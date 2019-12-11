The Rise Of The Gig Economy

While the giggers during the global financial crisis are mostly reluctants and financially strapped, 70% of present-day independent workers are considered free agents and casual earners.

A 2016 study by McKinsey Global Institute estimated that up to 162 million people in the United States and Europe are engaged in some form of independent work.

It’s easier to change what you do than people think it is. If you don’t change, your field changes around you. - Walter Gilbert

Technology is disrupting the way we work. Independent or contract work is hardly a new phenomenon, but the post-global financial crisis era especially saw tremendous growth in this labor market. This rise was in part predicted by the work of Nobel Prize-winning economist Ronald Coase. His transaction cost theory said that firms only employ people directly when the cost of finding, supervising, and paying outside contractors is higher than for internal employees. The digital revolution has reduced transaction for outsourcing remarkably. Cost savings are too huge to ignore. Because of this, the independent workforce has grown substantially, warranting a name for this sector of the economy – the gig economy.

A 2016 study by McKinsey Global Institute estimated that up to 162 million people in the United States and Europe – or 20 to 30 percent of the working-age population – are engaged in some form of independent work. The significant increase in the amount of contract and temporary work can be traced back to the global financial crisis when many workers were forced out of their permanent jobs or to receive pay cuts and went on to seek other income sources. The same study by McKinsey classified independent workers into four segments: free agents, who chose independent work as primary source of income; casual earners, who earn supplemental income through independent work by choice; reluctants, who derive their primary source of income from independent work but would prefer traditional jobs; and the financially strapped who supplement income through independent work out of necessity.

Figure 1. Four Segments of Independent Workers

The gig economy, however, is not without criticisms. Critics equate the gig model to modern-day feudalism wherein the technology owners (lords) extract all the surplus and dictate all the conditions while the gig workers (peasants) power the economy under poor working conditions. Professor Paul Oyer of Stanford Business School, who studied the gig economy while embedding himself into his research by becoming an Uber (NYSE:UBER) driver, negated the criticisms saying his research doesn’t show evidence of exploitation. He said that most workers are in the gig economy by choice. Data from the 2016 McKinsey report shows the same. While the giggers during the global financial crisis are mostly reluctants and financially strapped, 70% of present-day independent workers are considered free agents and casual earners.

Some of the most popular gig economy companies with publicly traded shares are Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) and Uber Technologies, Inc.. Lyft's shares surged 18% in November. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded Lyft’s rating to ‘buy,’ citing the improvements in Lyft’s operating efficiencies and market share gain as reasons for the upgrade. However, the stock is still down one third from its March IPO. Uber's stock is also currently trading way below its May IPO price. Nonetheless, Barclays' (NYSE:BCS) analyst says that Uber's shares are on the wrong side of investor sentiment and the stock has the potential to double. The company has 27 “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating from analysts with a consensus price target of $44, according to Bloomberg data. The latest IPO from the gig economy is from Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), an online marketplace for freelance services. The stock is also currently trading below IPO price.

Figure 2. Uber, Lyft, and FVRR Share Price

Source: Bloomberg

For ETF investing, the SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE) can be considered. GIGE invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, 80 percent of which are in the technology sector. Top fund holdings of GIGE are Uber Technologies, Inc., Square, Inc. (SQ), Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), Fiverr International Ltd., Lyft, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Upwork Inc. (UPWK), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), and Facebook, Inc. (FB).

Figure 3.GIGE NAV Chart

Source: Bloomberg

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.