JPS: A Reasonably Attractive Preferred Income CEF

One very popular asset class among conservative income investors is preferred stock. This makes sense, as preferred stock is generally considered to be safer than common equity due to the fact that it sits higher up in a company's capital stack. In addition, preferred stock usually has a higher dividend yield than the common stock of the same company. However, it can be rather expensive and something of a hassle to construct a diversified portfolio of these assets. For this reason, investors may want to use funds in order to get exposure to preferred securities. While there are a few exchange-traded funds that can be used for this purpose, I personally think that a closed-end fund is a better approach to take here, as these funds can often offer better yields than their ETF cousins for a variety of reasons. One such fund is the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund has the objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income consistent with capital preservation. In order to accomplish this, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets into preferred stock and other income-producing securities. The fund focuses mostly on high-quality issues, as at least half of the securities in the portfolio are rated at least investment grade.

Preferred securities are a fairly good type of security to invest in if the goal is the preservation of capital. This is due to the fact that preferred shares are relatively safe things to own, certainly safer to common stock. As the name implies, preferred stock sits higher up in a company's capital stack than common stock does. This means that in the event of a bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders must be paid back before the common shareholders receive anything. With that said though, in most bankruptcies there would not be enough assets to completely pay off the company's debt holders (who have a senior claim to the preferred stockholders), so there is usually nothing left for the preferred stockholders to collect. In addition to this, the company's preferred stockholders also have a senior claim on its cash flows. This means that the preferred stockholders must receive their promised dividends before the common stockholders are eligible to receive one, and if the preferred shares are cumulative - which many issues are - then the company must also make up any dividends in arrears before it pays a dividend to the common shareholders. Thus, companies will usually go out of their way to ensure that the preferred shareholders receive all of their promised dividends.

With that said though, preferred stock typically delivers most of its returns in the form of the dividend that it pays out. This is much like debt and unlike common stock in that the preferred stockholders do not usually participate in the growth and prosperity of the company. As a general rule, the dividend paid out by the preferred shares does not change as the company's profits grow, and it is instead a fixed amount that is set at the time that the shares are issued. As a result, while the price of these securities does move inversely to interest rates, much like bond prices do, they are usually much more stable than common equity prices. This is how these securities can help investors both preserve capital and generate income.

The fund is heavily invested in the securities issued by financial institutions. As we can see here, essentially all of the top ten issuers whose securities are held by the fund are banks, although MetLife (MET) is an insurance company:

Source: Nuveen Securities

This does make some sense, as financial institutions are among the largest issuers of preferred securities. The reason for this is that banking regulations allow banks to consider the money raised via the issuance of preferred stock as Tier 1 capital. Tier 1 capital is the core measure of a bank's financial strength in the eyes of regulators, and as such has been under an increasing amount of scrutiny since the financial crisis a decade ago. A bank can also raise its Tier 1 capital by issuing common stock, but most prefer to issue preferred stock to avoid diluting the common stockholders. Thus, the financial industry will generally be heavily represented in most preferred stock funds that do not deliberately exclude these companies.

Despite this heavy exposure to the financial industry, there is a fair amount of diversity here. We can see this by looking at the weightings assigned to each of the issuers in which the fund is invested. As my long-time readers are no doubt well-aware, I generally do not like to see any individual asset account for more than 5% of the fund's portfolio. This is because this approximately the level at which the asset begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that every financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Unfortunately, if some asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that if some event happens that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not, then it will drag the fund down with it if that asset is too heavily weighted in the portfolio. As we can see above though, there is no one issuer whose securities account for more than 5% of this fund's portfolio. Therefore, this does not appear to be a problem at this time, and the fund appears to have adequate diversity.

Distributions

As the fund has the stated goal of delivering a high level of current income and the preferred stocks that it invests in deliver the majority of their return through dividends, we might expect JPS to boast a fairly high distribution yield. This is the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.056 per share ($0.672 per share annually), which gives it a 6.69% yield at the present price. This is nowhere near as high as what some equity closed-end funds boast, but it is somewhat solid for a preferred equity fund.

One of the things that potential investors in the fund will likely appreciate is that none of these distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see that clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why investors will likely appreciate this is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income off of its investments to cover its distribution, and thus, may be returning the investors' own money back to them. This scenario would be unsustainable over any kind of extended period. While there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, seeing a large amount of return of capital distributions coming out of a fund can concern investors. That is not an issue here though, as all of the fund's distributions are being funded by the dividends from the preferred stocks that it is invested in.

Leverage

One thing that many readers will likely notice is that this yield is considerably higher than the yield on many of the preferred stock indices. For example, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which tracks the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index, only yields 5.69%. The way that JPS accomplishes this is through the use of leverage. In essence, the fund is borrowing money and using the money to buy preferred stocks. As long as the interest rate on this loan is less than the dividend yield of the preferred stock, this strategy increases the effective yield of the overall portfolio. As the fund is able to borrow money at institutional rates, this is generally the case.

However, leverage is a double-edged sword. This is because it serves to amplify both gains and losses. Thus, if the value of the preferred stocks that were bought with borrowed money declines, then JPS will lose more money than if it did not borrow the money and instead bought the shares with equity. While preferred stocks are generally safer investments than common stocks, this is still a risk that we have to face. Therefore, we want to make sure that the fund is not taking on too much leverage. As of October 31, 2019, it had an effective leverage ratio of 35.26%. This is a fairly reasonable ratio, and it is not particularly out of line with what many other closed-end funds have. Thus, it does not appear that we have to worry too much about the fund's overall leverage.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like JPS, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the current market value of all of its assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, this is the case right now. As of December 6, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), JPS had a net asset value of $10.14 per share. However, the fund's shares trade hands for $10.05 per share. This gives JPS a discount of 0.89% at the current level. This is a reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund could offer conservative investors a reasonably safe way to generate an attractive yield. With that said though, there are a number of common equity funds that boast a much higher distribution than this one for just a bit higher risk. JPS does have very high exposure to the financial sector, which may be concerning to some, but this is something that is common to most preferred equity funds, and it has diversified its exposure quite well across the sector. The fund also has a reasonable price, so it might be worth thinking about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.