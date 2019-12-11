People's United Financial To Benefit From Upcoming Acquisition

People's United Financial's (PBCT) earnings are likely to jump next year on the back of an acquisition that is to be completed towards the end of 2019. The merger will lead to an expansion in earning assets, which will boost the bottom line. Some of the positive effect of greater earning assets is expected to be offset by a contraction in net interest margin. Due to an expected increase in earnings, it is likely that PBCT will increase its dividends again next year.

M&A Activity to Drive the Loan Book

The acquisition of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) is expected to add around $5.7 billion in loans to PBCT's loan portfolio. As mentioned in a press release, the acquisition is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Apart from the M&A activity, I do not expect much increase in loans, as the prospects for organic growth are not too bright. PBCT's loan portfolio faces headwinds from the New York Multifamily portfolio in the wake of new rent regulations. Further, trade-related uncertainty and recessionary fears can curb demand for credit in the coming quarters. Moreover, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, management expects competition in the commercial real estate market to remain heightened next year, which will further restrain loan growth.

On the other hand, management is expecting "meaningful growth" in certain loans in the future, particularly in the equipment, finance and specialty businesses, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call. I believe that low interest rates will also spur demand for credit in the coming quarters. In addition, management is optimistic about opportunities in the Boston and Metro New York areas. Boston's economy has continued to remain relatively strong, as can be gauged from the improvement in unemployment rates shown below.

Data by YCharts

In the light of these factors, I'm expecting PBCT's loans to increase by 4.1% next year, as shown in the table below. The table also shows other key balance sheet items, which I'm expecting to grow in 2020 at rates more or less in tandem with the loan growth rate.

Improvement in Asset Mix to Ease Some of the Pressure on Margin

To counter the negative impact of interest rate cut on yields, PBCT has recently focused on improving its asset mix. The company reduced its residential mortgages in the last quarter in order to shift its loan portfolio towards higher-yielding assets, particularly commercial loans. Going forward, this shift will ease some of the pressure on net interest margin from a decline in interest rates.

The funding side, however, has recently not fared as well as the asset side. Deposits declined in the third quarter, leading to a worsening of PBCT's loan-to-deposit ratio, which reached close to 100%. In case deposit growth is unable to catch up to loan growth in the future, the company may be forced to rely on expensive borrowing to fund its earning assets. Such a move will pressurize its net interest margin.

According to the management, a 25 basis point move in either the Fed funds rate or one-month LIBOR usually equates to 3-4bps compression in NIM. Moreover, according to the results of an interest rate sensitivity simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps cut in interest rates can decrease net interest income by 4.2% in the next twelve months. The results of the simulation are presented below:

Based on the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting PBCT's net interest margin to dip by 6bps in 4QFY19 and then by 4bps in 1QFY20 before stabilizing. The following table shows my yield, cost, and net interest margin forecast.

Earnings Likely to Increase by 8% Next Year

Mostly due to the acquisition of UBNK and the resultant growth in earning assets, I'm expecting PBCT's earnings to rise in 2020. On the other hand, merger-related expenses are expected to increase non-interest expense and, therefore, curtail the bottom line growth. A contraction in net interest margin is also expected to pressurize earnings. The following table displays my estimates for PBCT's key income statement items. I'm expecting the company's net income to increase by 18.8% to $630 million in 2020. Due to an increase in shares outstanding by around 44 million shares following the UBNK acquisition, earnings per share is expected to increase by a lower amount than net income. I'm expecting PBCT's earnings per share to increase by 8% to $1.42 in 2020.

Rising Dividend Trend Likely to Continue

Due to the anticipated increase in earnings, I'm expecting PBCT to raise its quarterly dividend again in 2020 to $0.178 per share from the current level of $0.1775. The quarterly dividend estimate leads to a full-year dividend of $0.712 per share and dividend yield of 4.31%.

There is very little threat to dividends from capital adequacy requirements. PBCT's total capital ratio was reported at 12.0% at the end of September 2019, which is a bit close to the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5%, but the management says it is comfortable with that level.

Earnings and dividends are expected to increase the company's equity book value next year. Implementation of the new accounting standard, Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) is also expected to impact equity. Management believes that the impact of CECL upon implementation could result in an increase of as much as 15-25%, or approximately $40-60 million, from existing reserves. Based on management's guidance, I'm expecting the rise in reserves to erode equity by $55 million in the first quarter of 2020. Overall, I'm expecting PBCT's equity book value to increase by around 3% next year to $18.0 per share.

Company management expects CECL implementation to decrease capital ratios by approximately 10-15 basis points.

Limited Potential for Capital Appreciation

PBCT has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio, or P/B, of 0.99 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $18.0 gives a target price of $17.8 for December 2020. The price target implies a 7.9% upside from PBCT's December 6, 2019, closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price-to-P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Rating

Due to a single-digit price upside, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PBCT. The acquisition of UBNK is expected to boost the company's earnings next year. However, the prospects of earnings increase appear to be largely priced in. It is advisable to wait for price dips before considering accumulating the stock. A feasible entry point is $16.2, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.