4 Undervalued Companies To Look At In December

In some of my more general investment-oriented articles, I present some of the stocks I am either preparing to buy or have recently bought. In order to spread out my buys and also continuously invest/reinvest, I try to make it a habit to buy something every week or every second week or so. I find this to be a good habit because there is always some appealing company that's trading at appealing undervaluation, even if it isn't the company one wants to buy.

Taking Advantage of Undervaluation

Because I'm based in Sweden, the FX involved means that any company I buy that isn't traded in SEK better show significant undervaluation on several levels for me to even be remotely interested in purchasing shares.

Those of you who follow my articles know a bit about my prerequisites and perspectives when it comes to picking stocks to invest in. My watch list includes a large number of stocks, but usually very few of these stocks are companies I consider buys at any one time - they not only have to be appealingly valued from a forecast or historical perspective but also next to other companies I could be buying.

My goal is patiently waiting and purchasing above-average quality companies at prices that set me up to partake both in the profit growth (Annual earnings growth) and recovery (return to normal valuation from undervaluation) return of a company. I trade primarily in American, Canadian, German, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish stocks.

The reason for focusing on these countries is the ease of trading the stocks found therein. I'm not saying that other nations don't have excellent companies - they certainly do. My broker/s don't offer electronic trading with them, however, making purchasing British, Russian or French stocks a bit of an exercise and a costly one with a minimum position size of around $3,000-5,000 in order to offset the high trading fee. This is usually more than I'm comfortable investing in a single investment - with exceptions like Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF).

All of Europe remains, even more so than earlier, what I consider to be generally overvalued, and while opportunities exist in some euro-denominated countries, the euro is actually currently just as bad in terms of FX as the US dollar. Add to that Germany has worse taxation regulations than the US in terms of what I have to do to get my withholding taxes back, in addition to the conservative overall dividend policies, and it should be pretty obvious why my current focus is the purchase of more Canadian and American stocks for my portfolio.

The stocks which I find attractive

I've invested in the following companies lately, both as a result of my own research as well as other contributors I trust highlighting their excellence. As a result, these 4 companies are currently on my radar as offering a high likelihood of double-digit long-term CAGR.

Whirlpool (WHR)

CoreCivic (CXW)

Energy Transfer (ET)

Albemarle (ALB)

There are two very high-yield stocks in the list, as well as a moderately high-yielding appliance company and a low-yielding chemical company. Let's go through them one by one. I am not saying in any way that these are the only companies to currently invest in. My choices are based on already-existing portfolio allocations, sector weighting, FX and other considerations. This shouldn't be taken as me "only" seeing value in these stocks - through the undervaluation found in each of them is something I consider excellent.

There is additional undervaluation both in shipping, real estate, and other interesting sectors. For the most part, though, I'm at the desired position size here, and while I may extend in these in the coming months, it's not something I plan now.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool is a rather underfollowed company here on SA, I feel like. Given its solid fundamentals and current undervaluation following a drop-down in valuation, I feel this lack of following is a bit "unfair." What we have is one of the largest appliance manufacturers in the world who has progressed far in correcting certain flaws in its portfolio and is performing very well.

Even if you lack confidence in company management, the numbers themselves should be convincing to some degree here. The undervaluation here, even considering market discounted valuations, makes risk-adjusted 20% CAGR possible - and that's not something all that "common" in this sort of company. Aside from recent investments into Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP), this company constitutes the more defensive consumer staple/discretionary stock for the month.

To say that Whirlpool doesn't have risks is of course false. The company is on the front line for exposure to tariffs, both in terms of raw materials but also finished products/markets. However, given the undervaluation even to discounts, a lot of bad assumptions are still "baked" into the current market price.

The stock has moved up mid-double-digits since my first purchase during the 2018/2019 dips, but given its valuation and even the downside-oriented case presenting appealing returns, I see few downsides investing at this stage.

A quick look at current valuations shows us the following:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

18% CAGR based on a market-discounted valuation even with risks involved is nothing to sneeze at. For an even more risk-adjusted/downside case, you can view this being calculated in my recent article on the company. Simply put, even in the case of trading sideways to current valuation, returns would amount to 10-15% CAGR.

Above-average quality companies at below-average/historical prices - Whirlpool is an alternative here.

CoreCivic

As always, CXW is a controversial pick at best. Mired in political controversy, the associated volatility can be hard to stomach even for investors with a lead-lined stomach.

If we separate the company from the controversy/politics however, a picture emerges of a business with exceedingly durable sources of revenue and operating profit. Even in times when Prison REITs are being called out, with plans to "stop" their like, the fact remains that CoreCivic has operated profitably during all manner of political landscapes for decades and remains, to date, larger than ever before.

We have the advantage of recently having received 3Q results, and once again what was key - namely demand for company services - increased once again. Indices such as AFFO/FFO are speaking their own language, and the company is recording 20-30% increases in a single year, and the company continues to increase guidance.

It continues to acquire properties, and to expand existing services - many of which aren't related to "prisons" as such, but are focused on halfway houses, vocational training, facility management, substance abuse, etc. As someone who works with these things on a daily basis (albeit on a very different level - management), let me assure you that the demand for these services will not go down.

Even the states which have outrightly stated and planned for no more private prisons can't actually execute on such a plan until years and years in the future (California in 2028).

Meanwhile, CXW just keeps growing and growing. Even if CXW wouldn't be operating facilities anymore, in some cases, the most effective solution might be to hire the company to manage the facilities for the state/government - similar to how youth/adult treatment is done here in Sweden (most of the treatment homes are run by private operators these days).

For more in-depth reviews of the company's operations and upside, I invite you to read excellent articles by other contributors, such as this one by Brad Thomas. Partial upside since that article has already been confirmed, given the 3Q19 earnings beat.

The bottom line is - CXW's generous 10%+ dividend is covered by cash flow and comes in at only 68% AFFO payout ratio. Other valuations are equally enticing. The company is trading at record-low levels of 1.35X price to tangible book value, with historical valuations being 2-3X. (Source: TIKR.com). NTM P/AFFO and P/FFO are looking equally enticing, with current share price representing a multiple of about 6X, with historical ones typically above 10X. If we assume that the conservative, long-term historical CAGR (4.5%) trends hold, the company has the potential to give returns of 15-17% annually simply by trading sideways, thanks to the generous dividend. A return to normal, fair valuations would increase this to 20% CAGR - and the company has traded here before.

The combination of a solid payout ratio, very few non-political headwinds on the horizon with customer trends on the side of the company means that I consider CXW a "Buy" here. Viewing it through the lens of "classic" intrinsic valuation is hard, given the company's volatility. I also don't want to give the impression that I don't consider the political dimension a risk. It is.

I'm certain that if Trump doesn't get re-elected, these sorts of companies will absolutely face-plant as a result - but I believe in the historical trends that this will not mean that CoreCivic will go away.

It's a "Buy" here, albeit one for the very risk-tolerant investor.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer is a contributor favorite with a high yield. I've owned it for nearly 10 months at this point - and the position is in the red. I've added to it periodically, and it remains one of the most discounted midstream players on the market. However, just like with some of my Swedish, overvalued stocks such as Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), everyone knows that Energy Transfer is undervalued. The market knows it, investors know it, banks know it - chances are, your grandmother knows it.

There has been article after article on this discount valuation on part of the company, with most focusing simply on the ridiculous level of discount being offered here.

There are, of course, potential explanations for what the market is seeing here and why the stock isn't really moving despite this discount. The reasons, the ones I agree with, are covered by this excellent article by Michael Boyd.

In short, a combination of unsatisfactory capital allocation (growth as opposed to shareholder capital returns), shifted perspectives of the markets, wanting conservatively-run operations which can survive downturns, CapEx and dividend on a DCF-basis alone, capital markets tightening the purse strings against most things oil/midstream/energy and problematic requirements on part of new energy policies/views.

One must also remember that Energy Transfer has a bit of a history of failures on the execution of projects - something that's hard to swallow in this sort of environment. These project failures are recent, begging the question why an investor would want management to invest more into growth at this time when the markets are looking like this, as opposed to focus on returning cash to shareholders and maintaining/improving current operations.

So, without a doubt, there are headwinds here which go some ways to explain the current valuation, and perhaps even why the needle isn't moving anywhere but down.

However, despite all of these factors and market views, I remain a firm ET bull. The fundamentals, which really are most of what I care about, have been steadily improving on an annual basis. The distribution of over 10% is now covered at a rate of over 1.85X, increasing by 8.7% since 2018, and EBITDA shows similar increases. Add to that the fact that ET is relatively conservatively leveraged for an LP/MLP and moving down, currently seeing a 4.2X EBITDA (net debt), with the 2019 target range achieved.

Aside from the aforementioned challenges that are ET-specific, the company is also seemingly being punished along with the entire MLP/energy market, despite the fact that ET did not suffer during the peak oil crash in 2015 - cash flow actually went up during this time.

Even if you assume some of the worst conservative multiples you can come up with, including zero earnings growth for years to come, the fact is the generous dividend even in downside cases provides you with double-digit CAGR. Even trading at exactly the same price/EBITDA as the company does today in 2024, your returns would still be approaching 10% annually due to the dividend.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Does this mean it's a "safe" stock, on the level of a low-yield company? Of course not. At 10% yield, Energy Transfer is a higher-risk holding and your potential allocation should never be more than you can stomach losing.

Given the fundamentals, however, combined with the extremely positive downside case, this stock is as far as I'm concerned, one of the most undervalued and relatively risk-free holdings you can invest in today. It may fall further, but this will hardly impact the company's ability to pay its dividend, given current cash flows and forward plans. I'm not one of the investors who expects ET to return to fair value, earning 20-35% CAGR over the next few years - such a bull case disregards the current capital market dislike for these types of stocks, as well as the investor uncertainty. Here, I'm happy to be somewhat more bearish/moderated on oil/energy as a whole but still earn excellent returns.

This makes Energy Transfer a stock I periodically buy more of - and next to Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), it's my favorite LP/MLP.

Albemarle

This company is fairly new in my portfolio. My sentiment about Albemarle is, quite simply, that the market is focusing far too much on short-term lithium spot price headwinds and oversupply issues and less on what sort of company Albemarle is in terms of its fundamentals and long-term prospects. Growing its dividend at a moderate rate of ~10% annually in the last 20 years, it becomes crucial to invest here to not just maximize the yield on cost, but to partake in the share price recovery where valuation moves back to historical norms.

Albemarle is fresh out of a period of irrational exuberance, where it traded at over 30 times earnings. The current valuation is 10.5 times earnings, with a historical 15Y-EPS growth rate of 7.27% (albeit volatile) and a forecasted EPS growth rate of 6.25% until 2022, valuing the company at a common "fair" value of roughly 15 times earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

When viewed through this lens, the company suffers from undervaluation and investment based on earnings estimates can provide CAGR of 16-17% even at simple returns to fair value.

This company needs some more explanation, however.

As you can see above, the market expects a significant earnings drop going into 2020 related to lithium pricing trend (down), news out of China with sales costs being close to actual production costs, lowered guidance and an oversupply of lithium overall when put into relation with the actual market demand.

As those of us who invest from valuation-perspective know (and others too, certainly), the market is a fickle and inefficient mistress at times - at least in the short term. It's entirely possible that these tendencies will cause the market to push Albemarle even lower than current valuations. I argue, however, that the long-term upside is there, and in terms of lithium pricing at the very least, we're closing to the bottom with lithium carbonate, touching the marginal cost of production at $7/kilogram (3Q19 Albemarle Presentation).

Seeing long-term upside is not the same as seeing a short-term upside, however. I don't expect ALB to turn around overnight, or even in a few months. The stock could certainly go lower. However, the primary catalysts for future lithium demand have in no way changed - they've improved. We're not only using lithium for consumer electronics but EV battery technology. EV demand is expected to grow, and Europe and the US are putting more EVs on the road - not less.

These combinations of factors can already be seen in a slight uptick in lithium pricing despite poor market conditions, recorded by the company during 3Q19.

We can also focus on the fact that ALB is far more than lithium. The company has Bromine specialties and catalyst segments contributing to profits (albeit at a much smaller rate than Lithium). The company is also a flexible player, with the ability to scale production according to needs/market demand. So it has recently decided to turn a recent JV in Australia idle until market pricing/conditions improve.

So while Albemarle is exposed to lithium spot pricing and movements, the market is treating the company as though it's locked into its current trajectory on railroad tracks, with no possibility of scaling back CapEx or acting responsibly with regards to the balance sheet.

This is wrong. ALB has already scaled back CapEx initiatives, its savings program is working out, and the fear that some have regarding the dividend payout - at <30% earnings payout for FY18 - I find to be unfounded in the long run. This is a temporary commodity pricing slump, in a commodity that very likely will be highly sought-after for a long time to come because of its central role in emerging technologies.

In short - I view all of the fear/pressure as decidedly short term, which makes today an excellent time to lock in a potential CAGR of 15%+ at an excellent price.

Wrapping up

I want to emphasize again, these are certainly not all stocks that are undervalued, nor perhaps the stocks that you should consider for your portfolio given your risk tolerance, allocation/weighting or available capital. There are opportunities in other sectors as well (namely real estate) which could be considered equally enticing.

These are the stocks that I pick from my current risk tolerance and current portfolio allocation, both current and desired. Albemarle, in particular, is a company I expect to buy significantly more of going forward, and I expect that we could see further downward pressure here.

When I decide my "monthly stocks" or companies that I look at, my motivation is finding above-average companies with good history at below-average prices, and offering a realistic potential 15%+ CAGR over the coming years.

That second part is as important as the first. A company can be above-average quality, and below-average pricing, but the next 10 years (or beyond) may look absolutely miserable, as I see them. Some would argue oil falls into this category (I do not).

I will be writing a more real-estate oriented version of such an article in the future, as there are some great opportunities here as well, but my exposure to the sector is at mostly the desired size for now (meaning I invest more in companies like those presented herein).

For now, these are some of my picks for the month - and several purchases in the companies here have already been executed. As of the time of publishing this article, I consider all of these companies potential buys.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB, AXFOF, CODGF, CXW, EPD, ET, RNSDF, TAP, WHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.