile in that regard than we saw in 2019 with the two sides trading, escalations and punitive measures against one another at maybe less frequent intervals.

So, Brian, let's talk about those credit spreads which we mentioned just a moment ago and the shape of the yield curve.

Brian Rehling

Yes. Thanks, Paul. Thanks everyone for joining. That’s a really unique environment in the fixed income landscape through 2019 and heading into 2020. And you're right. It's really been dominated by this era of cheap debt, cheap money. Part of that is these credit spreads. So the added yield, the added costs over kind of the risk free treasury rate is quite tight.

So historically, it's well below averages. This means that investors of course are paying up for corporate debt. It's cheaper for corporations to issue debt. So that's a good thing from a liquidity perspective, good thing from a market risk return perspective. But it does concern us from a fixed income perspective in the sense that are you being properly rewarded for the risk you’re taking?

And so one thing we are recommending given that these credit spreads are tight is to be moving up in credit quality. But if we look at the rest of the fixed income environment, you also mentioned the inverted curve which was quite unique in 2019. So from May through about September, the yield curve here in the U.S. was inverted. We wrote a lot about this. There was a lot of media attention about the inverted yield curve.

And really a lot of our research suggests that when the curve inverts like it did earlier this year that the risks of a recession are heightened. It doesn't necessarily mean a recession is imminent. In fact, there's often quite a bit of lag between the yield curve in inversion and eventual recession. So that's something we're watching going into 2020, as we see if the yield curve re-inverts at some point in 2020. It has steepened out a little bit recently, so that's a positive sign, but something we're watching in this unique environment.

And then finally, negative interest rates. So if you look around the globe, there are a lot of places where interest rates are actually negative. In fact, in Germany, in Japan their 10-year government bonds actually have a negative yield. So this is pretty unique in terms of what we've seen historically. Again, it goes towards the cheap money. Now we do not expect the negative interest rates are going to arrive here in the U.S., so that's not our expectation. But the fact that we're seeing then elsewhere around the world again is unique.

So I like to think of it from a fixed income perspective are a lot of these signs; the tight credit spreads, the inverted yield curve and negative rates suggests there is a lot of liquidity in the system. And I think of it as kind of a watch, right? So in terms of a potential recession, there's watch conditions out there at least in the fixed income markets. Doesn't mean that a recession is imminent, doesn't even mean it's going to occur. Often watches are issued, no storm follow.

So this is something we're watching to see if all these conditions happen to mix in 2020, and perhaps cause some more stress in terms of the market. Not our base case, but something we're watching. And so we're taking a little bit more defensive approach within fixed income, again, just preparing for these conditions if something would materialize beyond our expectations.

So with that, Paul, that's overview of fixed income especially as we look at credit spreads, yield curve and negative rates.

Paul Christopher

Thank you, Brian. We've also talked a lot about the importance of consumer spending and credit spreads, and in 2010 markets have been fixated on the third C and that’s the China-U.S. trade negotiations. We think this set of negotiations is really quite important for a very big reason. And that is that China has risen so quickly as a challenger to U.S. preeminence as the number one economy around the globe that the U.S. is responding by saying, whoa, we don't want to see you just come up and take our place. This is going to turn into a competition.

So the competition between these two countries is that China wants to be the world leader in technology by the year 2050. The U.S. wants to remain the world's preeminent technological developer for the foreseeable future and the time to come. But in addition to U.S. worries, the Chinese technology may be used to spy on the U.S. and thereby gain additional data about us and about our technologies. So it's important that they establish a trade deal as assigned to themselves and to the rest of the world that there is a foundation here for continued negotiations.

As long as they're threatening tariffs and non-tariff punitive measures against one another, it's likely that they'll be able to settle or agree on anything and the strategic competition will continue to mount. We don't want to see that happen. So markets have gotten very nervous in the last year as they've seen these two countries exchange different punitive measures that in some cases were unexpected and the timing was quite sudden.

So we are expecting what the President of the United States has been calling a Phase 1 deal. It's not clear yet what may be included in that deal. And in particular markets are noticing that there's a promise or I should say threatened U.S. tariff on consumer goods. Tariffs so far have avoided taxing consumer goods, but that tariff could begin on December 15th.

We think markets would respond negatively to the imposition of that tariff, especially if the two sides are contemplating an early sort of basic call it Phase 1 deal. So it's important that we get a deal. It's important that it have some major and significant compromises from both sides. And it's also important for markets that the December 15 tariffs be suspended hopefully indefinitely.

But, Audrey, equity markets have been very sensitive to the China trade news with the U.S. What do you think is priced into markets and what's not?

Audrey Kaplan

Yes, that's a very good question. Let me just backup just a bit and remind you where we are this year. Trade has been a big part of the backdrop, but the S&P 500 is up 27% year-to-date and 5% quarter-to-date despite trade. So what I would say, first of all, is that the U.S. is trading on a lot of things not just U.S. and China trade. It's also trading on, for example, interest rate cuts. And when rates go down, companies can borrow easier and spend more and invest if they wish to.

And what we had found back in July after the July record close this year is that when rates – the Fed cuts rates for the first time in the cycle, we went back to the 20s, that usually would lead to a 12% to 14% return in the S&P 500. And we've gotten about 6% of that here. So I would say in a lot of ways, trade is the dominant theme but the market is kind of trading on fundamentals. And the fundamentals include interest rates and the corporate earnings growth over the last three years, even though it's slowed this year. But when rates go down, valuations typically rise.

Let me just switch gears for a minute, because the current PE, price to earnings, ratio that is what is an investor willing to pay in price for unit of earnings? Here in the U.S., they're willing to pay about $17.5 per unit of earnings. But if you look at emerging markets, the investor is only willing to pay 12.4x a unit of earnings. In other words, it's a 30% discount if you want to buy earnings in the emerging market.

So I would conclude from that is that China, which is over 30% of the emerging markets benchmark, it has been more negatively impacted by the trade war relatively speaking compared to the U.S. Because normally you could buy Chinese equities and emerging market equities at about 15% to 20% discount and today it’s at a 30% discount.

But having said, because of the binary risks, we still and although we expect emerging markets to have a higher absolute return, but given the risk of a misstep in trade negotiation or an escalation in trade, we still are just maintaining a neutral rating on emerging market equities from here.

Paul Christopher

Excellent, Audrey. Thank you and very good points about interest rates and economic growth of being important drivers of equity prices besides the trade dispute. It would be well for all of us to keep in mind that it's not just the news that moves markets; it's the fundamentals as well.

John, let's go to you next to finish up this unit of conversation. As our Head of Real Assets, you follow commodities. Why don’t you tell us what you're seeing globally in 2020 for commodities? Are you looking for any kind of a rebound?

John LaForge

Yes. Thanks, Paul. I'd say a mild rebound. That's probably the best way to put it. So mid-single-digits for any of you that have listened to me speak about commodities in last five years, I haven't been that excited. And mid-single-digits for next year doesn't get me that excited either, Paul. But it is better than normal. And it's really driven by mainly the oil patch and probably the precious metals.

So kind of tagging onto what this whole discussion’s about, this whole elevated geopolitics, it extends beyond China and the U.S. and so on. There are other spots as well that really do impact commodity prices, particularly oil. So Iran is a big one now. So they basically had their oil production cut in half. That is where their revenue comes from. That's going to put big pressure on the leadership. That will eventually and is making its way out into the market.

And that's probably why you see oil prices today high-50s for U.S. oil, low-60s. And yet as we talked about earlier, gross in the world, GDP growth in the world is still positive but it's probably less than most people want. You're probably in that 2% range, maybe even a little bit less. I've had clients come to me and saying, now why is oil at 60 because of that?

I'd say oil and a lot of commodities next year are not going to necessarily be driven by better GDP growth or better trade necessarily. It's more of an elevated geopolitics. You're kind of in an environment where gold should do well and oil should do well. But don't expect fireworks, Paul. You're kind of mid-single-digit for oil, maybe you get 10% out of it, maybe gold to get 10%. But the rest are kind of mid-single-digit.

Paul Christopher

What do we really need to see John in commodities before we start to think of that asset class as more attractive for investors again?

John LaForge

Yes, we're getting closer. The quick answer is supply. We need to work off all the excess supply. Oil is the prime example. Back four or five years ago, if anyone remembers, we were over $100 a barrel in oil. At that point, the U.S. was producing about 10 million barrels of oil a day. Here we are now in the 50s and we're producing close to 14 million barrels of oil a day. So the price has been cut in half and yet we're producing 40% more.

We have that across the commodity complex. You have a lot of commodities oversupplied. So what you need is a little bit of capital to come out of the commodity space, less holes to be drilled, less gold mines to be opened up, that kind of thing. And then commodities will be a good spot to be investment-wise.

Paul Christopher

Excellent. Thank you very much, John. Let's shift gears once more and talk a little bit about the political picture. Let's call it geopolitics really because it's not just about the U.S., it's about things that are happening around the world. But we'll start here with the U.S. And of course a major theme in 2020 will be the U.S. national elections feature in a Presidential Election year. We think the key issues will be tax policy, regulation, healthcare, trade, energy and fiscal and monetary policy.

And we talk about these in our first election report which was published on I think was the 18th of November and that publication is available online. It's available to all our clients. And we discussed why we think some of those issues – most of those issues will remain issues for the coming year into the next election. So we got a long way to go and we think the reason these issues will hang around is because of how they impact the economy and how people live.

It's better to focus therefore on the economy and then to try to adjust based on the early polls. In fact, one of the factors that we mentioned in that report is that since 1972 was the beginning of the modern nomination -- Presidential nomination process on the democratic side of the aisle, there has never been one person who was in front, in the lead in the polls a year before the election who was subsequently nominated for the parties ticket for President of the United States.

So, for example, Jimmy Carter was ranked 13th in the polls in 1975 a year before the Presidential Election. President Clinton was 12th in the polls, one-year ahead on his ultimate nomination and election to the Presidency. So you've got a major group of candidates all on the democratic side this year. There's a lot of interest in who’s leading right now; candidate X or Y or Z we would caution investors don't do anything to your portfolios right now. It's far too early, that history is on your side, to be patient and to wait, because the polls are likely to shift over time.

Another interesting fact we think about the elections since 1928, there have been 23 Presidential Elections and only four of those featured or coincided with losses in equity and broad equity markets during that Presidential year. Three of those years of losses happened when we were in the Great Depression or in the 2008 crisis, and one of them was in 1940 when World War II was looking very, very threatening to the United States and to the world as a whole.

So it's going to be the case we think that it's best to focus on the economy. Don't focus on the polls. We think the economy is going to grow next year. Therefore, we think the equity markets will do well next year. But there are also some other little wrinkles about equity markets in Presidential years that are interesting to take notice of. And John, you've done some research on this. What did you find?

John LaForge

Yes, there was – Paul, there was one more angle which may interest clients because if there is a correction, we’ll likely see that as an opportunity. And what history does tell us is if there is a period of uncertainty where equity markets might go a little flat to down, it's typically in the first half of an election year.

So you often have during an election year particularly with equity markets, you kind of have a first half and a second half. And usually the first six months, because we do have so much uncertainty, that if you do get some type of correction that may be where it comes typically.

Paul Christopher

Right. And that would be more or less also in accord with what we're expecting from the economy in 2020 where the end of the year is probably – end this year 2019 is probably going to be a little on the weak side. The first quarter might also start weak. And if we're going to get improvements, it might come later in the year. So if the economy is weak at the beginning of the year and there's a lot of uncertainty about who might be nominated from the democratic side.

We already know is going to be nominated from the republican side with some high probability. So that first half of the year might be kind of a chopping year – choppy part of the year. And if in addition you get some further escalation in the U.S. and China trade dispute, that would also be a headwind for markets in the first half of the year. So that first half, the market struggled. The second half, uncertainty lifts.

And Tracie with political and geopolitical uncertainty and with mixed signals about how long this aging recovery can last, what are some of the key points that you would like to highlight in your asset allocation strategy about, let's say, the positioning of portfolios for these late cycle unknowns?

Tracie McMillion

Yes. Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon, everyone. There are really two things that we're highlighting in the outlook this year that deal with this idea of increased political and geopolitical uncertainty. We have reflected that, as you mentioned Paul, in some of our economic forecasts with the expectation that developed market economic growth is expected to slow and that yields are expected to remain very low. So we do see the potential for some market swings in 2020.

And typically we will hold only a frictional level of cash in the portfolio. So call that anywhere from 1% to about 3%. But we think in 2020 that cash may play a big role in the portfolio. For example, it may give us the opportunity to rebalance and to raise some cash to take some profits. Many of the equity markets, particularly here in the U.S., are near all-time highs. And so we could potentially take some profits.

If the equity markets rise beyond our targets, if they fall below our targets, then it may be an opportunity to invest some of that cash. So taking profits, reinvesting, rebalancing, using cash as a tactical tool we think will be an important part of managing portfolios through this uncertainty in 2020.

And then the second thing that I’d like to mention here, Paul, is our focus on quality within the portfolio. So there are many asset classes within the portfolio, a lot of them fall into either the equities or the fixed income. So either stocks or bonds make up a lot of the asset classes in the portfolio. And we are suggesting moving up in quality in both equities and fixed income.

So within equities, we are suggesting moving some money out of our small cap allocations or long-term small cap allocation up to U.S. large caps. Any of the stocks that would have large cash positions, strong balance sheets, growing dividends or growing share buybacks would also indicate quality to us in the equity sector. And then within fixed income, we suggest going up in quality there as well. So away from high yield and up into investment grade corporate bonds.

Paul Christopher

Very good. Those are some very good concrete suggestions, Tracie. And I think one of the big broad takeaways from our asset allocation advice is that we don't really know when the next recession may come. It might surprise us in 2020. That's not our expectation, but it might surprise us or we might get more volatility from some geopolitical event.

And as a result, we could say that maybe our underweight to small caps and our underweight to high yield is an effort on our part to pay more attention to risk and reward across the portfolio and where we see the risk of potentially higher than the return that's likely to benefit the investor. Well, then we would rather not be so exposed to that particular asset class. Is that a good way to think about it?

Tracie McMillion

Yes, Paul. That's a great way to think about it. So you think about managing risk in an uncertain environment. And so a couple of those tools that you can use are holding little extra cash, so that you can deploy that opportunistically. And then the second tool that we're suggesting here is moving up in quality within the asset classes.

Paul Christopher

Very good. Thank you, Tracie. Let's take our tackle on our final segment of the report that we’re going to cover in this call and it's really our outlook for interest rates and equities. Let’s start with rates, Brian. Let's talk about the future for the interest rates. And we spent a lot of time in '19 following the Federal Reserve. In fact, the Federal Open Market Committee or the FOMC policy-making unit of the Fed is again meeting this week. And what do we expect from the Fed this week and in the next 12 months?

Brian Rehling

Sure. It's quite clear the Fed is going to take a pause here in terms of their rate cuts. So we've got several this year which was a big change from 2018 when the Fed was raising rates. But now they've hit an equilibrium. And certainly they will not make any changes at their meeting tomorrow.

And when we look forward into 2020, our expectation is for the Fed to remain on pause here. But we do think that if there is some of that volatility that it's much more likely that the Fed would potentially cut rates next year rather than increase rates. So we do have one rate cut built-in for 2020 into our current expectations.

Paul Christopher

What about the impact of negative yields around the world, a negative central bank rates as well? How does that affect investment opportunities?

Brian Rehling

Yes. So this is one of those unique factors I talked about earlier and really what it drives us for in terms of ideas for clients, we do have this environment where rates are very low, exceptionally well. And we expect this environment to persist for the foreseeable future. So we know clients need income, are looking for income. And so really our focus is on finding sustainable and durable income. So we want to make sure you get that income, but most importantly want to make sure you get your capital back. When you move really low into some of those high-yield type credits, the certainty of receiving your capital back is a question. So we want to avoid those types of income opportunities. And so some of the things we're looking.

One, we're looking to buy some longer maturities especially when rates – during periods when rates move a little higher, as they did a month or so ago. We had the 10-year move again back above 1.9% and it's been trading on average around 1.7%. So when we get a move like that, we're looking to buy some longer maturities. Of course, as we mentioned earlier, moving up in credit quality; this isn't necessarily going to get you more yield but it will make that yield and net income durable and sustainable to make sure you get that return of capital. And then we're looking for some unique ideas as well for investors.

One idea that we've been favorable on for all of 2019 was in fact the best performing fixed income sector in 2019, preferred securities. This is an example of income that we think is sustainable and durable. Yields in the mid-5% area, a lot of the securities there, the companies are very well regulated and have large capital basis if you’re a debt holder. That's a good thing to make sure you continue to get that income. Now it's still susceptible to market volatility. And so we can't avoid that, but that income stream we feel good about. And then looking outside the fixed income sector and looking towards dividend equities or MLPs, and perhaps I'll let the other speakers talk about those, Paul.

Paul Christopher

Brian, we often get questions about municipal securities. Do we still like munis here, especially with the new tax wall that went into effect last year?

Brian Rehling

Sure. So we've been favorable on municipal securities for some time, primarily because of the tax law. It eliminated a type of security in the municipal market called pre-refunding. It was about 40% of the markets. You take 40% of the supply away, you add this demand from investors because in many high-tech states their effective tax rates actually went up, I think it was a really good supply/demand mix for municipal securities. So we've seen a lot of good price performance there because of this dynamic.

That said, this is dynamic persists. It's an area we would be very comfortable buying, especially because you'll find municipal securities tend to perform from a credit perspective better than corporate securities. So they defaulted at a far lower rate for a comparable credit quality. So that's a very nice feature for again that durable income. Essentially ultimately it comes down to the decision of buying municipal security if you can take advantage of that tax benefit.

So if you are in a high effective tax bracket and your account is subject to income tax, then municipal securities are often going to be a good choice. But you always want to make that comparison, make sure you can take advantage of the tax benefit that municipal securities provide.

Paul Christopher

Okay. So one more question, Brian, about municipals. We talked a little earlier about not really carrying for, not favoring high yields or below investment grade low-quality corporates. How do we feel about high yield municipals?

Brian Rehling

Similar. When you get to high-yield municipals, it takes a lot of credit work. You really have to know the underlying credits. And so that is an area that's also susceptible to an economic downturn. So, again, we would prefer for fixed income where we want that sustainable and durable income. Want to make sure you get your capital back to move up in credit quality. On the municipal side, we really prefer investment grade and we prefer general obligation and essential service revenue type of securities.

Paul Christopher

Thanks, Brian. That's great advice. And let's turn now Audrey to equities. And you mentioned the low interest rate environment. What does that mean for corporate earnings and for equity prices?

Audrey Kaplan

Yes, Paul. Well, what I alluded to earlier is that so long as you avoid a recession which we believe we will avoid in the next calendar year, typically a low interest rate environment is actually a favorable environment for equities, especially one where the consumer is strong, unemployment is low, wages are quite good, there's no overhead and retail debt. And so these signs with continued low rate environment is one of the reasons we believe this 10-year bull market is likely to remain intact.

And I just want to remind everyone again. Fundamentals do matter when four years ago was heading into the last election, there were many investors talking about who was Trump and what would he do? And the market's expectation was it would be bad for the markets. And here we are, the markets and almost 50% higher. And so you have to look at what is happening. It’s not just who wins the election, but what is happening in a low rate environment with the consumer doing this strong, when the consumer makes up 70% to 80% of our GDP here in the U.S., that means – these all point to evidence that our forecast of a 6% earnings per share growth rate in the U.S. can be achieved.

And with a 6% growth rate, there are obviously a chance of further volatility due to trade or other unexpected events. And so we're saying, well, here we want to be in high-quality U.S. equities where we think we could find the growth that gives us that 6% earnings per share. And some of the highest quality parts of the market remained technology shares and consumer discretionary shares. They’re ranked overall in – both of them are in the top 3 sectors out of 11 sectors for having the best quality characteristics. You also asked, Paul, you asked me about where to also look for yields. And an easy way is just to tell you which sectors have the highest dividend yields.

But I'm going to just tell our audience and our investors, people on the line that it's no longer as simple as looking for just dividend yields. A lot of payout by companies is now happening in the form of buybacks. Corporate buybacks are reducing the shares outstanding. And so when we're looking at high yield sectors, we're looking at a combination of dividend payout and share buyback. And the sector that scores the highest on that characteristic is the financial sector. In fact, it's the only sector with a total yield that is above 5%. And we've been talking about this for quite a while this year. We started the year favorable.

But it's really started to – investors are taking notice and this sector has been the top performer in the last quarter. So I would recommend investors focus on high-quality sectors, like technology and consumer discretionary, but also if they're thinking about total yield to look for opportunities in the financial sector. We may have investors out there who just want to be more domestic, more conservative and you could look at some of our neutral rate sectors, like real estate and utilities that we have neutrals on, but they do pay over 3% in just dividend yield.

Paul Christopher

Thank you, Audrey. A couple of follow ups, if I may. You mentioned several times the word quality and in a fixed income context, we can have some definitions of higher quality and lower quality fixed income. But in an equity context, especially in this world today where we have a lot of debt, can you give us some characteristics that you use to measure and track quality?

Audrey Kaplan

Yes. We're primarily looking at three areas. One is profitability. High-quality companies are making profits and they're sustaining those profits. And when people are curious why tech had an over 40% return this year is because technology companies are making progress and you can measure that by looking at something as simple as the return on equity, which you can find on any Web site for every company you are looking at. So you can look at the profitability of companies. And that's one way of finding high-quality companies and sectors.

Another way, we have a proprietary quality score. We score all of the sectors on things like – these are kind of accounting formulas. How much debt they have versus their short-term cash on hand? Can they make their payments in other words, just like your own bank account when you're looking at, you have bills coming due this month and next month. Do you have enough cash to pay those? You can look at that for companies and sectors.

That short-term debt we could – their coverage rate, I'm sorry, it's called the quick ratio and it’s an accounting term. There's also longer term debt and we look at that as part of our proprietary score. How much cash is on the balance sheet of companies and whether they could pay their longer-term debt? So there's actually three pieces to our proprietary score.

So first I said the profitability, then I said a quality score that looks at debt and liquidity where we basically want to have low debt, high liquidity. And the third component of how we think about quality as earnings dispersion. High-quality sectors are ones where analysts know where they're going to get the earnings. So in other words, the dispersion of forecast is low because they can have a good forecast of future earnings and cash flows. This is all back to the basics and fundamentals.

You're buying a company for its future earnings or cash flow stream. And if there's 20 Wall Street analysts covering a company and they all come to the similar conclusion about where a company or a sector is going to get its earnings, then that's a high-quality company. If there's very little – a high dispersion, very little – high dispersion means that there's no consensus on where they are getting the company, those are – I’m sorry, no consensus where they're going to get their earnings, those are companies and sectors that we would be avoiding.

And one of the ones with the highest dispersion right now is the energy sector. It’s very unclear. And just on that particular factor, although we're neutral overall, but at rates pretty poorly on estimate dispersion. So, yes, we have a quality pillar and number one ranked quality sector is technology and number three is consumer discretionary. I would focus at looking at those two. If we have a neutral also on consumer staples, but it also now ranks number two on quality, so watch out. Maybe next year will be the year of the consumer and both staples and discretionary will do well, all driven by the strength of the consumer.

Paul Christopher

All right. Well, we do expect the consumer to remain strong so your prediction might have some accuracy behind it. Thank you very much, Audrey. So, Tracie, you write in the 2020 outlook report that – I’m going to quote here, “Defense can be good offense.” Tell us what that means?

Tracie McMillion

Yes. Thanks, Paul. So, yes, defense can be a good offense in a portfolio context. And in a typical year, we do tend to see 5% return – negative 5% returns or negative 10% returns. So those downturns are fairly common in a typical year. And even during this expansion, we've had two what I will call near bears, where we were down 19%. So two years where the markets went down 19% from peak to trough. So even in an expansionary period, there can be times where markets are down fairly significantly and down double digits.

And having that globally diversified portfolio can help to smoothly returns over a full market cycle, and it can help keep you invested in riskier assets because you've got the offsetting asset classes that are less risky. And some of those asset classes that you want to consider for your portfolio that are more defensive are things like a hedge fund that can profit in either a positive or a negative market. We currently prefer those that don't really depend on market direction. So non-directional hedge funds. They can be a really good alternative late in an expansion, like what we're seeing today. And equity hedge is one of those asset classes that we favor at this point.

Audrey also mentioned a couple of the sectors where we're neutral, but these sectors may be more defensive because they do offer those attractive yields. So sectors like consumer staples or real estate or utilities. And as Audrey also mentioned, going up in quality and those sectors that we favor that are higher quality like tech and consumer discretionary, those that we are least favorable on are communication services and materials.

So late in the cycle be a little more defensive in the portfolio, hold asset classes that tend to offer that defense, like hedge funds, certain sectors and hold a globally diversified portfolio to help smooth the returns over a market cycle.

Paul Christopher

Great. Tracie, those are wonderful suggestions and I would say great opportunities to be proactive in managing one's portfolio to make it more resilient, that is to say resist some of these late cycle volatility and political upheavals that we're expecting or that could be possible in the coming year. Thank you very much.

I just wanted to – before we move on to questions, I want to just quickly hit and go back to John LaForge for one quick idea. Brian Rehling mentioned master limited partnerships or MLP. Can you give us just one minute quick take on what we like about master limited partnerships here?

John LaForge

Sure. So it is one of those areas in real assets we do like. They are super cheap. Probably the cheapest on a relative basis we've seen in a while, which means when you compare it versus other high yielding assets, the gap is pretty wide. And part of that is because they are part of the energy space. And as I talked about earlier, energy is not really showing up in the quality screens.

The reality though within the U.S. is we are producing record amounts of oil, record amounts of natural gas. And what MLPs do is they own the pipelines, they own the storage facilities and so on. So they tend to be less sensitive to the commodity prices themselves. They just take tolls on anyone that is using their pipeline or storage facility.

So the income’s relatively stable. You'd have to have some pretty wild swings in the energy prices themselves, Paul, to really start hitting MLPs. So many of them are quality. So that is something I'll definitely stress, go up the quality curve on high-quality names that are broad, large and diversified. But generally, they're in pretty good spots and they're very good values right now rolling into 2020.

Paul Christopher

Thank you all. And John, I appreciate that quick take on MLPs there. For investors who are looking to get a copy of our report, please visit our Wells Fargo Investment Institute Web site or for clients, please talk to your investment professional and he or she will be happy to provide you with a copy.

Now, we have a few minutes left here and we collected some questions that we'd like to go over, a question that we think will be of interest to listeners. And then, Brian, we’ll start with you. How might investors give themselves a better return potential on fixed income in our blended portfolio?

Brian Rehling

Sure. We mentioned some of those ideas earlier, like preferred securities, look to buy some longer maturities. But really when you're looking at that overall return, some recent performance you're going to see some of that lowest credit quality done very well. This is something that we want to make sure you don't chase the most recent returns, because again we view that as an area that you’re not being properly rewarded. So, again, if you're blending fixed income into your overall portfolio, you're getting some of that risk exposure in equities and other asset classes within fixed income. We want to make sure you have that durable income, sustainable income, make sure you get your capital back. So, again, really focusing on up in credit quality and where possible buy some of those longer maturities.

Paul Christopher

Okay. Thanks, Brian. And rapid fire here. We're going to go through these questions. Tracie, what role could climate change play in our long-term economic outlook? Tracie?

Tracie McMillion

Yes, I’m here. So in short, Paul, that's probably going to raise costs whether that's the cost of accommodating additional regulation to protect the environment or whether it's the cost of cleanup, severe storms, the impact to the insurance agents or the insurance industry and business and economic interruption that could be also attributed to more severe storms. But one of the interesting things that we did some research on a while back was the aftermath of the storm and the cleanup and how that tends to add the economic activity in the region, but not long term because you're merely replacing what was lost. You’re not creating new capacity. So in short, climate change could raise costs for companies that they're going to have to figure out how to manage.

Paul Christopher

Thank you, Tracie. And Brian, back to you. Another concern we often hear from investors is debt, especially the size of the Federal debt. We have some great research. In fact its award winning research out there, a particular report. Would you care to give us the bottom line conclusion on Federal debt and where people can find more information about our views?

Brian Rehling

Sure. We have a report out there, Paying America’s Bills. We update it regularly, very easy to read and gives a lot of information on the debt, the deficit and the implications. So please ask your investment professional for that particular report. I would say that debt is going to be a theme here in the U.S. and around the globe. Deficits continue to increase. Debt continues to increase. This is a long-term issue that will need to be dealt with. But I would mention that this is very unlikely to have a significant impact in the near term when it comes to market. So, for now there is plenty of demand to buy the debt that is being issued.

Paul Christopher

Very good. Thanks, Brian. The name of that report again, Paying America’s Bills available from our financial advisors and other investment professionals available to you. Let's think about preparing now for some of these uncertainties that we've mentioned. Tracie or let's start with Audrey, first. Please refresh our memory and tell us again how investors should be preparing for uncertainties in the coming year?

Audrey Kaplan

Yes. Well, one way to prepare for uncertainties is to take a very close look at things that are more risky and perhaps reduce. For example, we prefer large cap equities in the U.S. over small cap equities and stocks. And one of the reasons for that is the consensus is the Wall Street Analysts are saying, small caps can grow earnings by 35% next year. And we just don't see that as a valid, viable earnings per share growth rate. We’re thinking something more like, a bit under 6%. And if you can get a 6% growth in large caps and you can only get a 5%, for example, in small caps and small caps are more volatile, more risky shares, then we would suggest investors stay in the large caps and reduce their risk and exposure in the small caps, especially ones that have high debt and a lot of volatility. But it's not just large versus small. We also like U.S. large cap high-quality companies. I talked about tech and consumer discretionary. We prefer those over global developed non-U.S. – I’m sorry, we prefer U.S. over non-U.S. And that's because – a big reason for that is a lot of the revenues for the developed markets outside the U.S. come from trade. So you have Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Scandinavia, all making a lot of revenues from world trade. And trade is at risk as we know. We've talked about the U.S. and China trade dispute and potentially other trade disputes. So we think that U.S. large cap high-quality companies will do better than non-U.S. developed markets in the next year. There are other examples. I don't want to run up too much time, but I would just review the outlook report for more examples on places to stay higher quality over lower quality.

Paul Christopher

Yes, very good. Thanks, Audrey. Let's stay with you and then again let's review or summarize our thoughts on equity markets in the next presidential election year, specifically if President Trump is reelected, Audrey, thoughts on that.

Audrey Kaplan

Well, I've broken this down even further than what we've published so far. There have been four times I think out of the last 20 election cycles where republicans were reelected and of those, three of the four the markets rose. The only one where it didn’t and I believe was in a recession. I'd have to double check those numbers. But it's hard, as I said earlier, looking at election cycles I think is a very difficult story and investors have not typically made money by betting on different politicians or parties to win or lose elections. And we've seen that the last couple of cycles here. I would say really stay focused on fundamentals and growth. And if we can hit this GDP target that we have in our outlook, which is just below 2% I believe – Paul correct me, maybe it's 1.8% for 2020?

Paul Christopher

That’s correct.

Audrey Kaplan

Then typically when you get 1.8% GDP, you get this about 6% earnings growth and earnings is the number one driver of equity markets. So maybe we would be happy with a 6% to 8% or 6% price return add on your dividend of 2 to 2.5 here in the U.S. and you'd get your 8.5% return next year. Honestly that is our central case and I would just advice listeners not to get too caught up in what's going to happen with the elections because first of all we don't even know who all the final candidates are.

Paul Christopher

Right. That’s a very good point to remind our listeners about in terms of the polls and following the fundamentals. That's the main thing to watch, especially this far in advance. John, anything to add?

John LaForge

I would just say from the commodity perspective, watch for increased volatility next year. There are lots of kind of unknowns. And when you get into an election year as well within the U.S., the U.S. is the leader out there. They typically do drive a lot of policies. And if you're in a year of a lot of uncertainty, expect that volatility to pick up. And we're certainly expecting that in the commodity space.

Paul Christopher

All right. Thanks, John. And Brian back to you. The outlook references a current 10-year treasury yield of 1.94%. It's a little bit lower than that now I think, but our year-end target for next year is 1.5 to 1.75. Should investors be increasing the maturities or the duration in their portfolios?

Brian Rehling

This is what we talked about. We'd look for opportunities to add maturity and duration to portfolios, especially at those periods of volatility when interest rates move a bit higher.

Paul Christopher

And then, Brian, staying with you. What about a retired fixed income investor, how should he or she position the portfolio to try to maintain a good income stream in light of these low rates? Remind us what your conclusions are there?

Brian Rehling

Sure. Again, we're looking for durable and sustainable income because we don't want you going out generating a lot of income if your capital is at risk, and staying out of that lowest credit quality is something we would recommend. I just don't feel like you're getting properly compensated there. So use strategies like preferred securities, dividend equities. We have several solutions here at the firm that provides those broad dividend solutions for clients where income is a priority.

Paul Christopher

And, Audrey, some of those investors who previously or until now have focused on fixed income might want to consider some equity positions as well. How should they be thinking about stocks?

Audrey Kaplan

Yes, the dividends have been – they’re looking healthy. And in fact, in IFA, dividend yield is over 3.5% is what we're forecasting for next year. So if you want and if you're interested in looking at non-U.S. equities, you might want to look at some European domestically focused stocks that have yields above 3.5% that are high quality or even Japanese stocks. We actually like the Japanese economy at the moment. They just announced the fifth largest stimulus package ever for 2020, and they are very focused for boosting growth in the new year.

Paul Christopher

And we have time for just one more, just a couple of minutes. So, Audrey, I’ll make it a quick one, but this is really summarizing a point you've made now a couple of times. But the important question with all the global and domestic uncertainty out there, do you believe that any of these geopolitical things or noise in the news that affects markets or should we be paying more attention to spending in corporate products?

Audrey Kaplan

I personally think American spending and the consumer spending and profits is the most important, and not just here in the U.S. but overseas. And that's why I say all the time focus on fundamentals. Let me just give you an example. We have spend many hours on our team and I’m sure many portfolio managers have been spending many hours discussing Brexit all year as one of the key risks to global markets. And despite all of those discussions, UK equities are up 15% in dollar terms this year. So you can – there's a lot of fear and risk, whether it's Brexit, U.S.-China trade, U.S.-Latin America trade has had some concerns there that you could spend all that time, but if companies are able to deliver their earnings and pay their yields, then those are supports for rising valuations and higher returns.

Paul Christopher

Excellent. Well, that's all the time we have this afternoon. I'd like to thank my colleagues for their time and attention. And I’d like to thank also our listeners for giving us their time and attention this afternoon and wish you all happy holidays and the best of luck with your portfolios and investing in 2020. Thank you very much.

