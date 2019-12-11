TVIX: Sell, Sell, Sell

For the first time in several weeks, returns of the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) have seen a bit of relief from its relentless selloff, with share popping by around 2% over the last week in conjunction with a rally in the VIX. In this article, I will argue that the odds strongly favor selling TVIX due to both its methodology as well as the current heightened levels of volatility.

The Troublesome Methodology

This weekend I wrote an in-depth piece in which I argued that the volatility ETNs (including TVIX) are largely instruments of wealth destruction. They are built on a methodology which has a proven track record of losing and two investment banks (Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)) stand on the other side of the trade essentially short the notes. In other words, if you’re buying TVIX, an investment bank (with a proven track record of profitability) ultimately stands on the other side of your trade and the odds are against you. In this piece, I want to focus more on the specific methodology of TVIX as well as the current market action in the VIX.

If you’re unfamiliar with TVIX, it is a double-leveraged application of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and has delivered an annualized return of -53% for the past decade.

In my experience having interacted with a number of volatility traders, most people actually aren’t aware of the existence of the above chart and of what this number actually means. Since TVIX offers a two times leveraged return of the above data, in a typical year holding TVIX will basically destroy your wealth. There are exceptions to this, but in general, you are looking at near total loss in most years simply holding TVIX across an entire year as the baseline expectation.

I really don’t know how to make it more deadpan than this – the 90% year-to-date drop we’ve seen in 2019 is business as usual for the note. This is simply the mechanics of this instrument and if you are investing in TVIX over any lengthy period, I implore you to simply run the numbers and consider other options. For example, if you’re seeking a hedge on the S&P 500, just trade VIX futures or buy puts on your portfolio.

TVIX currently has nearly $1 billion invested in the note. Since TVIX is an ETN, the underwriter of the note (Credit Suisse) can decide if and how it wants to hedge exposure. This means that assuming $1 billion represents the typical amount of cash which is invested in the note on an ongoing basis, if Credit Suisse were to go entirely unhedged it stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars per year taking the other side of this trade. Realistically I’d imagine a good portion of this risk is hedged away, but these dollars invested are likely going to evaporate and end up on a bank’s income statement at some time in the near future.

In my deep-dive piece this weekend, I discussed the fine points as per why this index drops year after year, so I won’t do a full run-through here. But the basic story is that VIX futures tend to be in contango (by about 15% between the two months that TVIX rolls across).

There’s an underlying tendency in futures markets for the back month contracts to move towards the front in a typical month. This means that the 15% average differential tends to narrow over a normal month. Since TVIX is holding a growing share of exposure in the higher-priced month as time goes on, it loses value as the VIX futures contract falls towards the front-month contract. This is why the S&P Global index falls by around half per year: contango is a natural state of the VIX futures market.

A Fourth-Order Derivative

Another thing to note as per why TVIX is a questionable investment is this: it is a derivative several magnitudes removed from the actual underlying thing from which it ultimately derives its value. In other words, unless you are knowledgeable and familiar with the mechanics of each derivative, there’s a good chance that someone else is trading it on a more informed basis. Let’s step through the derivatives.

The first derivative is options on the S&P 500 index.

The next derivative is the VIX, which is the implied volatility of a basket of options on the S&P 500 with an expiry of about 30 days into the futures (implied volatility itself is a theoretical number by the way).

The third-order derivative is VIX futures – these futures which TVIX tracks settle off of what the VIX will be reported as at a certain date in the future.

The fourth-order derivative is S&P Global’s index – when you trade TVIX you aren’t actually trading VIX futures, but rather a specific rolling methodology created by S&P Global.

And with TVIX you double the fun by adding a double-leveraged component into the mix. Yay!

At each step in the above process, fine points of financial theory come into play. The institution which is shorting TVIX has the financial knowledge to understand implied volatility, futures convergence, index design, and more. And it is standing on the other side of the trade that many retail traders are seeking to enter to the long side. In any financial market, I think it’s pivotal for traders to know who is on the other side of the trade – and with TVIX in particular, it is a well-financed bank which is short this instrument.

Volatility Markets

All this said, if you are still determined to buy TVIX, I hope that this section will dissuade you. Simply put, volatility is highly mean-reverting: when it pops over a certain time period it tends to drop in the future.

We could structure a number of metrics and studies around this, but the most simple is just to look at what happens to volatility following a hit of a 1-month high or low. Over the last trading week, the VIX has made fresh brushes with 1-month highs. Using the last 27 years of market data, here are the historic probabilities of where the VIX tends to travel following a hit of 1-month highs or lows.

The odds are pretty straightforward and clear – given that we’ve been hitting fresh highs over the last few trading days, the data says that the VIX normally drops around 70% of the time over the next month. If you’ve ever done studies around price relationships, you tend to really only see sustainable tradable edges which reach the vicinity of 55-60%. In other words, 70% is fairly strong in financial data and allows us to pretty firmly say that volatility will likely be lower one month from now.

Another metric to look at is the recent levels of the VIX compared to the probability of the VIX increasing or decreasing given its level.

Within the last 5 trading days, we have seen the VIX hit the 16-18 bucket in the chart above. Historically speaking, of all of the periods in the last 27 years in which the VIX hit this level, it was lower 61% of the time over the next month. Again, this is a strong probability and indicates that the VIX will be lower in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

TVIX offers a double-leveraged return of an instrument which drops around 50% every year that has simply decimated capital through time. TVIX is a fourth-order derivative which makes understanding everything that is happening in the instrument difficult. The VIX has recently hit fresh highs, which historically leads to it falling over the next month.

