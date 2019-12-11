Range Resources: Long-Term Future Looks Bright But Company Will Continue To Struggle In Near Term

There are signs that the demand will increase over the next several years, but it will take a while for this to have an impact on prices.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, shale gas exploration & production company Range Resources Corporation (RRC) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite solid as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. With that said though, both numbers were considerably worse than what the company posted in the year-ago quarter. There were very few people that expected Range Resources to perform well during this quarter as natural gas prices fell precipitously over the summer due to an oversupply of the compound in the United States. The company did manage to hold up fairly well though in light of this, which is something that any investor in the company should appreciate. Unfortunately, the weakness in natural gas prices persists today, so it seems likely that this will weigh on the company's results in the fourth quarter and into the new year. As such, more risk-averse investors may want to avoid the stock.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my regular practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Range Resources' third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Range Resources brought in total revenues of $622.445 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 23.27% decline over the $811.225 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company sold a 2.5% overriding royalty in southwest Appalachian leases for gross proceeds of $750 million.

Range Resources produced an average of 2,244 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in the most recent quarter. This represents a 1.01% decline over the 2,267 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent that it averaged during the year-ago quarter.

The company announced a $100 million share repurchase program, effective October 2019.

Range Resources reported a net loss of $27.581 million in the third quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $48.539 million net income that the company reported in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems quite certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Range Resources' financial performance was considerably worse than in the year-ago quarter. The market largely anticipated that this would be the case, and in fact, over much of the summer, there were a variety of negative articles published across various financial media outlets. The primary reason for this is that natural gas prices in the United States declined over the past year:

Source: MacroTrends.net

These price declines have been widely blamed on the rising gas production levels coming out of areas like the Marcellus shale and the Permian Basin. The reason why this would impact Range Resources should be fairly obvious as the company is primarily a natural gas producer. While it does have some oil production coming out of its properties in Louisiana, the overwhelming majority of its production is natural gas. As the company received less money for each unit of natural gas that it sold than it did a year ago, it would receive less total revenues all else being equal. This means that there would be less money available to migrate down to profits and cash flows.

Of course, all else is rarely equal and this was the case in this quarter. As noted in the highlights, Range Resources had lower production than it did during the year-ago quarter. In the most recent quarter, the company produced an average of 2,244 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent compared to 2,267 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in the prior-year period. This also exerted a slight negative impact on the company's results during the quarter. It should be fairly easy to see why this would be the case. After all, if the company had less product available to see, then it would naturally bring in less total revenue even if the price of natural gas remained the same. Overall, the production decline was fairly mild so the majority of the weak financial performance came from the decline in natural gas prices.

Range Resources is not the only company that is reducing its growth ambitions. As we can see here, the growth rate in dry natural gas production in the United States has begun to slow:

Source: Platts, Range Resources

This is not the same thing as saying that the production of natural gas is decreasing. That scenario would eventually decrease the oversupply of natural gas and would likely prove to be a net positive for natural gas prices. However, as we can see above, the production of natural gas continues to increase. It is only the rate of production growth that has decreased. This does appear to be the industry responding to the weak pricing of natural gas as the current level has made several shale plays uneconomic to develop. We have seen a similar response by the industry in the oil market as several areas outside of the core Permian Basin in West Texas have been seeing declining production levels.

As I have written about in various past articles, there are reasons to believe that the demand for natural gas will increase going forward. One of the biggest reasons for this comes from the electrical utility sector as several of these firms have been actively working to replace dirty coal-burning power plants with much cleaner-burning natural gas-fired ones. Over the 2008 to 2019 period, the percentage of natural gas-fired power plants as a percentage of total fossil fuels ones has gone from about 30% to approximately 64%:

Source: EIA, Range Resources

This trend seems likely to continue as utilities have already announced the retirement of nearly 14 gigawatts of cumulative coal and nuclear generation capacity between now and 2025:

Source: EIA, Range Resources

The growth in demand from the utility sector will help to offset some of the increase in natural gas production that we have seen over the past few years. This should help to alleviate some of the oversupplied conditions that we see in the market today. Ultimately, this could prove to add some support to natural gas prices.

Another major source of demand is going to come from the export sector. The usual way in which natural gas is transported across the ocean is being converted to a liquid and as I discussed in a past article, a record amount of LNG production capacity was scheduled to be greenlighted in 2019. These new LNG production plants will require an enormous amount of natural gas for feedstock:

Source: Range Resources

As we can see, the production of LNG for export required less than 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2016. This is expected to potentially increase to nearly 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2024, a more than ten-fold increase in only eight years. This will also help to alleviate some of the oversupply in the market by absorbing a significant amount of the incremental production that has come online recently. This could prove to be a positive for natural gas prices.

While there may be some reasons to be optimistic about an eventual recovery in natural gas prices, all of these are long-term trends and Range Resources needs to survive while the story plays out. One of the methods that it is using to ensure its viability is asset sales. As I mentioned in the highlights, back in July Range Resources sold a 2.5% overriding royalty interest in 350,000 net surface acres in southwest Appalachia for $750 million. The company also sold off various non-producing properties in Pennsylvania for a total of $34 million back in June. All in all, the company has raised about $1.1 billion via such transactions over the past twelve months. This is actually more than the company's current $1 billion market cap, which could be an indication that the market is greatly undervaluing the acreage that the company owns.

One of the biggest reasons why so many independent exploration and production companies went bankrupt during the oil bear market of 2015 was the very high levels of debt that these companies carried. Therefore, it is nice to see that Range Resources has been using much of the money that it received from these asset sales to reduce its debt. As of the end of September, Range Resources had a total of $3.133990 billion in outstanding compared to $3.836861 billion at the start of the year. This brings the company's debt-to-TTM EBITDAX ratio down to 3.2x, which is a fairly healthy level. This should help ensure that Range Resources can weather the current weakness in the natural gas markets until better times set in.

In conclusion, the current pricing environment for natural gas has had a very noticeable and negative impact on Range Resources' financial performance. The company is taking the steps that it needs to do in order to weather the problems and strengthen its balance sheet in spite of them. The long-term outlook looks much better, however, as rising demand for natural gas will help to reduce the current supply glut and hopefully have a positive impact on natural gas prices. Thus, the long-term outlook for the company looks to be solid, although it will likely continue to struggle in the near term.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.