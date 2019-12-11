Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Management Presents at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Call December 10, 2019 4:10 PM ET

Folks, thank you for joining us. Always exciting to get a good crowd when it's after 4 and the markets closed, it's a good sign. So, we must have an exciting session coming up, and we do. My name is Simon Leopold, Data Infrastructure Analyst, here at Raymond James. And we've got with us for our fireside chat next, Ken Miller, who is the EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Juniper Networks; and Jess Lubert from Investor Relations is with us as well.

So, why don't we just sort of start out kind of high level. So, when you're introducing the company to new investors, what's your approach to how you want to introduce Juniper for the first time?

Jess Lubert

Good question. Let me start by just introducing some Safe Harbor statements, we're probably talking about some forward-looking comments today. I advise you to take a look at our Risk Factors filed with the SEC. So, Juniper is -- I think pretty well known for being a router company, started in the Telco space 20 plus years ago as a Telco router company; significant footprint, significant traction, really innovation, solving tough networking problems, that's what we're known for, that's what we've done since inception and we're continuing to do that as this -- those problems are expanding, if you will. Our portfolio is expanding, our footprint is expanding, our customer base is expanding; so, we're still staying within our core competency of networking, secured networking but that market is evolving into more cloud delivered software, as well as the infrastructure that we're kind of famous for.

So there's a lot going on at Juniper. I would start-off by talking about our verticals; a service provider of cloud and enterprise, and our footprint in each of those three strategic growth verticals for us.

Simon Leopold

So, I want to touch on some things -- somewhat current to sort of get that better way into a degree as company recently announced a change in leadership. So our CTO swap -- yes, I think swaps are good sort of -- like a trade. Could you may be discuss what sort of transpired there and how you're thinking about it?

Ken Miller

Yes. So, Bikash Koley, our CTO -- has been our CTO for a couple of years; recently announced that potentially he is going to be rejoining Google, which is where he came from before he joined Juniper to run the worldwide network. So really, Bikash would tell you that it's just a job, he couldn't refuse. It is kind of his dream job, he was a network operator before, did a really good job at Juniper with our CTO office, not only from a vision perspective but from an operational perspective, he controlled the engineering resource for silicon photonics, as well as Contrail. So he really had left a mark at Juniper. We're very excited about Raj, who actually started this week, our new CTO who comes from Google. Raj has a pretty robust background of Google, VMware and Intel; so he has really done a lot of things very relevant to what we do at Juniper from chips to software to virtualization, etcetera. So he is a great add to the senior leadership team and he's just have been here a day, but we're excited about what he can do.

Simon Leopold

Great. So, when I like to sort of talk about companies, I think we can learn a lot about a company by it's history. And so, I want to reflect back on -- sort of Juniper -- sort of inception; it was very much a service provider focused company; so sort of how do you compete against Cisco and service providers was it's roots, was it -- it was the disruptor of it's time. And as you mentioned, it's now about enterprise and cloud; so can you may be help folks understand how this company has evolved from it's roots and what sort of core competencies, core culture aspects you see in the Juniper of today?

Ken Miller

Yes, I think the main thing would be an innovator and a disruptor, right. So we -- Pradeep, the Founder of Juniper saw a problem in high-performance networking; obviously, this was in the mid-1990s; so this was kind of the birth of the Internet and he solved that problem, which was a very complex problem. And I think that's the DNA that we have today. The problems are different, the problems are about public cloud and hybrid cloud, how do you move traffic and data seamlessly across those domains, how do you secure the data with obviously much more cyber security risk out there than it was 20 years ago, moving into more cloud delivered models, consumption models or what enterprises want today which is new in this industry. So there is always that area to innovate and that's really where Juniper is going to remain focused.

Simon Leopold

So Juniper's roots were service providers and routers?

Ken Miller

Yes.

Simon Leopold

And I guess one of the things that we often get as a question, I respect, it doesn't have a simple answer is; when we think about the verticals today and the mix of products, I assume there are certain biases. So if we think service providers buy a certain mix of products, the cloud buys a mix of products, and enterprise buys a mix of products; can you help this audience understand sort of the -- how those dynamics might work out?

Ken Miller

Sure. So, service providers, which was our legacy, still 40% of our revenue, really -- what we sell to them is high performance routers, these are edge routers or core routers, predominantly; these will be RMX or PTX product families. We also are helping them migrate from kind of legacy networks to more cloud like efficiency networks, which is where they are buying more software from us things, like Contrail, Telco Cloud, as well as some virtualization features we have; we virtualized the MX router as an example. So, predominantly routing but involving some more cloud like architectures which is probably more software, as well as in some cases switching. The other thing I would add is, we also have a high-performance service -- security offering which service providers also buy from us.

You move to cloud; they are building large-scale networks and they are building – they are using both, our routing and our switching products, almost equally, whereas Telco was predominantly routing; cloud, still slight majority to routing, but also a fair amount, a lot of switching. So it's almost an even balance between routing and switching and everybody is buying security, as you could imagine. You move into the enterprise and it's more focused on switching, security, and routing would be third.

Simon Leopold

Okay. And I want to maybe think about this as cloud vertical because it's been -- I think the most dynamic element; so reflect a little bit on what allowed Juniper to succeed in this market? And at one point, I don't think many people appreciate is, among networking vendors, you probably generate the most revenue from the cloud. I think it's 20% to 25% of your sales, and your sales are bigger than Arista's and for Cisco, it's 1-ish percent of their sales. You probably have more dollar volume from this vertical; how do you think about that and sort of what led to that success?

Ken Miller

Yes. So we've been extremely successful in the wide area network part of the cloud, the hyperscale cloud builders, right. So they are not just building on-prem data centers, they're building large-scale global networks, look and feel a lot like a Telco network more than, say, a traditional enterprise kind of on-premise campus network. So, they need high-performance routing as the telcos did before them. We, quite honestly, had the best high-performance router in the market and they want best-of-breed, and that's why they chose Juniper many years ago. This was predominantly our MX router family, they had sense over the last couple of year's transitions to more of a lean router; they need the performance, they need the reliability, but they don't need all the features and functions than a telco does, just because they are not offering the level of service that a telco does.

So, they did migrate from our MX router, which was the best router at the time when they were building the networks to a PTX router, which is a more purpose-built for what they need, and quite honestly, leaner and at a lower cost per bit; so they transitioned to that over the last couple of years which has put some headwinds on our revenue. As their capacity continues to grow, they switch products which is at a lower ASP; best which is behind us, we're now starting to see growth, we've had two quarters in a row of cloud growth, predominantly routing based. And that's really why we won, we just had the best park at the time they buy best-of-breed; where we didn't succeed in the hyperscale spaces in the data center, where we didn't have the best product at the time. The 100-gig product, the best spine-leaf architecture was Arista, and that's why they won in the data center.

Clearly, our strategy and goal is to maintain our dominance in the routing space, the upsided [ph] data center space, which we're feeling very good about, but also going after some of the data center used case that we were not successful the first time around. We have a new generation of products; 400-gig capable, new software, new silicon, all focused on trying to break into that domain.

Simon Leopold

So, great news that the cloud returned to growth and you've had a couple of quarters; and now, your forecast for your fourth quarter, your December quarter, suggests that you'll be flat to up year-over-year and that's important because you've had a series of quarters, overall, year-over-year declines. So, if I think about this fourth quarter being this first return, I don't know how many quarters, but the year-over-year growth -- what are the primary factors that are leading to this fourth quarter achievement?

Ken Miller

Yes. So, when we talk about the return to growth in prior quarters that was cloud specific, Q4 where we -- our midpoint of our guidance calls for overall Juniper growth. We do expect cloud to be from a year-on-year basis, the primary growth driver in our Q4 results. We also are pretty bullish on our enterprise business, we see a lot of momentum in enterprise, had for several quarters; we've clearly been investing on the portfolio there, some of it organic, some of it inorganic with the acquisition of Mist, digital WiFi solution. So, lot of reasons to be bullish on enterprise. I do expect some seasonality in the federal government, so I actually expect federal to be down sequentially, Q3 to Q4, which is very normal due to their own budgeting cycles, but overall, enterprise should be up sequentially. So that just goes to the strength of our broad-based enterprise customer set.

So, when you add it all together; I mean, we expect to see some modest growth in Q4 at the overall level but continuing the momentum in cloud.

Simon Leopold

So, let's stick for cloud -- with cloud for a moment, and kind of think about the next coming year. So, I think among the investors, we talked to, everybody is all worried about Cloud because it's been a tough year overall for their spending. Arista had provided a forecast that suggested cloud weakness was a challenge for them; we've heard similar commentary from others. So, when you think about your outlook for cloud, you've come off of really a difficult cycle and now that you're back to growth, what's your thought on how that market behaves in 2020?

Ken Miller

Yes. So, we believe that the market outside of the data center and the market, we have a dominant share position -- it should return to growth next year, should be a growth year for us, albeit modest growth, think of it, low single-digit, maybe mid-single digit growth rate. That's really just protecting the footprint that we have and growing with capacity. So the opportunity for us to outsize that growth would be to take new opportunity, new footprint, new used cases. Obviously, the customer set is further limited, we're talking about a handful of customers here. We feel good about protecting what we have, that should return us to stable plus some growth, moving into new used cases is how we actually do better than that.

Simon Leopold

So that was my next question. So, let's talk a little bit about what opportunities you see in new used cases. I think when we had an opportunity to visit with Rami in September, he seemed very upbeat about 400-gig or as kind of the next wave. So what do you see? I think the investors on the last earnings call were asking a lot of intra-data center, so used case -- you haven't been as predominant in. Can you talk about what those other opportunities might entail?

Ken Miller

Yes. So, I would say now we are leveraging our routing and switching stacks to go after more market share within the DCI used case, these are with existing products today; so there is opportunity to win more in DCI today. The bigger opportunity which Rami was referring to the 400-gig opportunity; we believe is the intra-dated [ph] opportunity, that's -- it's playing out now, we have products at customers now, we are in the early qualification stage, so are our competitors. We think that the decision that we made over the next few quarters rollout will start to happen towards the end of 2020, a lot of it has to do with the availability, economically availability of optical interconnects which we also think for second half 2020.

So, we feel we're right where we need to be at this point, the actual deployments and therefore the revenue for us. I'm not factoring in much into next year's model, but it's a big opportunity for growth for us beyond next year that we've been focused on now for the past couple of years.

Simon Leopold

So, is it appropriate for investors to think about a 400-gig transition as disruptive enough that it creates a chance for share shifts or do incumbents in this case of risk [ph] as 400-gig income? Do they have some meaningful advantage in that environment?

Ken Miller

I would say, incumbency always has an advantage. So, I don't want to discount that but we do think that the upgrade to 400-gig is going to be chassis upgrade, this isn't just a new line card into an existing system. So we do believe that there is opportunity to insert. We have some competitive differentiation we believe in, and our operating system has been rewritten on and units evolved, so it's Linux [ph] based, it's programmable, it hosts SONiC in an open RMP [ph] and all these agents that hyperscale cloud providers required that we host. We have new silicon coming out, as well as some merchant silicon that we're leveraging; so we have a hybrid silicon strategy which we think differentiates us. But incumbency is real, and I think it's important to note that -- I don't expect us to be the market share leader in data center switching coming up-to-date, but I do think 400-gig gives us an opportunity to break into the 400-gig data center switching used case that we weren't able to break in on the 100-gig, and our goal would be to break in and expand share overtime.

Simon Leopold

So my next question is what I imagine you haven't heard in a while, but I feel it's important to just check-in on white box. If I reflect back several years ago, every analyst feared that white box would kill all the branded companies and it hasn't happened; and I think it's prudent for us to check in why didn't it happen and what's the prospect for white box as a competitive alternative for your products?

Ken Miller

Yes. So white box is really stabilized, right, there is 2.5 customers, if you will, that use it for basically hyperscale customers and they are big buyers; so I'm not -- I don't want to discount the size of the white box market, but it hasn't really grown beyond kind of those 2.5 customers, if you will. And quite honestly, because it's hard, it's hard to operate, it's hard to maintain, it's hard to build, and -- if you were to talk to Bikash, who was one of the big white box builders back in the day at Google; he said, they did it -- they didn't do it for cost, they did it because the vendors didn't provide the programmability they needed to run the network the way they wanted to, they did it for capability. The vendors have caught up is the short answer, and so it's easier to operate and less complex if you use vendor boxes. Now there are still some corporate buyers that have the infrastructure, have the engineering teams; I'm not predicting them to necessarily revert back, but I don't think the expansion of white box is as bigger risk as it was.

Simon Leopold

And just to check-in, the proof points you've announced is, you operate with Microsoft, SONiC, which is their management system and you've re-architected your Juno surround a Linux kernel making it very flexible; so there is some evidence of what it done to adjust?

Ken Miller

We believe our software is clearly optimized for the cloud used cases, the cloud and another used cases. It doesn't mean some might continue to do their own, I do believe even those that do their own really focus on the layers of the network that it makes sense and these are not only perhaps simpler, be the best way to describe it, but also higher volume, where the economics actually do matter where they are buying units in tens of thousands rather than thousands, right. And so, as you move up the stack the performance gets bigger and greater, the economics also aren't as compelling as they are, and we have as many units as they have on the top of that layer, as an example.

Simon Leopold

So respectful that you're the CFO and not the CTO; I want to touch on silicon photonics, partly because I'm a big fan, my roots are in optics, and so it's sort of -- my kind of pet project. But my feeling is that the investment community is going to written this off, zero probability of success. Bikash had been very vocal about it, but maybe just sort of -- help folks understand what is Juniper's objective, what's the rationale for getting involved in something that doesn't seem core to Juniper?

Ken Miller

That's a great question. And as I mentioned kind of early, our DNA is being a challenger, being a disruptor, and being an innovator. What we saw was an area where an opportunity to innovate in an area that hasn't been innovative in quite some time, and this is the optical interconnect, this is -- if you go back, not too long ago, the total CapEx cost of the system versus the optics would have been 70% system, 30% OpEx, there has been a lot of innovation on systems, we're a big part of that. That's now inverted, so the system cost is 30%, the office cost is 70% if you wanted to put an office on our every optics [ph]. So, we believe, to go after the economics in networking, you have to go after optics; and that's what we decided to be a few years back, acquired a company called Orion, we've been continuing to develop that product under Bikash's leadership, and we are optimistic that we will bring a market -- product to market towards the end of next year, which we think is great timing for the 400-gig cycle. It's going to really give us a competitive advantage on cost, as well as power consumption, which are both very important to our customers.

Simon Leopold

So, when we talk about the 400-gig market, you've talked about the availability of optics as sort of being a key factor. Where do you think you're going to rank in terms of -- are you going to be early to market relative to the opportunity or do you see others getting to market sooner?

Ken Miller

No, I think we'll be on-time. I think we'll all -- we will be on-time for that kind of market take-off, this -- at very beginning of the 400-gig cycle.

Simon Leopold

So I want to pivot to the enterprise part of the business; I feel it's been underappreciated because it's actually been growing under the covers there. And maybe you guys have been little bit quiet around that thing than cloud tightens it and the web scale spending trends, but maybe reflect a little bit on what's going on for you in that vertical and maybe put this in the context of the fact that we're coming off of an earning season where many companies have told us the enterprise has deteriorated, it has gotten worse, nobody is quite using the recession word, at least not loudly, but we're worried. So maybe talk about how you see the this particular vertical for you?

Ken Miller

Yes. So the enterprise to your point, Simon, it has been a growth vertical for us for the last few years, it's 35% of our revenue today. I would suggest we're doubling down in the enterprise, not only from a technology perspective with our recent acquisition of Mist; we've refreshed the security portfolio, we refreshed our EX switching which is our land switching portfolio. So we continue to invest on the product side, we're also investing on the go-to-market side; so this is one area of OpEx growth that I expect for next year. We will invest in go-to-market, we're investing now, we exited Q3 with 100 more heads than we entered. From a sales perspective, I expect that to continue into Q4 and Q1. I expect next year OpEx to be up on a full year basis, predominantly because of go-to-market spending and enterprise focused spending; so modestly up but full year up. And I think it's important to note; Q1, I expect the Q1 sequential to be up above the Q4 levels, that's just a mechanical reality of our model where we reset bonus variable comp and taxes result in an uplift in OpEx. And that's something, quite honestly, the Street hasn't modeled correctly; the Q1 OpEx should be up in Q4 midpoint guide.

That said, that's an example of our investment, we are very focused on the enterprise, it's 35% and growing. We're still a very small market share in that business, so we see a lot of headroom; and I think it's important to note, it's not just a me-too offering, right. We're going after it with a kind of a cloud delivered AI engine that we think is differentiated, this is the [indiscernible] solution. We're also going after it in the data center with Contrail which we think is differentiated manager -- as fabric [ph] manager. So, although we are going to head-to-head with some larger companies, we're doing it with kind of Juniper DNA with a better widget and a better solution, and we think that's going to allow us to win.

Simon Leopold

So, it's sort of interesting in that; if we're very simplistic in looking at industry structure, everybody who plays in networking seems to want wireless LAN, so you checked the box. So Cisco, HP have been there for a long time, and when Arista goes and acquire stuff and extreme rolls up a bunch of stuff; and so it sounds like if it's artificial intelligence, it's what's kind of your differentiator, maybe your secret sauce. How much was sort of the decision process for Juniper driven by something bigger than just wireless LAN?

Ken Miller

That's a great question. So, really we think our secret sauce is two-fold unless if you want to talk about Mist for a second; one is the scale. So the scale that you can do on Mist, it's truly cloud native, which is very different than same Iraqi [ph] which has kind of disrupted WiFi when it came out with ease-of-use and ease-of-implementation. Mist has all of that, but it does it at much higher scale, which is why we're seeing significant footprint on that Fortune 10 enterprises, right. So, the big customers are really limited with some of the previous solutions are not limited with Mist; that's a differentiator.

The second one is the AI automation -- artificial intelligence. So think of it as not just working day one out-of-the-box, which was kind of the big win that [indiscernible] delivered, simplicity of set-up. We have that, but we also have simplicity of operations; so it's a 365 operational advantage versus just to set-up advantage, so that's another advantage. What we are doing with Mist is bringing the rest of our portfolio under a similar umbrella. So, imagine your entire campus and branch infrastructure, whether it'd be wireless, wired, firewall, security applications or SD WAN; all having similar management capabilities, similar monitoring and AI capabilities, and that's really what we're building now. We've already launched our EX, which is our LAN switch under the kind of Mist umbrella, so we have EX assurance now. And we're seeing a lot of momentum and a lot of traction there, it's something that I am quite confident, we're going to look back on this acquisition as highly strategic and a big growth driver.

Clearly there were options, we had a gap in the portfolio as you mentioned, there were WiFi companies out there; we went with best-of-breed differentiated products at the expense of size and actual revenue scale because we think with our scale, our go-to-market and their product advantage, we believe we could actually scale it quite quickly.

Simon Leopold

So, let's touch on sort of the legacy traditional service provider business, it hasn't been awesome for anybody, part of the reason you wanted to diversify in the first place. Could you may be help us think about what's occurring among service providers that has led to this weaker spending? And what should we think about in terms of drivers to get that to improve?

Ken Miller

Yes. So if you want to, I believe, go to the real root cause; it's their own business models are under significant pressure, right. They are not able to grow revenue, they're still required to invest pretty heavily in keeping the lights on, if you will, and they're -- quite honestly, they're having some financial challenges. So many of them are looking to do different things, whether it's diversification, which is requiring a lot of capital on M&A; whether it's optimization and I would say, pretty much all of them are looking to optimize their spend and optimize their networks, and whether that collapsing maybe multiple networks into fewer networks, virtualizing some of the capabilities at the edge of the network, these are all strategies for them to operate more efficiently.

We are helping some of those strategies, but also -- some of those strategies are also making the overall price shrink a bit, and we're not immune to that. So for us, what -- I think people will understand, there is not a lot of share shift at service provider. We have certain customers, certain used cases within those customers, there have been Juniper used cases for years, there will likely be Juniper used cases for several years to come, and our competitors have a similar distribution and those aren't changing, those lines aren't changing, what's happening is build cycle spend is moving from say the core of the network to the radio access layer, and we aren't in the radio access, so that's not going to help us, if it were to shift back to the core, we would grow. So there is just some spending anomalies, deployment anomalies.

5G is the answer to sustain spend. I don't think that's -- I'm pretty confident it's not a 2020 story for us, it might start impacting our numbers in 2021 and beyond. But that's going to start with the radio, move into the access metro, and then eventually it's going to require an upgrade capacity, upgrade in the edge in the core, and that's where Juniper will benefit most directly from 5G. In the meantime, we also think we could benefit from 5G by enabling some of the virtual services with Contrail cloud, our software stack, as well as helping to build their locations closer to that in the metro, these are large centers effectively turning their pops into data centers and clouds; we could help them do that. And security across the whole 5G infrastructure is a big opportunity for us in the short-term.

Simon Leopold

So I want to make sure we get to the software because that seems to be somewhat under-appreciated. You've talked about, I think, give or take, 10% of revenue coming from a software business. And so from a stock perspective, recurring revenue, software subscription is cool and sexy because software companies trade at multiples of sales, we trade at multiples of earnings. Maybe talk a little bit about your thoughts on how to develop both, the software business, as well as a software narrative from how an analyst can think about?

Ken Miller

Yes. So software has been growing quite nicely, it's been over 10% or more for the last several quarters, and it's been growing about 10% clip or a greater actually. For us, there is really -- I would say there is three flavors of software; you have traditional kind of off-box software, the software that's standalone, I call it, which is -- Contrail is a great example of that where we sell software-only, and it offers a management solution in that example. The other flavor would be on-box Junos features and functions. So, really price -- this is really more of a business model change where you might buy a router today, but you don't need a certain feature set, we'll sell you the router without that feature set, and if you want to upgrade to that feature set it would be a software license on top of the system that you'd already bought. We're doing more and more of that, the industry is moving in that direction.

Simon Leopold

Were these perpetual or are these subscriptions?

Ken Miller

So, these are predominantly -- they've been perpetual historically, they're moving to term-based subscription models going forward. So we're in the middle of not only a hardware to software, but from a perpetual to subscription and, kind of, simultaneously.

Simon Leopold

And I think you offered a target at one point when you want to get to 15%?

Ken Miller

We said 16% by 2021 of total software, now including all types.

Simon Leopold

Okay.

Ken Miller

That would be a standalone, on-box software, perpetual, recurring; it would be all types, that's the total. We clearly have an internal goal we haven't talked publicly about it, within that 16% moving as much as we can to more of a subscription-based model. The third type would be the Mist model where you actually sell a system with the cloud delivered software functionality that actually helps manage and drive and operate the system. So, that's -- kind of, think of it as a hybrid, has some hardware, some software, but it's cloud delivered software that is recognized ratably, that's only sold as a subscription. As we move more of our kind of campus and branch focus infrastructure to that model, you will see that pivot from a traditional hardware to more of a hybrid hardware software model.

Simon Leopold

Makes sense. So, I just wanted to touch on some sort of plan to return capital. So you've been buying back stock, I think it's something we like, but I get this question of why is Juniper making acquisitions to stimulate growth? Maybe how do you and the Board weigh this topic?

Ken Miller

It's a great question and I think the key word is balance, right. I mean we are doing both, I mean we acquired Mist for about $400 million this year, we're buying back about $500 million of shares this year, we've also delevered the balance sheet a bit; so our access to cash is greater from a debt market perspective. So we still have firepower, we want to make sure we have firepower to continue to be active in M&A. At the same time, when we think we have either excess firepower and/or we think it's a good opportunity to return capital to shareholders in the form a buyback, we'll do so, we've done that the last few years, we'll continue to be opportunistic going forward but we will not do it at the expense of strategic M&A. I mean strategic M&A; there is both strategic and value enhancing from an economic perspective as accretive but in the not too distant future, as an example, a growth driver perhaps more software focused asset, those would all be compelling M&A deals that we would very much be open to and are looking to achieve.

Simon Leopold

So, I'd like to close every session with the same question, and this is, what do you think is the least appreciated aspect of the Juniper story?

Ken Miller

We've talked a lot about it in this half an hour, but I really think it's the people view as a declining service provider business, they don't recognize for a 60% growth business, which is our enterprise and cloud solutions. So we have a very robust growth vertical, we have many growth elements; security is growing, switching was growing last year, software has been growing, we continue to grow our services business. So we have more pockets of growth than decline but people still view us as that one declining growth pocket. And I think that makes sense until we turn the quarter to overall growth, which is what we expect to do this quarter at the midpoint of our guide. So that's going to be -- pretty soon, the math is going to work in our favor and I think people are underappreciating that.

Simon Leopold

Well, great. Ken, thanks for joining us. Folks, thanks for joining Juniper Networks. Thank you.

Ken Miller

Thank you.

Jess Lubert

Thank you.

