Bristol-Myers' Dividend Increase Changes Everything

During the past three and a half years or so, I’ve made a lot of money trading in and out of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Generally, I’m not much of a trader. I prefer to simply buy and hold high-quality dividend growth names and allow them to generate wealth for me slowly, but surely, over the long term. However, for whatever reason, I found that my intuition when it came to BMY’s highs and lows in recent years was good and I made more trades in this name than any other in my portfolio (by far).

I felt comfortable wheeling and dealing when it came to BMY because the company pays a steady and reliable dividend. It was easy to buy shares with a mind to trade them in the short term because I knew I was being paid to in the meantime. In other words, BMY allowed me to have my cake and eat it too with regard to short-term speculation and generating passive income.

The reason that I wasn’t content to buy and hold BMY like the rest of my holdings was because the company wasn’t much of a dividend grower. BMY has a long history of paying dividends. BMY’s yield has been safe for years, yet management has been in the habit of giving investors token, $0.01 annual increases. These ~2% dividend increases meant that the stock didn’t meet my dividend growth expectations. To hold shares of a company providing such low dividend growth, I require them to have a high yield (5%+).

BMY’s yield generally hovers in the 2.75-3.5% range. When it comes to stocks with that sort of yield, I’m usually looking for annual dividend growth in the 7%+ range. Since BMY didn’t offer that, it was not considered a “core DGI holding” in my mind. Instead, it fell into the “special circumstances” pile, which consists of blue chip names with compelling business operations that don’t quite meet my dividend growth standards.

“Special circumstances” or not, BMY has served as a sort of golden goose for me in recent years. Since August of 2016, I’ve bought shares of BMY 12 times. I’ve sold shares of BMY 7 times, locking in double-digit profits in each instance. I’m grown quite confident in my ability to time this stock. Yet, I’m afraid that this trend is about to end.

Here’s a chart I put together showing all of my BMY trades.

Stock Purchase date Purchase price Sell date Sale price Realized gain/loss Unrealized gain/loss BMY 8/5/2016 $63.45 n/a n/a n/a -5.50% BMY 8/8/2016 $60.02 n/a n/a n/a -0.10% BMY 9/21/2016 $55.63 2/8/18 $63.33 13.84% n/a BMY 10/10/2016 $49.89 2/8/18 $62.69 25.65% n/a BMY 1/20/2017 $49.29 6/29/17 $56.00 13.61% n/a 10/23/17 $64.27 30.39% n/a BMY 4/18/2018 $52.39 8/1/18 $59.78 14.10% n/a BMY 10/25/18 $47.72 11/15/18 $53.21 11.50% n/a BMY 1/3/19 $44.88 3/6/19 $52.96 18% n/a BMY 3/15/19 $49.12 n/a n/a n/a 22.04% BMY 4/10/19 $45.86 n/a n/a n/a 30.72% BMY 4/26/19 $45.78 n/a n/a n/a 30.95% BMY 7/11/19 $44.50 n/a n/a n/a 34.72%

As you can see, I’ve sold the stock 7 times, locking in average gains of 18.15%. Right now, I still hold on to a sizable BMY position (mainly due to purchases throughout the summer of 2019). My BMY cost basis is $48.38 right now, meaning that my total unrealized gain is roughly 23.9%.

For a while now, I’ve been strongly considering selling most of the shares that I currently own. My fair value estimate for BMY has been in the ~$60 range for a while now and since shares have risen back up to that point, my plan was to avoid greed and take my profits. But, since I knew that BMY typically announces its annual dividend increase in December, I’ve been waiting to see whether or not the company would stick to its ~2% dividend growth rate or not (in today’s market, finding a replacement for this reliable ~3% yield with an attractive valuation is quite difficult, so I was really hoping that management would surprise me, giving me a reason to continue to own my shares).

And surprise me, it did. BMY declared that its February dividend would come in at $0.45/share, representing 9.8% growth relative to the prior $0.41/share payment. This news was fantastic and I’m so glad that I waited to potentially sell because now I don’t feel the need to, since BMY is showing life as a dividend grower.

Obviously, 1 year does not make a trend, but assuming that management continues to be more generous with annual dividend increases in a post-Celgene acquisition world, it won’t take long for me to move BMY out of the “special circumstances” category and into the “core DGI holding” column alongside other healthcare names that I own such as Amgen (AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Medtronic (MDT), Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Pfizer (PFE).

I have to admit that I’m a bit sad that this era of trading BMY may be coming to an end. Don’t get me wrong, the slow and steady nature of dividend growth investing is great (I wouldn’t have chosen this portfolio management method as the means to reach eventual financial freedom if I didn’t believe in it, wholeheartedly), but it was fun to shake things up a bit as a more active/short-term trader.

With that being said, whatever sadness that I may have is certainly dwarfed by my excitement regarding BMY’s dividend growth potential. When I first saw the company’s 9.8% increase this week, my initial reaction was simple, “wow.” For so long I’ve thought that BMY has the potential to be a blue chip DGI name alongside the likes of JNJ or AMGN, but for whatever reason, its management team was never as generous with its cash.

I think BMY will be the world’s leader in oncology/immuno-oncology moving forward, now that it has merged with Celgene. The company has a diverse portfolio of drugs and offer both strong growth prospects and strong cash flows in the present. During the last 5 years, BMY has increased its total revenues from roughly $16.5b to more than $24.1b. The company’s gross margins have dipped a bit during this period of time, but net margins are way up. BMY’s earnings have more than tripled since 2015 (rising from $0.93/share to $3.46/share during the trailing twelve months). BMY’s free cash flows have increased at an even greater pace, rising from $1.01b in 2015 to $7.58b today.

Furthermore, the company’s pipeline is as exceedingly strong with Celgene’s assets under its roof. I expect BMY to continue to be a leader in the exciting I-O space. I acknowledge that the company’s shift into the specialty pharmaceutical area brings with it a bit more risk; however, I think this risk is worth the reward (and recent results seem to point towards this conclusion as well).

The reason that I’ve bought BMY so many times during the last several years is because I’ve felt that the market has priced shares with an irrationally cheap multiple many times. It seems as if every time there was a headline about Opdivo getting beaten out for first-line treatment in the lung cancer space by Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda, the market would forget about BMY’s earnings and cash flows and leave the stock for dead. Yet, throughout this bearish sentiment, BMY continued to post strong quarterly results.

Since the start of 2015, BMY has only missed Wall Street earnings estimates twice. The same thing goes for top-line results as well. This means that BMY has been beating estimates nearly 89.5% of the time during the last 5 years.

Simply put, there are very few companies that I’m aware of that has provided such consistent out-performance (in terms of analyst estimates, anyway). This stock has been chronically underestimated and bullish investors who were willing to buy the dips have been greatly rewarded.

Assuming that BMY can continue on this more acceptable dividend growth rate path, I think bullish investors will continue to be rewarded moving forward. As BMY gains investor trust in the DGI space, it should see its multiple expand (I know I’m not the only one who has been disappointed with BMY’s dividend growth in the past and I can only assume that this increase has caught the attention of income-oriented investors all around the world).

In recent years, I’ve placed a lower fair value multiple on BMY than I have on Amgen or Johnson & Johnson because of its dividend growth short fall. But, now that this is changing, I think it’s probably time to adjust my fair value estimate as well.

Right now, BMY shares trade with a 13.8x ttm EPS multiple. To me, this seems about right. However, on a forward basis, the multiple is much cheaper, with shares trading for just 9.5x the current analyst consensus estimate for 2020 EPS of $6.28.

It’s very difficult to analyze a company going through such a major acquisition. M&A usually comes with a hiccup or two with regard to short-term expectations as cultures mesh and operations merge. With that in mind, I’m not willing to place an outsized premium on forward EPS estimates because I don’t have high conviction that they’ll be hit.

However, I think a 9.5x forward multiple is too cheap. To me, a 12x forward multiple would normally seem about right for a mature healthcare name without reliable dividend growth prospects (at an acceptable DGR level) like BMY. However, since there are M&A question marks surrounding BMY’s 2020 EPS estimates, I’m going to conservatively lower my target forward multiple to 10.5x.

This (admittedly conservative) 10.5x target multiple equates to a $66.15 price target, looking 12 months out. This would represent 10.34% growth from today’s $59.95 share price. And, when you factor in the company’s 3% forward dividend yield, we’re talking about a 12-month total return estimate of ~13.3%.

This isn’t bad upside at all, and we used a pretty conservative multiple to get there (right now, Amgen trades for 14.8x its 2020 EPS consensus estimate, JNJ trades for 15.4x its 2020 number, Merck trades for 15.85x its 2020 estimate, and Pfizer trades with a forward multiple of 14x).

Really, the only large cap bio-pharma name trading with a lower forward multiple than I’ve applied to that conservative BMY target is AbbVie (ABBV), which trades for just 9x its 2020 EPS estimate. However, ABBV’s stock is weighed down by both M&A concerns as well as its heavy reliance on Humira and that blockbuster drug’s upcoming patent cliff. BMY doesn’t carry nearly the same single drug risk.

But, things like patent cliffs will always be a concern in the big-pharma space. And, headed into the 2020 election season, I suspect that healthcare reform and regulation will be front and center on the debate stage and in political advertisements, which could create strong negative sentiment in the healthcare space.

Because of legislative threats, I haven’t been willing to pay full price for a healthcare name for a while now. Generally speaking, I look for a 10% discount to my fair value estimate to initiate a position and then I like to average in lower from there. With that in mind, BMY’s current share price offers just enough margin of safety for me to consider buying shares.

But since I already hold an overweight position in BMY, I’m fairly content to stand pat where I am. BMY is currently my 9th largest holding (and largest individual healthcare holding), making up 2.85% of my portfolio. And since we’ve seen the stock rally so hard in recent months, I don’t feel compelled to go even more overweight, buying shares near 52-week highs.

For me to add personally, I’d need to see an even wider margin of safety than the one that exists today. However, that doesn’t mean that others shouldn’t perform their own due diligence and consider adding shares of BMY to their dividend growth portfolios at this time. The stock is certainly much more attractive today than it was this time last week (from a DGI perspective anyway).

Like I said before, 1 year does not make a trend and I’m not ready to crown BMY a likely dividend aristocrat just yet (BMY is currently on a 10-year dividend increase streak after freezing its quarterly payments at $0.31/share for 8 quarters in 2008/2009). But, a few more years of dividend increases like investors saw this year and I think this will be a widely owned dividend growth stock. At that point, the multiple will likely be more in line with AMGN and JNJ in the 14-15x range, meaning that $60 could seem like a bargain.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income-oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AMGN, JNJ, BMY, PFE, MDT, NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.