Self-Storage REITs: Storage Wars Wage On

2019 was shaping up to be a strong year for the sputtering self-storage REIT sector, but 3Q19 earnings were a setback on the road to recovery. Competition remains fierce in an oversupplied market.

The glory-days of double-digit annual rent growth, however, are long gone for the self-storage REIT sector, which has seen a commensurate boom in supply growth over the last half-decade.

Ok Boomer, what are you going to do with four rooms of extra furniture when you downsize? Self-storage operators continue to see "booming" demand for storage space.

REIT Rankings: Self-Storage

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze REITs within each of the commercial and residential sectors, focusing on property-level fundamentals and the macroeconomic forces driving overall supply and demand conditions. We then analyze REITs based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

Storage REIT Sector Overview

In the Hoya Capital Storage REIT Index, we track the six largest storage REITs, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value: Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space Storage (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE), Life Storage (LSI), and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA). We also track Iron Mountain (IRM), which focuses primarily on business storage and ancillary services related to record retention including a growing data center portfolio. For simplicity, we focus primarily on the comparable fundamentals of the five consumer-focused self-storage REITs.

Roughly one in ten US households rent a self-storage unit and annual industry revenue totals nearly $50 billion. There are roughly 50,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country and proximity to one's home (generally 3-5 miles) is cited as the most important feature. 70% of customers are residential, with the other 30% split between businesses, students, and the military. Often viewed as an extension of the residential REIT sector due to high correlations with multifamily and single-family rental fundamentals, self-storage REITs comprise roughly 8% of the broad-based commercial REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) and also comprise roughly 3-4% of the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, which tracks the fundamental-weighted performance of the US Housing Industry.

For self-storage REITs, the self-storage business is almost too good. The operating efficiency and relative simplicity of the self-storage business are second to none in the real estate sector. Self-storage facilities command some of the highest NOI margins in the real estate space at over 70% and require minimal ongoing capital expenditures to maintain the facilities. A double-edged sword for asset owners including REITs, the ease and efficiency at which operators can enter the market have resulted in a wave of speculative supply growth coming online over the last half-decade, a large chunk of which has come from developers with limited previous experience in the self-storage business. While the zoning and entitlement process was once believed to be a significant barrier to entry holding back supply growth, local municipalities have generally eased restrictions on self-storage facilities over the last five years, in part due to improving aesthetics, but also because of higher property values (and thus tax revenues) and due to increased demand for these facilities from a generally more affluent consumer base.

On the demand side, self-storage units are the "Hotel California" of the real estate sector: once you're checked in, "you can never leave." Despite storage units typically being rented on a month-by-month basis, nearly half of renters stay longer than two years, and many of the 30 million self-storage renters in America park their possessions in a storage unit for a decade or more. The self-storage industry is a highly fragmented industry. These five REITs own roughly 20% of the total square footage in the US and about one-third of the total "institutional quality" market and we believe that industry consolidation is one of the key potential drivers of self-storage outperformance in the next decade. Revenue management technology, brand value, and cost of capital have historically given these REITs a competitive advantage over private market competitors and smaller brands.

While all five REITs are diversified across the country, we note the geographic and quality focus of the four REITs above. The three largest REITs - Public Storage, CubeSmart, and ExtraSpace - operate the highest quality portfolio (as measured by realized rent per square foot), while Life Storage and National Storage Affiliates operate facilities with generally lower rents in secondary and tertiary markets. Also notable is that only about half of Iron Mountain's revenues come directly from physical storage, while the other half comes from adjacent businesses including shredding, document scanning, and other digital storage solutions. We note that the company doesn't fit "neatly" into the self-storage category, but many of the fundamental themes including zoning and entitlement issues still do apply to the business storage firm.

Self-Storage REIT Stock Performance

Storage REITs, the darlings of the REIT sector from 2010 through 2015, were perhaps the best-kept secret within the REIT investment community. The sector delivered a 28% average annualized total return in that six-year span, a stretch of outperformance that is rivaled only by the recent run by the manufactured housing REIT sector, which is on pace to outperform for a record seven straight years this year. The glory-days of double-digit annual rent growth, however, are long gone for the self-storage REIT sector, which underperformed the REIT average in 2016 and 2017 before delivering a solid year in 2018 with total returns of 3%, above the -4% REIT index average.

2019 was shaping up to be a strong year for the sputtering self-storage REIT sector, but as we'll discuss in far more detail below, 3Q19 earnings were a setback on the road to recovery. The sector was higher by nearly 30% YTD at the time of our last quarterly report following second-quarter earnings, but a rough third quarter that saw disappointing same-store revenue growth and a jump in operating expenses have weighed on these REITs over the last three months. Self-storage REITs are now higher by roughly 10% this year, underperforming the 24% gains on the broader REIT index, the third-worst performing REIT sector so far in 2019.

Small-cap REIT National Storage has been the winner so far in 2019 with gains of 29%, followed by ExtraSpace and Life Storage with gains in the high-teens. CubeSmart and Public Storage, meanwhile, have produced gains of less than 10%. Business storage firm Iron Mountain has gained about 1% this year despite its roughly 10% exposure to the faster-growing data center sector. Of note, these firms have generally become more interest-rate-sensitive over the last two years as valuations and growth rates have come down and dividend yields have swelled, so the uptick in the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) over the last few months has also added pressure to the sector's valuations.

Fundamental Performance of Self-Storage REITs

Investors had high hopes for the self-storage REIT sector heading into 3Q19 earnings season after a streak of better-than-expected results that stretched back to mid-2018. While supply growth was expected to remain a lingering headwind into 2020, robust demand for self-storage space was strong enough to produce a period of reaccelerating rent growth beginning in late 2017, but the positive momentum has stalled since mid-summer. The producer price index for mini-warehouse and self-storage, which has historically exhibited a near-perfect correlation with self-storage rent growth, has dipped from nearly 3% in July to below 1% in October due primarily to stiff competition for tenants from self-storage operators.

After four straight quarters of sequential improvement, self-storage REITs saw same-store revenue growth take a step backward in 3Q19, recording a rise of 1.7% from the prior quarter's gains of 2.4%. While "street rates" (essentially new lease rates) continued to see negative year-on-year growth, realized rents still climbed 1.3%, reflecting the still-strong renewal rent growth on existing tenants as occupancy remained firm in the quarter at just shy of 93%. More concerning to analysts and investors, however, was the sharp rise in same-store property expenses, which jumped nearly 6% in the quarter, which dragged same-store NOI growth to just 0.2%, the lowest annual increase in net operating income since 2011.

With steady same-store occupancy and still-solid renewal rates on existing customers, weakness in 3Q19 can be almost entirely explained by intense competition between self-storage operators for new tenants. While accounting for only around 10% of property expenses, analysts look to marketing spending as a reflection of supply/demand conditions. While negative "street rates" are one indication of this stiff competition, even more symptomatic of these ongoing "storage wars" was the 50% year-over-year surge in marketing spending. Property taxes - the single largest expense line item for these companies - also continue to rise at a rate significantly higher than revenue growth as property value assessments are re-set higher to reflect the significant rise in self-storage property values over the last decade.

Pressured by these rising expense line items, the previously high-flying self-storage sector has seen a steep drop-off in same-store NOI growth since peaking in early 2016 at above 10%. On a trailing 12-month average, as reported by NAREIT's T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth ticked to the slowest rate of growth since 2010. While the self-storage REIT sector has historically shown a high degree of correlation with the residential REIT sector, the performance of the two categories has diverged since 2018 with residential REITs now seeing some of the strongest same-store NOI growth across the real estate sector.

A key theme that we discuss is the strong operating efficiency profile of self-storage facilities, which has been a double-edged sword for these REITs. More than most REIT sectors, cash flow coming into the business ends up in the pockets of investors. Commanding some of the highest operating margins and lowest G&A overhead margins in the real estate space, self-storage facilities can operate profitably with occupancy as low as 50% or less. The relatively low barriers to entry, combined with strong fundamentals between 2012 and 2016, helped to promote this wave of new development across the sector. Despite a slight pull-back in 3Q19, NOI margins remained above 71% in 3Q19, the strongest across the real estate sector.

While 3Q19 same-store results were generally below expectations, several of these REITs continue to paint an optimistic picture for the final quarter of 2019. Three of the four REITs that provide guidance - EXR, LSI, and NSA - boosted full-year NOI growth. These REITs now see an average of 1.2% growth in same-store revenues, up from initial estimates of below 1% early in 2018, but still the lowest rate of growth since 2010. For the second straight quarter, National Storage again provided the most significant boost in guidance, revising its same-store outlook higher by another 50 basis points from last quarter to 4.5%.

External Growth and Capital Markets

The lack of new supply in the storage sector was the driving force behind the sector's significant outperformance in prior years. While supply growth appears to have peaked in 2018 at more than 4% of existing inventory, deliveries are expected to remain elevated through 2020. Supply growth has been most acute in the major metropolitan areas and less troublesome in secondary markets. On 3Q19 earnings calls, all five storage REITs projected that supply growth was currently peaking or had already peaked and see decreased development levels in 2020. On their 3Q19 call, Public Storage noted:

Our view of 2020 is we will likely see some decrease in deliveries and it may be anywhere from 10% to 20%.

Reflecting the broader sector-wide conditions, the storage REIT development pipeline has finally pulled back from the peak in 2015 and has been shrinking over the last two years dating back to mid-2017. A double-edged sword for storage REITs which are some of the biggest culprits of adding new supply, development yields still remain moderately attractive, which means that the new supply pipeline will remain at least somewhat active through 2020 and potentially beyond.

There may be opportunity amid this period of weak fundamentals for the self-storage REIT sector, which has historically been one more active acquirers among REIT sectors. External growth via acquisitions has explained a significant percentage of FFO growth over the last decade, and with minimal same-store organic growth, investors will look to external growth to shoulder even more of the "growth burden" in the early part of the next decade. On earnings calls, REIT executives have discussed the expectation that many of the weaker operators and more opportunistic developers will be very willing sellers over the next few years given the intense competition, allowing these REITs to scoop up assets at attractive valuations. The broader 'REIT Rejuvenation' couldn't have come at a better time for these REITs, as recovering valuations have enabled these REITs to stay in "growth mode" despite the sector's relative underperformance. With self-storage REITs still trading at a sizable premium to Net Asset Value, the sector was again net buyers in 3Q19, purchasing a net $377 million in assets.

Core FFO growth, which rose by more than 13% from 2013-2016, continues to decelerate across the sector, but the extent of the decline is not as significant as once feared. Three of the four REITs that provide guidance - EXR, LSI, and NSA - boosted full-year FFO expectations while CUBE maintained guidance. LSI also provided an initial look at 2020 that was quite favorable with core FFO expected to rise by roughly 7% next year. Boosted by accretive external growth, core FFO is now expected to rise by an average of 3.0% in 2019, up significantly from initial estimates in early 2018 of below 2.0%.

We continue to see industry consolidation as a key long-term growth opportunity for self-storage REITs, which we believe command competitive advantages through their brand value, operating efficiency, and superior technology platforms. Third-party management is one area of the storage sector that has many investors excited about future high-margin growth opportunities. Public Storage calls it the "Amazon strategy," in which REITs collect a percentage of revenue from private storage operators for the use of their brand and technology platform. As discussed in the last report, we think it's more comparable to the hotel management business, where operators like Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) are able to use their brand value and operational expertise to capture significant economic value.

(Source: EXR Investor Presentation)

Valuation of Storage REITs

For much of the post-recession period, storage REITs traded at sizable premiums to the REIT average, but valuations have come back towards the REIT sector averages. Storage REITs now trade at a slight Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) discount to the REIT sector averages. Despite the slowdown in FFO growth over the past three years, storage REITs still rank in the top half of the REIT sector in average FFO growth rates over the past five years. Helping to kick-start the acquisition channel, storage REITs are again trading at sizable NAV premiums, estimated at 5-15% by consensus estimates.

Storage REITs Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Over the past three years, storage REITs have increasingly caught the attention of yield-oriented investors as dividend yields have swelled as valuations have come back towards the REIT sector average. Self-Storage REITs now pay an average dividend yield of 3.7%, above the REIT sector average of 3.4%. Storage REITs pay out roughly 70% of their available cash flow, leaving sufficient cash flow for development and acquisition-based external growth.

Within the sector, the business-storage REIT Iron Mountain pays a sector-high dividend yield of 7.5%. The consumer-focused REITs employ similar dividend and payout strategies with each of the five REITs paying yields between 3.3% and 4.1%. Among the five, CubeSmart pays the highest yield at 4.1%, followed by National Storage at 3.9%, and Life Storage at 3.7%.

Bull and Bear Case for Self-Storage REITs

"Renter Nation" has been a boon for self-storage REITs, a property type where demand is driven by growth in household formations and underlying change within these households. Declining homeownership rates, boomer downsizing, and a strong labor market have been key demand catalysts in recent years that we expect to continue well into the 2020s. As discussed above, self-storage REITs command some of the most favorable operating profiles with high NOI margins and minimal annual capital expenditure requirements. Additionally, we see external growth through industry consolidation as a key driver of FFO growth over the next ten years and recognize meaningful competitive advantages enjoyed by these REITs with the size, scale, and access to equity capital markets to fuel accretive external growth.

For self-storage REITs, however, the business is almost too good. Developers and new operators have flocked to the sector in recent years, adding new supply at a furious rate, weakening fundamentals, which hit "rock bottom" in early 2018. The operating efficiency and relative simplicity of the self-storage business are second to none in the real estate sector, where properties can break even at sub-50% occupancy rates, even with sub-par management. These REITs themselves have been enablers-of-sorts to this supply growth through their third-party management offerings, which has allowed to lower the barriers to entry for new development. While self-storage demand has been robust throughout this decade, long-term demand for storage space from businesses and the military for paper file storage may be impaired by the growing application of digital file storage, which may weaken marginal demand. Below we discuss the five reasons that investors are bearish on the self-storage REIT sector.

Bottom Line: Storage Wars Wage On

Ok Boomer, what are you going to do with four rooms of extra furniture when you downsize? Self-storage operators continue to see "booming" demand for storage space. The glory-days of double-digit annual rent growth, however, are long gone for the self-storage REIT sector, which has seen a commensurate boom in supply growth over the last half-decade.

Once a perennial top-performer in the REIT sector, developers and new operators have flocked to the sector in recent years, adding new supply at a furious rate, weakening fundamentals. 2019 was shaping up to be a strong year for the sputtering self-storage REIT sector, but 3Q19 earnings were a setback on the road to recovery. Competition remains fierce in an oversupplied market.

Symptomatic of the ongoing storage wars, marketing spending jumped nearly 60% from last year for these REITs, pressuring same-store NOI growth to essentially zero. However, we think that the long-term outlook for the sector remains bright. Essentially an extension of the residential REIT sector, the demographic-driven reacceleration in multi-family and single-family rent growth bodes well for a continued recovery into the 2020s once supply growth returns to "normal" levels and speculative builders pull back. We see opportunity amid the recent industry struggles as these REITs can begin to assert their competitive advantage in access to equity capital to fuel accretive external growth.

