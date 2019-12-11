Cullen/Frost Bankers: Several Threats To Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers' (CFR) earnings are expected to dip next year mostly on the back of lower net interest margin. Higher provisions charge due to asset quality issues in the energy book is also expected to pressurize earnings. Moreover, the company's expansion in Houston is also likely to boost expenses and thereby drag the bottom line. Despite the anticipated earnings decline I'm expecting CFR to maintain its dividend at the current level because its payout ratio appears sustainable.

Asset Quality of Energy Credits Poses Threat to Profitability

The energy segment within CFR's loan portfolio has some asset quality issues. Specifically, there are two problematic energy credits that could increase provisions in the coming quarters. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the two energy credits carry value of $34 million and $33 million respectively, and have cumulative reserves of $20 million. This means that CFR can be hit by a maximum provisions charge of $47 million with respect to these two credits if they don't get resolved. To be conservative, I'm assuming that these two credits will not be resolved this year, leading to incremental provisions charge of $47 million. Overall, I'm expecting CFR to book provisions for credit losses of $69 million in 2020, up 95% from 2019.

Macroeconomic Strength to Keep Appetite for Credit at Decent Level

CFR is based in Texas where economic strength is likely to keep loan growth high. According to Dallas Fed's November report, the capital expenditure indexes remained positive for all of the Texas Business Outlook Surveys, indicating continued investment. Moreover, the report indicated that five-month moving average of Texas existing-home sales held fairly steady in September. Due to the macroeconomic outlook, I'm expecting CFR's loan portfolio to continue to grow next year. Moreover, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management is optimistic about loan growth in the last quarter of 2019 due to a robust pipeline.

On the other hand, the tough competition in the commercial real estate segment, CRE, is expected to constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the conference call, CFR continued to lose CRE deals in the third quarter to other banks.

I'm expecting CFR's loan portfolio to expand by 4.1% next year, as shown in the table below. I'm expecting the growth of deposits to match the pace of loan growth, thereby limiting the need for expensive borrowing.

Improvement in Asset Sensitivity to Relieve Some Pressure on Margin

Going forward, CFR's yields will come under pressure from the three rate cuts in 2019 to date. The management also implied in the conference call that they will be willing to reduce yields to avoid losing deals to competitors. A decline in funding cost will offset some of the impact of lower yields on net interest margin, NIM; however, as CFR has an asset sensitive balance sheet, its yields will decline more than costs. The management has taken certain steps which have resulted in CFR's balance sheet becoming less asset sensitive over the last one year, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing, but the interest rate decline will still have a negative impact on NIM. Below is an excerpt from the SEC filing regarding the interest rate sensitivity:

the model simulations projected that 100 and 200 basis point ratable increases in interest rates would result in positive variances in net interest income of 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively, relative to the flat-rate case over the next 12 months, while 100 and 200 basis point ratable decreases in interest rates would result in negative variances in net interest income of 1.7% and 5.7%, respectively, relative to the flat-rate case over the next 12 months.

Based on the management's guidance on interest rate sensitivity, and my assumption of stable interest rates, I'm expecting CFR's net interest margin to decline by 5bps in 4QFY19 and 4bps in 1QFY20. Further, I'm expecting the average NIM in 2020 to be 6bps below the average for 2019.

In the last conference call the management gave guidance of 3.75% for NIM in full year 2019.

Houston Expansion to Keep Non-Interest Expenses Elevated

CFR's non-interest expense was high in the third quarter due to expenses related to its Houston expansion and moving of its headquarters to downtown San Antonio. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects residual impact of these expenses to impact next year's earnings as well. The management is behind schedule on the opening of branches in Houston, and expects the majority of new branches opening to be skewed towards the latter part of 2020. Based on this guidance, I'm assuming CFR's non-interest expense will increase by 3.2% year over year in 2020.

The combination of higher non-interest expense, higher provisions charge, and NIM compression is expected to contribute to an earnings decline next year. The pressure is expected to be partly offset by loan growth. I'm expecting earnings to fall by 10.8% in 2020 to $6.15 per share.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

Due to the prospects of earnings decline I'm expecting CFR to maintain its dividends at current level instead of increasing them. The current quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share translates to full year dividend of $2.84 for 2020, implying dividend yield of 2.99%. I believe the chances of a dividend cut are low because the dividend and earning estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46.2% for 2020, which is manageable. Further, there is very little threat to dividend payout from regulatory requirements as CFR's capital ratios are in a comfortable zone. CFR's tier I capital ratio was reported at 12.99% at the end of September 2019, versus minimum requirement of 8.5%.

Single Digit Price Upside Expected

I'm using CFR's historical price to book multiple to value the stock. CFR has traded at an average price to book value ratio, P/B, of 1.62 in the first nine months of 2019. Multiplying this ratio with the forecast book value per share of $62.5 gives a target price of $101.2 for December 2020. The price target implies only a 6.7% upside from CFR's December 6, 2019 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Rating

A combination of factors, including problems with asset quality and decline in interest rates, is expected to lead to lower earnings next year. The price upside implied by my target price is not high enough to warrant a bullish stance; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock. I believe CFR's price needs to fall further for the stock to become an attractive investment. An entry point of $92, which is 10% below my target price, appears reasonable in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.