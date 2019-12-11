The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy With 2020 Recession Risk Basically At Zero

The rest of this article walks you through a methodical, evidence-based, and reasonable approach to screening quality dividend stocks so you always know the best investments for your hard-earned money.

Diamondback Energy, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Polaris Industries are three great undervalued stocks that I can recommend to take advantage of a steadily growing economy.

According to David Rice, creator of the BaR economic grid, "the probability of a 2020 recession remains near zero".

The actual evidence, in the form of bond market-determined recession risk, a blowout jobs report, and aggregate economic data from 19 leading indicators is far less scary.

Many investors fear recession will strike next year and bring with it a severe bear market.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

3 Reasons 2020 Recession Risk Is Basically Zero

There are four great reasons that long-term income growth investors should not fear a bear market anytime soon.

(Source: Guggenheim, Ned Davis Research)

While 5-10% pullbacks are common (occurring about once per year), corrections of 10-20% occur about every 2.5 years (we had two in 2018). Bear markets of 20-40% happen about once per decade, usually during recessions. Severe bear markets of 40%+ average once every 25 years and require some extreme catalyst or combination of bad things happening (such as the highest market valuations in history or a Financial Crisis).

So, let's take a look at the three reasons why a 2020 recession is very unlikely.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

This is the source of my 13-month recession-risk estimates, the Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics model which uses the 10y-3m yield curve to estimate recession risk and GDP growth.

Over the last three months, for each 1 basis point this yield curve has shifted, recession risk has changed about 0.25%. As I write this, the curve is +30 basis points, meaning 2.5% lower risk of a recession over the next 13 months, or about 27%.

Why is the curve (the best single recession forecaster in history, according to the San Francisco, Dallas, and Cleveland Feds) rising?

For one thing, because the November jobs report was a blowout.

189,000 net jobs expected

180,000 2019 average

266K net jobs created in November

41,000 upward revisions for September and October

205,000 3-month rolling average

3.5% unemployment (down from 3.6% last month and vs. 3.6% expected)

3.1% YOY wage growth

3.5% YOY wage growth for non-supervisors (80% of workers)

65-70% of US economic growth is from consumer spending, and consumers are feeling great about the best labor market in 20 years and steadily rising wages.

Charles Schwab estimates 107,000 net new jobs per month are needed to keep up with population growth. We're creating double that amount over the last three months. This means that we're likely to see unemployment keep falling and wage growth continue its decade-long trend higher.

Is the trade uncertainty hurting manufacturing? You bet. But the $22 trillion US economy is dynamic and diverse enough (and 75% driven by services) that tariffs alone are unlikely to cause a recession. Especially not in 2020 (the earliest one is likely is 2021).

Finally, let's consider the full range of economic data, using 19 leading indicators that have collective predicted the last four recessions. I use David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid for this, which I consider the single-best macroeconomic tool regulator investors have to monitor the health of the US economy.

This grid monitors how high the averages of all 19 indicators (mean of coordinates, or MoC) are above their historical recessionary baseline. It also monitors how fast they change from month to month.

It also tracks the eight most sensitive indicators, which tend to collapse first if a recession is coming.

The eight most sensitive indicators (tracked by the green LD dot) include:

Consumer sentiment

Private building permits

Small business optimism

Nonfarm job openings

Temporary employment

Unemployment claims

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index

Yield curve spread (10-year minus 3-month) - the most accurate curve according to San Fran, Dallas and Cleveland Fed studies

(Source: David Rice)

Right now, the average of all the indicators is about 23% above recessionary baseline and contracting very slowly. The eight most sensitive indicators are above the MoC and improving at an accelerating pace. This implies our economy is stabilizing at about 1.7% GDP growth for 2020.

(Source: MarketWatch)

At least that's the consensus among the 15 most accurate economists as tracked by MarketWatch.

But in case you're unconvinced, let's consider what David Rice himself just wrote in his excellent article "The Probability Of A 2020 Recession Remains Near Zero."

The first thing to watch for on the BaR is when the leading indicators move below the MoC. As I stated earlier, this will indicate greater weakness in the economy. But, such an event won't signal an immediate recession. As those who follow the BaR know, there are numerous mini-cycles during a business cycle. We may still be two or three mini-cycles away from the last fatal cycle before a recession.



The second thing to watch, is when the MoC gets below 20%. At that level, the economy has probably reached a point where recovery is difficult. This isn't saying that the BaR is predictive. Rather, it identifies a point at which recessionary conditions are building.



However, this business cycle is unique. We can't rule out that Trump may finally realize that trade is good for the U.S., and if interest rates stay low and the global economy gets back on track, the MoC could maintain its current position, or even move upward.



Yet, this goes back to mini-cycles. After a favorable cycle, when most indicators will peak, they will then stall or decline. During the downside of a mini-cycle, if the MoC is near 20%, it could drop to 15% above the baseline. When it gets to that level, history suggests a major slowdown or recession is likely, but it is probably not imminent. Looking back at Table 1, when the MoC hits 15%, the period until a recession could be around six months."



- David Rice (emphasis added)

The point is that hiding under your proverbial bed and hoarding massive amounts of cash is not necessary right now.

(Source: Vanguard)

Being fully invested has historically delivered about 1.5-2.4% CAGR better long-term returns and been the optimal strategy 65-70% of the time. That's based on 160 years of market data from three countries and regardless of your asset allocation.

And of course, we can't forget that something great is always on sale, which is what I've dedicated my career to uncovering for Seeking Alpha readers.

My Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why I value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 10 total valuation lists, covering:

48 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America which collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and C-corps

All safe monthly dividend-paying stocks

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (302 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present four potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities that smart investors can buy, despite the currently elevated market multiples and short-term pullback risk.

3 Great Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Can Buy To Profit From A Growing Economy

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Polaris Industries (PII) are owned in two Dividend King portfolios. I own BMY in my retirement portfolio as well.

Company Ticker Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Historical Fair Value Current Price Discount To 2019 Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Diamondback Energy FANG 8 - Above average 0.9% $223 $80 64% 28-39% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 9 - Blue-chip quality 3.0% $109 $59 45% 15-30% Polaris Industries PII 11- Super SWAN, Dividend Champion in 2020 2.6% $105 $94 10% 17-28%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Diamondback Energy is the most undervalued company on the Dividend Kings Master List, though it is a bit speculative and thus not appropriate for extra-conservative income investors.

In 2020, management is guiding for free cash flow to cover the dividend even with oil averaging $45 (it's currently $59). At $55, oil management expects to generate $675 million in post-dividend retained free cash flow that will be used primarily for buybacks.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Like many shale producers, FANG has been focused on production growth over FCF growth, but that will change in 2020 and 2021, according to both management and the three analysts who cover the company. The FCF payout ratio in 2021 is expected to be about 12%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Management's laser-like focus on profitability is expected to send cash flow soaring in the coming years.

However, FANG's days of almost 50% CAGR hyper-growth are behind it, so I don't estimate its value using its historical 9 to 14 times EBITDA, nor its average operating cash flow multiple of 12.3 or average EBIT multiple of 28.5.

Rather, I try to be as conservative as possible by using a 9 multiple on 2019's consensus operating cash flow, EBIT (pre-tax profit), EBITDA and EV/EBITDA (which factors in debt).

Those multiples are far below the fair value formulas that the Graham fair value formula says are reasonable and sound for even cyclical companies growing as fast as FANG (12.4 times EBITDA).

Yet, even applying the lowest possible historical multiples to FANG's cash flow, it appears to be about 64% undervalued.

FANG Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 18.5% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year EPS growth consensus: 18.3% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 13.3% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 47.1% CAGR over the last eight years

Realistic growth range: 12-19% CAGR

Conservative fair value: 9 times OCF, EBITDA, EV/EBITDA, EBIT

FANG is expected to be one of the fastest-growing oil companies (or any company for that matter) which, combined with its current 4.3 EBITDA multiple, makes for truly astounding return potentials.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Remember, the Graham fair value formula built into F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates FANG is fairly valued at 12.4 times EBITDA per share. It's trading at 4.3 right now, and assuming it merely reverts to the low end of its historical fair value, it might be capable of 28% CAGR total returns.

That's the highest conservative return potential of any company on our Master List.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If FANG grows slightly faster than most analysts currently expect than it could easily trade at an EBITDA multiple of 12 or even 13. But even assuming a multiple of 9, it could generate over 400% total returns over the coming five years.

Are these returns guaranteed? Of course not. FANG is an oil company, and its ability to deliver expected growth is at the mercy of commodity markets. But a potent combination of ultra-low valuation and fast growth means that a modest-sized position in FANG (2.5% or less) is potentially appropriate for most investors. Few companies will benefit from falling recession risks more than FANG.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is one of my favorite drug makers, and thanks to the closing of the Celgene merger on November 20th, it's expected to be one of the fastest-growing drug makers, both over the next five years and long beyond that.

BMY Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 14.0% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year EPS growth consensus: 15.1% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10.7% CAGR

Realistic growth range: 7-15% CAGR

Historical fair value: 19-22 P/E

Management was guiding for "at least 40% EPS accretion" within the first year of the merger closing, and now that year will include all of 2020.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The 10 analysts that cover the company expect 46% EPS growth in 2020, which is perhaps why BMY broke with its traditional 1 penny per year (3%) dividend growth hikes and just raised its payout by 10%.

And other forms of cash flow, such as EBITDA, are expected to soar even faster.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

EBITDA/share is expected to rise 123% in 2020, and EBIT as well. What happens when a blue-chip dividend grower is growing cash flow this fast?

BMY Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 2.69% $61 $67 $68 13-Year Median Yield 3.12% $53 $58 $59 25-Year Average Yield 3.44% $48 $52 $53 Earnings 19.3 $84 $123 $145 Operating Cash Flow 19.1 $63 $101 $188 EBITDA 14.0 $68 $152 $172 EBIT 16.1 $72 $166 $194 EV/EBITDA 14.0 $68 $152 $172 Average $65 $109 $131

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

I estimate BMY's value based on its 11-year average multiples (other than dividend yield fair values) because it was growing at 12% CAGR over this time frame.

Bristol's massive collection of rapidly growing blockbusters is expected to generate double-digit growth (Morningstar estimates 20%) all the way through 2023.

The company's CAGR growth over the last 20 years has ranged from 3% to 32%. The market has still valued it at 19 to 22 times earnings (outside of bear markets and bubbles).

For the conservative end of my total return range, I use the slowest growth year through 2022: 7%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

BMY, trading at the low end of its historical P/E range and growing about half as fast as analysts expect, is likely capable of doubling your investment over the next five years.

Compare that to the 2-7% CAGR most asset managers expect from the S&P 500, and you can see why I consider Bristol-Myers one of the best blue chips you can buy today.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If BMY grows at the upper end of what analysts expect and trades at the upper end of fair value, then it could deliver about 30% CAGR total returns and nearly quadruple your investment over the next five years.

That's the power of paying 13 times forward earnings for a stock that the market, weighing the pros and cons of this company's business model and management culture, says is worth 19 to 22 earnings and growing at double digits.

Polaris Industries is the newest Super SWAN we've added to Fortress, and it's the only double-digit growing Super SWAN that's not just undervalued for this year but also for 2020.

PII Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 2.28% $107 $110 $118 13-Year Median Yield 2.07% $118 $121 $130 25-Year Average Yield 2.33% $105 $108 $115 Earnings 17.0 $107 $116 $126 Owner Earnings 14.2 $75 $94 $102 Operating Cash Flow 11.0 $102 $116 NA Free Cash Flow 18.2 $100 $125 NA EBITDA 9.4 $118 $126 $134 EBIT 12.9 $100 $121 $117 EV/EBITDA 9.4 $118 $126 $134 Average $105 $116 $122

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

PII has suffered a bit in 2019 due to the tariff conflict, but that isn't expected to harm its long-term growth outlook.

PII Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year EPS growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 10.9% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 10-15% CAGR

Historical fair value: 17-20 P/E

Historically, S&P 500 earnings growth is 5-7% CAGR, including inflation. Anytime you can buy a quality dividend stock growing at double that rate, at fair value or better, that's likely to prove a great long-term decision.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

There are few Super SWANs that can realistically deliver 17% CAGR total returns at the conservative end of our total return potential range.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even fewer can potentially deliver 28% CAGR total returns if they grow as fast as most analysts expect.

The point is that when you buy a rapidly growing top-quality company (and de facto Dividend Aristocrat in 2020) like Polaris at a discount to fair value, you can expect strong long-term returns in addition to very safe and rapidly growing dividends.

Polaris Total Return Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PII

What if none of these companies fit your needs? That's where the rest of this article comes in. So, let's walk you through a methodical and sensible way of screening quality dividend stocks for reasonable to attractive valuations.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 6th)

Even with the market near all-time highs, you can see that, at least according to Morningstar, there are plenty of quality names available at bargain prices. We disagree with some of these valuations (Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is just 34% undervalued, for example), but for the most part, these are quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to a reasonable buy, good Buy and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 5-star Strong Buys.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 6th) "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

Note that Morningstar's discount to fair value estimates for 5-star stocks can vary widely, from its 53% estimates margin of safety for 7/11 average quality Imperial Brands to just 26% and 23% discounts for 11/11 Super SWAN quality EPD and 9/11 blue-chip quality LNC, respectively.

Morningstar's approach to valuing companies is similar to my own, where quality is taken into account.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS) 15% 25% 35% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT, Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 10% 20%

To me, a Super SWAN dividend king like 3M is more attractive 20% undervalued than a lower-quality company like IBM that's 35% undervalued. But at the right price, even an average-quality company that has a safe dividend that's likely to grow at all is a potentially attractive investment, at least for some people's needs.

However, while 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. I use a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names), they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, here are the P/E multiples they use to determine fair value for Super SWANs Nike, Microsoft and UnitedHealth.

Nike: 36 P/E = Morningstar fair value (historical P/E range 22-26)

Microsoft: 29 P/E = Morningstar fair value (historical P/E range 16-20)

UnitedHealth: 21 P/E = Morningstar fair value (historical P/E range 14-18)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The purple line is Morningstar's fair value P/E ratio for these three rapidly growing Super SWANs. Fair value is the price from which investors can expect to fully participate in a company's future growth and realize total returns equal to yield plus long-term growth rates.

The "fair value" multiples that Morningstar's analysts sometimes use are not just objectively too high, but fly in the face of what real investors risking real money have valued each company's earnings and cash flows at.

(Source: imgflip)

The valuation can't be known with exact precision, but ultimately a company's earnings, dividends, and cash flows are worth what investors have paid for them over periods of similar fundamentals.

How can you tell whether Morningstar's fair value estimates are reasonable or just plain crazy? By looking at objective metrics like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck also considers 15 times cash flow to be prudent for most companies, as do all the founding Dividend Kings.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with very low forward P/Es and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10-20 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 6th)

Don't forget that P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value, since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is a better approach with such pass-through stocks.

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

Similarly, when fundamentals change, then fair value P/E ratios can fall. For example, CVS Health's 20-year average P/E is 17.1 during a time of 9.1% CAGR growth.

Since the ACA (aka "ObamaCare") passed in 2010, the average P/E has been 14.6 despite nearly identical growth rates of 9.2% CAGR. Over the long term, the market always correctly discounts a company's risk profile, including what might slow growth in the future. Thus, expecting CVS's P/E to return to anything other than its modern regulatory average of 14-16 is not realistic.

Another important metric to check is price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams and many LPs.

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash-flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. I use 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are the companies on my watch list with the lowest price-to-cash flows.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 6th)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation.

But for cyclical companies, like oil producers, price-to-cash flow averages need to factor in down cycles for the industry, something you won't necessarily get with five-year averages. For oil companies, I use price/EBITDA as our primary valuation metric (for modeling future returns) and factors in as long a time period as possible, preferably 20 years.

P/E-to-Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price) And Putting It All Together

According to Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion-fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 5.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the P/E-to-Growth, or PEG, ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 1.8-3.6 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of close to 1, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast (some of those growth estimates are likely to be proven wrong).

(Source: Morningstar, data as of November 15th)

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price," or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong. All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

For example, FedEx (FDX) is a great company trading at a nice discount, which is why Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio bought it. But its PEG is not 0.41, which implies about 30% long-term growth (9-14% is realistic).

Here are the PEG ratios of some of these companies, using FactSet data and consensus growth estimates.

FedEx: 9.3 forward PE/13% long-term growth = 0.72

Delta Air Lines (DAL): 9.1 forward PE/9.9% long-term growth = 0.92

ViacomCBS (VIAC): 7.4 forward PE/6.0% long-term growth = 1.2

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC): 8.5 forward PE/12.0 long-term growth = 0.71

Broadcom (AVGO): 13.0 forward PE/13.9% long-term growth = 0.94

Imperial Brands Plc (IMBBY): 6.3 forward PE/3.5% long-term growth = 1.8

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): 17.0 forward PE/21.0% long-term growth = 0.81

Kinder Morgan (KMI): 21.1 forward PE/5% long-term growth = 4.22

Citigroup (C): 9.9 forward PE/14% long-term growth = 0.71

Boeing (BA): 20.7 forward PE/4.5% long-term growth = 4.6

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): 13.2 forward PE/14% long-term growth = 0.94

Chubb (CB): 14.6 forward PE/10% long-term growth =1.47

Applied Materials (AMAT): 18.1 forward PE/16.1% long-term growth = 1.12

Note that for energy stocks like PXD, MPC and KMI, EBITDA is far more appropriate than earnings. In fact, for midstreams like Kinder, EPS is about as relevant as it is for REITs (not at all).

KMI's PEG using EBITDA is 1.32, indicating it's a good buy today. In fact, KMI is 18% undervalued for 2019 and about 20% undervalued for 2020.

What about Boeing's sky-high PEG? Is Boeing really only going to grow at 4.5% over time? Reuters expects 8.7% CAGR growth and YCharts 12%. Growth estimates change over time, and the 737 Max fiasco has hurt Boeing's growth outlook somewhat. But looking at FactSet's consensus for the coming years shows that 4.5% long-term growth is probably being overly bearish on this Super SWAN.

2020 EPS growth: 352%

2021 EPS growth: 4%

2022 EPS growth: 12%

A PEG of close to 1 is still excellent, especially compared to the PEG of 3 of the broader market (using long-term 6% growth). But the point is that screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, BMY passes all these value screens.

Historical Discount To Fair Value: 45% (Very Strong Buy)

Morningstar's estimated discount to fair value: 8% (4 stars)

Forward P/E: 13.2 (vs. 20-year average of 20.1)

Price of operating cash flow: 17.8 vs. 22.0 20-year average

PEG: 0.94

First, you need to know what companies are worth owning (Dividend King's motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always"). That's where a good watchlist is useful. Next, you need to know what a company's worth today. That involves looking at several fundamental valuation metrics, such as dividends, earnings and cash flow.

When you find a company that is both above-average quality and trading at a below-average valuation, you have truly found a powerful tool that can help to achieve your long-term financial goals.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of December 6th) Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

Note that, like any valuation screening tool, 52-week lows are not sufficient but a place to begin your research.

I maintain a master list that takes every company I track for Dividend Kings and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model and management quality.

7: Average quality, seek 20% discount to fair value and limit to 2.5% of invested capital or less

8: Above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

9: Blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital

A score of 7 is average quality, which means a 2% or smaller probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns (2% was the highest average cut during the 1990 recession, all other recessions were less).

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multpl.com)

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 6th)

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in the hope that it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN).

The goal is to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: Don't Lose Sleep Over Recession And Bear Market Fears... Just Watch The Data And Make Reasonable Investments Over Time

I understand why so many readers are worried about recession. The media loves to hype up bold predictions about how the longest economic expansion is likely to come to an end and bring with it a major market crash.

You don’t get on TV or invited to industry conferences, or big book deals, for predicting average outcomes. Pundits get paid for sitting three standard deviations away from sane analysts. Take away that incentive and you’d find that many extremists – even respected ones – are merely opportunists."



- Morgan Housel, "The Psychology of Prediction" (emphasis added)

But the facts about both market crashes and the economy are far more nuanced than TV pundits make out.

The truth is that the US economy now appears to be stabilizing at about 1.7% GDP growth for 2020. That might mean the slowest growth since 2016 and result in 5-7% corporate earnings growth next year.

With the broader market about 10% historically overvalued, that could mean weak or even flat returns for the S&P 500 in 2020. But as my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale likes to say, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Something great is always on sale, and this week I'm highlighting Diamondback Energy, Bristol-Myers and Polaris Industries as three potentially great long-term investments for you to consider. All three should deliver market-beating returns in 2020 and far beyond.

If you don't like those three, there are plenty of other dividend stocks to choose from.

Of the 302 companies on the Dividend Kings Master List (all worth owning at the right price), 137 are at fair value or better. That includes dozens of Aristocrats, Kings and Super SWANs, as well as future Aristocrats and Dividend Champions.

Methodically screening quality companies for reasonable or attractive valuations by comparing P/E and price-to-cash flows to historical norms is a time-tested method of putting limited capital to work in a smart and disciplined fashion.

(Source: imgflip)

Above all, you need to remember that decades of market data prove incontrovertibly that time in the market is far more important than timing the market.

(Source: imgflip)

Gamblers buy stocks, investors buy quality companies. As long as you remember the principles of "quality first, valuation second and prudent risk management always," you're highly likely to achieve your long-term financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BMY and PII in our portfolios.